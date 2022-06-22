You are here

  • Home
  • TASI fails to rebound as investor sentiment dips: Closing bell

TASI fails to rebound as investor sentiment dips: Closing bell

TASI fails to rebound as investor sentiment dips: Closing bell
The main index, TASI, fell 2.91 percent to close at 11,319, while the parallel market, Nomu, decreased 1.08 percent to 20,649. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rp2ss

Updated 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI fails to rebound as investor sentiment dips: Closing bell

TASI fails to rebound as investor sentiment dips: Closing bell
Updated 17 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell on Wednesday despite a recent rebound, as the Fed Reserve’s planned rate hikes and the threat of a recession continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

The main index, TASI, fell 2.91 percent to close at 11,319, while the parallel market, Nomu, decreased 1.08 percent to 20,649.

Arab Sea Information System Co. gained 4.76 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. with a 4.41 percent gain.

National Gypsum Co. led the laggards with a 9.99 percent decline, followed by Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. with a 7.46 percent fall.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading down 0.80 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi lost 4.31 percent, after data showed that the bank dropped 15 percent during June, its worst monthly decline since August 2015.

Further in the financial sector, Alinma Bank dropped 1.32 percent, while Arab National Bank added 1 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. decreased 3.71 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. fell 3.74 percent.

The shares of telecom giants stc and Zain KSA declined 3.42 percent and 3.57 percent, respectively.

Anaam International Holding Group sank 0.36 percent, following the purchase of a real estate asset for SR23 million ($6 million).

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $109.21 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $103.76 a barrel, as of 3:33 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul share Saudi trade

Related

TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI lower as investors fret growth fears: Opening bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Egypt’s AI startup raises $2m in a pre-series A funding round

Egypt’s AI startup raises $2m in a pre-series A funding round
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s AI startup raises $2m in a pre-series A funding round

Egypt’s AI startup raises $2m in a pre-series A funding round
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based AI technology startup Synapse Analytics raised $2 million in a pre-series A funding round led by venture capital firm Egypt Ventures with participation from other investors.

The company currently supports business with AI-based products and is aiming to use its acquired funds to further accelerate customer adoption.

“Our mission is to accelerate the world’s adoption of Artificial Intelligence,” Chief Operating Officer of Synapse Analytics, Galal El-Beshbishy, said in a statement.

Founded in 2018, the company provides data teams full autonomy on their pipeline without the need of software support teams, Wamda reported.

Topics: AI startup funding expansion Investment

Related

Egypt startup DXwand eyes expansion after securing $1m in a pre-series A funding round
Business & Economy
Egypt startup DXwand eyes expansion after securing $1m in a pre-series A funding round

Talks begin on GCC-UK deal to boost trade by at least 16%

Talks begin on GCC-UK deal to boost trade by at least 16%
Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Talks begin on GCC-UK deal to boost trade by at least 16%

Talks begin on GCC-UK deal to boost trade by at least 16%
Updated 2 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Negotiations aimed at boosting trade between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which currently stands at $34 billion, began in Riyadh on Wednesday.

UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met GCC Secretary-General Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajjraf to launch the trade talks, according to an official press release.

The UK is the third-largest export market for the GCC, and the new trade negotiations are expected to benefit exporters from both jurisdictions.

“I’m excited to open up new markets for UK businesses large and small, and supporting the more than 10,000 SMEs already exporting to the region,” said Trevelyan.

She added: “This trade deal has the potential to support jobs from Dover to Doha, growing our economy at home, building vital green industries and supplying innovative services to the Gulf.”

The UK government analysis has suggested that a deal with the GCC is expected to increase trade by at least 16 percent, which will add at least $1.6 billion a year to the country’s economy.

As the GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, are aiming to diversify their economies, the new trade negotiations are expected to attract exports and investments in areas like technology, cyber, life sciences, creative industries, education, and artificial intelligence.

“A UK-GCC free trade agreement will increase trade and investment both ways, contributing to economic growth and prosperity in the UK, Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf, and cementing the strong diplomatic cooperation between the UK and GCC countries,” said Neil Crompton, British ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Topics: GCC UK trade deal

Related

GCC-listed companies hit record $65.4bn profit in Q1 with Saudi firms on top
Business & Economy
GCC-listed companies hit record $65.4bn profit in Q1 with Saudi firms on top

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s FRV-X invests $10.5m in Australia’s Evergen

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s FRV-X invests $10.5m in Australia’s Evergen
Updated 23 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s FRV-X invests $10.5m in Australia’s Evergen

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s FRV-X invests $10.5m in Australia’s Evergen
Updated 23 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s renewable business Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, also known as FRV-X, has invested $10.5 million in energy software company Evergen.

The investment is the Australian company’s largest to date and will be used to expand the business in its home market, as well as across the Middle East region and the rest of the world.

“Our investment in Evergen represents our deep commitment to supporting innovative concepts that are driving the global energy transition toward a more sustainable model,” said Fady Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel.

According to a statement, the investment underscores FRV and Evergen’s common goal to shift the international energy system to a more sustainable model, by optimizing the entire energy supply chain to support and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

Ben Hutt, CEO and managing director of Evergen said: “The world is looking to us to lead the way on a clean energy future. This significant investment from FRV-X will give Evergen the opportunity to grow in Australia and deploy our software solutions to key international markets.”

Topics: Abdul Latif Jameel Energy FRV-X Evergen

Related

NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries
Business & Economy
NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries

UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 

UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 

UAE government expenditure crosses $3bn in Q1 led by public sector spending 
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE government has made a revenue of 11.33 billion dirhams ($3.08 billion) during the first quarter of this year, the latest data from the Ministry of Finance revealed.

This is against a slightly higher expenditure of 11.35 billion dirhams that the federal government made during the period, with the public service sector leading the spending with 2.43 billion dirhams, which is 21.4 percent of total spending, Emirates News Agency reported. 

This was followed by the public order and safety sector, with a total expenditure of 2 billion dirhams, which is equivalent to 18.6 percent of the total. The government also spent 17.7 percent of its expenditure on the social protection sector, followed by the defense sector which accounted for 14.7 percent of the allocation. 

The remaining spending was allocated for various other sectors including education, health, entertainment and culture, economic affairs, housing and utilities, and environment protection. 

Topics: UAE Ministry of Finance expenditure revenue

China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand

China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand

China In-Focus — Shares down; Swedish court upholds ban on Huawei 5G gear; Heatwaves drive up power demand
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: Mainland Chinese shares ended lower on Wednesday, as extreme weather in some parts of the country added uncertainty to economic recovery from COVID-19 shocks, while signs of a fresh crackdown on tech firms and the platform economy hurt the Hong Kong market.

At the market close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.2 percent at 3,267.2 points, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index lost 1.27 percent to 4,270.62.

The financial sector sub-index edged down 1.48 percent, the consumer staples sector eased 0.54 percent, while the real estate index fell 1.65 percent.

Court upholds ban on Huawei sale of 5G gear

A Swedish appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling by a lower court that banned Huawei from selling 5G equipment in the country, in the latest setback to the Chinese telecoms company’s hopes of staging a comeback.

In 2020, Swedish telecom regulator PTS unexpectedly banned Huawei from supplying 5G equipment to Swedish mobile firms citing security concerns raised by Sweden’s security service, a decision the company challenged in the court.

A lower court last year confirmed that decision.

The issue arose after the US alleged that China could use Huawei equipment for spying and European governments followed suit by tightening controls on Chinese-built 5G networks. Huawei has denied being a national security risk.

Sweden had asked its telecom companies to remove gear made by Huawei and Chinese rivals from existing infrastructure and core functions before Jan. 1, 2025.

China heatwaves drive up power demand 

Heatwaves in northern and central China drove up electricity demand to record levels as millions switched on air conditioners to escape the sweltering conditions, while floodwaters in the south submerged villages and trapped city residents.

On Wednesday, China’s meteorological administration issued orange alert warnings for high temperatures in regions across the provinces of Shandong, Henan and Hebei.

Several cities in Shandong, China’s second-most populous province, have issued “red alert” high-temperature warnings, which have pushed up demand for air-conditioning among the region’s more than 100 million people.

Temperatures in the regions were expected to hit above 40 degrees Celsius this week, according to the state weather forecaster.

The maximum electricity load at Shandong’s grid hit 92.94 million kilowatts on Tuesday, passing the 2020 peak of 90.22 million kilowatts, setting a new record, state television said on Wednesday.

Loads in adjacent Henan province reached a peak of 71.08 million kilowatts on Monday, exceeding the previous day’s record of 65.34 million kilowatts, according to state media.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China Oil 5G heatwave

Related

China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan
China In-Focus — Stocks close higher; Tesla cars banned in Beidaihe for 2 months
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks close higher; Tesla cars banned in Beidaihe for 2 months

Latest updates

TASI fails to rebound as investor sentiment dips: Closing bell
TASI fails to rebound as investor sentiment dips: Closing bell
Egypt’s AI startup raises $2m in a pre-series A funding round
Egypt’s AI startup raises $2m in a pre-series A funding round
Talks begin on GCC-UK deal to boost trade by at least 16%
Talks begin on GCC-UK deal to boost trade by at least 16%
Moroccan pilgrims return to Madinah after 2-year hiatus
Moroccan pilgrims return to Madinah after 2-year hiatus
Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s FRV-X invests $10.5m in Australia’s Evergen
Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s FRV-X invests $10.5m in Australia’s Evergen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.