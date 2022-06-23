Anghami launches upgraded version of its app for Apple Watch

You are here

The upgraded app is available now on the Apple Store and the update will be downloaded automatically. (Supplied)
  • Users are now able to play and control their music directly from their Watch without having to use their phones
LONDON: Arabic music-streaming platform Anghami released an upgraded version of its app for Apple Watch on Thursday.

The update means that users can now play and control their music directly from their Watch without having to use their phones. The new features include the ability to access the user’s library, as well as lists of recently played tracks and albums.

The upgraded app is available now on the Apple Store and the update will be downloaded automatically. Anghami said its service is now accessible on all devices, from Smart TVs and tablets to mobile phones. Users can choose from more than 70 million Arabic and international songs and thousands of podcasts.

As part of its efforts to strengthen its position as the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Arab world, Anghami has previously partnered with other platforms for special promotions and to boost its library of content.

In April, for example, it signed a strategic partnership with new digital platform TOD to stream a curated selection of TOD’s exclusive beIN Sports content and entertainment programming.

The same month, Anghami signed a strategic partnership with Rotana Music Holding, a major Arab independent record label, to distribute Rotana’s collection of original audio and video content on the platform.

Topics: Anghami Apple Watch Music

Microsoft restricts access to its AI facial recognition technology 

Microsoft restricts access to its AI facial recognition technology 
  • Company announces overhaul of its artificial intelligence ethics policy, restricts the use of its facial recognition tools
 LONDON: Microsoft revealed on Tuesday that companies using its facial recognition technology are no longer permitted to do so for things such as identifying emotions, gender or age. 

As part of its new “responsible AI standard,” Microsoft’s overhaul of its artificial intelligence ethics policy is intended to keep “people and their goals at the center of system design decisions.”

“We collaborated with internal and external researchers to understand the limitations and potential benefits of this technology and navigate the tradeoffs,” said Sarah Bird, a product manager at Microsoft.

“In the case of emotion classification specifically, these efforts raised important questions about privacy, the lack of consensus on a definition of ‘emotions,’ and the inability to generalize the linkage between facial expression and emotional state across use cases.”

What this means is that Microsoft will limit access to some features of its facial recognition services — known as Azure Face — and remove others entirely. 

Users or companies wishing to use this service will have to apply to use Azure Face for facial identification and tell Microsoft exactly how and where they will be deploying its systems. 

They will also need to prove that they are matching Microsoft’s AI ethics standards and that the features benefit the end-user and society.

Microsoft says that even companies that are granted access will no longer be able to use some of the more controversial features of Azure Face, including tools aimed at detecting gender, age, smile, hair, as well as other emotional states and attributes.  

Additionally, Microsoft is limiting the use of its custom neural voice technology, used to create AI voices based on recordings of real people, known as deepfakes. 

While the company is retiring those features, Microsoft will still use some of the tools in certain products such as “Seeing AI” app, which uses machine vision to verbally describe the world for users with vision problems.

Topics: Microsoft artificial intelligence ethics

Journalists killed, wounded in Ukraine honored in Kyiv

Journalists killed, wounded in Ukraine honored in Kyiv
  • "That is why we ask foreign media to tell the truth about this war and continue to tell the world about Russia's crimes in our country," said Tetyana Teren
  • The exhibition is entitled "The War Is Not Over Yet" and organised by Kyiv city authorities with human rights and press advocacy groups
KYIV: Journalists killed or wounded during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were honored Thursday in an exhibition in Kyiv, months into Moscow’s war.
“The war continues, the war is not over. And this is a war in which our citizens are dying, in which Ukrainian and foreign journalists are dying,” said Tetyana Teren, executive director of PEN Ukraine, one of the organizers of the exhibition.
“That is why we ask foreign media to tell the truth about this war and continue to tell the world about Russia’s crimes in our country,” she told AFP.
Portraits of reporters and media workers who have become victims of the conflict stare down at passers-by from large black and white boards in the capital’s center.
The exhibition is entitled “The War Is Not Over Yet” and organized by Kyiv city authorities with human rights and press advocacy groups.
It tells the stories of reporters who have been killed, wounded, or persecuted after Russia invaded its pro-EU neighbor on February 24.
“The Russian occupiers killed the American journalist, director and producer Brent Renaud,” one of the large panels installed in a park central Kyiv reads.
Renaud, who died on March 13, was the first foreign journalist to be killed by Russian forces after the invasion on February 24, exhibition organizers said.
Other journalists who have lost their lives during the war, include Franco-Irish Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski who died on March 14 alongside Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova.
Their vehicle was struck by incoming fire, injuring correspondent Benjamin Hall, in Horenka outside the Ukrainian capital.
Frenchman Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, died on May 30 accompanying civilians on board an evacuation bus in the east of Ukraine.
“Now that four months have passed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it is more important than ever to intensify the world’s focus on Ukraine,” the organizers said in a statement.
“This exhibition is an expression of solidarity with Ukrainian media professionals who fight for the truth, risking their own lives,” they added.
Media rights group Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday that Russian soldiers killed Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin in March, possibly after having tortured him.
The international advocacy group says that eight reporters have been killed and 16 more injured since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Journalists exhibition photo

SRMG hosts interactive panels and virtual experience at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

SRMG hosts interactive panels and virtual experience at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
  • SRMG CEO Jomana Al-Rashid leads thought-provoking discussion on the future of the advertising industry among other panels
CANNES: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) is hosting off a series of interactive panel discussions and a virtual experience at a dedicated pavilion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. 

The virtual experience provides an integrated interactive session, which takes participants to 6 different destinations, before taking them on a tour of Al Sharq Bloomberg channel’s studios. It also presents the group’s activities across its political, sports, cultural and artistic news platforms via interactive screens.

In addition to the experience, SRMG is also hosting several thought-provoking and interactive panels and discussions.

“New technologies, innovative talent, and creative models are changing the media landscape as we know it,” SRMG CEO Jomana Al-Rashid said in a tweet. She added that for the first time at Cannes Lions, SRMG is celebrating the “industry’s vibrancy” shining a light on MENA’s media landscape.

 

 

Led by Al-Rashid, “Advertising Reimagined” saw her spotlight SRMG’s digital transformation strategy and its vision to transform from one of the largest and most influential media groups in the MENA region into an integrated global media giant.

She discussed the future of advertising with Sir Martin Sorrell, co-founder of S4S Ventures, bringing up questions such as has the advertising industry recovered from the repercussions of the pandemic? How does it keep up with the rapid advances in technology? Will it succeed in achieving the sustainable goals through digitalization to maintain its competitiveness in the future?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Al-Rashid presented and explained SRMG’s strategy, which includes 5 key pillars: SRMG Media, which will develop and digitize platforms, produce and distribute qualitative, distinctive and exclusive content; SRMG International to enhance investments and expand international partnerships and opportunities for regional and global cooperation; SRMG Think to develop in-depth research and studies based on facts; SRMG X for developing and expanding events, conferences and exhibitions; and SRMG Labs for developing the media sector, keeping pace with the global accelerating technical development and embracing innovative ideas in the content and technology industry.

 

 

The wider Middle East region is gaining increased prominence on the global advertising map — a trend Sorrell expects to continue. He praised the changes that Saudi Arabia has undergone during the last few years making Riyadh a regional hub.

He added: “I don’t think that in the West, we are aware of the size of the shift (the world is witnessing) in terms of wealth, with the rise in energy and commodity prices. The Middle East is a key area in (this shift), and I think what we have seen over the past month or two in terms of a big shift in activity, will continue.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In addition to “Advertising Reimagined,” SRMG is hosting several engaging panels and riveting conversations to address the prominent and influential topics in the media industry. For example, the “Local Voices, Global Thoughts: Podcasting in MENA” panel discussed podcasting in the region; “Digital Wellbeing: A Global Imperative” discussed the impact of technology on our health and wellbeing; and “Towards a More Inclusive Creative Industry: Women in Power” looked at diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in the creative industries.

Topics: Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah

Future of storytelling for comics announced at Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah
  • Creators behind ‘Reactor 2042,’ ‘American Carnage’ and ‘GenZeroes’ take center stage
  • Fans in Saudi Arabia are just as ‘crazy and wonderful’ as in other parts of the world, creative team say
JEDDAH: Three comics that will shape storytelling for the form were announced at the Stan Lee Super Con in Jeddah. 

Arab News spoke with the brilliant minds behind these comics — Mike Bundlie, Clive Standen and Aleks Paunovic, who respectively worked on “Reactor 2042,” “American Carnage” and “GenZeroes.”

The team decided that they wanted to announce the release of the comics in Jeddah as fans marked Stan Lee’s 100th birthday at the Super Con. 

“Given that Stan and his projects were so intrinsic to movies, it seemed only natural to do it at the Stan Lee Super Con,” said Mike Bundlie, co-founder of Super Con and the creator of “Reactor 2042.”

Bundlie said that announcing the news at a forum that is relatively quieter than the Comic Cons in the US also made sense to them. “The Jeddah fans were so happy and eager, the response was just unbelievable. The Saudi fans are not as jaded, too, because there is not so much hitting them as in the San Diego Comic Con.”

He described the Super Con as a place where people discover new things. To elevate the stage for the Saudi convention it was necessary to let the world discover projects with international scopes through Saudi Arabia, he said. “The way to do this is to have the Stan Lee Super Con be a platform where big news happens.”

Each project announced is created with the intention of making it into a TV show or a movie. 

Standen, who starred in the hit series “Vikings” as the axe-wielding Rollo and the lead actor in the TV series “Taken,” came up with the graphic novel “American Carnage.” He explained how his fascination with the American West culture of cowboys and Indians sparked the idea to flip the history of America.

Set four years in the future, the plot is located in a world where a nuclear war has been waged on America and the US has lost. Mexico, Cuba and Columbia form a coalition and attack the South to reclaim the land of Mexico. “What has happened to America in the plot makes the Chernobyl incident look like a science experiment,” he said. 

Standen said: “For me, it’s all about originality, I really feel like I have come up with an original thing. I mean nothing is really original these days, you take the best bits from things, but I did get really bored of doing the same old same thing and even if it is good, it’s a copy. What I am really looking forward to is someone going, I have never seen anything like this before.”

The other two comics announced alongside “American Carnage” have a preexisting fan base as they are an extension of two NFT Games and support those storylines. 

NFT in gaming allows the gamers to use non-fungible tokens to own certain parts of the video games. It also allows people to play games as an investment.

“Reactor 2042” is the exciting first comic series based on the sold-out hit NFT 2022 release “Reactor Motors,” with the artwork and storyline developed by Bundlie and released by Abstract Comics.

Bundlie describes the plot as “‘Fast and Furious’ meets ‘Tron’.” The story follows a young geologist who discovers crystals that react with metal and energize it. “So instead of just racing, now you have real emotions behind it and now the world will belong to characters that you care about.”

“GenZeroes” is set 200 years in the future when the world is attacked by aliens who come to rob the earth of its resources. Humanity is divided into 10 factions and players can choose which one they want to join. 

According to Paunovic, the team involved in the creation of the NFT space is passionate about giving back to their community. “It is not just images, it is utilities, it is a story, it is characters, and falling in love with the characters.”

Paunovic, an actor and producer, is known for his roles in series such as Marvel’s “Hawkeye,” “Van Helsing,” and “Snow Piercer.” 

“NFT space is so artistically driven, it is something that is next-level from anything I have experienced so far,” Paunovic told Arab News.

The creators and team of “GenZeroes” hold regular podcasts to see what the fans need, and work to incorporate that into the storyline. 

With an existing passionate fanbase, developing the storylines can be quite a challenge for the creators. However, that was not the case for Bundlie and Paunovic.

Bundlie said: “The audience is very critical of every part of it, and I love that because it pushes us on every aspect to do the best possible. The way we see it is that their pushing of it is not to put down the property, it is them wanting to keep it going.”

The three comics will propel storytelling forward toward the future of comic writing.

Bundlie said: “When these comics were announced Stan Lee would have been 100 years old, and these three comics represent the future of where the comics are going; it is no longer just making comics and then maybe it will become bigger.”

The Stan Lee Super Con showed that fans in Saudi Arabia are just as “crazy and wonderful” as in other parts of the world. In addition to that they are also polite, passionate and loving, Bundlie said. The creative team are ready to carry the love they received in Jeddah to other places of the world, he said. 

Topics: Stan Lee Super Con Reactor 2042 American Carnage GenZeroes

US, Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool

US, Meta settle lawsuit over discrimination in housing advertising tool
  • Meta denied wrongdoing, but agreed to pay a $115,054 civil penalty, the highest allowed under the law
NEW YORK: The United States and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. have settled a lawsuit over a housing advertising system that illegally discriminated against users based on race and other characteristics, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Meta encouraged advertisers to target users based on features like race, religion, and sex, in violation of the Federal Housing Act. That law prohibits discrimination in housing based on such characteristics.
Meta denied wrongdoing, but agreed to pay a $115,054 civil penalty, the highest allowed under the law. Complaints over ads-based discrimination have dogged the company since 2016, and the company has reached settlements with Washington state and rights groups over similar allegations.
As part of the deal, the company agreed to stop using an algorithmic tool known as “Special Ad Audience” and design a new housing advertising tool by the end of the year.
“Because of this ground-breaking lawsuit, Meta will — for the first time — change its ad delivery system to address algorithmic discrimination,” Damian Williams, the US Attorney for Manhattan, said in a statement.
Meta said it would also use the new system for advertisements related to jobs and credit.
“Discrimination in housing, employment and credit is a deep-rooted problem with a long history in the US, and we are committed to broadening opportunities for marginalized communities in these spaces and others,” the company said in a statement.
The case stems from a 2019 civil charge filed by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The DOJ said Facebook made some changes as part of its 2019 settlement with rights groups, but said that deal did not address the delivery of ads through machine-learning algorithms.
The settlement reached on Tuesday is subject to review by a judge.

Topics: Meta Lawsuit United States

