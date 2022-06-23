Saudi developer Retal Urban to debut on TASI next week after $384m IPO

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. will list its shares on Saudi Arabia’s main market TASI early next week, after raising SR1.44 billion ($384 million) in an initial public offering.

Planned to debut on June 27, the Saudi-based developer floated 12 million shares, representing 30 percent of its capital, according to a bourse filing.

The offer price was set at SR120 per share, after generating an order book of SR90.3 billion from institutional investors, according to a bourse filing.

The developer’s share sale also attracted a demand of SR1.28 billion from retail investors as they rushed to subscribe to shares.

Retal Urban’s share sale comes in a bid to solidify its position in the Saudi real estate sector.