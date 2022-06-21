Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday received Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is visiting Cairo as part of a foreign tour that will also take him to Jordan and then Turkey.

El-Sisi and the crown prince discussed ways to enhance Saudi-Egyptian relations in various fields, as well as regional and international political issues of common interest.

The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said the talks come “within the framework of the deep and historical strategic partnership between Cairo and Riyadh, which aims to achieve security, stability, development and peace with a unified vision for the benefit of the two countries, the two brotherly peoples, and the Arab and Islamic nations.”

Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Tuesday signed 14 agreements worth a total of $7.7 billion. They cover vital economic sectors such as energy, information technology, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, cybersecurity, food, ports and logistics.

Among the most prominent deals, Ajlan Bros. Holding Group and the Arab Group for Supply Chains signed an agreement to build the Egypt Petroleum Storage Center; AquaPower signed an agreement with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. to generate 1,100 megawatts of clean energy; and Ajlan Bros. and Sami Saad Group signed an agreement to invest in renewable energy and water desalination.