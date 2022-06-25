Saudi Arabia have been eliminated from the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup after a 3-2 quarter-final loss to Iraq in extra time at the Green Hall in Dammam on Friday night.
The result means Iraq now have a semi-final date with Kuwait — who beat Palestine 4-1 on penalties after a 4-4 draw — on Sunday.
The other semi-final in the 10-team tournament will be contested between Morocco, who beat Libya 3-0, and Egypt, who overcame Mauritania 3-2.
Saudi Arabia had progressed to the last eight after finishing top of Group 3, which included Palestine in second place and Libya, who also progressed as one of the competition’s best third-place teams.
The four-team Group 1 also saw three teams — Morocco, Kuwait and Mauritania — through to the quarter-finals, while Somalia exited early.
Group 2 saw top-of-the-table Egypt and second-place Iraq qualify to the last eight, while Algeria were eliminated.
KSA exit Arab Futsal Cup after quarter-final loss to Iraq
https://arab.news/gtged
KSA exit Arab Futsal Cup after quarter-final loss to Iraq
- Iraq now face Kuwait in last 4, while Morocco take on Egypt in other semi-final
Saudi Arabia have been eliminated from the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup after a 3-2 quarter-final loss to Iraq in extra time at the Green Hall in Dammam on Friday night.