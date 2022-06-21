Renewal of Syria cross-border aid mandate is ‘moral imperative,’ UN chief tells Security Council

You are here

Guterres said infrastructure is falling apart after years of war. (AFP/File)
Ephrem Kossaify

  • At council’s last meeting before vote on the issue, Antonio Guterres said there is no alternative to the Bab Al-Hawa crossing for millions of people in need in Syria
  • The US envoy asked members not to politicize a humanitarian issue; her Russian counterpart accused Washington of inhumane treatment of Syrian civilians
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged members of the Security Council to stand united and extend for another year a cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Northwestern Syria.

He described the need for the renewal of the mandate as a “moral imperative” to help the 4.1 million Syrians in the area who need aid and protection to survive, 80 percent of whom are women and children.

“Needs are at their highest since the start of the war 11 years ago,” Guterres told council members.
“The world’s largest refugee crisis continues to impact the region and the world.”

The secretary-general’s most recent report revealed that 14.6 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 12 million of them classed as food insecure, “unsure where their next meal is coming from,” and 90 percent of the population living below the poverty line.

Guterres said infrastructure is falling apart after years of war, and economic activity is dwindling as a result of the continuing conflict, regional financial crises, Western sanctions and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are living on the brink, no longer able to cope,” he added.

The UN requires $4.4 billion in funding to provide assistance to people inside Syria and an additional $5.6 billion to support Syrian refugees elsewhere in the region.

“The generous pledges made at the Brussels VI donor conference need to be paid,” said Guterres. “I appeal to donors to follow through and increase their support.”

Monday’s meeting of the Security Council was its last about the situation in Syria before a vote is held on whether to extend the cross-border mechanism, which is due to expire on July 10.

The diverging views of council members about cross-border aid remains a constant feature of its discussions on Syria. Several members, in particular the US and the Europeans, maintain that cross-border assistance is of vital importance to millions of people living in the northwest of the country.

However, Russia and China argue that the mechanism violates Syria’s sovereignty and that terrorist groups manipulate the system and confiscate aid deliveries. Instead, they advocate for all aid to be channeled through the regime in Damascus, a process known as cross-line assistance, rather than cross-border aid that goes directly to the areas that need it.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, asked her fellow council members to “put politics aside” and come together to address “a clear humanitarian need.”

She recently returned from her second visit to the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, the only remaining cross-border gateway for international aid into Northwest Syria. She painted a bleak picture of the situation there, including children on the brink of famine, and warned that “babies will die” if the checkpoint closes.

“Some votes are difficult and complex but this vote could not be more straightforward,” Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council.

“This is our chance to live up to the ideals of the UN charter and provide life-and-death assistance to the Syrian people.”
She concluded her remarks by thanking Turkish authorities for hosting “so many Syrian refugees.”

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, lamented the fact that the secretary-general’s report did not assign responsibility for the food and fuel crisis in Syria to the “ongoing American occupation” in the northwest of the country.

He said humanitarian organizations deplore the Western sanctions, and accused the US of the “inhumane treatment of civilians in Syria.”

Polyanskiy repeated the allegation that cross-border aid is enriching terrorist groups, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham. He also said he was astonished by the “lack of reaction” from some council members to an Israeli airstrike on Damascus International Airport on June 10, as a result of which runways continue to be out of commission, and the repercussions of this on humanitarian operations across the country. He described their silence as “double standards.”

Meanwhile, Norway and Ireland, the chief advocates within the Security Council of the humanitarian effort in Syria, have begun negotiations for a new resolution that would renew the mandate for the Bab Al-Hawa crossing for another year, a source at the Irish mission told Arab News.

As international diplomacy, especially between the US and Russia, has all but ground to a halt following the start of war in Ukraine, many fear that Moscow will use its power of veto to block the renewal and close the last remaining crossing.

However, sources in Washington told Arab News that the administration is confident Russia will not use its veto in this way.

Topics: Syria United Nations (UN)

Iraqi migrant in UK fears Rwanda deportation, despite reprieve

Iraqi migrant in UK fears Rwanda deportation, despite reprieve
Updated 20 June 2022
(AFP)

Iraqi migrant in UK fears Rwanda deportation, despite reprieve

Iraqi migrant in UK fears Rwanda deportation, despite reprieve
  • Britain vowed to pursue its controversial policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda after a flight was cancelled following a legal ruling, in an embarrassing blow to PM Boris Johnson's government
Updated 20 June 2022
(AFP)

SULAIMANIYAH: Nearly a week ago, Iraqi Kurd Barham Hama Ali found himself in the unimaginable position of being aboard a deportation flight set to take off for Kigali, thousands of miles from home.
The 25-year-old was among a handful of asylum seekers who were due to be the first of many sent from the United Kingdom under a controversial resettlement deal with Rwanda.
"We were seven migrants, each one of us was escorted by four guards," Ali said. "They put us on the plane by force."
"We were all crying. We faced psychological and physical pain," he said.
But he and his fellow passengers got a reprieve when the flight was cancelled at the 11th hour, thanks to an "urgent interim" ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.
Like thousands of Kurds, Syrians, Afghans and others fleeing war-torn or impoverished homes, Ali had arrived in Britain from France in the spring.
"The economic situation is bad and unemployment is rampant" in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, he told AFP in a phone interview from a detention centre outside London.
He said he was also fleeing "attacks by foreign forces" -- namely Turkey, which has launched successive offensives in the Kurdistan region targeting insurgents from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), at times causing civilian casualties.
He left his small town of Sayyed Sadiq, "taking many risks" by trekking north to Turkey, then making his way to France and the UK.
"I spent about $15,000 on my trip," he said.
But the journey would prove to be only the first of his hardships. Once he arrived on May 23, British authorities placed him in a camp.
"I stayed there for two days, after which they... asked us to appoint a lawyer with whom to discuss our situation and the issue of asylum," Ali said.
He was later transferred to Colnbrook migrant detention centre, close to Heathrow Airport.


Early this month, he was handed "a ticket to Rwanda", unwittingly becoming one of the first contingent of irregular migrants that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to send to the tiny East African country.
The deal between London and Kigali has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups, the UN refugee agency and church leaders in England.
Rwanda, which suffered a genocide in 1994, has won praise for rapid economic development in recent decades. But the government has also repeatedly been accused by rights groups of widespread abuses, extending to targeting exiled dissidents.
Rwanda insists that it is a safe country for migrants.
On June 14, Ali was aboard the Rwanda-bound plane with six other migrants at a UK military base, when the European court order arrived and the "voyage was cancelled".
"Aside from me, there was another Kurd from Sulaimaniyah (in Iraqi Kurdistan), two Iranian Kurds, one Iranian, one Vietnamese and one Albanian," he recounted.
The migrants were returned to Colnbrook, where Ali remains.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel later slammed the ECHR ruling as "politically motivated" and vowed to introduce legislation to override some of the court's orders.
Nearly a week after the planned flight, Ali said he demands "to stay in Great Britain".
"We asked for asylum in the United Kingdom because our lives were not safe, and yet they want to send us to a country destroyed by conflict," he said.
"I fear it will all end with a decision to send us to Rwanda" after all, he added, noting that such a move "spells death" for his family's hopes of making a viable living.

Topics: Rwanda Britain Arab migrants

OIC condemns discrimination against Indian Muslim, calls for intervention to end hostilities

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP)
A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 20 June 2022
Rashid Hassan

OIC condemns discrimination against Indian Muslim, calls for intervention to end hostilities

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP)
  • Rights body slams ruling BJP for bulldozing homes of Muslim activists
Updated 20 June 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The human rights wing of the Orgnisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned discriminatory acts against Indian Muslims, calling on the international community to hold India accountable for violations of minorities’ human rights and to end their hostilities.

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), one of the principal organs of the 57-member OIC, tweeted that it “condemns these brazen acts of discrimination, flouting all pluralistic ideals with impunity!! It calls upon the Intl. Community and relevant UN Special Procedures to urge Indian govt to protect the HR of its Muslim minority and immediately put an end to hostilities against them.”

The commission also shared an Al Jazeera clip of Arundhati Roy, a famous Indian activist and author, describing how India is becoming a “Hindu fascist enterprise.”

Roy, best known for her award-winning book “The God of Small Things,” said: “The bulldozing of Muslim homes marks a moment in time where you are seeing a transition from a sort of fragile, flawed democracy transitioning pretty openly, pretty brazenly into a criminal Hindu fascist enterprise. Earlier Muslims were punished by vigilante mobs or the police. But when you say that you are going to bulldoze a house or a locality or a set of shops, then what you are doing is you are saying who are the people who are going to be involved in that.”

She added: “There are going to be the municipal authorities, there are going to be local magistrates, there are going to be people watching, there is going to be media beaming this into people's homes, and above all, there are going to be the courts that are looking away and not doing anything.

“In effect what you are doing is you are telling Muslims you are on your own. There is no help. There is no law for you. And all the institutions that were part of the checks and balances of that old democracy are now going to be used as weapons against you.”

Authorities in states governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have in recent months started bulldozing homes, shops and businesses that belong to Muslims, on suspicion of participating in anti-government protests.

Last week, after running bulldozers in Kanpur and Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh administration demolished the house of student activist Afreen Fatima in Prayagraj after serving just one day’s notice to vacate it, following protests against derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad by BJP spokespersons.

Rights activists have noted a trend of dual standards, where anti-government protesters from other communities are not targeted in a similar way.

On June 16, tens of thousands of young men furious with the BJP government’s new army recruitment policy went on a violent rampage across India. They burned trains and vehicles, attacked police stations, blocked roads, and in one town they even burned the BJP’s offices, but their homes were not bulldozed in retaliation.

The IPHRC’s statement on anti-Muslim abuse in India comes after the commission endorsed condemnation and outrage expressed by the OIC and members of the international community over defamatory remarks made by BJP leaders against the Prophet Muhammad.

On June 6, it tweeted: “OIC-IPHRC urges the UN & intl’ HR community to pressurise India to squarely counter Islamophobia and blasphemous speech, prosecute those involved without impunity and deal with its systematic and systemic persecution of Muslim minority.”

Topics: Orgnisation of Islamic Cooperation India The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Over 130 Malian civilians ‘systematically’ killed by suspected extremists

Over 130 Malian civilians ‘systematically’ killed by suspected extremists
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

Over 130 Malian civilians ‘systematically’ killed by suspected extremists

Over 130 Malian civilians ‘systematically’ killed by suspected extremists
  • The Malian government blamed the attack on the Fulani preacher Amadou Kouffa’s organization the Macina Katiba
  • Central Mali has been plagued by violence since the Al Qaeda-affiliated organization emerged in 2015
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

BAMAKO: Suspected extremists massacred more than 130 civilians over the weekend in neighboring central Mali towns, the latest mass killings in the troubled Sahel region.

Local officials reported scenes of systematic killings by armed men in Diallassagou and two surrounding towns in the Bankass Cercle, a longtime hotbed of Sahelian violence.

“They have also been burning huts, houses, and stealing cattle — it’s really a free-for-all,” said a local official who for security reasons spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He and another official, who like him had fled his village, said the death toll was still being counted on Monday.

Nouhoum Togo, a local official from Bankass, the main town in the area, said that the death toll was even higher than the 132 announced by the government, who have blamed Al-Qaeda affiliated extremists for the killings.

The national authorities broke their silence on Monday afternoon after alarming reports proliferated on social networks over the weekend.

Togo told AFP that army operations in the area two weeks ago had led to clashes with extremists. On Friday, the extremists returned on several dozen motorbikes to take revenge on the population, he added.

“They arrived and told the people, ‘You are not Muslims’ in Fulani, then took the men away, and a hundred people went with them,” he said. “Some two kilometers away, they systematically shot people.”

He said the bodies continued to be collected in the surrounding areas around Diallassagou on Monday.

The government blamed the attack on the Fulani preacher Amadou Kouffa’s organization the Macina Katiba.
Central Mali has been plagued by violence since the Al Qaeda-affiliated organization emerged in 2015.

A large part of the area is beyond state control and is prone to violence carried out by self-defense militias and inter-community reprisals.
Mali has since 2012 been rocked by an insurgency by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Daesh group, plunging the country into crisis.
Violence that began in the north has since spread to the center and to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Civilians are often subjected to reprisals by extremists who accuse them of collaborating with the enemy.
Some areas of the country, especially in the center, have fallen under the control of the extremists, which vigorously enforce their world views.

Civilians also often find themselves caught in the crossfire in clashes between rival armed groups, including those affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group.
The number of civilians killed in attacks attributed to extremist groups has almost doubled since 2020 in the central Sahel, a coalition of West African NGOs said in a report released Thursday.
A UN document published in March said nearly 600 civilians had been killed in Mali in 2021 in violence blamed mainly on extremist groups, but also on self-defense militias and armed forces.

The UN has expressed alarm in Security Council documents at the deteriorating security situation in central Mali, as well as in the north and in the so-called three-border zone on the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger.
Some 20 civilians were killed on Saturday in the northern region of Gao.

Last Wednesday, an armed group reported the death of 22 people in the Menaka region.
In northern Burkina Faso, 86 people were killed in June in Seytenga.

Topics: mali Bankass Cercle Amadou Kouffa Macina Katiba Fulani

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee
Updated 20 June 2022
(AFP)

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee

Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock: Elysee
  • Many voted for far-right or far-left candidates, denying President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance a straight majority in the National Assembly
Updated 20 June 2022
(AFP)

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will this week hold talks with representatives of France’s main political parties to find a way forward after his coalition failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections, the presidency said Monday.
The aim of the talks Tuesday and Wednesday at the Elysee Palace will be to “build solutions to serve the French” at a time when there is no “alternative majority” to that of Macron’s ruling alliance, said a presidential official who asked not to be named.
The official said representatives of the parties represented in parliament would be received at the Elysee separately and successively but without specifying which figures would attend.
But this appears to indicate the invitations have been extended to the parties of hard left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon and far-right chief Marine Le Pen who both made big gains in the polls.
“As guarantor of the institutions, the president of the Republic is determined to act in the interest of the French,” said the official. Macron has yet to publicly comment on the outcome of the elections.
Analysts say that Macron may be eyeing a deal with the traditional right-wing party The Republicans (LR). It confirmed that its leader Christian Jacob had accepted the invitation to attend. There was no immediate comment from the other parties.

Topics: Emmanuael Macron French election 2022

British Muslim’s Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 

British Muslim’s Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 
Updated 20 June 2022
Zaynab Khojji

British Muslim’s Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 

British Muslim’s Hajj tips on Twitter inspire pilgrims, allay anxiety 
  • Response on Twitter was overwhelming, Ali gained a large following by people who found her tips motivational
  • “It became a passion. Every day I was learning, I was tweeting,” she said
Updated 20 June 2022
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: A British Muslim who intended to perform Hajj this year has been using Twitter to inspire pilgrims and help those who have anxiety disorders.

Layla Begum Ali, a NHS business planning manager and coach, started learning about how to perform Hajj in Ramadan this year in preparation for the pilgrimage that Muslims must perform at least once during their lifetime if they can. 

Ali told Arab News that she started posting practical Hajj tips and any new information she had learned about how to perform rituals and the history behind them on Twitter as a way of teaching aspiring pilgrims and sharing her newly gained knowledge. 

The response was overwhelming and she gained a large following on Twitter by people who found her tips motivational and inspiring.

Once Saudi Arabia announced that Hajj would be open to one million foreign pilgrims in April, Ali decided that she would take an “organized, productive and proactive” approach to preparing for the pilgrimage. 

Layla Begum Ali, a NHS business planning manager and coach, is pictured at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during  an Umrah visit to the Kingdom. (File/Supplied)

“I was listening to religious scholars or just Googling YouTube videos about Hajj rituals every day, preparing myself for Hajj.

“I started buying my Hajj outfits, booked my (meningitis) vaccination, and followed the guidance that was issued by Saudi Arabia. And that’s when my Hajj tweets started becoming popular. 

“I didn’t realize just how much I didn’t know. I realized then that I needed to take responsibility and learn about the different types of Hajj, the rules, and the history. I read about how the Prophet Muhammad performed his Hajj and the more I learned, the more I tweeted. 

“Very quickly people were tagging me, commenting on my tweets, or complimenting me on my knowledge. That’s how it started — I was just sharing what I was learning as I went along,” Ali explains. 

She said that she condensed the information she had learned to fit the 280 character limit for each tweet and used bullet points to highlight key points. 

 

“I tried to be as simple and efficient as possible with the bullet points and made them catchy,” Ali said. 

Ali said that she shares tips on wide-ranging Hajj related issues — from how British pilgrims can cope with the stifling heat in the Kingdom at this time of year (at least 40 degrees) to the importance of buying a Saudi sim card on arrival, and the religious significance of Zamzam water.

“It became a passion. Every day I was learning, I was tweeting,” Ali said.

She added that people started asking her about issues that they were struggling with, such as how to deal with claustrophobia and other anxiety disorders during Hajj. 

As someone who has suffered from anxiety in the past and has learned how to deal with it, Ali says that she loves helping people face their fears.  

She has vast experience of assisting her local community, having worked in the housing sector, with youth, people with special needs, the elderly, those who have psychological issues, and those in care.  

“I think I’m very drawn to people who are vulnerable, need help, have issues, and who are not really confident. I like coaching and helping people. And I think I was managing people’s anxieties without realizing it. 

“And when people would say ‘I’m going to Hajj but I have claustrophobia,’ I would talk them through how they could manage it.

 

“So I was actually coaching people publicly, without realizing it. And people started warming to me and giving me feedback about how the tips were helping.

“I found myself being of benefit to people who I was teaching or coaching,” Ali said. 

The manager said that she has found a new social community in the people who she interacts with on Twitter.

“We all had a common goal to go to Hajj this year, and fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam. That was a nice feeling and I felt like I was part of this pilgrim community,” Ali said. 

Although she had applied to perform Hajj this year and was selected from applicants to a new draw system that British pilgrims are using for the first time, Ali will not be performing the pilgrimage as the duration and the dates of the package offered did not suit her commitments. 

However, she looks forward to performing Hajj next year. She said: “I haven’t stopped thinking about Hajj, it’s still on my mind. I feel like I’ve just started my journey with the intention to go, and learning about it all. I feel like I will be going to Hajj next year and will be applying next year.”

“I want to go to Hajj and thank God for the countless beautiful things that he has given me.”

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Britain British Muslims pilgrims Layla Begum Ali

