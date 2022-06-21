You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
Lebanon's Energy Minister Walid Fayyad, on a call with World Bank's Regional Director before import deals are signed on June 21, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4brxa

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
  • World Bank agrees to finance the gas import agreement on the condition that Lebanon enacts power sector reforms
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon, Syria and Egypt on Tuesday agreed to ship 650 million cubic meters of natural gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria, part of a US-backed effort to address Lebanon’s crippling blackouts with electricity and gas transfers.
The deal, signed at a ceremony at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut, would see gas piped to Lebanon’s northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, or around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.
Deir Ammar is one of several plants in Lebanon that can run on both gas and diesel, but use the latter as the gas pipeline has yet to come online.
The deal also still requires the approval of the World Bank, which has pledged financing, and the United States for compliance with its Syria sanctions regime, Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister Walid Fayad told Reuters.
Fayad announced the agreement alongside representatives from Egypt and Syria, as well as Magdy Galal, chairman of the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding.
They did not disclose the financial terms.
A statement issued later by the office of Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati after his meeting with Galal and Egyptian ambassador Yaser Alawi quoted Alawi as saying the price offered was “30 percent less than global market prices.”
Lebanon’s state-run power company produces just a couple hours of power per day, forcing many to pay for expensive private generator subscriptions.
To ease the power crunch, a plan was floated last year for Lebanon to receive electricity from Jordan and natural gas from Egypt, both via Syria, which would add up to 700 MW to Lebanon’s grid.
The World Bank had agreed to provide financing if Lebanon enacts long-awaited power sector reforms to reduce waste and boost tariff collection.
Lebanon’s cabinet passed a broad electricity reform plan in March but has yet to implement key components.
The transmission through war-ravaged Syria had also prompted concerns about exposure to US sanctions, which penalize anyone dealing with the government in Damascus.
US officials say they have given countries “pre-clearance” to engage in talks without the spectre of sanctions but could only fully determine compliance once contracts were signed.
Fayad said he hoped the new deal would pave the way for World Bank financing and US sanctions waivers, saying “I think we did everything that they asked for.”
There was no immediate comment from the US embassy or the World Bank office in Lebanon.

Topics: #Lebanon #egypt #syria Gas imports

Related

Lebanon committed to reform in exchange for a viable program
Middle-East
Lebanon committed to reform in exchange for a viable program
Special Lebanon turns to solar power as energy crisis deepens
Business & Economy
Lebanon turns to solar power as energy crisis deepens

Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say

Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say
Updated 6 sec ago

Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say

Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say
Updated 6 sec ago
JERUSALEM: An Israeli settler stabbed a Palestinian man to death during a confrontation in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry and a witness said.
An Israeli police spokesperson said it was unclear who stabbed the man. They were investigating the incident but no arrests had been made.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 28-year-old, identified as Ali Hassan Harb, had been stabbed in the heart by a settler.
“We heard that settlers came onto our land. We went there, me, Ali and three others. When we got there we saw settlers,” said a Palestinian resident from the village of Iskaka, near the Israeli settlement Ariel, who asked not to be identified.
“We kicked them out but they returned when the police and the army arrived at the scene. They were many and they fired into the air and aimed their guns against us. One of the settlers we kicked out attacked us and he stabbed Ali with a knife,” he said.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the killing.
Deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and Israel has risen in recent months.
US-brokered peace talks between the sides aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza collapsed in 2014 and have shown no sign of revival.
US President Joe Biden is expected to meet separately Israeli and Palestinian leaders during his Middle East visit in mid-July.
Most countries deem Israel’s settlements as illegal under international law — a view Israel disputes.

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince
Updated 21 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince
  • Mohammed bin Salman visiting Egypt, Jordan, Turkey
  • Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 14 agreements worth total of $7.7bn
Updated 21 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday received Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is visiting Cairo as part of a foreign tour that will also take him to Jordan and then Turkey.

El-Sisi and the crown prince discussed ways to enhance Saudi-Egyptian relations in various fields, as well as regional and international political issues of common interest.

 

 

The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said the talks come “within the framework of the deep and historical strategic partnership between Cairo and Riyadh, which aims to achieve security, stability, development and peace with a unified vision for the benefit of the two countries, the two brotherly peoples, and the Arab and Islamic nations.”

Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Tuesday signed 14 agreements worth a total of $7.7 billion. They cover vital economic sectors such as energy, information technology, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, cybersecurity, food, ports and logistics.

Among the most prominent deals, Ajlan Bros. Holding Group and the Arab Group for Supply Chains signed an agreement to build the Egypt Petroleum Storage Center; AquaPower signed an agreement with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. to generate 1,100 megawatts of clean energy; and Ajlan Bros. and Sami Saad Group signed an agreement to invest in renewable energy and water desalination.

Topics: Crown Prince Tour 2022 Saudi Arabia Egypt Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign $7.7bn investment deals: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign $7.7bn investment deals: Minister
Delegation accompanying crown prince’s regional tour visits Egyptian media institutions
Media
Delegation accompanying crown prince’s regional tour visits Egyptian media institutions

Japan, UAE confirm cooperation on energy market

Japan, UAE confirm cooperation on energy market
Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan, UAE confirm cooperation on energy market

Japan, UAE confirm cooperation on energy market
  • The two ministers discussed stronger bilateral cooperation in the clean energy field
  • Minister Hagiuda expressed his gratitude for the reliable supply of crude oil to Japan
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and the UAE confirmed their cooperation on the energy market, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday.
“METI Minister Hagiuda Koichi held a video conference with Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to discuss working toward stability in the international crude oil market. The two ministers also discussed stronger bilateral cooperation in the clean energy field, of hydrogen, fuel ammonia, and CCUS,” the ministry said.
During the meeting, held last week, Minister Hagiuda expressed his gratitude for the reliable supply of crude oil to Japan, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other factors keeping crude oil prices high. He asked for cooperation toward stabilization of the international crude oil market by ensuring an ample supply through increased production and investment in capacity investment.
The two ministers welcomed the progress on the ongoing hydrogen project under the Memorandum of Cooperation on Hydrogen signed by their governments last April.
Hagiuda and Al Mazrouei agreed to work closely on maintaining the strong relationship that is marked this year with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations being established between their countries.

Topics: UAE Japan trade economy

Related

Japan PM Kishida may attend TICAD in Tunisia
World
Japan PM Kishida may attend TICAD in Tunisia
Abu Dhabi hosts contemporary Japanese print show to celebrate diplomatic ties
Lifestyle
Abu Dhabi hosts contemporary Japanese print show to celebrate diplomatic ties

Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter

Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter

Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter
  • New constitution won’t mention a state with Islam as its religion, the president said
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied confirmed Tuesday that a draft constitution to be put to a referendum on July 25 will not enshrine Islam as the “religion of the state.”
“The next constitution of Tunisia won’t mention a state with Islam as its religion, but of belonging to an umma (community) which has Islam as its religion,” he told journalists at Tunis airport.
“The umma and the state are two different things.”
Saied took delivery of the draft text on Monday, a key step in his drive to overhaul the Tunisian state after he sacked the government and seized far-reaching powers last July in moves opponents called a coup.
Sadeq Belaid, the legal expert who headed the drafting committee, had told AFP in an interview earlier this month that he would remove all reference to Islam from the new document in a challenge to Islamist parties.
His comments, partly referring to Saied’s nemesis Ennahdha, an Islamist-inspired party which has dominated Tunisian politics since 2011, sparked a heated national debate.
The first article of Tunisia’s 2014 constitution — and its 1959 predecessor — defined the North African country as “a free, independent and sovereign state. Islam is its religion and Arabic is its language.”
The 2014 document was the product of a hard-won compromise between Ennahdha and its secular rivals three years after the revolt that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
The new text, produced through a “national dialogue” excluding opposition forces and boycotted by the powerful UGTT trades union confederation, is meant to be approved by Saied by the end of June before being put to voters next month.
That is a year after the former constitutional law professor sacked the government, later consolidating his power grab by dissolving parliament and seizing control of the judiciary.
His moves have been welcomed by some Tunisians tired of the corrupt and often chaotic post-revolutionary system, but others have warned he is returning the country to autocracy.
Saied has long called for a presidential system that avoids the frequent deadlock seen under the mixed parliamentary-presidential system.
Asked about that issue on Tuesday, he said: “Whether the system is presidential or parliamentary is not the question.
“What counts is that the people has sovereignty. There’s the legislative function, the executive function and the judicial function, and separation between them.”

Topics: #tunisia constitutional referendum

Related

Tunisia president receives draft constitution video
Middle-East
Tunisia president receives draft constitution
Tunisians protest against constitution referendum as opposition grows
Middle-East
Tunisians protest against constitution referendum as opposition grows

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation
Updated 21 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation

Egypt, Cyprus, Greece look to step up military cooperation
  • Exchange of skills, joint exercises among plans to face security challenges
  • Mutual efforts aimed at ‘regional peace and stability,’ defense minsters say
Updated 21 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt, Cyprus and Greece have discussed strengthening joint military cooperation to face security challenges and threats.

This came during Egypt’s hosting of the fifth meeting of the defense ministers, as well as leaders of the armed forces, of the three countries.

Egyptian military spokesman Col. Arkan Harb Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement that the meeting dealt with a number of topics and issues related to defense cooperation.

Lt. Gen. Mohamed Zaki, commander-in-chief of Egypt’s armed forces, and minister of defense and military production, held a bilateral meeting with the Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides to discuss the transfer and exchange of information and skills between the armed forces of both countries.

Zaki also held talks with Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Greek minister of defense, to review the regional and international defense situation and its implications for security and stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In his opening address, Zaki highlighted “the importance of supporting means of cooperation and partnership between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, which contributes to achieving security and stability in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean region, praising the fruitful cooperation the Egyptian-Cypriot-Greek relations are witnessing during recent times.”

The Cypriot defense minister supported extended partnership and cooperation, especially with joint exercises and the exchange of experiences between the armed forces.

The Greek defense minister expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s influential and active role to achieve security and stability in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean.

At the conclusion of the discussions, a joint statement was signed within the framework of the efforts of the Egyptian, Cypriot and Greek armed forces to support cooperation in defense and security in order to confront challenges and threats, and support peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

Topics: Egypt Cyprus Greece

Related

Update Leaders of Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan discuss US regional summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Leaders of Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan discuss US regional summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia
Greece hits back at Turkish claims in Aegean Sea
Middle-East
Greece hits back at Turkish claims in Aegean Sea

Latest updates

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say
Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say
Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
Saudi Arabia condemns hate speech ‘of all kinds and forms’
Sulafa Mousa speaking at the United Nations General Assembly meeting held on Monday in New York. (SPA)
Agreement signed to promote Saudi desert life heritage
Bandar Al Qahtani, right, and Talal Al Hariqi, left, signing of the MoU in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.