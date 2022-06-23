You are here

Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship
Nelly Korda of the US hit balls on the range during a practice round ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 22, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Getty Images North America/AFP)
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship

Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship
  • This week’s tournament, sponsored by KPMG, is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, with the winner receiving $1.35 million
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

BETHESDA, Md.: It was just one year ago that Nelly Korda won the Women’s PGA Championship, securing her first major and reaching No. 1 in the world.

“It feels like forever ago, honestly,” she said.

A lot has happened — both good and bad — since then for Korda. She also won an Olympic gold medal last year for the US, but she went through a four-month layoff this year because of health problems and only recently returned. This week she defends her title at the Women’s PGA at Congressional Country Club — looking ready to contend after a near-victory in Michigan last week.

“I gave myself a chance last week,” she said. “If you told me that when I was laying in the ER, I would have definitely been very happy with that.”

Korda’s season was interrupted when she felt swelling in her left arm — a blood clot in the subclavian vein. She missed the year’s first major in the California desert and and had surgery in April.

It’s unusual for her to take that much time away, but she’s been in good form since returning. She tied for eighth at the US Women’s Open, then lost in a playoff at the LPGA Meijer Classic last weekend.

“That was the longest time I think I’ve ever gone without hitting a golf ball,” Korda said. “Ever since I started hitting, it’s just been kind of full throttle, and I have been practicing pretty much. I have not taken more than two or three days off since then. I’m just happy to be out here playing competitive golf.”

Korda says it’s been important to stay positive in the aftermath of her health issues.

“I feel like the more you enjoy it out there, the better you play, the less you get kind of ticked off, the less things go wrong, I guess, in a sense,” she said. “Since I’ve been back, I’ve made sure that I’ve had a good attitude and enjoyed every second of it, and I think that’s contributed to my good play.”

This week’s tournament, sponsored by KPMG, is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, with the winner receiving $1.35 million. The 6,894-yard, par-72 Congressional course could be softened up for the first round. Some thunder rolled through the area Wednesday, with more rain a possibility overnight.

“I think KPMG and the PGA have just done a phenomenal job of getting us on these amazing golf courses and really raising the bar for women’s golf,” Brooke Henderson said. “Very grateful for that. I’ve said it a bunch, but I’m just super excited to be playing here on this amazing golf course.”

Weather permitting, Korda is scheduled to tee off Thursday morning with Henderson and Inbee Park. That group has combined to win this event five times. Park won three straight titles from 2013-15 before Henderson ended that streak with a victory of her own in 2016.

Korda enters this tournament at No. 2 in the world behind Jin Young Ko of South Korea. Minjee Lee of Australia is third, having won the most recent major at the US Women’s Open.

Jennifer Kupcho, who won major Chevron Championship, also prevailed last week in Michigan.

“It’s definitely good confidence,” Kupcho said. “I think hitting the ball so well last week is really important. Especially coming into a major.”

Korda has reason to feel confident too. She was part of the three-way tie that forced the playoff in Michigan. She appears healthy enough to contend at Congressional — and mentally ready after last year’s victory at the Women’s PGA.

“I don’t think I’ve changed a bunch in the past year. In a sense I think I’ve just become a little bit more consistent and confident that I can win a major championship,” Korda said. “I think I’ve just kind of learned my way around the major championship week and not to put too much pressure on myself and to enjoy every moment too because a lot of people emphasize major championship weeks so much. Maybe they put a little too much pressure on themselves when at the end of the day you’re playing with the same girls pretty much every single week.”

Topics: golf

Al-Bandari Mubarak goal seals Saudi's place in final of 2022 WAFF Women's Futsal Championship

Al-Bandari Mubarak goal seals Saudi’s place in final of 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Al-Bandari Mubarak goal seals Saudi’s place in final of 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship

Al-Bandari Mubarak goal seals Saudi’s place in final of 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
  • 1-0 semifinal win over Bahrain after extra time will see the hosts take on Iraq at King Abdullah Sports City Hall in Friday’s finale
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have qualified for the final of the 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship after overcoming Bahrain 1-0 in extra time at King Abdullah Sports City Hall in Jeddah on Wednesday night.

The winning goal came from Al-Bandari Mubarak to seal a place in Friday’s final against Iraq, who comprehensively defeated Kuwait 12-0 in the other semifinal.

Kuwait and Bahrain will face off in the third-place play-off prior to the final on June 24.

Meanwhile, ahead of Wednesday’s last-four clashes, Palestine beat Omman 6-1 to secure fifth place in the tournament.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA WAFF Futsal Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Libya to reach quarterfinals of Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam

Saudi Arabia beat Libya to reach quarterfinals of Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Libya to reach quarterfinals of Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam

Saudi Arabia beat Libya to reach quarterfinals of Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
  • The host nation topped Group 3 on goal difference from Palestine and Libya, who also progress to the last eight
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia defeated Libya 5-3 in Dammam to reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup, on a day that saw the conclusion of the group stages for the 10-team tournament.

The Green Falcons finished top of Group 3 with three points, ahead of Palestine in second place, and Libya in third only on goal difference. With Libya one of the best third placed finishers in the competition, all three teams progress to the last eight.

In Group 1, rampant Morocco followed up their 16-0 win over Somalia with a 13-0 victory over Mauritania. With the maximum of nine points, the North African side finished top of the table, ahead of second place Kuwait on 6 points, who also progressed. Mauritania, like Libya, moved into the quarterfinals as one of the best third placed finishers.

Finally, Egypt defeated Algeria 2-0 to finish top of Group 2 and qualify for the quarterfinals alongside runners-up Iraq.

Friday’s quarterfinal line up will see Morocco take on Libya, Egypt face Mauritania, an all-GCC clash between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and Iraq clash with Palestine.

Topics: FUTSAL Saudi Arabia

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka joins LIV Golf

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka joins LIV Golf
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka joins LIV Golf

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka joins LIV Golf
  • The former world No.1 will play in the Portland invitational
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Four-time major champion and former world number-one Brooks Koepka has joined LIV Golf and will compete in the tour’s Golf Invitational Portland, kicking off June 30 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon.

“There’s no understating the impact that Brooks Koepka has had on the game of golf in the last five years. He carries a championship pedigree and record of success as one of the most elite players in the world,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner. “The addition of Brooks is yet another example of the incredible fields LIV Golf is assembling as we build momentum in our first season and look towards the future.”

One of the game’s most dominant players in recent years, Koepka is the first golfer in history to simultaneously hold back-to-back titles in two different majors — the US Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. He was the first player in three decades to win consecutive US Opens and held the world number-one ranking for 47 consecutive weeks, during which he continued to add to his list of career victories, now standing at 15. Koepka has accumulated 72 top-10 finishes, has made four US national team appearances including three Ryder Cups, and is currently ranked at 19 in the world.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched June 9 to a worldwide audience showcasing its new, innovative format with 12 teams, 48 players, shotgun starts and no cut.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose stated vision and mission are centered around making sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.

Topics: LIV Golf

Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair to defend titles at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair to defend titles at Money in the Bank
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair to defend titles at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair to defend titles at Money in the Bank
  • Las Vegas will host four title clashes on July 2, including The Street Profits’ attempt to break up the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos’ winning streak
Updated 23 June 2022
Arab News

Four WWE championship title matches have been lined up for this year’s Money in the Bank show taking place in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 2.

The event already has a star-studded match-card confirmed, with Bianca Belair set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella. Belair’s opponent fought through the Fatal 5-Way contest against Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch to earn the title chance.

The evening will also see the resurgent Ronda Rousey face off with Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, as the former UFC star looks to maintain her dominance, and hold on to her champion’s status following an explosive return to WWE earlier this year.

Elsewhere, The Street Profits will attempt to break up the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos’ winning streak at this year’s Money in the Bank after a series of collisions in recent weeks.

Also confirmed is the US Championship match, which will see Austin Theory bring his signature confidence, along with his championship belt, as he stands against Bobby Lashley on July 2. Following a thrilling series of contests with Omos, Lashley will have his eyes firmly focused on taking the national title away from Theory.

Match Card:

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella (Raw Women’s Championship)

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits (Undisputed Tag Team Championship)

Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley (US Championship)

Topics: WWE Ronda Rousey

US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach
  • It was the second time coach Andrea Fuentes has had to rescue artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes.
Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronized swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.
She was given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.
It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American’s swim partner Lindi Schroeder.
“Anita is much better, she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest,” Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca on Wednesday.
“I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn’t breathing, but now she’s fine. She has to rest.”
In a statement on the US Artistic Swimming Instagram page, Fuentes said 25-year-old Alvarez would be assessed by doctors on Thursday before a decision was made on her participation in Friday’s team event.

Topics: swimming

