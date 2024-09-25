Bailout: Pakistan thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE, China for support ahead of IMF meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday Pakistan had met the “tough conditions” set by the International Monetary Fund with the help of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China, as the global lending agency’s board meets today to discuss the $7 billion loan program for the country.

Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF in July for a fresh loan to keep its fragile economy afloat. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had earlier expressed hope of sealing the deal by the end of August. However, delays were caused by an external financing gap, which prompted Pakistan to seek commitments from key allies and request debt reprofiling.

Just a day earlier, the finance minister again expressed optimism about securing the loan program after the IMF board meeting, while emphasizing the government’s commitment to structural reforms.

“[Today] is the IMF board meeting, and we have fulfilled all of their conditions, very tough conditions, but praise be to God, we have completed them,” he told the media in New York on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude once again, to our trusted brother nations, Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE. Without their immense support, this would not have been possible.”

“At the final stage, the conditions were related to China, and just like in the past, the Chinese government once again held Pakistan’s hand and offered immense support,” he added. “I am deeply grateful to the Chinese leadership.”

Pakistan’s last $3 billion IMF program helped avert a sovereign default in 2023 amid a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves, currency depreciation and record inflation.

The government has already maintained that the country’s macroeconomic indicators have improved, though it needs the 37-month-long IMF program to solidify those gains.

“You have to grow and build from a stable base,” Pakistan’s finance minister said on Tuesday while addressing a high-level private sector dialogue, ‘CPEC-II and the Region.’ “We have reached that level now. Now, we can say that we have a good foundation on which we can build from here.”

“Now we need to move forward and stay with the reform agenda whether it’s on the taxation or energy side [or] on the state-owned enterprises or privatization side,” he added.