Is there a future for psychedelic treatment in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi well-being practitioner and psychedelic integration specialist Haya Al-Hejailan. (Supplied)
Saudi well-being practitioner and psychedelic integration specialist Haya Al-Hejailan. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Is there a future for psychedelic treatment in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi well-being practitioner and psychedelic integration specialist Haya Al-Hejailan. (Supplied)
  • Haya Al-Hejailan wants to open a clinic and to see Saudi pioneer in psychedelic research
Updated 20 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Psychedelic researcher Stanislov Grof once wrote that “psychedelics, used responsibly and with proper caution, would be for psychiatry what the microscope is for biology and medicine or the telescope is for astronomy.”

To many, this may sound like an outlandish claim, but now more than ever, it is proving to be true and may very well become a frontier in practicing medicine.

Saudi Arabia was enduring a mental health epidemic and the psychological strains of the pandemic exacerbated that. People are finding themselves desperate for ways to cope. One of the most recent psychotherapy methods in the region, albeit stigmatized, is psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. A recent study published by Neuropsychopharmacology showed that the substances were proven to achieve positive long-term mental health effects and their efficiency, safety and tolerability in treating major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and certain addictions.

I get more people contacting me asking me how they can receive this treatment, and it’s really heartbreaking to tell them, I’m sorry, but you’re gonna have to wait. It’s not available yet.

Haya Al-Hejailan, Saudi well-being practitioner and psychedelic integration specialist

It is also associated with enhancing creativity and problem-solving, according to an article published by the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs in 2019.

While the stigma around mind-altering substances, both in the region and globally, is unavoidable, researchers and scientists argue that if these drugs are regulated and used purely for medicinal reasons, what is the harm?

The term “psychedelics,” a class of hallucinogens, comes from the Greek words “psyche,” meaning the mind, and “delia,” meaning manifesting. The psychoactive substances are meant to alter the mind and create an alternative cognitive perception.

Psychedelics are classified into classical, which includes lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), psilocybin (commonly known as magic mushrooms), mescaline and others, and non-classical, such as methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA or ecstasy) and ketamine.

“(They’re) really great tools for us being able to understand the brain and the study of consciousness better,” Saudi well-being practitioner and psychedelic integration specialist Haya Al-Hejailan told Arab News. Her work centers on psychedelic research and the treatment of borderline personality disorder.

This point may seem counterintuitive: How can addiction be treated with a substance that may cause another addiction? But psychedelics are, in fact, anti-addictive in nature.

“They have anti-addictive properties, meaning they don’t constitute physiological addiction, but one can become psychologically addicted to anything,” said Al-Hejailan, refererring to non-substance addictions such as coffee or mobile devices.

However, the use of psychedelics can pose certain dangers, making it crucial to undergo treatment strictly under professional medical supervision, which can only be accessible through clinics. Psychedelic therapists are trained to create a controlled environment for patients undergoing psychedelic therapy, with sessions prior to administering the treatment dose to identify any red flags or possible risks that would otherwise create a larger margin of error. Patients who self-dose could potentially be subject to health risks, retraumatization, depersonalization and dissociation.

“I get more people contacting me asking me how they can receive this treatment, and it’s really heartbreaking to tell them, ‘I'm sorry, but you’re gonna have to wait. It’s not available yet,’” Al-Hejailan said. “But I’m optimistic with highlighting the word ‘yet.’”

An article published by The Lancet showed that most antidepressants are ineffective and can be harmful to adolescents and children.

In an attempt to fulfill that medical need, several research efforts and trials have been unertaken to evaluate alternative routes, such as psychedelic-assisted therapy.

A study published by the National Library of Medicine found that small IV doses of ketamine can have positive, long-lasting antidepressant effects in patients. Although the scientific research regarding psychotherapeutic psychedelic use in the region is insufficient, Saudi Arabia has been easing its way into their use use for other purposes. Last year, the Saudi Journal of Emergency Medicine published a paper describing a successful case of refractory status epilepsy, a life-threatening condition, in a child treated with a single dose of ketamine.

Despite its growing popularity in mainstream media, psychedelic science is one of the cutting-edge neurosciences, yielding insufficient research compared to other sciences. The 1950s saw the first English-language report published on LSD, and research continued into Richard Nixon’s US presidential term, ending in the 70s. However, research efforts were quickly banned under the justification of the war on drugs as a public enemy declared by the US president. However, it was supported by other factors, such as the lack of funding for psychedelic research and failed medical trials, according to an article published by the Cambridge University Press.

That area of medicine was considered niche until recently. In 2017, MDMA was given “breakthrough therapy” designation by the Food and Drug Administration, meaning it was granted an expedited review process. In 2018, the FDA granted a group of psychiatrists researching psilocybin-assisted therapy for treatment-resistant depression the same status.

In the same year, Michael Pollan’s book “How to Change Your Mind” created a public space for people to think differently about psychedelics and the consciousness expansion of the mind. Ketamine was granted the same status a year later. Arguably, that is when psychedelics hit the mainstream, although its resurgence into clinical research and trials resumed in the 1990s.

“(Before that) I was met with a lot of skepticism. People literally thought I was talking about something that’s crazy,” Al-Hejailan said in reference to discussing psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy before 2018.

“There’s a lot of interest, enthusiasm and curiosity that I’m met with now when I talk about my work.”

With a master’s in applied positive psychology and coaching psychology from the University of East London, Al-Hejailan’s work also includes positive psychology integration and psychedelic education, providing training in psychedelic therapy and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. She also co-directed and co-produced a documentary titled “Psychedelic Renaissance,” centered on the reemergence of the psychedelic movement globally and its cultural significance.

Al-Hejailan said that raising awareness about psychedelic studies was the first step in creating a regional environment that allows for alternative psychotherapy methods.

“I think we need to, in general, focus more of our energy and attention on psychoeducation, educating the public about mental health and well-being. The more we do that, the more people are likely to continue becoming accepting and interested,” she said.

Future steps to normalize the use of psychoactive drugs include active training for clinicians and therapists on their uses and benefits and eventually establishing specialized clinics and research centers.

“My goal is to have presentations specifically on psychotherapy and to meet with therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists and other physicians, and policymakers at some point. To show them what’s happening abroad, what the science shows and to discuss how we can replicate this here in a safe way that respects our culture and that respects our specific or unique needs,” Al-Hejailan said.

“I really want to open a clinic and research center here. Me and my colleagues would very much love to see Saudi pioneer in psychedelic research in the region, and maybe globally.”

Topics: psychedelic treatment saudi health psychological treatment mental health epidemic psychological strains

Mental health in Middle East conflict zones: How are people dealing with psychological fallout?
Middle-East
Mental health in Middle East conflict zones: How are people dealing with psychological fallout?
Study reveals psychological toll of COVID-19 on Saudis
Saudi Arabia
Study reveals psychological toll of COVID-19 on Saudis

Thrill-seekers visit Jeddah’s Horror Village for adrenaline rush

The village promises to transport visitors to a haunted world packed with frights and fun around every corner. (Supplied)
The village promises to transport visitors to a haunted world packed with frights and fun around every corner. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

Thrill-seekers visit Jeddah's Horror Village for adrenaline rush

The village promises to transport visitors to a haunted world packed with frights and fun around every corner. (Supplied)
  • People can experience terror with all five senses by walking through a terrifying maze set in a spooky, dim hospital
Updated 20 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Ghouls, ghosts and other creepy creatures have been shocking visitors at Horror Village in Jeddah Season’s City Walk zone.

The village promises to transport visitors to a haunted world packed with frights and fun around every corner.

The guests are first treated to a spine-chilling experience with the night of the living dead escape room. There are three escape rooms that accommodate six people who are locked up to solve a series of horror-themed puzzles. The only way out is to piece together the intricate clues to escape before time expires.

But once they are freed, the thrills continue. Being admitted to the horror hospital will make your heart pound and send chills down your body, leaving some visitors shaking like a leaf.

People can experience terror with all five senses by walking through a terrifying maze set in a spooky, dim hospital. It can take up to 10 minutes to reach the end, but you will scramble for a faster finish while you are hunted down by bloody ghosts and surrounded by menacing screams.

Alaa Omar Bahattab, zone manager, said that the horror house receives around 1,500 people per day and during the weekend it is extremely crowded.

He said: “Overcoming fears, experiencing adrenaline rush make the haunted house attractive and makes people really come back for it. The village varies in scare intensity from the child-friendly mellowness to the 18-plus activities which are geared towards teenagers and young adults.”

For the kids, the village presents four different activities: a VR experience, a small maze with friendly ghosts hiding in it, a slime area and two theaters featuring child-friendly scary movies.

Bahattab mentioned that this area is specially designed for parents who want to have fun in the escape room and the horror hospital and can keep their kids entertained without any stress. The kids’ drop-off play area has well-trained staff who ensure the children are safe and smiling throughout.

In addition to the activities, the village features a haunted parade and a zombie flash mob that will leave guests with unforgettable memories.

There is also a horror-themed restaurant that offers a unique dining experience, where visitors can enjoy spooky entertainment with their meal.

Tuck into your zombie beef slider, zombie face cake, vampire blood juice, mojito zombie blood and other spooky treats.

The village is now gearing up to offer a frightening makeup stall to craft some of the creepy characters on the guests and another exciting scary zone.

Topics: Jeddah Season 2022 Horror Village City Walk Jeddah

(Twitter @TheVillageJED)
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah's Village zone turns education into child's play

Saudi Arabia focused on ‘real empowerment of women,’ says UN envoy

Mohammed Al-Ateeq, Charge d'Affaires of the Permanent Delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations. (SPA)
Mohammed Al-Ateeq, Charge d'Affaires of the Permanent Delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations. (SPA)
Updated 25 June 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia focused on 'real empowerment of women,' says UN envoy

Mohammed Al-Ateeq, Charge d'Affaires of the Permanent Delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations. (SPA)
  • Al-Ateeq pointed out that the Kingdom has conducted extensive human rights reforms, with women’s rights receiving “the largest share” of these changes
Updated 25 June 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is moving “with all determination and firmness” to secure the “effective and real empowerment of women” so they can live without facing any discrimination, according to Mohammed Al-Ateeq, chargé d’affaires of the Kingdom’s permanent delegation to the UN.

During the recent annual meeting of the executive board of the UN Commission for Women and Gender Equality, Al-Ateeq emphasized Saudi Arabia’s interest in the strategy for gender equality and women’s empowerment, which ran from 2018 to 2021.

Al-Ateeq pointed out that the Kingdom has conducted extensive human rights reforms, with women’s rights receiving “the largest share” of these changes.

Arafat Al-Majed, a former member of Qatif Municipal Council. (Supplied)

He said that several laws, regulations and legal bases had been issued or amended to ensure that women enjoy their rights on an equal basis with men.

Gender equality has been advanced most notably in the laws surrounding traffic, travel documentation, civil status, labor and social insurance.

Al-Ateeq said that the Kingdom has taken special measures to “accelerate equality in various fields,” noting that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched the women empowerment initiative, as well as a national platform for Saudi women leaders in collaboration with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

Al-Ateeq also pointed to the “support for self-employment” program, which broadens opportunities for women to increase their income, especially through the “part-time work” and “remote work” programs. These enable women to strike a balance between work and family while also allowing women in rural and remote areas to participate in the labor market.

He said that the rate of Saudi female economic participation increased by 94 percent between 2017 and 2020, and the rate of women in senior and middle management positions increased from 28.6 percent in 2017 to 41.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

Al-Ateeq said Saudi women have held senior international positions and participated in international and regional organizations such as the UN.

He noted the cases of Thuraya Ahmed Obaid, the executive director of the UN Population Fund and assistant secretary-general of the UN, and Lubna Al-Ansari, who was the World Health Organization’s assistant director general for international health service measurement, evaluation and development.

“Saudi women enjoy a prominent position, especially in the labor market, where the competent authorities have worked to raise the percentage of women’s empowerment in the labor market and their participation in leadership positions alongside the man,” said Arafat Al-Majed, a former member of Qatif Municipal Council.

She told the commission that the Saudi leadership has directed authorities to develop women’s empowerment as one of the most prominent sections of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans, “so it was remarkable that large numbers of Saudi women were able to work in the public and private sectors, thanks to new legislation, regulations and reforms.”

Al-Majed, who is also a broadcaster on Saudi Radio, said: “Today, Saudi women hold leadership positions in the government apparatus, starting with deputy minister, undersecretary, and there are two Saudi ambassadors abroad, along with many leading women."

She added: “In our media field, Israa Asiri was the CEO of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media. She is a leading woman who manages the authority with full aptitude.

“What I would like to summarize is that Saudi women have become a major partner in social development and an active element.”

Shuaa Al-Duhailan, a member of the committee on the labor market in the Federation of Saudi Chambers, affirmed that empowering women is not new to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Duhailan, who is also chairperson of the committee on women’s centers and saloons in Asharqia Chamber, added that women are still progressing in the Kingdom, enjoying many opportunities without facing obstacles, pointing to the adopted national strategies for this success.

Maryam H. Alshammari, a human resources officer at Bawabat Al-Mahtawi Agency for Advertising, praised sustainable development in Saudi Arabia “based on well-studied action plans through which all resources can be utilized available.”

She added that the Kingdom realizes that its people are the real wealth of the country, noting that there are well-studied work plans through which citizens can benefit from the resources available in the country, noting that these plans have taken into account the economic, social and human dimensions of work.

Alshammari confirmed that work environments in Saudi Arabia are now more efficient and transparent, thanks to the major national reforms, noting that this has contributed significantly to achieving sustainable development and “the economic empowerment of women in multiple business sectors.”

Topics: Mohammed Al-Ateeq

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji, center, and Hussein Brahim Taha, secretary-feneral of the OIC, left.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia believes 'stability, peace, security' are sources of progress, development: Saudi deputy FM
Saudi UN envoy: International cooperation a must to confront new challenges
Saudi Arabia
Saudi UN envoy: International cooperation a must to confront new challenges

Saudi industry minister meets UK mining companies, investors

Saudi industry minister meets UK mining companies, investors
Updated 25 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi industry minister meets UK mining companies, investors

Saudi industry minister meets UK mining companies, investors
  • Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef on official visit to Britain to highlight opportunities
  • Kingdom’s mineral wealth estimated at $1.3 trillion, including phosphates, gold, copper, zinc
Updated 25 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef has held a meeting with mining companies and investors in Britain, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He highlighted investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s mining and industrial sectors during his official visit to the UK, which was organized by his ministry under the theme “Invest in Saudi Arabia.”

Alkhorayef and his team reviewed the most important elements that attract exploration and mining in the Kingdom. Several British mining companies outlined their successes in investing in Saudi Arabia. 

The ministry detailed the huge potential and strong infrastructure that make the Kingdom one of the best investment environments in the global mining sector.

The ministry’s delegation also invited attendees to the international mining conference that Saudi Arabia holds annually in Riyadh.

Throughout his visit, Alkhorayef stressed the Kingdom’s great interest in enhancing investments as it aims to exploit mineral wealth estimated at $1.3 trillion.

This sum includes stores of phosphates that are valued at $321 billion, gold at $229 billion, copper at $222 billion and zinc at $138 billion.

Hajj pilgrims praise receiving ‘finest services’ at Saudi Arabia’s Halat Ammar crossing

Hajj pilgrims praise receiving ‘finest services’ at Saudi Arabia’s Halat Ammar crossing
Updated 25 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Hajj pilgrims praise receiving ‘finest services’ at Saudi Arabia’s Halat Ammar crossing

Hajj pilgrims praise receiving ‘finest services’ at Saudi Arabia’s Halat Ammar crossing
  • Pilgrims expressed their appreciation for the great efforts made by hosts Saudi Arabia to make their pilgrimage safe, comfortable and meaningful
Updated 25 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Officials at the Halat Ammar border crossing are continuing their efforts to welcome pilgrims from abroad through an integrated system of services provided by civil, military, and government agencies.

The services aim to better help pilgrims and improve the quality of services provided by the Saudi government, from the moment pilgrims arrive in the Kingdom, on their way to the holy sites, and until they return to their home countries.

Under the direct supervision and follow-up of Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the region’s Hajj work committee at Halat Ammar’s Pilgrims’ City also provides medical services and religious awareness programs.

Pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the services provided, saying that King Salman had spared no effort to help his Muslim brothers and sisters wherever they were.

Palestinian pilgrim Widad Ibrahim expressed her great pleasure in being among this year’s pilgrims. She also thanked the Saudi authorities for the services they were providing.

“The pilgrims are receiving the finest services, and for that, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the services and hospitality we found. In fact, they reflect the Saudi government and people's interest in serving the guests of Allah who come from all corners of the world to perform their Hajj rituals,” Ibrahim said.

Pilgrims also expressed their appreciation for the great efforts made by Saudi Arabia in utilizing its capabilities and services to aid pilgrims coming through the Halat Ammar border point so they could perform their rituals in an atmosphere of security, safety, comfort, stability, and tranquillity.

Another Palestinian, Wael Al-Humaidat, said he was happy for the opportunity to perform his first Hajj. He commented on the excellent services provided by the Saudi government and the warm welcome pilgrims had received.

Al-Humaidat prayed for Saudi Arabia and its people to be protected from evil. He also called for Allah to perpetuate his blessings of security and safety upon Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Topics: Hajj 2022 Halat Ammar border tabuk Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Madinah welcomes more than 214,000 Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Madinah welcomes more than 214,000 Hajj pilgrims
British doctor with 15 Hajj trips shares top tips
World
British doctor with 15 Hajj trips shares top tips

Boulevard Riyadh’s mixed bag of summer activities to keep enthusiasts busy

For adrenaline junkies, Doos Karting is the perfect place for you to show off your driving skills
For adrenaline junkies, Doos Karting is the perfect place for you to show off your driving skills
Updated 25 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Boulevard Riyadh’s mixed bag of summer activities to keep enthusiasts busy

For adrenaline junkies, Doos Karting is the perfect place for you to show off your driving skills
  • Karting, online gaming, rock climbing and arts all available
  • Wide array of restaurants, areas to relax and enjoy karaoke
Updated 25 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Now that summer has arrived and the school year ended, Boulevard Riyadh City is the place to be with activities for everyone. It’s best to go early because entry is free and the place will be packed.

Doos Karting

For adrenaline junkies, Doos Karting is the perfect place for you to show off your driving skills and win podiums against family and friends.

The pre-Formula 1 stage race lasts anywhere between five and eight laps on two tracks. The first is 435 meters and has three challenging turns. The second is more streamlined, at 465 meters, with only two turns.

You can have a great time and experience an adrenaline rush while traveling at a top speed of 80 km/h.

Up to 10 karters can race concurrently on the multi-level tracks.

Takenda

Avoid the summer heat and enjoy a fantastic fun day in Takenda, the Middle East’s most prominent technology entertainment destination.

Takenda connects to a lounge where people can sit, relax, and enjoy a beverage while taking in the scenery of the boulevard.

You can also have a karaoke night with friends, throw a party with a stage and projector, enjoy a mascot show, and have three hours of VIP parking.

Takenda has over 60,000 games suitable for all ages, whether you are five or 50.

Visitors can play classic ones like bumper cars, arcade, table hockey, novelty, and virtual reality in a modern setting.

Adventure Park

If you like physical activities, the indoor adventure park is for you.

The place allows you to scale 10 different walls inspired by real locations in the Kingdom, including the mountains of Tuwaiq, Shammar, Hijaz, Al-Lawz, Faisal’s Finger, Al-Qara and Souda. There are also other walls mimicking climbing areas in Wadi Lajab, Harrat Rahat and Ain Heet Cave.

Children can also play in the monkey cage or on trampolines.

In the future, the company will open halls in Baha and other regions of Saudi Arabia.

Upark

If you are interested in skateboarding, Upark’s facilities will allow you to enjoy yourself thoroughly.

For beginners, training is provided for one-hour sessions.

Avalanche

Let’s not forget the world’s tallest fun slide in the Avalanche attraction for those daring enough. In the same area, a special section has been set up for those wanting to paint, draw or make pottery.

Up to 10 karters can race simultaneously on the multi-level tracks. (Supplied)

 

Topics: Boulevard Riyadh City Riyadh Boulevard Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Boulevard sold out for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Boulevard sold out for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations
Reapers, scarecrows and zombies invade Riyadh Boulevard photos
Saudi Arabia
Reapers, scarecrows and zombies invade Riyadh Boulevard

