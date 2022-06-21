You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation
The three countries reviewed regional and international defense situation and its implications for security and stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nqrbm

Updated 21 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation
  • Exchange of skills, joint exercises among plans to face security challenges
  • Mutual efforts aimed at ‘regional peace and stability,’ defense minsters say
Updated 21 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt, Cyprus and Greece have discussed strengthening joint military cooperation to face security challenges and threats.

This came during Egypt’s hosting of the fifth meeting of the defense ministers, as well as leaders of the armed forces, of the three countries.

Egyptian military spokesman Col. Arkan Harb Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement that the meeting dealt with a number of topics and issues related to defense cooperation.

Lt. Gen. Mohamed Zaki, commander-in-chief of Egypt’s armed forces, and minister of defense and military production, held a bilateral meeting with the Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides to discuss the transfer and exchange of information and skills between the armed forces of both countries.

Zaki also held talks with Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Greek minister of defense, to review the regional and international defense situation and its implications for security and stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In his opening address, Zaki highlighted “the importance of supporting means of cooperation and partnership between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, which contributes to achieving security and stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean region, praising the fruitful cooperation the Egyptian-Cypriot-Greek relations are witnessing during recent times.”

The Cypriot defense minister supported extended partnership and cooperation, especially with joint exercises and the exchange of experiences between the armed forces.

The Greek defense minister expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s influential and active role to achieve security and stability in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean.

At the conclusion of the discussions, a joint statement was signed within the framework of the efforts of the Egyptian, Cypriot and Greek armed forces to support cooperation in defense and security in order to confront challenges and threats, and support peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

Topics: Egypt Cyprus Greece

Related

Update Leaders of Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan discuss US regional summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Leaders of Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan discuss US regional summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia
Greece hits back at Turkish claims in Aegean Sea
Middle-East
Greece hits back at Turkish claims in Aegean Sea

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince
Updated 21 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince
  • Mohammed bin Salman visiting Egypt, Jordan, Turkey
  • Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 14 agreements worth total of $7.7bn
Updated 21 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday received Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is visiting Cairo as part of a foreign tour that will also take him to Jordan and then Turkey.

El-Sisi and the crown prince discussed ways to enhance Saudi-Egyptian relations in various fields, as well as regional and international political issues of common interest.

 

 

The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said the talks come “within the framework of the deep and historical strategic partnership between Cairo and Riyadh, which aims to achieve security, stability, development and peace with a unified vision for the benefit of the two countries, the two brotherly peoples, and the Arab and Islamic nations.”

Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Tuesday signed 14 agreements worth a total of $7.7 billion. They cover vital economic sectors such as energy, information technology, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, cybersecurity, food, ports and logistics.

Among the most prominent deals, Ajlan Bros. Holding Group and the Arab Group for Supply Chains signed an agreement to build the Egypt Petroleum Storage Center; AquaPower signed an agreement with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. to generate 1,100 megawatts of clean energy; and Ajlan Bros. and Sami Saad Group signed an agreement to invest in renewable energy and water desalination.

Topics: Crown Prince Tour 2022 Saudi Arabia Egypt Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign $7.7bn investment deals: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign $7.7bn investment deals: Minister
Delegation accompanying crown prince’s regional tour visits Egyptian media institutions
Media
Delegation accompanying crown prince’s regional tour visits Egyptian media institutions

Japan, UAE confirm cooperation on energy market

Japan, UAE confirm cooperation on energy market
Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan, UAE confirm cooperation on energy market

Japan, UAE confirm cooperation on energy market
  • The two ministers discussed stronger bilateral cooperation in the clean energy field
  • Minister Hagiuda expressed his gratitude for the reliable supply of crude oil to Japan
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and the UAE confirmed their cooperation on the energy market, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday.
“METI Minister Hagiuda Koichi held a video conference with Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to discuss working toward stability in the international crude oil market. The two ministers also discussed stronger bilateral cooperation in the clean energy field, of hydrogen, fuel ammonia, and CCUS,” the ministry said.
During the meeting, held last week, Minister Hagiuda expressed his gratitude for the reliable supply of crude oil to Japan, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other factors keeping crude oil prices high. He asked for cooperation toward stabilization of the international crude oil market by ensuring an ample supply through increased production and investment in capacity investment.
The two ministers welcomed the progress on the ongoing hydrogen project under the Memorandum of Cooperation on Hydrogen signed by their governments last April.
Hagiuda and Al Mazrouei agreed to work closely on maintaining the strong relationship that is marked this year with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations being established between their countries.

Topics: UAE Japan trade economy

Related

Japan PM Kishida may attend TICAD in Tunisia
World
Japan PM Kishida may attend TICAD in Tunisia
Abu Dhabi hosts contemporary Japanese print show to celebrate diplomatic ties
Lifestyle
Abu Dhabi hosts contemporary Japanese print show to celebrate diplomatic ties

Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter

Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter

Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter
  • New constitution won’t mention a state with Islam as its religion, the president said
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied confirmed Tuesday that a draft constitution to be put to a referendum on July 25 will not enshrine Islam as the “religion of the state.”
“The next constitution of Tunisia won’t mention a state with Islam as its religion, but of belonging to an umma (community) which has Islam as its religion,” he told journalists at Tunis airport.
“The umma and the state are two different things.”
Saied took delivery of the draft text on Monday, a key step in his drive to overhaul the Tunisian state after he sacked the government and seized far-reaching powers last July in moves opponents called a coup.
Sadeq Belaid, the legal expert who headed the drafting committee, had told AFP in an interview earlier this month that he would remove all reference to Islam from the new document in a challenge to Islamist parties.
His comments, partly referring to Saied’s nemesis Ennahdha, an Islamist-inspired party which has dominated Tunisian politics since 2011, sparked a heated national debate.
The first article of Tunisia’s 2014 constitution — and its 1959 predecessor — defined the North African country as “a free, independent and sovereign state. Islam is its religion and Arabic is its language.”
The 2014 document was the product of a hard-won compromise between Ennahdha and its secular rivals three years after the revolt that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
The new text, produced through a “national dialogue” excluding opposition forces and boycotted by the powerful UGTT trades union confederation, is meant to be approved by Saied by the end of June before being put to voters next month.
That is a year after the former constitutional law professor sacked the government, later consolidating his power grab by dissolving parliament and seizing control of the judiciary.
His moves have been welcomed by some Tunisians tired of the corrupt and often chaotic post-revolutionary system, but others have warned he is returning the country to autocracy.
Saied has long called for a presidential system that avoids the frequent deadlock seen under the mixed parliamentary-presidential system.
Asked about that issue on Tuesday, he said: “Whether the system is presidential or parliamentary is not the question.
“What counts is that the people has sovereignty. There’s the legislative function, the executive function and the judicial function, and separation between them.”

Topics: #tunisia constitutional referendum

Related

Tunisia president receives draft constitution video
Middle-East
Tunisia president receives draft constitution
Tunisians protest against constitution referendum as opposition grows
Middle-East
Tunisians protest against constitution referendum as opposition grows

US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz

US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz
Updated 21 June 2022
AP

US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz

US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz
  • US Navy: One of three of the Guard fast crafts raced head-on at the Sirocco before changing course
Updated 21 June 2022
AP

DUBAI: The US Navy said Tuesday its forces had a tense encounter with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said three Guard vessels had an “unsafe and unprofessional” encounter as the USS Sirocco and USNS Choctaw County transited Monday through the strait, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf.
The Navy said one of three of the Guard fast crafts raced head-on at the Sirocco before changing course. The Navy said the Sirocco fired a warning flare during the encounter as well.
A short video released by the Navy showed the encounter.
Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident in the strait, through which a fifth of all oil traded passes.
It comes as tensions remain high in the region as Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters as negotiations over the accord are stalled. Meanwhile, Tehran’s atomic program enriches uranium at its closest levels to weapons-grade yet.

Topics: US Iran Strait of Hormuz

Related

Update US ship fires warning shots in encounter with Iranian boats
Middle-East
US ship fires warning shots in encounter with Iranian boats
Iran Guards open new naval base near Strait of Hormuz
Middle-East
Iran Guards open new naval base near Strait of Hormuz

Iran prepares enrichment escalation at Fordow plant, IAEA report shows

Iran prepares enrichment escalation at Fordow plant, IAEA report shows
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Iran prepares enrichment escalation at Fordow plant, IAEA report shows

Iran prepares enrichment escalation at Fordow plant, IAEA report shows
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran is escalating its uranium enrichment further by preparing to use advanced IR-6 centrifuges at its underground Fordow site that can more easily switch between enrichment levels, a United Nations nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters on Monday showed.
The move is the latest of several steps Iran had long threatened to take but held off carrying out until 30 of the 35 countries on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors backed a resolution this month criticizing it for failing to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.
With indirect US-Iran talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal long stalled, any further escalation in Tehran’s standoff with the West risks killing off hopes of reining in the Islamic republic’s nuclear advances and lifting US sanctions against it.
IAEA inspectors verified on Saturday that Iran was ready to feed uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas, the material centrifuges enrich, into the second of two cascades, or clusters, of IR-6 centrifuges installed at Fordow, a site dug into mountain, the confidential IAEA report to member states said.
Iran informed the IAEA on Monday that passivation of the cascade, a process that precedes enrichment and also involves feeding UF6 into the machines, had begun on Sunday.
Importantly, the 166-machine cascade is the only one to have so-called “modified sub-headers,” which make it easier to switch to enriching to other purity levels. Western diplomats have long pointed to that equipment as a source of concern since it could enable Iran to quickly enrich to higher levels.

AWAITING CLARIFICATION
Iran has also not told the agency clearly what purity the cascade will enrich to after passivation. Iran had previously informed the IAEA that the two IR-6 cascades could be used to enrich to 5 percent or 20 percent purity.
“The Agency has yet to receive clarification from Iran as to which mode of production it intends to implement for the aforementioned cascade, following the completion of passivation,” the report said, which the IAEA confirmed.
At a different site, Iran is already enriching to up to 60 percent, close to the roughly 90 percent of weapons-grade and far above the 2015 deal’s cap of 3.67 percent. Iran has breached many of the deal’s limits in response to the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
In response to the Board of Governors’ resolution, Iran has ordered the removal of IAEA cameras installed under the 2015 deal and pressed ahead with the installation of IR-6 centrifuges at an underground plant at Natanz where the deal lets it enrich but only with far less efficient IR-1 machines.
The 2015 deal does not allow uranium enrichment at Fordow.

Topics: Iran fordow IAEA Fordow nuclear plant

Latest updates

Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight
Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years
Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project
Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO
Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.