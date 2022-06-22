You are here

Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 

Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 
The Idle Land Program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030. (Shutterstock)
Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 

Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has started the second phase of its  Idle Lands Program in the metropolis of Makkah, Jeddah and Dammam metropolises to increase housing supply in the market, Chief Idle Lands Program Officer Abdulhamid Al Hammad told Alarabiya.

This phase, which will also expand its scope in Makkah, focuses on lands within neighborhoods of 10,000 meters or more, or 10,000 meters in total.

This was based on economic and real estate studies related to increasing the real estate supply to reduce the gap in demand, he added.

The Idle Land Program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030 by developing infrastructure for housing.

The program seeks to encourage landowners to develop their properties and pump more real estate supply into the market rather than imposing fees, according to Al Hammad.

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June
Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR5.44 billion ($1.5 billion) SR-denominated Sukuk in June.

In a statement, the office, known as NDMC, said the Sukuk offering was divided into two tranches.

The first tranche has a size of SR2.86 billion to mature in 2030, while the second one amounts to SR2.58 billion, maturing in 2034.


 

Brexit will cost UK workers £470 a year, study predicts

Brexit will cost UK workers £470 a year, study predicts
Brexit will cost UK workers £470 a year, study predicts

Brexit will cost UK workers £470 a year, study predicts
LONDON: Britain is becoming a more closed economy due to Brexit, with damaging long-term implications for productivity and wages which will leave the average worker £470 ($577) a year poorer by the end of the decade, a study forecast on Wednesday.
The report was written by London School of Economics associate professor Swati Dhingra — who will join the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee in August — and researchers from the Resolution Foundation think tank.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which struck just after Britain left the European Union in January 2020, has complicated the task of analizing the impact of Brexit.
New post-Brexit trade rules which took effect in January 2021 unexpectedly did not lead to a persistent fall in British trade with the EU, relative to that with the rest of the world, the researchers said.
“Instead, Brexit has had a more diffuse impact by reducing the UK’s competitiveness and openness to trade with a wider range of countries. This will ultimately reduce productivity, and workers’ real wages too,” Resolution Foundation economist Sophie Hale said.
Britain does not face tariffs on goods exports to the EU, but there are greater regulatory barriers.
The net effect of these would lower productivity across the economy by 1.3 percent by 2030 compared with an unchanged trade relationship — translating to a 1.8 percent real-terms fall in annual pay of £470  per worker.
These figures do not include any assessment of the impact of changed migration rules.
The impact for some sectors will be much starker. Britain’s small but high profile fishing industry — many of whose members advocated strongly for Brexit — was likely to shrink by 30 percent due to difficulties exporting its fresh catch to EU customers, the report said.
By contrast, although highly regulated professional services such as finance, insurance and law will find it harder to serve EU clients, their share of the British economy was only likely to drop by 0.3 percentage points to 20.2 percent.

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year
Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year
  • Elon Musk earlier this month told Tesla Inc. executives he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the electric-car maker needed to cut staff
WASHINGTON: Goldman Sachs forecast a 30 percent chance of the US economy tipping into recession over the next year, up from 15 percent earlier, following record-high inflation and a weak macroeconomic backdrop due to the Ukraine conflict.
“We now see recession risk as higher and more front-loaded,” Goldman economists said in a note on Monday.
The latest forecast comes about a week after the US Federal Reserve rolled out its biggest rate hike https://reut.rs/3xKXhjZ since 1994 to stem a surge in inflation and as several other central banks also took aggressive steps to tighten monetary policy.
“We are increasingly concerned that the Fed leadership has set a high and inflation-specific bar for slowing the pace of tightening,” Goldman said.
Meanwhile, economists at Morgan Stanley on Tuesday placed the odds of a US recession for the next 12 months at around 35 percent.
“At this point, a recession is no longer just a tail risk given the Fed’s predicament with inflation,” Morgan Stanley said.
Goldman forecast a 48 percent cumulative probability of a recession over the next two years compared to its prior forecast of 35 percent.
“Our best guess is that a recession caused by moderate overtightening would be shallow, though we could imagine it dragging on for a little longer than it would with more policy support,” economists at Goldman added.
UBS also said a recession would be shallow if it does happen, but it does not expect one in the United States or globally in 2022 or 2023.
Goldman, before the Fed rate hike, had argued that there was a “feasible though difficult” way to rebalance the labor market and bring down inflation without a recession.
Elon Musk earlier this month told Tesla Inc. executives he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the electric-car maker needed to cut staff https://reut.rs/3tQLC21 and pause hiring.

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
  • World Bank agrees to finance the gas import agreement on the condition that Lebanon enacts power sector reforms
BEIRUT: Lebanon, Syria and Egypt on Tuesday agreed to ship 650 million cubic meters of natural gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria, part of a US-backed effort to address Lebanon’s crippling blackouts with electricity and gas transfers.
The deal, signed at a ceremony at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut, would see gas piped to Lebanon’s northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, or around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.
Deir Ammar is one of several plants in Lebanon that can run on both gas and diesel, but use the latter as the gas pipeline has yet to come online.
The deal also still requires the approval of the World Bank, which has pledged financing, and the United States for compliance with its Syria sanctions regime, Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister Walid Fayad told Reuters.
Fayad announced the agreement alongside representatives from Egypt and Syria, as well as Magdy Galal, chairman of the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding.
They did not disclose the financial terms.
A statement issued later by the office of Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati after his meeting with Galal and Egyptian ambassador Yaser Alawi quoted Alawi as saying the price offered was “30 percent less than global market prices.”
Lebanon’s state-run power company produces just a couple hours of power per day, forcing many to pay for expensive private generator subscriptions.
To ease the power crunch, a plan was floated last year for Lebanon to receive electricity from Jordan and natural gas from Egypt, both via Syria, which would add up to 700 MW to Lebanon’s grid.
The World Bank had agreed to provide financing if Lebanon enacts long-awaited power sector reforms to reduce waste and boost tariff collection.
Lebanon’s cabinet passed a broad electricity reform plan in March but has yet to implement key components.
The transmission through war-ravaged Syria had also prompted concerns about exposure to US sanctions, which penalize anyone dealing with the government in Damascus.
US officials say they have given countries “pre-clearance” to engage in talks without the spectre of sanctions but could only fully determine compliance once contracts were signed.
Fayad said he hoped the new deal would pave the way for World Bank financing and US sanctions waivers, saying “I think we did everything that they asked for.”
There was no immediate comment from the US embassy or the World Bank office in Lebanon.

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
  • Remittances from both countries also up from 2020
CAIRO: The value of trade between Egypt and Saudi Arabia rose 62.1 percent to $9.1 billion in 2021, compared to $5.6 billion in 2020, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics in Egypt.

The value of Egyptian exports to Saudi Arabia was $2.2 billion in 2021, up 17.3 percent from $1.9 billion in 2020.

The value of Egyptian imports from the Kingdom was $6.9 billion in 2021, up 84.5 percent from $3.7 billion in 2020.

The value of remittances from Egyptians working in Saudi Arabia reached $11.2 billion during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $9.6 billion during the previous fiscal year, an increase of 17 percent.

The value of remittances from Saudis working in Egypt reached $18.5 million during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $17.6 million during the previous fiscal year, up 4.9 percent.

The value of Saudi investments in Egypt amounted to $622 million during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $651.2 million during the previous fiscal year, down 4.5 percent.

