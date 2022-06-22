Saudi boxing authorities expect ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ to fuel big increase in the sport’s popularity

You are here

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk (L) and Britain's Anthony Joshua (R) pose for a picture during the press conference to announce the heavyweight boxing rematch for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titles in Jeddah on June 21, 2022. (AFP)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • The event, a rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk that will take place in Jeddah in August, was formally announced on Tuesday
  • Saudi Boxing Federation chief Abdullah Al-Harbi said it will focus more international attention on the Kingdom and boost its efforts to become a global sports and entertainment hub
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: British boxer Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk from Ukraine will face off against each other in the ring again on Aug. 20 in Jeddah. The rematch, dubbed “Rage on the Red Sea,” was formally announced on Tuesday during a press conference in the Saudi coastal city.

Usyk came out on top by a unanimous decision in the pair’s previous bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last September.

Abdullah Al-Harbi, president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, told Arab News that the rematch will focus more international attention on the Kingdom and boost its efforts to establish itself as a major hub for global sports and entertainment events.




Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk (2nd-L), President of the Saudi Boxing Federation Abdullah Ahmed Eid al-Harbi (C) and Britain's Anthony Joshua (2nd-R) attend the press conference to announce the heavyweight boxing rematch for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titles in Jeddah on June 21, 2022. (AFP)

There have been a number of developments in the Kingdom’s boxing scene, he said, since the last major event was held in the country, the “Clash on the Dunes” between Joshua and American fighter Andy Ruiz Jr. in Diriyah in December 2019.

That high-profile event inspired hundreds of people in Saudi Arabia to take up the sport, Al-Harbi revealed, with the result that the number of boxers registered with the federation increased by 300 percent from 300 to 1,200, while the number of boxing clubs also increased significantly.

“They were only four clubs and today we have 32,” he said, adding that “we look forward to the event (in August), which will increase those numbers and increase participation in boxing” in the Kingdom.

Al-Harbi said it is important to encourage more young Saudis become involved in boxing, and sports in general, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification plan, one of the aims of which is to empower the nation’s youth in a variety of fields.

“We know that youths make up 60 percent of the Kingdom’s population,” he said. “One of the key areas for them (to get involved with) is sports, and so having multiple sports options for them to choose from is key for the Kingdom in its efforts to diversify and encourage young people increase their participation in sports,” said Al-Harbi. Major events such as the Rage on the Red Sea help to achieve this, he added.

In addition, such events are “promoting the Kingdom worldwide (and) showcasing our infrastructure in sports and showcasing our hospitality” to an international audience as the country seeks to develop and expand its tourism sector, he said.

Prince Fahad bin Abdulaziz, the head of Skill Challenge Entertainment, one of the organizers of the upcoming fight, told Arab News that he expects it to have a big influence the future of boxing in the Kingdom.

“The first boxing match we did here, in 2019 during Diriyah Season, was amazing,” he said. “The numbers were amazing for men and women who got involved in boxing after that.

“I think this match is going to have a bigger impact on all the men and women here in Saudi Arabia.”

Rasha Al-Khamis, vice-president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, agreed that the event will inspire many women in the Kingdom to take up boxing.

“During the Clash on the Dunes we saw a huge increase in the number of people participating and boxing has become a much more popular sport (now), whereas back then it wasn’t as popular,” she told Arab News.

“It has attracted females and males and I think society has become more interested in boxing.”

Al-Khamis also highlighted the 300 percent overall increase in the number of registered boxers in the Kingdom following the Clash on the Dunes, and said that it included “a 100 percent increase in female fighters.”

“These types of events definitely will pave the way for future athletes,” she added.

New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG

New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG
Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
AP

New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG

New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG
  • Player transfer spending was promised in a capital injection of €86 million ($90 million) as part of Lyon’s deal with Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings that valued the club at around €800 million ($840 million)
Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
AP

PARIS: American investor John Textor became the main shareholder of French soccer club Lyon on Tuesday and immediately targeted the dominance of rival Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon last won the French title in 2008 and have struggled to compete as PSG spent lavishly to win Ligue 1 in eight of the past 10 seasons.

Textor’s new club placed eighth in the season just ended, 25 points behind a PSG team with superstar forward Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

“I don’t like these models like PSG,” Textor said at a news conference in Lyon. “Great team, whatever, great athletes, we all love to watch them.

“I think over the few years we want to go after them. We want to win titles here. We are going to show up and we are going to spend,” he said.

Player transfer spending was promised in a capital injection of &euro;86 million ($90 million) as part of Lyon’s deal with Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings that valued the club at around &euro;800 million ($840 million). The club owns its 59,000-seat stadium that hosted the 2019 Women’s World Cup final and the women’s team has been European champion six of the last seven seasons.

The Lyon men’s team has never won the Champions League though was twice a semifinalist, including a 2020 loss to Bayern Munich which then beat PSG in the final.

Lyon join Brazilian club Botafogo, Crystal Palace of the English Premier League and Molenbeek in Belgium in Textor’s international soccer portfolio.

Community-driven clubs who can share knowledge and identify talent worldwide was the common theme, the technology entrepreneur said.

Textor said Lyon’s finances were “on a really sound footing” and pointed to its revenue-earning potential from expertise in sports, entertainment and technology.

Textor jointly held the news conference with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas who has run the club for 35 years and plans to stay on for three more.

“We will be even more ambitious with John on our side,” said Aulas, adding his new business partner “ticks all the boxes.”

Both aimed further jibes at the influence on modern European soccer clubs of big-spending oligarchs and sovereign funds.

“Football is sort of broken by money,” Textor said. “I think the fans over time will see me as somebody who really likes to help.”

Serena Williams wins first match of comeback after year away

Serena Williams wins first match of comeback after year away
Updated 22 June 2022
AP

Serena Williams wins first match of comeback after year away

Serena Williams wins first match of comeback after year away
  • Williams partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles on Tuesday
  • In the singles, there was a big shock when top-seeded Paula Badosa lost 6-4, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage, a British wild card
Updated 22 June 2022
AP

EASTBOURNE, England: As “What A Feeling” boomed around Devonshire Park, Serena Williams strode onto center court at Eastbourne to a standing ovation for her first competitive tennis match in nearly a year.

Around 90 minutes later, fans were on their feet again, celebrating a comeback win for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion at the Wimbledon warmup event on England’s south coast.

Williams partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles on Tuesday. Williams and Jabeur recovered from losing the first set 6-2 to win the second 6-3 and then the match tiebreaker 13-11 on their third match point.

“I caught some fire behind me,” the 40-year-old Williams said. “I needed that. It was good.”

The win means Williams will have at least one more competitive match before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild-card entry. Main-draw play at the All England Club starts Monday.

It was at the grass-court Slam where Williams was last seen in competitive action in 2021. She was playing in the first round when she lost her footing and her right leg buckled, leading to Williams retiring from the match.

With no competitive activity since then, she is ranked No. 1,204 in singles and wasn’t among the seeded players announced by Wimbledon on Tuesday. Few will want to face her when the draw is made Friday.

“I love tennis and I love playing otherwise I wouldn’t be here but I also love what I do off the court,” Williams said.

Williams — sporting three black patches on her right cheek — made a slow start to the match alongside Jabeur that marked her third appearance at Eastbourne, having previously played in the singles event in 1998 and 2011.

She served first — her opening serve was timed at 90 mph (145 kph) and earned the first point after Sorribes Tormo’s reply sailed long — and held to 30.

Williams struggled at times in the first set, and was exasperated after she was unable to get low enough to a shot by Sorribes Tormo. It took 25 minutes before Williams hit a winner as her smash flew into the North Stand, ensuring one spectator was able to leave with a souvenir.

Williams’ agility improved noticeably in the second set, though there were audible gasps from the crowd when she slipped rushing into the net.

She set up a set point with a backhand winner from the baseline and took the match to a tiebreaker with a 102 mph ace.

Williams showed desire to dive to her right to make a volley which could not be returned that set up one of the three match points. The win was clinched when Sorribes Tormo miscued a volley.

“It was so fun to play with Ons,” Williams said in an interview on the court. “It was great. We had a lot of fun and our opponents played amazing. We were happy to stay in there.”

In the singles, there was a big shock when top-seeded Paula Badosa lost 6-4, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage, a British wild card. Third-seeded Maria Sakkari was also eliminated, beaten by Anhelina Kalinina 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, last year’s Wimbledon finalist, was defeated by Katie Boulter of Britain, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

There were wins in the second round for defending champion Jelena Ostapenko and Beatriz Haddad Maia, who has won back-to-back grass-court events in Nottingham and Birmingham over the last two weeks.

Tokyo closes books on costly, pandemic-delayed Olympics

Tokyo closes books on costly, pandemic-delayed Olympics
Updated 21 June 2022
AP

Tokyo closes books on costly, pandemic-delayed Olympics

Tokyo closes books on costly, pandemic-delayed Olympics
  • Tokyo will be remembered as the first Games that were postponed for a year, and then held mostly without fans in a so-called bubble
Updated 21 June 2022
AP

TOKYO: Organizers of last year’s COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics were expected to place the final cost of the Games at 1.42 trillion yen, about twice what was forecast when the IOC awarded them in 2013.

Tokyo Olympic officials, meeting Tuesday before the body dissolves at the end of the month, were to detail final numbers, which were increased by the pandemic, but were in record range long before that.

Calculating the costs is challenging because of recent fluctuations in the exchange rate between the dollar and the Japanese yen. When the Olympics opened a year ago, $1 bought 110 yen. On Monday, $1 bought 135 yen, the dollar’s highest level against the yen in about 25 years.

The fall in the yen’s value means the cost of the Olympics quoted in dollars is now about $10.5 billion. A year ago, the price was about $13 billion.

Victor Matheson, a sports economist at the College of the Holy Cross who has written extensively on the Olympics, suggested by email to AP that most of “the expenses and revenues are in yen, so the exchange rate changing the dollar amounts doesn’t affect how the event ‘feels’ to the organizers.”

In the runup to the Tokyo Games, organizers often used the exchange rate of 107. At that rate, the equivalent of 1.42 trillion yen would be $13.33 billion as final price tag.

Matheson and fellow American Robert Baade researched Olympic costs and benefits in a study called “Going for Gold: The Economics of the Olympics.”

They write “the overwhelming conclusion is that in most cases the Olympics are a money-losing proposition for host cities; they result in positive net benefits only under very specific and unusual circumstances.”

Accurately tracking Olympic costs — who pays, who benefits, and what are and are not Games’ expenses — is a moving maze.

Olympic organizers estimated the official costs when the Games closed at year ago at $15.4 billion.

Four months later, organizers said the costs had fallen to $13.6 billion. They said there had been a large saving because no fans were allowed to attend, dropping security costs, venue maintenance and so forth.

However, organizers lost at least $800 million in income from no ticket sales, which fell to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to cover.

A University of Oxford study in 2020 said Tokyo was the most expensive Olympics on record.

There is one undeniable fact: more than half of the costs were paid for by public money — Tokyo’s government, the national government and other government entities.

In the several years prior to the Olympics, government audits found official costs might have been twice as much as stated, meaning the public portion of the bill might be far more than half.

The International Olympic Committee in its annual report says it contributed about $1.9 billion to cover Tokyo costs.

It’s impossible to assess the long-term impact of the Tokyo Olympics, particularly in a sprawling city like the Japanese capital where change is constant. The pandemic erased any short-term tourism bounce. Local sponsors, who paid more than $3 billion to be linked to the Olympics, didn’t seem very happy according to local reports.

Dentsu Inc., the giant Japanese advertising and public relations company, may have benefited. It directed marketing for Tokyo 2020, received commissions for lining up sponsors, and has been linked to an IOC vote-buying scandal that was tied to Tokyo getting the Games.

The scandal forced the resignation of Tsunekazu Takeda in 2019, an IOC member who also headed the Japanese Olympic Committee.

The Games were hit with other scandals, including the resignation of Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee who made sexist remarks about women. The former Japanese prime minister stepped down five month before the Games opened.

Tokyo had billed itself as a “safe pair of hands” in its bid to get the Games.

Tokyo will also be remembered as the first Games that were postponed for a year, and then held mostly without fans in a so-called bubble.

The most important legacy is surely the $1.4 billion National Stadium designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

“The goal should be that the costs of hosting are matched by benefits that are shared in a way to include ordinary citizens who fund the event through their tax dollars,” Matheson and Baade wrote. “In the current arrangement, it is often far easier for the athletes to achieve gold than it is for the hosts.”

Mane poses in Bayern shirt during Munich medical check

Mane poses in Bayern shirt during Munich medical check
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

Mane poses in Bayern shirt during Munich medical check

Mane poses in Bayern shirt during Munich medical check
  • Broadcaster Sky showed footage of the 30-year-old touching down at Munich airport
  • During a break in the medical test, Mane appeared in a red Bayern training shirt and signed autographs
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Sadio Mane signed autographs wearing a Bayern Munich shirt Tuesday after flying to Germany for a medical check before the Liverpool forward completes a move to the Bundesliga champions.
Broadcaster Sky showed footage of the 30-year-old touching down at Munich airport before being taken to a hospital in the city center for a medical exam by Bayern’s team doctor.
During a break in the medical test, Mane appeared in a red Bayern training shirt and signed autographs for waiting fans.
According to media reports, Mane’s transfer will cost Bayern around 41 million euros (£35 million, $43 million).
“I am happy he has landed,” Thomas Mueller said while attending a golf tournament in Munich on Tuesday.
Bayern’s German international forward joked that he soon hopes to see Mane hit “lots of birdies” on the city’s courses.
The Senegal forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and is set to hold his first Bayern press conference Wednesday.
Mane would be a replacement for wantaway Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked to a Barcelona transfer, or winger Serge Gnabry, who is stalling over a contract extension.

Djokovic, Nadal top 2 seeds at Wimbledon; Williams unseeded

Djokovic, Nadal top 2 seeds at Wimbledon; Williams unseeded
Updated 21 June 2022
AP

Djokovic, Nadal top 2 seeds at Wimbledon; Williams unseeded

Djokovic, Nadal top 2 seeds at Wimbledon; Williams unseeded
  • The seedings for Wimbledon were announced on Tuesday
  • Djokovic and Nadal being Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the men’s draw
Updated 21 June 2022
AP

WIMBLEDON, England: This time, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw.
The seedings for Wimbledon were announced on Tuesday, with Djokovic and Nadal being Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the men’s draw because of the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.
The top-ranked Medvedev cannot take part as a result of the All England Club’s decision to not allow players from Russia or Belarus to enter the event in 2022 over the invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev is Russian. The No. 2-ranked Zverev is out because of an ankle injury.
That means Djokovic and Nadal have been bumped up to being the top two seeded players and cannot now meet until the final. That wasn’t the case at the French Open last month, when Nadal beat Djokovic in the quarterfinals en route to winning a men’s-record 22nd Grand Slam title.
There will be a 23-time Grand Slam winner in the women’s draw in Serena Williams, but she will not be seeded.
The draw is Friday and the tournament begins Monday.
Since 2021, the seedings for both the men’s and women’s singles have been based on the world rankings.
Williams hasn’t played competitively since retiring from her first-round match at last year’s Wimbledon. She has been awarded a wild-card entry for the singles tournament at the All England Club starting next week and could therefore be drawn to play anyone in the first round.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland will be the top-seeded player at Wimbledon.

