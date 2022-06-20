You are here

Imagination: 'We believe we have a role to play in building this economic and cultural multiplier in KSA'
2022-06-20
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • CEO Patrick Reid explains why the global experience design company is working to expand its profile and presence in Saudi Arabia
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Imagination, the global experience-design company, is in the process of bolstering its presence and profile in Saudi Arabia and recently opened an office in the Kingdom.

It has announced a number of appointments to the senior leadership team in the new office, including Paulo Novoa as creative director and Clare Baarda as logistics director.

Novoa, who brings nine years of experience in senior creative roles, joined Imagination from Riyadh-based branding and strategy agency TOLD, where he was associate creative director, leading the creative team to deliver solutions and brand strategy for clients.




Imagination CEO Patrick Reid

Baarda has more than 15 years of experience in events management, having worked with major international brands such as Audi, L’Oreal and Ericsson. She joins Imagination after working with the company as a freelancer on projects for the Saudi Ministry of Culture, the G20 Cultural Program, and the Kingdom’s NEOM smart city megaproject.

Novoa and Baarda are based in Imagination’s new Riyadh office and will work with existing clients in the public and private sectors.

“We hired our first employee and planned to launch our Riyadh office back in 2019 when we began working at scale in the Kingdom for Saudi entities,” Imagination CEO Patrick Reid told Arab News.

“We were proudly supporting the Saudi Secretariat and the Ministry of Culture in delivering the G20 cultural activities in March 2020, when the pandemic inevitably delayed our plans to expand.”

The company, which has 14 offices worldwide, intends Riyadh to serve as its regional headquarters.

“We see KSA as a strategic area of focus for our business,” Reid said.

Imagination has been working with clients in the Kingdom for 20 years but there has been a “clear paradigm shift” since the announcement of Vision 2030, which is “transforming and reimagining many sectors and industries,” he added.

“The power of storytelling and the shifts in media have been pivotal in the evolution of brand experiences in the Kingdom.”

For example, authorities have organized events such as Saudi Fashion Week and a pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, and introduced incentives for filmmakers to shoot their movies in the Kingdom, among many other initiatives, in an effort to boost the nation’s cultural and creative industries.

These industries are among the fastest-growing sectors in the world, delivering annual global revenues of $2,250 billion, providing 30 million jobs and contributing about 10 percent of global gross domestic product, according to UNESCO.

“In the UK for example, what we call the ‘creative industries’ accounts for roughly 9 percent of the GDP, which means it is a significant contributor to the economy as well as the cultural fabric and global standing of the country,” said Reid.

“At Imagination, we believe we have a role to play in building this economic and cultural multiplier in KSA.”

Imagination’s clients in the Kingdom include the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Culture, the Public Investment Fund, entertainment company MDLBEAST, and NEOM.

International Media Investments partners with CNN to launch CNN Business Arabic
2022-06-20
Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: International Media Investments on Monday announced a new partnership with CNN to launch a dedicated digital business platform from the Middle East and North Africa region for Arabic speakers around the world.

Due to be launched later this year, CNN Business Arabic will provide business, finance, and economic content, while also offering audiences the latest information and analysis.

Chief executive officer of IMI, Nart Bouran, said: “There are estimated to be over 430 million Arabs in the world yet there are very few quality, dedicated Arabic business news platforms in the MENA region.

“The recent Arab Youth Survey stated that 79 percent of Arab nationals between the ages of 18 and 24 get their news from social media. Given the importance of business news to interpret and analyze economic facts and how they impact the world economy, it is fundamental that we create a fact-based, dedicated, quality business news source for the MENA region and the Arabic-speaking population.

“CNN Business Arabic will be a powerful partnership combining the digital first knowledge within the IMI group with the brand recognition and newsgathering capabilities of CNN,” he added.

Established in Abu Dhabi Media Zone Authority, IMI is a privately owned investment company which aims to build a portfolio of quality media assets around the world.

On the linkup, Phil Nelson, chief operating officer at CNN International Commercial, noted the long history of CNN’s international partnerships.

He said: “The creation of CNN Business Arabic will be an important development that complements our existing CNN Arabic offering and increases our digital footprint among people who speak one of the world’s most widespread languages. We look forward to working with IMI to make this a reality.”

Arab News

  Arab News pocketed more awards for its coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, OceanX NEOM, and Saudi National Day
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab News, the region’s leading English language daily, added three new international media awards to its name at the 2022 WAN-IFRA Asian Media Awards, taking its total tally up to 83 since its relaunch in 2016.

The latest awards included the WAN-IFRA Best in Newspaper Front Page Design award for the paper’s special coverage of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and Best in Newspaper Infographics award for its feature on OceanX and NEOM.

“We are incredibly proud of winning these recent awards. It’s hard to believe that we now have 83 design awards since our relaunch in 2018. It is an amazing achievement and it helps to reinforce our creative vision,” said Simon Khalil, Arab News’ creative director.

The paper also received an honorable mention in the Best Use of Print category for its coverage of Saudi National Day at the 2022 INMA Global Media Awards.

For the coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Arab News asked journalists and editors from the Middle East, and those working there, to recount their memories of one of the darkest days in modern history.

Meanwhile, the NEOM/Ocean X Spotlight was a figurative dive into the deep aquatic layers of what lies beneath the Red Sea.

“We want to inform and delight our readers around the world using creative design,” added Khalil.

“Winning these awards helps raise the brand recognition of Arab News globally and each award inspires us to deliver even more creative work for our readers.”

In 2016, Arab News announced a global expansion and digital transformation plan that saw it relaunch with an award-winning design as a digital-first, 24/7 platform.

Arab News has since won numerous design and excellence awards, including the Digital Award of Excellence and the Print Award of Excellence at the 2022 Society for News Design.

Additionally, it pocketed an Award of Excellence for a Spotlight on UNESCO at the 2022 Asian Newspaper Design Awards.

Over the years, Arab News has been honored by multiple international bodies including the Indigo Design Awards, the Newspaper Design Competition, the Creative Communication Awards, and the European Newspaper Awards.

Last year, the Society of Publication Designers awarded Arab News a silver medal for Video Animation — Arabic Calligraphy and a merit award for Web Custom Feature Design — Arabic Calligraphy.

Click here to see Arab News' awards and recognitions. 

Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children
AP

  Dmitry Muratov helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication's editor-in-chief when it shut down in March
AP

NEW YORK: What’s the price of peace?
That question could be partially answered Monday night when Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctions off his Nobel Peace Prize medal. The proceeds will go directly to UNICEF in its efforts to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine.
Muratov, awarded the gold medal in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication’s editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin’s clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It was Muratov’s idea to auction off his prize, having already announced he was donating the accompanying $500,000 cash award to charity. The idea of the donation, he said, “is to give the children refugees a chance for a future.”
In an interview with The Associated Press, Muratov said he was particularly concerned about children who have been orphaned because of the conflict in Ukraine.
“We want to return their future,” he said.
He added that it’s important international sanctions levied against Russia do not prevent humanitarian aid, such as medicine for rare diseases and bone marrow transplants, from reaching those in need.
“It has to become a beginning of a flash mob as an example to follow so people auction their valuable possessions to help Ukrainians,” Muratov said in a video released by Heritage Auctions, which is handling the sale but not taking any share of the proceeds.
Muratov shared the Nobel Peace Prize last year with journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines.
The two journalists, who each received their own medals, were honored for their battles to preserve free speech in their respective countries, despite coming under attack by harassment, their governments and even death threats.
Muratov has been highly critical of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the war launched in February that has caused nearly 5 million Ukrainians to flee to other countries for safety, creating the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.
Independent journalists in Russia have come under scrutiny by the Kremlin, if not outright targets of the government. Since Putin came into power more than two decades ago, nearly two dozen journalists have been killed, including at least four who had worked for Muratov’s newspaper.
In April, Muratov said he was attacked with red paint while aboard a Russian train.
Muratov left Russia for Western Europe on Thursday to begin his trip to New York City, where live bidding will begin Monday afternoon.
Online bids began June 1 to coincide with the International Children’s Day observance. Monday’s live bidding falls on World Refugee Day.
As of early Monday morning, the high bid was $550,000. The purchase price is expected to spiral upward, possibly into the millions.
“It’s a very bespoke deal,” said Joshua Benesh, the chief strategy officer for Heritage Auctions. “Not everyone in the world has a Nobel Prize to auction and not every day of the week that there’s a Nobel Prize crossing the auction block.”
Since its inception in 1901, there have been nearly 1,000 recipients of the Nobel Prizes honoring achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and the advancement of peace.
The most ever paid for a Nobel Prize medal was in 2014, when James Watson, whose co-discovery of the structure of DNA earned him a Nobel Prize in 1962, sold his medal for $4.76 million. Three years later, the family of his co-recipient, Francis Crick, received $2.27 million in bidding run by Heritage Auctions, the same company that is auctioning off Muratov’s medal.
Melted down, the 175 grams of 23-karat gold contained in Muratov’s medal would be worth about $10,000.
The ongoing war and international humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected in Ukraine are bound to stoke interest, Benesh said, adding it’s hard to predict how much someone would be willing to pay for the medal.
“I think there’s certainly going to be some excitement Monday,” Benesh said. “It’s it’s such a unique item being sold under unique circumstances ... a significant act of generosity, and such a significant humanitarian crisis.”
Muratov and Heritage officials said even those out of the bidding can still help by donating directly to UNICEF.

Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on WikiLeak’s Julian Assange
AP

  Australian government has been under mounting pressure to intervene since the British government last week ordered Assange's extradition to the US on spying charges
AP

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday rejected calls for him to publicly demand the United States drop its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange.
The Australian government has been under mounting pressure to intervene since the British government last week ordered Assange’s extradition to the United States on spying charges. Assange’s supporters and lawyers say his actions were protected by the US Constitution.
Albanese, who came to power at elections a month ago, declined to say whether he had spoken to President Joe Biden about the case.
“There are some people who think that if you put things in capital letters on Twitter and put an exclamation mark, that somehow makes it more important. It doesn’t,” Albanese told reporters.
“I intend to lead a government that engages diplomatically and appropriately with our partners,” Albanese added.
Attorney General Mark Dreyfus and Foreign Minister Penny Wong responded to the British government’s decision by saying Assange’s “case has dragged on for too long and ... should be brought to a close.”
They said they would continue to express that view to the UK and US governments, but their joint statement fell short of calling for the United States to drop the case.
Assange supporters calling for Australian government intervention include his wife Stella Assange.
“The Australian government can and should be speaking to its closest ally to bring this matter to a close,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Bob Carr, who was foreign minister when Albanese’s center-left Labour Party was last in power in 2012 and 2013, wrote in an opinion piece in The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday that an Australian request to drop Assange’s prosecution was “small change” in Australia’s defense alliance with the United States.
American prosecutors say Assange helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.
Carr noted that Manning’s sentence was commuted in 2017.
“It looks like one rule for Americans, another for citizens of its ally,” Carr wrote.
Carr told AuBC that Assange going on trial in the United States would “ignite anti-Americanism in Australia in a way we haven’t seen.”
He said hostility to the Australian-American alliance wasn’t “in the interests of either country.”
Assange’s lawyers plan to appeal, extending the process by months or even years.
His wife Stella Assange said her husband was being prosecuted for exposing war crimes and abuses of power.
“The only goal here is to free Julian because this has been going on since 2010. He’s been in prison for over three years and the case against him is a travesty,” Stella Assange said.

Updated 20 June 2022
  Puzanov expressed gratitude for the coverage, which showed Taira was trying to save Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians
AP

TALLINN, Estonia: A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces on Friday, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city.
Yuliia Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira, a nickname she chose in the World of Warcraft video game. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.
She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of whom fled with it embedded in a tampon on March 15. Taira and a colleague were taken prisoner by Russian forces on March 16, the same day a Russian airstrike hit a theater in the city center, killing around 600 people, according to an Associated Press investigation.
“It was such a great sense of relief. Those sound like such ordinary words, and I don’t even know what to say,” her husband, Vadim Puzanov, told The Associated Press late Friday, breathing deeply to contain his emotion. Puzanov said he spoke by phone with Taira, who was en route to a Kyiv hospital, and feared for her health.
Initially the family had kept quiet, hoping negotiations would take their course. But The Associated Press spoke with him before releasing the smuggled videos, which ultimately had millions of viewers around the world, including on some of the biggest networks in Europe and the United States. Puzanov expressed gratitude for the coverage, which showed Taira was trying to save Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians.
In a short video posted Saturday on Telegram, Taira thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his efforts to get her released. Addressing Ukrainians still held by Russia, with a catch in her voice, she said: “I know that everything will work out and we will all be home as I am now.”
Zelensky had announced Taira’s release in a national address.
“I’m grateful to everyone who worked for this result. Taira is already home. We will keep working to free everyone,” he said.
Hundreds of prominent Ukrainians have been kidnapped or captured, including local officials, journalists, activists and human rights defenders.
Russia portrayed Taira as working for the nationalist Azov Regiment, in line with Moscow’s narrative that it is attempting to “denazify” Ukraine. But the AP found no such evidence, and friends and colleagues said she had no links to Azov, which made a last stand in a Mariupol steel plant before hundreds of its fighters were captured or killed.
The footage itself is a visceral testament to her efforts to save the wounded on both sides.
A clip recorded on March 10 shows two Russian soldiers taken roughly out of an ambulance by a Ukrainian soldier. One is in a wheelchair. The other is on his knees, hands bound behind his back, with an obvious leg injury. Their eyes are covered by winter hats, and they wear white armbands.
A Ukrainian soldier curses at one of them. “Calm down, calm down,” Taira tells him.
A woman asks her, “Are you going to treat the Russians?”
“They will not be as kind to us,” she replies. “But I couldn’t do otherwise. They are prisoners of war.”
Taira was a member of the Ukraine Invictus Games for military veterans, where she was set to compete in archery and swimming. Invictus said she was a military medic from 2018 to 2020 but had since been demobilized.
She received the body camera in 2021 to film for a Netflix documentary series on inspirational figures being produced by Britain’s Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games. But when Russian forces invaded, she used it to shoot scenes of injured civilians and soldiers instead.

