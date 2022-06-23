You are here

Sipchem collaborates with Maersk to expand export base

The deal will enable Sipchem to gain a stronger position among regional and international petrochemical producers.
The deal will enable Sipchem to gain a stronger position among regional and international petrochemical producers.
RIYADH: Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem has signed an agreement with shipping giant Maersk that will enable the two parties to collaborate on ocean transportation and storage at the King Abdullah Port.

Through this agreement, Sipchem is aiming to expand its export base, the company said in a press release.

The deal will enable Sipchem to gain a stronger position among regional and international petrochemical producers, it said.

The company said it will play a leading role in contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s export market.

“This new business direction will see us take full advantage of the Kingdom’s unique geographical position, which has helped make it a major global trade hub. Capitalizing on the port’s capabilities also reflects our commitment to furthering the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 ambitions for global trade and commerce,” Sipchem’s Vice President Mater Aldhafeeri said.

NRG Matters: Japan stops financing coal projects; Qatar wants EU countries to sign long-term LNG deals 

NRG Matters: Japan stops financing coal projects; Qatar wants EU countries to sign long-term LNG deals 
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters: Japan stops financing coal projects; Qatar wants EU countries to sign long-term LNG deals 

NRG Matters: Japan stops financing coal projects; Qatar wants EU countries to sign long-term LNG deals 
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, Japan will end financing key coal power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia as it seeks withdrawal from fossil fuels, while Qatar plans to ask EU countries to sign long-term liquified natural gas deals. 

Zooming in,  the Saudi Electricity Co. has secured two ISO certificates for information technology service management and information security management. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

Japan will end financing key coal power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia amid global efforts that aim to accelerate withdrawal from fossil fuels, Bloomberg reported.

The country will stop the government-backed yen loans to the Matarbari 2 coal expansion project in Bangladesh and the Indramayu plant in Indonesia. 

• Qatar plans to demand EU countries to sign long-term liquefied natural gas contracts, while they need a shorter duration as they seek to cut emissions. 

The move will complicate the EU’s pollution reduction goals and the bloc’s plan to reduce dependence on Russian fuel, Bloomberg reported.  

Through a micro lens:

• Munich-based Siemens Energy has formed a joint venture with Air Liquide to produce industrial scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe. 

With production expected to start in the second half of 2023, the Franco-German partnership will enable the emergence of a sustainable hydrogen economy in Europe, Trade Arabia reported. 

The project’s annual capacity will reach 3 GW by 2025. 

• The Saudi Electricity Co. has secured two ISO certificates from the total quality assurance provider Intertek for complying with international standards for Information Technology Service Management and Information Security Management. 

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell

TASI flat on back of lower oil prices, fears of inflation: Closing bell
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended almost flat in the last trading session of the week on persistent concerns over rising interest rates and US President Joe Biden’s plan to lower fuel costs that sent oil prices plummeting in the Gulf.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.08 percent to reach 11,310, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.38 percent to 20,728.

In the energy market, Brent crude traded at $111.65 a barrel and while US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $105.97 a barrel, as of 3:31 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, finished Thursday’s trading flat.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 0.97 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.46 percent

Also in the banking sector, Saudi British Bank edged up 1.18 percent, while The Saudi National Bank shed 0.31 percent

Saudi Fisheries Co.. climbed 10 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., which added 9.95 percent.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. slid 5.33 percent, following its shareholders’ approval to increase its capital by 20 percent to SR300 million ($80 million).

The National Medical Care Co. led the laggards with a 6.34 percent decline, followed by Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. with a 5.64 percent fall.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. rose 1.08 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. gained 2.82 percent.

The shares of telecom giants stc increased 0.94 percent, while Zain KSA added 0.56 percent.

Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. added 0.62 percent, following the signing of two non-binding agreements for renewable energy with the UK-based Christof Global Impact.

India In-Focus — Shares buck a broader downturn; probe underway in Tata Motors EV fire incident

India In-Focus — Shares buck a broader downturn; probe underway in Tata Motors EV fire incident
Updated 9 min 51 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares buck a broader downturn; probe underway in Tata Motors EV fire incident

India In-Focus — Shares buck a broader downturn; probe underway in Tata Motors EV fire incident
Updated 9 min 51 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares bucked a broader downturn on Thursday as weak metal and oil prices drove beaten-down automakers to their best day since April 2020.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.93 percent to 15,556.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.86 percent to 52,265.72.

The indexes have added around 1.7 percent so far this week, after two consecutive weeks of decline fueled by concerns over interest rate hikes and growth.

Tata Motors EV fire incident

India has ordered an investigation into a fire incident involving a Tata Motors’ electric vehicle, a government official said on Thursday, after the automaker described it as an “isolated thermal incident.”

A video on social media, which has gone viral, showed one of the company’s electric cars engulfed in flames. The video showed firefighters trying to extinguish the fire in a Nexon model electric vehicle in a suburb of Mumbai. 

Defense Research and Development Organization, a government agency, will lead the investigation, the official said.

“A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation,” India’s biggest manufacturer of electric cars said in a statement.

The company said this was the first such incident, having sold more than 30,000 EVs, the bulk of which are its Nexon model.

The incident follows a spate of e-scooter fires that have triggered an investigation by the Indian government.

India to support Lanka

India’s top diplomat held talks with Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister on Thursday as India signaled its willingness to go beyond the $4 billion in loans, swaps and aid that it has already provided its cash-strapped neighbor.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials, including food, fuel and medicines.

The island nation off the tip of southern India needs about $5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues for basic items, worsening shortages and power cuts.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, accompanied by other officials, held talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on providing further financial assistance to the country, the president’s office said in a statement.

“Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said that the government of India will extend its fullest support to Sri Lanka in overcoming the current difficult situation as a close friend,” the statement said.

“The Indian delegation stated that the government of India and the political authorities are committed to provide continued support to Sri Lanka,” it added.

 

Saudi launches Future Space with Huawei to bolster digital transformation

Saudi launches Future Space with Huawei to bolster digital transformation
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi launches Future Space with Huawei to bolster digital transformation

Saudi launches Future Space with Huawei to bolster digital transformation
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Space Commission has partnered with Chinese technology company Huawei to launch the country’s first technology experience center as the Kingdom pushes ahead with digital transformation strategies as part of Vision 2030.  

Spanning over 1,500 square meters, Future Space claims to be the largest exhibition center outside of China, offering advanced technologies including autonomous driving, 3D printing, and brainwave robot control, according to a statement. 

Saudi’s first-of-its-kind exhibition center plans to attract an estimated 200,000 visitors over the next five years as it will be open to the public while offering speaking opportunities to young innovators. 

“We want to expose young people to the most cutting-edge technologies and inspire them to imagine technology in new ways,” said Saudi Space Commission CEO Mohammed Altamimi. 

He said partnering with Huawei will enable them to bring “real-world and proven technology solutions that can positively impact society.”

This is being done as part of Saudi’s strategy to promote private sector investment and partnership in the space industry. 

“As a ministry, we are keen to support public and private partnerships that have proven highly successful in accelerating innovation and boosting our talent pipeline,” said Adnan Alsharqi, deputy minister at the Ministry of Investment.  

He noted that initiatives such as Future Space help enrich the country’s digital ecosystem and attract investment from other digital companies. 

Established by a royal decree in 2018, SCC is a Saudi independent government entity that is responsible for all space-related activities.

Commodities Update — Gold falls on firmer dollar; Grains slump on demand worries; Copper at 16-month low

Commodities Update — Gold falls on firmer dollar; Grains slump on demand worries; Copper at 16-month low
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold falls on firmer dollar; Grains slump on demand worries; Copper at 16-month low

Commodities Update — Gold falls on firmer dollar; Grains slump on demand worries; Copper at 16-month low
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and remarks from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about the central bank’s commitment to tame price pressures.

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,832.48 per ounce by 0913 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,835.10.

Silver down

Spot silver fell 0.9 percent to $21.21 per ounce, while platinum dropped 0.7 percent to $919.96. 

Palladium rose 0.2 percent to $1,866.53.

Grains slump

Chicago grains futures slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday, dragged down by worries about demand as global recession risks emerged, with supply concerns easing after a US official said Russian food and fertilizer exports were not subject to sanctions.

Supply pressure from early harvesting in the US and European grain belts also continued to weigh on prices.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 2.1 percent at $9.68-1/4 a bushel, as of 0506 GMT, after hitting its lowest since March 1 at $9.60-3/4.

Corn lost 2.3 percent to $6.77-1/2 a bushel, after earlier falling to its weakest since Feb. 28 at $6.76.

Soybeans fell 2.3 percent to $14.42 a bushel, after touching its lowest since Jan. 27 at $14.33.

Rising recession fears push copper to 16-month low

Copper prices fell to a 16-month low on Thursday as fast-rising interest rates and weak economic data fanned fears of a global slowdown that would reduce demand for metals.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.9 percent at $8,603 a ton by 1016 GMT after touching $8,564.50, its lowest since February 2021. 

(With input from Reuters)

