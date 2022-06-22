You are here

Egypt planning new investments with Qatar, says minister

Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea. (Twitter Photo)
  • Cairo, Doha launch joint business council to strengthen economic relations
  • Egyptian minister Nevin Gamea said that she had floated a proposal for an Egyptian exhibition in Doha
CAIRO: Egypt and Qatar are holding talks to expand investments in new areas and increase their volume, especially in the energy sector, said Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea.

During her participation in the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Gamea said: “During my current visit to Doha, I presented investment opportunities to the Qatari side in the field of manufacturing industries, specialized industries, textiles and leather industries as a kind of partnership between the two sides.”

She added: “There is communication between the two sides to create the climate for opening the capital of Egyptian companies to the Qatari business sector.”

Gamea said that current Qatari investments are focused on real estate, hotels and tourism, noting that there is a common desire to enhance these investments to reflect the good relations between Qatar and Egypt.

The minister met with officials in the Free Zones Authority, the Qatar Investment Authority and the Qatari Businessmen Association.

Gamea also revealed plans to launch a joint business council between the two countries, which will consist of businessmen strengthening relations in economy, investment and trade.

The Egyptian minister said that she had floated a proposal for an Egyptian exhibition in Doha to sell products in Qatar with the Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani and the Qatari Businessmen Association.

Gamea said: “This will contribute to increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, which is modest and does not rise to the size of the relations between the two countries. Therefore, there is interest on both sides to increase trade exchange by searching for new opportunities and prospects for cooperation in this aspect.”

Topics: Egypt Qatar Nevin Gamea

Palestinians grant bail to accused killers of activist Nizar Banat

  • The group formally asked for their release on Tuesday, which was granted by the prosecution on condition that they attend their court hearings
RAMALLAH: Fourteen Palestinian security force members on trial over the killing of prominent activist Nizar Banat, whose death sparked rare protests against the Palestinian Authority, have been released on bail, multiple sources said on Wednesday.

The group formally asked for their release on Tuesday, which was granted by the prosecution on condition that they attend their court hearings.

The risk of coronavirus spreading in the West Bank prison where they were held was cited as grounds for their release.

That justification was slammed by Banat’s widow, who further charged that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ administration could not credibly judge her husband’s accused killers.

“The murderer cannot be a judge,” Jihan Banat told AFP, describing the decision to release the suspects on bail as “political.”

“If the Palestinian Authority is worried about the spread of the coronavirus, why doesn’t it release all the other prisoners held on charges?”

Banat died in June 2021 after security forces stormed his home in the flashpoint city of Hebron and dragged him away. A post-mortem found he had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than an hour elapsing between his arrest and his death.

The top Palestinian prosecutor has accused the 14 security force members of beating Banat to death. The PA has promised accountability through a military trial in the West Bank.

But Majed Al-Arouri, a Ramallah-based legal expert, said that the release of the suspects without a judicial order was “illegal,” and pointed to wider concerns about the PA’s handling of the case. “The last six months have revealed an intentional procrastination in court procedures with regard to the people accused of killing Nizar Banat,” Arouri said.

Topics: Nizar Banat Palestine

Israel uncovers rare early mosque in Negev

  • The mosque located in the Negev desert contains “a square room and a wall facing the direction of Makkah,” with a half-circle niche in that wall pointing to the south
RAHAT: Israeli archaeologists on Wednesday unveiled a rare ancient mosque in the country’s south that the antiquities officials said sheds light on the region’s transition from Christianity to Islam.

The remains of the mosque, believed to be more than 1,200 years old, were discovered during works to build a new neighborhood in the Bedouin city of Rahat, the Israel Antiquities Authority said in a statement.

The mosque located in the Negev desert contains “a square room and a wall facing the direction of Makkah,” with a half-circle niche in that wall pointing to the south, the IAA said.

“These unique architectural features show that the building was used as a mosque,” the authority said, noting it probably hosted a few dozen worshippers at a time.

A short distance from the mosque, a “luxurious estate building” was also discovered, with remains of tableware and glass artifacts pointing to the wealth of its residents, the IAA said.

Three years ago, the authority unearthed another mosque nearby from the same era of the seventh to eighth century AD, calling the two Islamic places of worship “among the earliest known worldwide.”

The mosques, estate and other homes found nearby illuminate “the historical process that took place in the northern Negev with the introduction of a new religion — the religion of Islam, and a new rulership and culture in the region,” the IAA said.

“These were gradually established, inheriting the earlier Byzantine government and the Christian religion that held sway over the land for hundreds of years.”

The Muslim conquest of the region occurred in the first half of the seventh century.

Topics: Israel mosque ancient Negev desert

Tripoli factions on edge as Libya stalemate festers

  • There are growing signs that wider clashes could happen, putting 2020 cease-fire at risk
TRIPOLI: A sudden shootout between factions in the Libyan capital this month provided a vivid demonstration of how a political stalemate could trigger fighting between rival groups and end two years of comparative peace.

Much of Libya has for years been dominated by armed forces that control territory and vie for position while formally acting as paid elements of state security, their presence strikingly apparent during a recent Reuters visit.

In Tripoli, tensions over the standoff between the unity government installed last year and a rival one endorsed by the eastern-based parliament have added to earlier friction in the capital over such groups’ relative standing.

Though all sides have publicly said they reject any return to major war and do not expect one, efforts to resolve the standoff have faltered and there are new signs of armed escalation.

Footage shared on social media this week showed a faction opposed to the government in Tripoli moving toward the city from its base in the mountain town of Zintan with a large convoy of military vehicles.

Any prolonged clashes among the different factions in Tripoli could spill over into a wider conflict drawing in forces from across Libya in a new phase of civil war that would hit civilians hardest.

When the shooting began this month at Souk Al-Thulatha park near Tripoli’s historic center, families were enjoying the cool sea breeze as a weekend night brought relief from a hot summer day.

Nawal Salem, 42, had gone there with her daughters because a power cut meant she could not run air conditioning at home. The girls played on their bikes and she was scrolling through her phone when she heard the shooting.

In the chaos, as she grabbed her children and ran for home, people were screaming and falling over and she saw lost children, separated from their parents.

“All I remember is carrying my daughters in my arms all the time until we got to a relative’s house and I was crying a lot and my daughters were very scared,” she said.

Four people were reported injured, but in a sign of how transitory — and even normal — such flashpoints have become for city residents, the park was busy again the following morning with families strolling and buying ice cream from a van.

However, there are growing signs that wider clashes could happen, putting the 2020 ceasefire between the main sides in the civil war at risk.

The ceasefire was accompanied by a political process that has mostly broken down. An interim unity government under Abdul HamidDbeibah was supposed to hold elections in December but a dispute over the rules stopped the vote.

The parliament and eastern forces in the last war have instead appointed a new government under Fathi Bashagha, but Dbeibah has refused to step down and Bashagha cannot enter Tripoli.

Dbeibah still appears to have the support of most of the main armed forces in the capital, but some back Bashagha.

“Because there’s no political outlet for discussion and no political process, it makes clashes more likely,” said Emadeddin Badi of the Atlantic Council. “The fact there are two governments is exacerbating these tensions.”

Armed group leaders have been able to secure state salaries for their fighters and access to government contracts in return for allegiance to political figures over the past decade, a senior Libyan state official said.

When Bashagha tried to enter Tripoli last month, clashes broke out between rival groups, forcing him to quit the city.

Most of the major armed factions have long been integrated into state pay rolls with official roles under the interior or defence ministries, though they answer to their original leaders rather than to the government.

Topics: Libya

Lebanon’s parliamentary blocs divided over PM designation

  • Najib Mikati, caretaker premier, enjoys the support of the traditional parliamentary blocs that will rename him to head a four-month government
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s political class was squabbling on Wednesday to agree on a Sunni figure to designate as the future prime minister, ahead of binding parliamentary consultations with President Michel Aoun on Thursday.

Parliamentary blocs attempted to communicate with each other but failed to agree on a name.

Najib Mikati, caretaker premier, enjoys the support of the traditional parliamentary blocs that will rename him to head a four-month government. Its term will conclude when Aoun’s term ends in October and a new president is elected. Meanwhile, many have been discussing designating Nawaf Salam, a former ambassador and judge on the International Court of Justice.

Hezbollah and its allies are seeking to establish a parliamentary majority for its political side and to secure the votes of 65 MPs for its candidate, with the head of the Hezbollah parliamentary bloc saying it must “realize the importance of resistance.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s Christian ally the Free Patriotic Movement refused to designate Mikati and is setting impossible conditions, such as requesting sovereign ministries, and most importantly, keeping control of the Energy Ministry.

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said the party’s MPs will not designate anyone “because the proposed candidates do not meet our criteria.”

The Progressive Socialist Party and the Kataeb Party have decided to designate Salam.

The Takaddom party’s MP Mark Daou and MP Najat Saliba have voiced their decision to designate Salam, while other independent and reformist MPs have refrained from announcing their decisions.

However, independent MP Nabil Badr said that he and 13 other MPs will designate Mikati, which will increase the latter’s chances with the support he will receive from the MPs of Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and others.

It remains uncertain whether or not Mikati will be able to form a government that is acceptable to the ruling parties within a short time, especially after some recent governments took a year to form.

This new political confusion wreaked havoc on the management of the country’s affairs. Bakeries and shops ran out of bread on Wednesday, with the owners of mills and bakeries blaming the Economy Ministry.

Similar to gasoline and medicine, Arab bread made from subsidized wheat is now being sold on the black market at a very high price.

On Wednesday, Economy Minister Amin Salam referred the issue to the Financial Public Prosecution, in which he mentioned “the greed of those monopolizing people’s sustenance.”

The minister’s office said: “Some bakery owners sold subsidized flour for Arab bread on the black market at double prices. They have also been using it to make sweets, cakes and French bread, generating double profits. They are thus wasting public money.”

Riad Salameh, Lebanon’s central bank governor, said in an interview that when he accepted to “lend the Lebanese state, it was because there were laws allowing it to borrow from the Banque du Liban, and depositors believe that the money they put in the banks was taken by the BDL, and this is not true.”

He added: “The wrong political decisions that were taken have led to the local currency’s depreciation. Those responsible are blaming BDL and me. I never imagined some would default or try to shut down banks and turn the economy into a cash economy.

“The secret for the BDL standing on its feet lies in our commitment to not implement any reckless policy and we were thus able to secure financing for the country. Without the BDL, the government would not have been able to purchase wheat and medicines. We devised plans that introduced dollars to the BDL, which allowed it to use its reserves to secure subsidies. We only used $2.2 billion from the end of 2021, until June 15. We still have $11 billion."

Salameh stressed: “Lebanon needs between $15 billion and $20 billion to get back on its feet. The BDL was not late in providing dollars to importers of medicines for chronic illnesses, including cancer medicines. Subsidized medicines were cut off and medicines sold in dollars are available. It is not my job to go after these dealers.”

Speaking about Lebanon’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund, he said: “An amount of $3 billion from the IMF is not enough. Lebanon needs $400 million every month to secure diesel and gasoline alone, in addition to $35 million to secure medicines, as well as it needs $300 million annually to secure wheat. However, Lebanon needs the IMF, through which it will regain trust.”

He added: “Mafias are taking over the pharmaceutical, wheat, and gasoline sectors, and the state feeds the mafias’ profits. Some are trying to blame the BDL, and I have confronted such attempts. I cannot give names, but it is clear who these parties are.”

Speaking about the politicians who transferred their money abroad, he said: “The banks provided us with information, not names, because they do not have the right to give out people’s names, but we can review the banks’ documents to see if these regulations were done properly.

“Political pressure is being exerted on me by my political opponents, who tell some judges what they should do. Those who want my head say so publicly.”

Topics: Lebanon lebanese parliament

Crown prince of Kuwait dissolves parliament, calls for national vote

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Crown Prince has dissolved the parliament and called for new elections over the coming months, he said in a televised speech on Wednesday. 

Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said: “We have decided to dissolve the National Assembly constitutionally and resort to elections.”

“We will not interfere in the elections nor in the selection of the next Speaker of the parliament,” he added. 

The crown prince noted that the next phase requires a solid and renewed approach amid the turbulent regional political scene. 

“Our citizens are not satisfied with the work of the legislative and executive institutions,” he said, citing growing tensions between both parties in “hampering” the country’s development and nation’s unity.

The current domestic political scene was torn apart by disagreements and personal interests at the expense of the nation, at a time of regional instability and “crises and dangers” surrounding the country “from all sides,” the crown prince noted in his speech.

Topics: Kuwait

