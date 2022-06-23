US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

You are here

Coach Andrea Fuentes comes to the rescue of American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she lost consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest. (AFP)
Coach Andrea Fuentes comes to the rescue of American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she lost consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest. (AFP)
Reuters

  • It was the second time coach Andrea Fuentes has had to rescue artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez
American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes.
Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronized swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.
She was given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.
It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American’s swim partner Lindi Schroeder.
“Anita is much better, she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest,” Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca on Wednesday.
“I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn’t breathing, but now she’s fine. She has to rest.”
In a statement on the US Artistic Swimming Instagram page, Fuentes said 25-year-old Alvarez would be assessed by doctors on Thursday before a decision was made on her participation in Friday’s team event.

Topics: swimming

Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship

Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship

Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship
  • This week’s tournament, sponsored by KPMG, is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, with the winner receiving $1.35 million
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

BETHESDA, Md.: It was just one year ago that Nelly Korda won the Women’s PGA Championship, securing her first major and reaching No. 1 in the world.

“It feels like forever ago, honestly,” she said.

A lot has happened — both good and bad — since then for Korda. She also won an Olympic gold medal last year for the US, but she went through a four-month layoff this year because of health problems and only recently returned. This week she defends her title at the Women’s PGA at Congressional Country Club — looking ready to contend after a near-victory in Michigan last week.

“I gave myself a chance last week,” she said. “If you told me that when I was laying in the ER, I would have definitely been very happy with that.”

Korda’s season was interrupted when she felt swelling in her left arm — a blood clot in the subclavian vein. She missed the year’s first major in the California desert and and had surgery in April.

It’s unusual for her to take that much time away, but she’s been in good form since returning. She tied for eighth at the US Women’s Open, then lost in a playoff at the LPGA Meijer Classic last weekend.

“That was the longest time I think I’ve ever gone without hitting a golf ball,” Korda said. “Ever since I started hitting, it’s just been kind of full throttle, and I have been practicing pretty much. I have not taken more than two or three days off since then. I’m just happy to be out here playing competitive golf.”

Korda says it’s been important to stay positive in the aftermath of her health issues.

“I feel like the more you enjoy it out there, the better you play, the less you get kind of ticked off, the less things go wrong, I guess, in a sense,” she said. “Since I’ve been back, I’ve made sure that I’ve had a good attitude and enjoyed every second of it, and I think that’s contributed to my good play.”

This week’s tournament, sponsored by KPMG, is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, with the winner receiving $1.35 million. The 6,894-yard, par-72 Congressional course could be softened up for the first round. Some thunder rolled through the area Wednesday, with more rain a possibility overnight.

“I think KPMG and the PGA have just done a phenomenal job of getting us on these amazing golf courses and really raising the bar for women’s golf,” Brooke Henderson said. “Very grateful for that. I’ve said it a bunch, but I’m just super excited to be playing here on this amazing golf course.”

Weather permitting, Korda is scheduled to tee off Thursday morning with Henderson and Inbee Park. That group has combined to win this event five times. Park won three straight titles from 2013-15 before Henderson ended that streak with a victory of her own in 2016.

Korda enters this tournament at No. 2 in the world behind Jin Young Ko of South Korea. Minjee Lee of Australia is third, having won the most recent major at the US Women’s Open.

Jennifer Kupcho, who won major Chevron Championship, also prevailed last week in Michigan.

“It’s definitely good confidence,” Kupcho said. “I think hitting the ball so well last week is really important. Especially coming into a major.”

Korda has reason to feel confident too. She was part of the three-way tie that forced the playoff in Michigan. She appears healthy enough to contend at Congressional — and mentally ready after last year’s victory at the Women’s PGA.

“I don’t think I’ve changed a bunch in the past year. In a sense I think I’ve just become a little bit more consistent and confident that I can win a major championship,” Korda said. “I think I’ve just kind of learned my way around the major championship week and not to put too much pressure on myself and to enjoy every moment too because a lot of people emphasize major championship weeks so much. Maybe they put a little too much pressure on themselves when at the end of the day you’re playing with the same girls pretty much every single week.”

Topics: golf

Teens Popovici and McIntosh steal limelight with golden victories as Dressel quits

Teens Popovici and McIntosh steal limelight with golden victories as Dressel quits
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

Teens Popovici and McIntosh steal limelight with golden victories as Dressel quits

Teens Popovici and McIntosh steal limelight with golden victories as Dressel quits
  • Popovici, who had become the first Romanian man to win a world title when he took the 200m free, became the first man to do the 100-200 freestyle double at the world championships since American Jim Montgomery in 1973
  • The evening ended with another of the US team’s veteran stars, Katie Ledecky, carving a place in the record books with the winning women’s 200m relay team, her 21st world championship medal, more than any other woman
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

BUDAPEST: After Caeleb Dressel, one of the veterans expected to dominate the World Swimming Championships, quit the competition on Wednesday, two teenagers, 17-year-old David Popovici and Summer McIntosh, 15, leapt to the top step of the podium.

Dressel, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, had “withdrawn for medical reasons. For his long-term health,” Lindsay Mintenko, the Swimming Managing Director for the USA team, told media at the start of the evening session.

“He’s just not fit to compete right now.”

Popovici then claimed victory in one of Dressel’s events, the men’s 100m freestyle, and McIntosh won the women’s 200m butterfly.

In the other individual finals, 20-year-old Frenchman Leon Marchand completed the men’s medley double in the 200m and Kylie Masse won a second Canadian gold when she took the 50m women’s backstroke.

The evening ended with another of the US team’s veteran stars, Katie Ledecky, carving a place in the record books with the winning women’s 200m relay team.

It was Ledecky’s 21st world championship medal, more than any other woman.

Australia took silver while Canada, with McIntosh collecting a second medal of the day, held on for bronze.

Dressel had already won two golds in Budapest before his last race on Tuesday morning. It was a heat of the 100m freestyle and the Olympic champion qualified only second fastest behind Popovici.

The teenager was asked after the final if he had scared off Dressel.

“I don’t think so, I think he is too big of a boy to be running away from someone like myself or frankly anyone but I hope he’s OK and I hope he’ll come back stronger.”

Popovici, who had become the first Romanian man to win a world title when he took the 200m free, became the first man to do the 100-200 freestyle double at the world championships since American Jim Montgomery in 1973.

Dutchman Pieter van den Hoogenband repeated the rare feat at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

“I’m glad we got to write a small page in swimming history,” said the smiling Popovic. “Some would say a huge page, but we like to keep it low key.”

“I’m glad to have got two golds now, I think it will be pretty heavy carrying them.”

Popovici edged Frenchman Maxime Grousset by 0.6sec and Canadian Joshua Liendo by 0.13.

“In the 200 I was surprised by how much I won by. This time I was surprised by how little we won by,” he said, adding he preferred the 200m event.

“I consider 200m more of a smart race,” he said.

In the two-lap 100, he said, “we have to go out as fast as we can and come back as fast as possible. It’s an animal instinct race.”

Popovic prepared for a career as a sports star by attending a bilingual school in Romania and speaks fluent English.

“I haven’t finished high school yet I don’t even drive yet,” he pointed out.

At 15, McIntosh is even younger.

The Canadian broke the world junior record as she added the 200m butterfly to the silver she had won in the 400m freestyle on the opening day.

McIntosh beat Hali Flickinger of the United States by 0.88sec with Zhang Yufei of China third.

“I just literally gave it my all and did everything I could, and put in all my energy and all my focus, and just stretched for the wall and put my hand on the wall as fast as I possibly could,” McIntosh said.

Marchand, who claimed the 400m title on Saturday, grabbed the lead in the breaststroke and held it on the last lap to finish in 1min 55.22sec, edging out American Carson Foster and Japanese bronze medallist Daiya Seto.

The second Canadian gold medallist, Masse, a relative old timer at 26, had won gold in the 100m backstroke at the previous two world championships and a silver in Budapest.

She has never won a major medal at the shortest distance.

Topics: World Swimming Championships David Popovici Summer McIntosh swimming

Nearly $100K stolen from ex-NBA player Vince Carter’s home

Nearly $100K stolen from ex-NBA player Vince Carter’s home
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

Nearly $100K stolen from ex-NBA player Vince Carter’s home

Nearly $100K stolen from ex-NBA player Vince Carter’s home
  • Fulton County property records show the home, built in 2016, is owned by Vince Carter, who played 22 seasons in the NBA before retiring with the Hawks in 2020
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

ATLANTA: Nearly $100,000 in cash was taken in a weekend burglary at the Atlanta home of former NBA player Vince Carter, according to an incident report released Wednesday by Atlanta Police.

Two guns and more than $16,000 were recovered later outside the 10,000-square-foot (900-square meter) home in Atlanta’s affluent Buckhead neighborhood. Carter told police the recovered money was a small portion of $100,000 in cash he kept in a bag in a closet, the report said.

According to the report, Carter’s wife, Sondi Carter, was in bed with her two sons when she heard loud noises around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. They hid in a closet and she called 911, then texted her neighborhood patrol. A neighborhood patrol officer, who was the first law enforcement to arrive, saw a man fleeing in a black SUV but was unable to catch him, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Neither Sondi Carter, nor her children, were hurt, but police said a front window on the main house had been smashed. Outside, officers found “a large amount of $100 bills spilled on the ground,” along with a gold Desert Eagle pistol and a black Glock 26 pistol with an extended magazine, the report said. The Desert Eagle belonged to Carter, but investigators believe the Glock was carried by the suspect, the incident report said.

While in the closet, Carter later told police, she could hear someone rummaging through different rooms upstairs. According to the report, multiple rooms were in disarray and a gate at the top of the stairs had been broken off its hinges.

Fulton County property records show the home, built in 2016, is owned by Vince Carter, who played 22 seasons in the NBA before retiring with the Hawks in 2020. Carter bought the home, which sits on nearly an acre and a half (.6 hectares) of land, for nearly $7 million in August 2020, property records show.

A real estate listing described the property as a “family compound” with “state of the art home security” that includes 16 closed-circuit security cameras. A fence also appears to encircle the home, including an electronic gate across the driveway.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect, but the incident report said a fingerprint from the suspect was collected from the scene.

Carter, who now works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, has not responded to requests for comment from the newspaper.

Topics: NBA Vince Carter Atlanta

‘It’s OnSerena’: Williams comeback reaches Eastbourne doubles semifinals

‘It’s OnSerena’: Williams comeback reaches Eastbourne doubles semifinals
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

‘It’s OnSerena’: Williams comeback reaches Eastbourne doubles semifinals

‘It’s OnSerena’: Williams comeback reaches Eastbourne doubles semifinals
  • Serena admitted on Tuesday that she had doubts if she would ever make it back after her injury layoff, but her competitive juices are flowing again with Wimbledon on the horizon
  • Petra Kvitova battled into the Eastbourne women’s singles quarterfinals as the former Wimbledon champion fought back to beat Britain’s Katie Boulter 5-7, 6-0, 7-5
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

EASTBOURNE, England: Serena Williams stepped up her comeback as the American star powered to a second successive victory in the Eastbourne doubles with her partner Ons Jabeur on Wednesday.

Williams and Tunisia’s Jabeur defeated Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon warmup event at Devonshire Park.

Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, is playing her first tournament since she made a tearful, injury-enforced exit from Wimbledon last year.

Williams, 40, had initially looked rusty on her first appearance for 12 months in Tuesday’s victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova.

But she grew into that match and was more like her old self in the second step on her comeback trail.

It took only two minutes for the American to send down an ace before several clinical volleys provided the first break.

The opening set was wrapped up in 25 minutes and another break inspired by Serena in the ninth game of the second set put them on the brink of victory.

One more ace for Williams’ tally helped get her and Jabeur over the line and they are now just two victories away from securing the title.

“I don’t know if you know the team name? It’s ‘OnSerena’!” Serena said of her partnership with Jabeur, who had never played with the American until this week.

“I have had some really good training leading up to Wimbledon and up to this tournament, really hitting the ball well. I feel like I have been serving well so that’s been really good.

“It was actually good match play and match practice, which is exactly what I needed. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Serena admitted on Tuesday that she had doubts if she would ever make it back after her injury layoff, but her competitive juices are flowing again with Wimbledon on the horizon.

“I will always enjoy the competitive side. There is a part of me that will always miss it, no matter what happens,” she said.

“I was just recovering and taking time off, just taking mental breaks. Now when I’m back, it’s like, especially this match in particular, OK, you really remember the competitiveness.”

Before Williams made the surprise announcement of her return last week, rumors of retirement had swirled around her for several months.

But with Wimbledon starting on June 27, Williams has finally resumed her career.

She has been given a wildcard to play in the singles at Wimbledon as she restarts her history bid.

Williams is one Grand Slam crown away from equalling Australian Margaret Court’s record of 24 singles titles at the majors.

The last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles came at the Australian Open in 2017.

Since then she has lost four Grand Slam finals, including at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019.

Williams won the seventh and most recent of her seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2016.

Serena, who became a mother in 2017, has plummeted to 1,204th in the WTA rankings due to her period out of action.

Earlier Wednesday, Petra Kvitova battled into the Eastbourne women’s singles quarterfinals as the former Wimbledon champion fought back to beat Britain’s Katie Boulter 5-7, 6-0, 7-5.

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, was in danger of a shock defeat against Boulter after the world number 127 took the first set of their last-16 clash.

Boulter had knocked out last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova in the previous round.

But former world No. 2 Kvitova showed her class as she took the second set at a canter.

The Czech, who last reached a Grand Slam final in Australia in 2019, held her nerve in a tense decider to win in two hours and 23 minutes.

In the men’s singles, Cameron Norrie defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-2 for his first win on grass this season.

Topics: Serena Williams Women’s doubles tennis Ons Jabeur

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death
Updated 22 June 2022
AFP

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death
  • No date has been set for the trial of the eight over Maradona's death in 2020
  • Maradona died aged 60 in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot
Updated 22 June 2022
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Eight medical personnel will stand trial for alleged criminal negligence in the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, according to a court ruling made public Wednesday.
No date has been set for the trial of the eight over Maradona’s death in 2020, which prosecutors say was due to “omissions” by his caregivers who abandoned him “to his fate” during home hospitalization.
Maradona died aged 60 in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions.
Neurosurgeon and family doctor Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz, medical coordinator Nancy Forlini and four others including nurses were placed under investigation.
Prosecutors have asked that they be tried for negligent homicide.
They claim mismanagement by the team had placed the football legend in a “situation of helplessness.”
The accused risk sentences ranging from eight to 25 years in prison.
According to the prosecutors, the defendants “were the protagonists of an unprecedented, totally deficient and reckless hospitalization at home,” allegedly responsible for a “series of improvizations, management failures and shortcomings.”
Maradona is widely considered one of the greatest footballers in history.

Topics: Diego Maradona football Argentina court

