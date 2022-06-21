You are here

Rudiger says Ancelotti key to Real Madrid move
Rudiger said he made his decision in April, after a conversation with the Italian coach. (AFP)
AFP

AFP

MADRID: Antonio Rudiger said on Monday Carlo Ancelotti was instrumental in his decision to join Real Madrid from Chelsea this summer.
Rudiger has moved to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer after choosing not to extend his Chelsea contract. The 29-year-old defender has signed a four-year deal with the reigning Spanish and European champions.
Rudiger, speaking at his presentation ceremony at the club’s training ground in Valdebebas, said he made his decision in April, after a conversation with the Italian coach.
“The first time I got in contact, not really me, my agent, was early September. The second time, I spoke with Mr.Ancelotti, that was in April,” Rudiger said.
“That was the most important moment, to speak with Mr.Ancelotti. That was when I made my choice, that I wanted to play for this club under him.
“He said he wanted me, trusted in my abilities, that I could be very helpful to the team, and at my age, that’s enough. At the end of the day, it’s Mr.Ancelotti. You always know at Madrid that nothing is guaranteed. You have to fight for your place. I’m ready to do that.”
As well as turning down the chance to stay at Chelsea, Rudiger said there was also interest in him from Barcelona. “There was interest from Barcelona but I told my brother, it’s Real or nothing,” Rudiger said.
The German will be competing with Eder Militao and David Alaba for a spot in Madrid’s central defense next season, although Ancelotti could also switch to a back three in defense to accommodate an impressive trio of options.
After the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last year, Militao and Alaba formed a superb partnership, becoming an essential part of Madrid’s success last term.
“Real Madrid is stacked with very, very good players, also in my position,” said Rudiger.
“But I’m looking confidently going into this. What do I bring? Competition, which is healthy for everyone. It keeps everyone going and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Rudiger became known at Chelsea for his combative style and dynamic displays in the Premier League. He pledged to be a leader in the Real Madrid dressing room.
“With me you never know what to expect off the pitch. I like to laugh, I like to dance,” said Rudiger.
“But on the pitch I’m serious. I don’t like to joke around. I hope what I can bring is my fighting spirit, leadership. Rome wasn’t built in a day. I have to come here, adapt, speak Spanish. I will do my best.”
Asked if there were any Real Madrid defenders he particularly admired, Rudiger said: “There have been a lot of top center-backs but one I liked a lot was Pepe. Apparently off the pitch a very nice person, but on the pitch, a monster. I like that,” Rudiger said.
Rudiger was on the pitch, and scored, as Chelsea led 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in April, only for Real Madrid to pull off an incredible comeback to reach the Champions League semifinals.
“It was a very intense night, it was my first time at the Bernabeu,” Rudiger said. “What Madrid did last year in the Champions League, that was... I don’t know how to describe it, unbelievable.”
Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris, to lift the club’s 14th European Cup.
“In the final, I knew I was going to be a Real Madrid player and I was rooting for them,” Rudiger added. “I lost two finals against Liverpool with my former team so I was very happy that Real beat them.”

AFC president congratulates Saudi Arabia on securing first U-23 Asian Cup title

Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

  • Green Falcons claimed the elusive championship after a 2-0 win over hosts Uzbekistan
Arab News

RIYADH: Asian Football Confederation president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa has congratulated Saudi Arabia for winning their maiden AFC U-23 Asian Cup crown, after the Green Falcons defeated hosts Uzbekistan 2-0 in the final at the Bunyodkor Stadium on Sunday.

Runners-up in 2014 and 2020, Saudi Arabia finally clinched the coveted title with Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Firas Al-Buraikan finding the back of the net in the final, with the Green Falcons keeping an impressive and flawless defensive record throughout the tournament.

The AFC president said: “On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Saudi Arabia for clinching their maiden AFC U-23 Asian Cup title.

“Saudi Arabia’s consistency and breathtaking performances throughout the campaign are testament to the remarkable efforts undertaken by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in strengthening the foundations for their future generation of footballers to thrive in the continent and beyond.

“We must also praise Uzbekistan for displaying incredible resolve and teamwork in reaching Sunday’s decider and for providing Asia’s passionate fans with a captivating final.”

He also took the opportunity to recognize the efforts undertaken behind the scenes by the Uzbekistan Football Association and the Local Organizing Committee in staging a successful tournament.

“The AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 was another clear indication of the AFC’s steady and undeniable road to normalcy, and we must applaud the UFA and the LOC for showcasing great determination in organizing a truly memorable spectacle,” he added.

Saad Al-Shehri (center) is targetting the 2024 Paris Olympics after guiding Saudi Arabis to the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup. (SAFF)
Arab News

  • Saad Al-Shehri guided Saudi Arabia to their first ever AFC U-23 Asian Cup title after beating hosts Uzbekistan 2-0 on Sunday night
Arab News

Saudi Arabia coach Saad Al-Shehri has attributed his team’s crowning as the new champions of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup to what he described as “cumulative work,” adding that his focus has now turned to qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Young Falcons won their first Asian title in this age category after beating hosts Uzbekistan 2-0 on Sunday night in Tashkent.

“A thousand congratulations to all, and a thousand congratulations to our leaders, our people, the players, the administrative and technical bodies and the players for the achievement that has been achieved,” the victorious coach told Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah.

“We have won an important tournament for the first time in Saudi history, and we have become champions of Asia at all levels, and this is important for us,” said Al-Shehri. “The feat is due to cumulative work, and was achieved with the same players that won (the AFC U-19 Championship) in 2018, with a few additions.”

He added: “The main target now is qualification to the Paris Olympics."

On the final itself, Al-Shehri said: “The match was difficult, and the style of the Uzbekistan team exhausted us in some parts of the match, but we succeeded in scoring the first goal and securing the result with the second.

“I have spent a beautiful period with this generation of players, and the focus will be on preparing them for the upcoming tournaments, and I wish everyone success.”

Al-Ahly, Zamalek play out 2-2 draw in Cairo derby

Arab News

  • Zamalek top table with 45 points, 2 more than Pyramids, 4 above Al-Ahly who have 3 games in hand
Arab News

CAIRO: Zamalek lead the Egyptian Premier League table by two points after on Sunday securing a 2-2 draw at the home of their fierce Cairo rivals Al-Ahly.

With the postponed match now out of the way, Zamalek sit top on 45 points from 21 matches, with Pyramids in second on 43 from the same number of games. Al-Ahly are in third with 41 points from 18 games.

Al-Ahly took the lead through Mohamed Sherif after only 12 minutes, but Zamalek turned the match around in the second half with goals by Achraf Bencharki on 68 minutes, and Shikabala with just a quarter-of-an-hour left to play.

But the home team managed to salvage a vital point when Salah Mohsen equalized 10 minutes from the end.

It was Zamalek’s third draw in the league this season, with 14 matches won and four lost. Meanwhile, it was the fifth time Al-Ahly have shared the points in the campaign, having won 12 matches and lost only one.

World No. 3 Ons Jabeur 'cannot wait' to team up with Serena Williams in doubles

Reem Abulleil

  • Jabeur won her third career title in Berlin after Belinda Bencic retired through injury
  • The Tunisian star says Venus likely to have played a role in Serena asking her to partner in her comeback
Reem Abulleil

With a third career title under her belt and a new personal-high ranking of No. 3 in the world, Tunisian Ons Jabeur has lots to celebrate on the back of a stellar week in Berlin.

But she will have to hold off on any festivities as she quickly switches her focus to teaming up with Serena Williams in Eastbourne on Tuesday, in preparation for next week’s Wimbledon.

American legend Williams will make her first competitive appearance in nearly 12 months when she steps onto the lawns of Eastbourne, where she has chosen to only contest doubles, alongside Jabeur.

The 27-year-old is better acquainted with Serena’s older sister Venus, who sang her praises last year before the Tunisian defeated her en route to the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Venus and Jabeur have practiced together on multiple occasions, and the seven-time major champion once described her as one of her “favorite people.”

Jabeur’s previous interactions with Serena have been friendly, but brief, which is why it came as a huge surprise when she received the call last month that the 23-time Grand Slam winner was keen to partner up with her in doubles at the grass-court event in Eastbourne this week.

“I usually speak with Venus more than Serena. I feel like there is a 50 percent chance that Venus had something to do with it,” Jabeur told Arab News in an interview on Sunday, after clinching the title in Berlin.

 

 

“It was great, you would say yes right away of course. It’s a pleasure that she chose me, it’s unbelievable. I was having dinner with Ellen Perez (her occasional doubles partner), and I was like, ‘Ellen I’m not playing doubles with you anymore, it got serious now. Now I’m not accepting to play doubles with anyone with less than 20 Grand Slams.’

“It’s great, I cannot wait to see her (Serena), and I cannot wait to speak with her, it’s such an honor and pleasure,” Jabeur said.

It is unclear exactly why Serena picked Jabeur to join her on her comeback tournament, but it could have something to do with the fact the crafty Tunisian has been in great form and is currently ranked No. 2 in the Race to the WTA Finals.

Jabeur has tallied up 30 victories so far this season, second only to the top-ranked Iga Swiatek, and is one of only three players on the WTA tour to win multiple singles titles in 2022.

“I don’t know honestly why she picked me but I’m glad that she did. Maybe Venus had something to do with it, maybe she was watching a bit of tennis and she saw some North African girl playing good lately so maybe that kind of helped. I hope she was watching the Madrid final as well,” she added.

Jabeur, who made history as the first Tunisian, Arab, or African to win a WTA 1000 title when she triumphed in Madrid last month, said: “Honestly I’m nervous but I’m going to try to focus on playing tennis and maybe not admiring Serena a lot because I’m such a big fun and it’s honestly a huge honor for me to share the court with her and to kind of be part of her comeback journey.”

Jabeur has already won two titles from four finals reached this season and the triumph in Berlin came at just the right moment after she had suffered a first-round exit at Roland Garros, where she was considered one of the top contenders for the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

While her early defeat in Paris was clearly disappointing, Jabeur did not spend too much time dwelling on it.

“I think everything happened for a reason. The French Open was kind of tough for me, I had to fail and get up again maybe, that’s how I think sometimes, to come back stronger.

“I’m glad I took some time off to clear my head. It was the first time I felt that much pressure, so it was tough to handle a little bit but I’m learning from it, obviously, and I just focused on the grass season, to get ready and be here; that was the most important thing, to be prepared.

“I took a week off, that helped me recover mentally and we got back to practicing. It was a little bit tough at the beginning but I’m glad that I came back even stronger,” she added.

In her first grass-court tournament of the season, Jabeur knocked out some tough opposition, including French Open finalist Coco Gauff and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, on her way to the trophy in Berlin.

Her early Roland Garros exit gave her the chance to spend more time on grass before competing on it and the work paid off right away.

 

 

She said: “I practiced on a terrible court in Paris, so it was great coming here to Berlin because the courts are good, so maybe that helped me play good.

“Physically I was ready, I was practicing a lot of fitness with Karim (Kamoun, her husband and fitness trainer), so that also helped me.

“The confidence and the good pressure of being the No. 1 seed also did help me a lot. And I practiced with a lot of great players here, such as Bianca Andreescu and Karolina Muchova, and I could see myself how I was playing on the practice court, how confident I was, and I think that really helped me bring my A-game.”

With a target on her back entering Paris last month on the heels of winning Madrid and making the final in Rome, Jabeur needed some time to adjust to her new position as a genuine contender at the majors. While winning slams has always been her goal, it is different when her opponents begin to see her as a favorite, and step on court against her ready to play freely as clear underdogs.

“Maybe yes it is a different kind of pressure. I always try to do that in front of everyone; I think everyone wants to play good in front of me, especially now being a top-10 player,” Jabeur, who became the first Arab player – man or woman – to crack that elite ranking bracket last October, added.

“For a while now, I think everybody wants to grab that top-10 win (against me); it’s an extra pressure but I feel like I’m getting used to this pressure. I’m the kind of person that likes a little bit of pressure because when I’m too loose I don’t play really good so to put pressure on myself and to make myself do things, it helps me a lot to play my best tennis.”

This time last year, Jabeur had just picked up a maiden WTA title, on the grass courts of Birmingham, and went on to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in her career, and the second time at a major.

Ranked 24 in the world at the time, she beat three Grand Slam champions in a row, in the form of Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza, and Swiatek, before falling to Aryna Sabalenka in the last-eight stage.

She said: “I feel like now I’m a different player. I am handling much better the pressure; putting more expectations on myself because now, if you tell me I’ll be happy with a quarterfinal at Wimbledon, I’ll tell you ‘no, I want to do better.’

“Also coming as a top-10 player is a much different position than being 20-something in the world. I think now I’ve played even more matches, so the confidence is higher for sure, and so many situations I can manage much better. Like if you’re being up, or serving for the set, or playing someone more aggressive, I think I can handle those matches much better than before.”

Jabeur acknowledges that “it sounds amazing” to hear the words “world No. 3” announced before her name but is trying not to get too wrapped up by this latest milestone.

 

 

“I don’t even have the time to digest all of these things, but I’m pretty happy. I honestly wasn’t looking at the ranking and I don’t like to look at the ranking, but I think it’s all part of the plan and I’m really glad,” she added.

She is within touching distance of second-ranked Anett Kontaveit, who is just 170 points ahead of her, but is still far off the ever-dominant Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning streak and more than 4,000 points ahead of them both.

“My goal this season is to catch Iga maybe, I don’t know, let’s try it and maybe have a rivalry with Iga; that would be great. I have my eyes on the No. 2 spot for sure,” Jabeur said.

Having learned her lesson from Roland Garros, where she felt she was a bit burnt out after playing too many matches in the build-up, Jabeur purposefully did not compete on grass the week before Berlin and is looking to arrive at Wimbledon both mentally and physically fresh, buoyed by the fact her sports psychologist Melanie Maillard will be with her at the event.

Maillard and the rest of the team will not be the only ones supporting Jabeur in south-west London next week. Throughout her run in Berlin, the top seed celebrated her wins in front of scores of Tunisian fans – their football chants echoing around the stadium every step of the way.

“Allez, allez, forza ragazzi, wahda wahda lel finale,” (come on, come on, come on guys, step by step toward the final), has become a popular song following Jabeur from one arena to the other around the globe, and will no doubt be heard when she steps out for her opening match at Wimbledon.

“They’ve already invited themselves to Wimbledon, everybody is coordinating to come there,” she added, referring to the Tunisian fans who plan on making the trip from Berlin to London to support her.

Major breakthrough: England's Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish

AFP

  • With perseverance, Fitzpatrick delivered his first professional US victory for a long-sought major trophy
AFP

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS: England’s Matt Fitzpatrick captured his first major title on Sunday by winning the US Open in dramatic fashion, making spectacular shots as rivals crumbled under final-round pressure.

After a thrilling three-man fight down the back nine at The Country Club, Fitzpatrick fired a 2-under par 68 to finish on 6-under 274 and defeat Americans Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke.

“I’m going to say it because I won but I hit some unbelievable shots coming down the stretch and that’s what I work for,” Fitzpatrick said.

With perseverance, Fitzpatrick delivered his first professional US victory for a long-sought major trophy.

“It’s what you grow up dreaming of,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s something I’ve worked so hard for for such a long time. There was a big monkey on my back trying to win over here and everyone, all they ever talked about was that. To do it as a major for my first win — there’s nothing better.”

World No. 18 Fitzpatrick, who won the 2013 US Amateur at The Country Club, matched Jack Nicklaus as the only US Open and US Amateur winners on the same course, the US legend doing the double at Pebble Beach.

“It means the world,” Fitzpatrick said of the achievement.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield, who shared fifth last month at the PGA Championship for his best prior major result, sank a stunning 48-foot birdie putt at the 13th hole to grab a share of the lead.

At the 15th, Fitzpatrick blasted out of the right rough to just inside 19 feet and rolled in a tension-packed putt to reach 6-under and lead by two thanks to a Zalatoris bogey.

“Got a couple of nice breaks on 15 and took advantage of it and that’s what it took in the end,” Fitzpatrick said.

After birdies by top-ranked Masters champion Scheffler at 17 and Zalatoris on 16, Fitzpatrick clung to a one-stroke lead at the 18th tee.

The Englishman sent his tee shot into a left fairway bunker, but blasted a magnificent approach to 18 feet and two putted for par.

“I hit a 3-wood into the bunker and if there was one shot I’ve struggled with this year that I do not want it’s a fairway bunker shot,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I guess ability just took over. It’s one of the best shots I’ve hit of all time. When I saw it leave the sand and felt the strike I couldn’t have been happier.”

Zalatoris had a 14-foot birdie putt to force a playoff but when he missed, the record $3.15 million top prize went to Fitzpatrick.

“Matt’s shot on 18 is going to be shown probably for the rest of US Open history,” Zalatoris said.

“I walked by it and thought that going for it was going to be ballsy, but the fact that he pulled it off and even had a birdie look was just incredible. So hats off to him.”

Fitzpatrick has had a workout program to boost his driving distance for the past two years, boosting his shotmaking courage.

“I absolutely backed myself 110 percent,” he said. “I feel like I can compete against anyone out here, particularly over the last two years as I’ve got longer. Hopefully this is the first step in getting even better.”

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, fired the best round of the week, a bogey-free 65, to finish fourth on 3-under 277.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa shared fifth on 278 while second-ranked Spaniard Jon Rahm, the defending champion, shared 12th on 281 after a closing 74.

Scheffler fired a final-round 67 while Zalatoris, now a three-time runner-up in nine major starts, and third-ranked McIlroy each closed on 69 and seventh-ranked Morikawa, the reigning British Open champion, shot 66.

“Tip of the hat to Fitzy,” Scheffler said. “He’s hitting the ball really well and has been knocking on the door for a long time. He definitely deserves this win.”

LIV Golf Series players US PGA Tour members for the first time this week after the US Golf Association decided not to ban the LIV golfers despite suspensions issued by the PGA Tour.

LIV’s 15 players, only four of whom made the cut, were a combined 118-over par.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson led the way, firing a 72 to finish on 284.

England’s Richard Bland fired a 74 to finish on eight-over 288 with 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed on 290 after a 74 and 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau on 293 after a 75.

