Iran prepares enrichment escalation at Fordow plant, IAEA report shows

Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran is escalating its uranium enrichment further by preparing to use advanced IR-6 centrifuges at its underground Fordow site that can more easily switch between enrichment levels, a United Nations nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters on Monday showed.
The move is the latest of several steps Iran had long threatened to take but held off carrying out until 30 of the 35 countries on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors backed a resolution this month criticizing it for failing to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.
With indirect US-Iran talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal long stalled, any further escalation in Tehran’s standoff with the West risks killing off hopes of reining in the Islamic republic’s nuclear advances and lifting US sanctions against it.
IAEA inspectors verified on Saturday that Iran was ready to feed uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas, the material centrifuges enrich, into the second of two cascades, or clusters, of IR-6 centrifuges installed at Fordow, a site dug into mountain, the confidential IAEA report to member states said.
Iran informed the IAEA on Monday that passivation of the cascade, a process that precedes enrichment and also involves feeding UF6 into the machines, had begun on Sunday.
Importantly, the 166-machine cascade is the only one to have so-called “modified sub-headers,” which make it easier to switch to enriching to other purity levels. Western diplomats have long pointed to that equipment as a source of concern since it could enable Iran to quickly enrich to higher levels.

AWAITING CLARIFICATION
Iran has also not told the agency clearly what purity the cascade will enrich to after passivation. Iran had previously informed the IAEA that the two IR-6 cascades could be used to enrich to 5 percent or 20 percent purity.
“The Agency has yet to receive clarification from Iran as to which mode of production it intends to implement for the aforementioned cascade, following the completion of passivation,” the report said, which the IAEA confirmed.
At a different site, Iran is already enriching to up to 60 percent, close to the roughly 90 percent of weapons-grade and far above the 2015 deal’s cap of 3.67 percent. Iran has breached many of the deal’s limits in response to the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
In response to the Board of Governors’ resolution, Iran has ordered the removal of IAEA cameras installed under the 2015 deal and pressed ahead with the installation of IR-6 centrifuges at an underground plant at Natanz where the deal lets it enrich but only with far less efficient IR-1 machines.
The 2015 deal does not allow uranium enrichment at Fordow.

Lebanon committed to reform in exchange for a viable program

Updated 20 June 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Mikati tells world: Repatriate Syrian refugees or we will deport them
Updated 20 June 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun stressed on Monday that Lebanon is “committed to carrying out the required reforms,” but said the country “needs the IMF’s program within the limits of its applicability in Lebanon.”

Aoun’s stance coincided with a warning by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati for “the international community to cooperate with Lebanon to secure the return of Syrian refugees to their country, or else Lebanon will work to get Syrians out through legal means and the firm application of Lebanese law.”

Aoun met with the newly appointed representative of the International Monetary Fund in Beirut, Federico Lima, who called for a speedy adoption of reforms, including capital controls, banking secrecy and other measures related to restructuring the financial sector.

In April, Lebanon and the IMF signed a staff-level agreement, a mutual declaration of intent between the IMF mission and the Lebanese negotiating delegation. However, before the signing, Lebanon needs to meet all the conditions set by the IMF.

Lebanon is politically divided over the adoption of the required reforms, particularly the economic recovery plan, the establishment of the independence of the judiciary and the development of a credible plan for the electricity sector, keeping the sector away from brokerage and quotas, distribution and service projects.

The country has failed to implement the IMF’s terms for the past two years, since the start of talks. Conditions include, for example, the consolidation of the Banque du Liban’s exchange rates, the development of a clear strategy for restructuring public debt in the medium and long term, the development of an agreed strategy for restructuring the banking sector, and an audit of the bank’s budgets, which determine its financial position and its remaining liquidity in foreign currencies, so as to develop transparency.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Affairs on Monday launched an appeal on behalf of the government “to obtain $3.2 billion to address the continuing effects of the Syrian crisis by providing vital assistance to people in need, and supporting the infrastructure of public institutions, services and the local economy in Lebanon.”

Mikati warned during the launch of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan that “Lebanon has been hosting displaced Syrians now for more than 11 years. As resources are further stretched by the economic crisis, increased support to the displaced and for the Lebanese host communities remains a top priority for the government of Lebanon and its partners.

“We urge you to stand by Lebanon, its people and government, and by the displaced to respond to their urgent needs, and work together to overcome obstacles to their safe return to their homeland,” Mikati told the international community, adding: “Our current situation is radically different from what it was before, because we are now going through one of the most severe economic, financial, social and political crises in the world.

“As a result, about 85 percent of Lebanese now live below the poverty line. About one-third of Lebanon’s population is now displaced and suffering from poverty, which means that 11 years after the start of the Syrian crisis, Lebanon no longer has the capacity to bear all this burden, especially under the current circumstances.

“Lebanon is now counting on you to help us maintain security, economic and social stability,” he added.

“The Lebanon Crisis Response Plan brings together more than 126 partners to assist 3.2 million people in need living in Lebanon. It aims to provide support to 1.5 million Lebanese, 1.5 million displaced Syrians, and more than 209,000 Palestinian refugees,” the Ministry of Social Affairs said, adding that “$9 billion assistance provided through the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan since 2015 has shown tangible results for the host population and displaced persons.”

It added people across Lebanon were falling deeper into poverty due to currency depreciation, high inflation, rising prices and loss of income. Gaps in supply chains including fuel, wheat and electricity continue to impact the operational environment for LCRP partners, while they simultaneously face an increase in pressure from local authorities and communities to provide assistance amidst escalating needs.

Najat Rochdi, humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, said that “nine out of ten Syrians in Lebanon are living in poverty.”

She pointed out that poverty levels have also risen substantially for Lebanese, migrants and Palestinians. These circumstances are driving families to send children to work instead of enrolling them in schools, skip meals and incur debt.

Canada’s Ambassador to Lebanon Chantal Chastenay, speaking on behalf of donor countries, said: “About $4.1 billion was pledged to Syrian refugees at the Brussels conference.”

She reaffirmed the commitment to a political solution to the Syrian crisis, focusing on the recovery process inside Syria and promising to support host countries, as well as supporting Lebanon to address the long-term displacement through development and funding.

Tunisia president receives draft constitution

Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

  • The new constitution is the centrepiece of reform plans by Saied which is set to go to referendum on July 25
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

TUNIS: A legal expert charged with writing a new constitution presented a draft to Tunisian President Kais Saied Monday, less than a month before a referendum on the document.
The planned referendum is set for July 25, the one year anniversary of a power grab by Saied that saw him sack the government and suspend an elected parliament.
Sadeq Belaid, the legal expert appointed to head a committee drafting the new document, handed the draft to the president at his palace in the coastal Tunis district of Carthage.
“We hope (it) will satisfy the president,” Belaid said in a video published by the presidency following their meeting.
In a statement, Saied said the draft “is not final, and some sections may be revised or given further thought.”
Under his own timeline, Saied has until June 30 to approve or edit the draft constitution, which has not yet been disclosed in any form to the public.
The constitution for a “new republic” is at the center of Saied’s program for rebuilding Tunisia’s political system, more than a decade after the revolution that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.
Saied this year consolidated his power grab by dissolving parliament, moving to rule by decree and seizing control of the judiciary.
His moves have been welcomed by some Tunisians tired of their dysfunctional post-revolution democracy, but others have warned he is returning the country to autocracy, little more than a decade after the ouster of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Saied wants to replace the current constitution, the product of a hard-won 2014 compromise between bitter political rivals that enshrined a mixed parliamentary-presidential system that often produced deadlock.
Tunisian Bar president Ibrahim Bouderbala, who headed a committee taking part in Saied’s “national dialogue” over the constitution, told AFP that under the draft, “the president of the republic will control the executive.”
The draft also “takes particular interest in economic questions,” he said.
Belaid had told AFP in an interview earlier this month that he would remove all reference to Islam from the new document in order to challenge Islamist parties, a reference to Ennahdha, which has dominated Tunisian politics since 2011.

US Treasury offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah officials

Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

  • The designation of Hadwan and Al-Shaer forms part of the wider US crackdown on Hezbollah
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The US Department of State on Monday announced it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on Haseeb Hadwan, a senior official in Hezbollah’s General Secretariat, and his office manager, Ali Al-Shaer.

Both men are accused of using the international financial system to transfer money to Lebanon, where it is used to finance the Hezbollah militia.On September 17, 2021, the US Department of Treasury designated Hadwan and Al-Shaer as Specially Designated Global Terrorists in accordance with Executive Order 13224.

As a result, all of their property and interests within US jurisdiction are blocked, and it is generally prohibited for US persons to transact with either man.

The move forms part of the larger US effort to crackdown on the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. As a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, it is a crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide, material support or resources to Hezbollah.

Earlier in January, the US designated Hezbollah-linked financial facilitators Adel Diab, Ali Mohamad Daoun, Jihad Salem Alame and their Lebanon-based travel company Dar Al Salam. This was followed by the designation of Lebanese businessman, Ahmad Jalal Reda Abdallah, on May 12.

In a statement, the Treausury said sanctions continue to have significant consequences in Lebanon, as it faces an unprecedented economic crisis.

As part of Lebanon’s government, Hezbollah is impeding economic reforms and the necessary change demanded by the Lebanese people, the statement added.

Israel’s parliament to dissolve, Foreign Minister Lapid to become prime minister

Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

  • A vote will be held in parliament next week, after which Lapid will take over the premiership
  • The government of right-wing, liberal and Muslim Arab parties was fragile from the start
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have agreed to dissolve parliament, triggering a new election, and Lapid will in the meantime take over as prime minister, an official said, confirming local media reports.
A vote will be held in parliament next week, after which Lapid will take over the premiership, the official said. Lapid and Bennett were expected to issue statements at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).
Lapid and Bennett in June 2021 had formed an unlikely coalition after two years of political stalemate, ending the record reign of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The government of right-wing, liberal and Muslim Arab parties was fragile from the start.
With a razor-thin parliamentary majority and divided on major policy issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and state and religion issues, the eight-faction alliance began to fracture when a handful of members abandoned the coalition.
The government’s parliamentary majority was soon lost. 

UAE reports 1,532 new coronavirus infections, no deaths in past 24 hours

Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,532 new daily COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the country’s caseload to 928, 919, as cases continue to hover in thousands after hitting as low as 394 at the start of the month.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also said that there were no deaths during the 24-stretch, keeping the number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 2,309.

Additional 1,591 individuals also fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 909,736, the ministry added.

UAE authorities continue with aggressive testing nationwide to detect early cases of coronavirus infections so that necessary interventions and treatment could be done, and prevent the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

