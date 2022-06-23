You are here

  • Home
  • Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah

Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah

Special Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah
1 / 4
The cars from Reactor 2042, which is like Fast and the Furious meets Tron as defined by the writer and artist Mike Bundlie.
Special Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah
2 / 4
Reactor 2042 is like Fast and the Furious meets Tron as defined by the writer and artist Mike Bundlie.
Special Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah
3 / 4
GenZeroes cover showing a glimpse into the fantastic universe.
Special Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah
4 / 4
Artwork in American Carnage by Clive Standen, Pencils by Alex Konat. Ink by Joseph Weems. Color by Rex Lokus.
Short Url

https://arab.news/8s6qr

Updated 36 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah

Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah
  • Creators behind ‘Reactor 2042,’ ‘American Carnage’ and ‘GenZeroes’ take center stage
  • Fans in Saudi Arabia are just as ‘crazy and wonderful’ as in other parts of the world, creative team say
Updated 36 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Three comics that will shape storytelling for the form were announced at the Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah. 

Arab News spoke with the brilliant minds behind these comics — Mike Bundlie, Clive Standen and Aleks Paunovic, who respectively worked on “Reactor 2042,” “American Carnage” and “GenZeroes.”

The team decided that they wanted to announce the release of the comics in Jeddah as fans marked Stan Lee’s 100th birthday at the Super Con. 

“Given that Stan and his projects were so intrinsic to movies, it seemed only natural to do it at the Stan Lee Super Con,” said Mike Bundlie, co-founder of Super Con and the creator of “Reactor 2042.”

Bundlie said that announcing the news at a forum that is relatively quieter than the Comic Cons in the US also made sense to them. “The Jeddah fans were so happy and eager, the response was just unbelievable. The Saudi fans are not as jaded, too, because there is not so much hitting them as in the San Diego Comic Con.”

He described the Super Con as a place where people discover new things. To elevate the stage for the Saudi convention it was necessary to let the world discover projects with international scopes through Saudi Arabia, he said. “The way to do this is to have the Stan Lee Super Con be a platform where big news happens.”

Each project announced is created with the intention of making it into a TV show or a movie. 

Standen, who starred in the hit series “Vikings” as the axe-wielding Rollo and the lead actor in the TV series “Taken,” came up with the graphic novel “American Carnage.” He explained how his fascination with the American West culture of cowboys and Indians sparked the idea to flip the history of America.

Set four years in the future, the plot is located in a world where a nuclear war has been waged on America and the US has lost. Mexico, Cuba and Columbia form a coalition and attack the South to reclaim the land of Mexico. “What has happened to America in the plot makes the Chernobyl incident look like a science experiment,” he said. 

Standen said: “For me, it’s all about originality, I really feel like I have come up with an original thing. I mean nothing is really original these days, you take the best bits from things, but I did get really bored of doing the same old same thing and even if it is good, it’s a copy. What I am really looking forward to is someone going, I have never seen anything like this before.”

The other two comics announced alongside “American Carnage” have a preexisting fan base as they are an extension of two NFT Games and support those storylines. 

NFT in gaming allows the gamers to use non-fungible tokens to own certain parts of the video games. It also allows people to play games as an investment.

“Reactor 2042” is the exciting first comic series based on the sold-out hit NFT 2022 release “Reactor Motors,” with the artwork and storyline developed by Bundlie and released by Abstract Comics.

Bundlie describes the plot as “‘Fast and Furious’ meets ‘Tron’.” The story follows a young geologist who discovers crystals that react with metal and energize it. “So instead of just racing, now you have real emotions behind it and now the world will belong to characters that you care about.”

“GenZeroes” is set 200 years in the future when the world is attacked by aliens who come to rob the earth of its resources. Humanity is divided into 10 factions and players can choose which one they want to join. 

According to Paunovic, the team involved in the creation of the NFT space is passionate about giving back to their community. “It is not just images, it is utilities, it is a story, it is characters, and falling in love with the characters.”

Paunovic, an actor and producer, is known for his roles in series such as Marvel’s “Hawkeye,” “Van Helsing,” and “Snow Piercer.” 

“NFT space is so artistically driven, it is something that is next-level from anything I have experienced so far,” Paunovic told Arab News.

The creators and team of “GenZeroes” hold regular podcasts to see what the fans need, and work to incorporate that into the storyline. 

With an existing passionate fanbase, developing the storylines can be quite a challenge for the creators. However, that was not the case for Bundlie and Paunovic.

Bundlie said: “The audience is very critical of every part of it, and I love that because it pushes us on every aspect to do the best possible. The way we see it is that their pushing of it is not to put down the property, it is them wanting to keep it going.”

The three comics will propel storytelling forward toward the future of comic writing.

Bundlie said: “When these comics were announced Stan Lee would have been 100 years old, and these three comics represent the future of where the comics are going; it is no longer just making comics and then maybe it will become bigger.”

The Stan Lee Super Con showed that fans in Saudi Arabia are just as “crazy and wonderful” as in other parts of the world. In addition to that they are also polite, passionate and loving, Bundlie said. The creative team are ready to carry the love they received in Jeddah to other places of the world, he said. 

Topics: Stan Lee Super Con Reactor 2042 American Carnage GenZeroes

Related

Comic book fans reach for stars at Riyadh’s Stan Lee Super Con
Saudi Arabia
Comic book fans reach for stars at Riyadh’s Stan Lee Super Con
Comic book fans unite at Stan Lee Super Con in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Comic book fans unite at Stan Lee Super Con in Riyadh

US, Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool

US, Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

US, Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool

US, Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool
  • Meta denied wrongdoing, but agreed to pay a $115,054 civil penalty, the highest allowed under the law
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: The United States and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. have settled a lawsuit over a housing advertising system that illegally discriminated against users based on race and other characteristics, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Meta encouraged advertisers to target users based on features like race, religion, and sex, in violation of the Federal Housing Act. That law prohibits discrimination in housing based on such characteristics.
Meta denied wrongdoing, but agreed to pay a $115,054 civil penalty, the highest allowed under the law. Complaints over ads-based discrimination have dogged the company since 2016, and the company has reached settlements with Washington state and rights groups over similar allegations.
As part of the deal, the company agreed to stop using an algorithmic tool known as “Special Ad Audience” and design a new housing advertising tool by the end of the year.
“Because of this ground-breaking lawsuit, Meta will — for the first time — change its ad delivery system to address algorithmic discrimination,” Damian Williams, the US Attorney for Manhattan, said in a statement.
Meta said it would also use the new system for advertisements related to jobs and credit.
“Discrimination in housing, employment and credit is a deep-rooted problem with a long history in the US, and we are committed to broadening opportunities for marginalized communities in these spaces and others,” the company said in a statement.
The case stems from a 2019 civil charge filed by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The DOJ said Facebook made some changes as part of its 2019 settlement with rights groups, but said that deal did not address the delivery of ads through machine-learning algorithms.
The settlement reached on Tuesday is subject to review by a judge.

Topics: Meta Lawsuit United States

Related

Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
Media
Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
Meta halts development of smartwatch with dual-camera
Media
Meta halts development of smartwatch with dual-camera

Instagram tests new tools for age verification

Instagram tests new tools for age verification
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

Instagram tests new tools for age verification

Instagram tests new tools for age verification
  • Instagram said it has partnered with Yoti, a company that specializes in online age verification to ensure users’ privacy.
  • Users can upload a video selfie to verify their age, after which Yoti’s technology estimates their age based on facial features
Updated 23 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Instagram said on Thursday it is testing new options for users to verify their age on the platform, starting with people in the United States.
The photo-sharing service owned by Meta Platforms Inc. said it is testing two new ways to verify a person’s age, in addition to allowing them to upload their identity proof online.
“When we know if someone is a teen (13-17 years), we provide them with age-appropriate experiences like defaulting them into private accounts, preventing unwanted contact from adults they don’t know and limiting the options advertisers have to reach them with ads,” Erica Finkle, director of data governance at Meta, said in a blog post.
Instagram said it has partnered with Yoti, a company that specializes in online age verification to ensure users’ privacy.
Users can upload a video selfie to verify their age, after which Yoti’s technology estimates their age based on facial features. Both Meta and Yoti will delete the image once the age has been verified, Instagram said.
Another option is for people to select three mutual followers to confirm the user’s age, and the person vouching must be at least 18 years old.
The move comes after Instagram paused the launch of Instagram Kids last year, after receiving criticism and opposition for the project.
Instagram Kids was touted as requiring parental permission to join, and was supposed to provide ad-free, age-appropriate content, but US lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the company to drop its launch plans, citing safety concerns.

Topics: Instagram Kids

Related

Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK
Media
Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK
Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram
Media
Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram

Journalists demand Assange release from UK jail

Journalists demand Assange release from UK jail
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Journalists demand Assange release from UK jail

Journalists demand Assange release from UK jail
  • Journalists, editors and publishers demand freedom for Julian Assange from a UK jail and that all charges against him be dropped
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: An international coalition of journalists, editors and publishers demanded Wednesday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange be immediately released from a UK jail and that all charges against him be dropped.
Fifteen representatives of international journalist and publishers’ unions and organizations gathered in Geneva for the “call to free Julian Assange in the name of press freedom.”
“We are demanding that Julian Assange be freed, returned to his family, and finally permitted to live a normal life,” said Dominique Pradalie, head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), which counts some 600,000 members across 140 countries.
“If Julian Assange is freed today, they will still have stolen 10 years of his life,” she told the event.
The call came after the British government last week approved Assange’s extradition to the United States, to the dismay of his supporters and free press campaigners.
Assange, 50, has said he will appeal against the decision.
Assange’s long-running legal saga began in 2010 after WikiLeaks published more than 500,000 classified US documents about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He is wanted to face trial for violating the US Espionage Act, and could face up to 175 years in jail if found guilty.
The Assange case has become a cause celebre for media freedom and his supporters accuse Washington of trying to muzzle reporting of legitimate security concerns.

Wednesday’s event condemned the British decision as a “flagrant violation of human rights and a showing of total contempt for freedom of the press.”
Pierre Ruetschi, the head of the Swiss Press Club hosting the event, warned that “democracy is being taken hostage.”
“This attempt at criminalizing journalism is a serious threat.”
Tim Dawson, of the National Union of Journalists of Britain and Ireland, agreed.
“If Julian Assange can be threatened with prosecution as a spy, what might that mean for other journalists?” he said.
Assange’s self-proclaimed status as a journalist has been questioned by US authorities and others.
But several of Wednesday’s speakers stressed that regardless of whether he can be considered a traditional journalist, he is being targeted for typical journalistic activities, setting a “dangerous precedent.”
“Assange revealed war crimes, human rights violations, and all the information revealed is of course of public interest,” said Edgar Block, the co-president of Swiss journalist association Impressum.
“If he is extradited and condemned today, other journalists will be condemned as well.”
A number of the petitioners also called on Swiss authorities to facilitate his release by offering him a safe haven from further prosecution in Switzerland.
Assange has been held on remand at a top-security jail in southeast London since 2019 for jumping bail in a previous case accusing him of sexual assault in Sweden.
Before that he spent seven years at Ecuador’s embassy in London to avoid being removed to Sweden.
The Australian was arrested when the government changed in Quito and his diplomatic protection was removed.

Topics: Julian Assange extradition United Kingdom Journalists

Related

Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on WikiLeak’s Julian Assange
Media
Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on WikiLeak’s Julian Assange
Update UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange to US on spying charges
Media
UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange to US on spying charges

Twitter tests long-form text feature called ‘Notes’

Twitter tests long-form text feature called ‘Notes’
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

Twitter tests long-form text feature called ‘Notes’

Twitter tests long-form text feature called ‘Notes’
  • The long-form feature is being tested by a small group of writers
  • Twitter did not give more details on its wider roll-out
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Twitter Inc. said on Wednesday it was testing a new feature called “Notes” that would allow users to share essay-like write-ups as a link both on and off the social media platform.
The company also said newsletter firm Revue, which it bought last year, would now be part of Twitter Write along with the “Notes” feature.
The long-form feature is being tested by a small group of writers and Twitter did not give more details on its wider roll-out. The company currently has a 280-character limit on tweets, a feature it began testing nearly five years ago.
In April, Twitter surprised users by saying it would in the coming months begin testing a new edit feature, which it called “the most requested feature for many years.”
The company is in the middle of a $44 billion buyout by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person according to Forbes magazine.

Topics: Twitter notes feature

Related

Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Business & Economy
Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher
Media
Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher

An-Nahar and Impact BBDO win Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

An-Nahar and Impact BBDO win Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

An-Nahar and Impact BBDO win Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

An-Nahar and Impact BBDO win Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
  • The Lebanese newspaper and the marketing firm were rewarded for a campaign highlighting attempts by officials in Lebanon to obstruct elections by claiming they had no paper or ink to print ballots
  • An-Nahar made a bold statement by producing ‘The Election Edition,” an edition of the newspaper that was never printed, and donating the unused paper and ink to the government
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: “The Election Edition,” a campaign by Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar and Dubai-based marketing communications group Impact BBDO, was awarded the Grand Prix in the Print and Publishing category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this week.

The campaign had “the kind of genius simplicity that we often see in Grand Prix-winning work,” said jury president Natalie Lam, who is Publicis Groupe’s chief creative officer for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. “The best work is the least complicated. It cuts through the clutter and hits straight at your heart.”

The Election Edition was an edition of An-Nahar that was never printed. The newspaper halted the presses on Feb. 2 to highlight attempts by the Lebanese government officials to disrupt a scheduled parliamentary election.

One of the reasons the officials gave for wanting to postpone the election was a shortage of ink and paper with which to print the ballots. An-Nahar and Impact BBDO decided, for the first time in the newspaper’s 88-year history, not to publish a print edition and instead donated the unused ink and paper to the government. They also installed empty news racks to emphasize and explain their decision and direct readers to the online edition.

The message went viral as the Lebanese people supported the campaign on social media and even took action of their own by donating paper, books and magazines to the government. The online edition of An-Nahar that day was the most-read in the paper’s history.

“The irony is that it’s a Grand Prix in Print and Publishing when there was no printing at all — something that shows that the power of an idea can transcend design,” said Dina Richa, the CEO of Impact BBDO.

The campaign also won a silver award in the same category, as well as silver and bronze awards in the Outdoor category.

The election in Lebanon took place on May 15.

Topics: An-Nahar BBDO Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Grand Prix

Related

The future of media in the MENA at forefront of SRMG pavilion at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
Media
The future of media in the MENA at forefront of SRMG pavilion at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

Latest updates

Lebanon’s Mikati named PM, faces tough path to cabinet
Lebanon’s Mikati named PM, faces tough path to cabinet
World Cup to add $17bn to Qatari economy: top official
World Cup to add $17bn to Qatari economy: top official
Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah
Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah
Rescuers race to help survivors after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
Rescuers race to help survivors after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
Prosecutors seek at least 30 years in jail for Ghislaine Maxwell
Prosecutors seek at least 30 years in jail for Ghislaine Maxwell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.