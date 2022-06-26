You are here

  • Home
  • Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan lauds progress of sport in Saudi Arabia

Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan lauds progress of sport in Saudi Arabia

Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan has lauded the rapid progress of the game in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
1 / 3
Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan has lauded the rapid progress of the game in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan has lauded the rapid progress of the game in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
2 / 3
Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan has lauded the rapid progress of the game in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan has lauded the rapid progress of the game in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
3 / 3
Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan has lauded the rapid progress of the game in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gw5ky

Updated 29 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan lauds progress of sport in Saudi Arabia

Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan lauds progress of sport in Saudi Arabia
  • Former allrounder meets SACF chair Prince Saud bin Mishal in Jeddah visit
Updated 29 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan has lauded the rapid progress of the game in Saudi Arabia after meeting with the Kingdom’s top officials.

In a meeting in Jeddah with Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Prince Saud bin Mishal, the former allrounder discussed the progress and development of the sport in Saudi Arabia.

The SACF on Sunday tweeted: “Prince Saud together with SACF Executive Director Tariq Sagga received the retired legendary Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and presented him with an inscribed cricket bat in honor of his visit.

“Pathan expressed his happiness at the rapid progress of his sport in Saudi Arabia and the many steps the federation is taking to expand its appeal and involvement — especially among female and youth players, both boys and girls,” the SACF added.

Hailing from Baroda, a city in western Indian state of Gujarat, Pathan was considered India’s next best allrounder after Kapil Dev during his playing days.

Pathan, who made his Team India debut at the age of 19 in 2003, announced his retirement from professional cricket in January 2020.

He played 29 Tests, 120 One-Day Internationals and and 24 T20s for India, and was part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007. He was given the man of the match award for his performance in the final.

The SACF said that there was a “firm and positive agreement” about the future of cricket in the Kingdom, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to make sport a part of everyday life in the Kingdom.

Under Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program, the SACF, supported by the Ministry of Sports and Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, is mandated to increase physical activity levels by 40 percent over the next decade.

Cricket has taken major strides in the Kingdom in recent years, with the game’s ruling body introducing a series of programs to encourage the nation’s youth to take up one of the world’s oldest and most popular sports.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi Cricket

Related

Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
Sport
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai

Veteran Sjostrom, teenager McIntosh complete golden doubles at swimming worlds

Veteran Sjostrom, teenager McIntosh complete golden doubles at swimming worlds
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

Veteran Sjostrom, teenager McIntosh complete golden doubles at swimming worlds

Veteran Sjostrom, teenager McIntosh complete golden doubles at swimming worlds
  • The Swede took her first European title at 14 and her first world title a year later in 2009
  • McIntosh claimed her fourth medal in Budapest in four minutes and 32.04 seconds
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

BUDAPEST: Sarah Sjostrom, who has been winning world titles for 13 years, and Summer McIntosh, who has been winning them for four days, both collected their second gold medals of the week in Budapest on Saturday.

Sjostrom, a 28-year-old Swede who won the 50m butterfly less than 24 hours earlier, added the 50m freestyle, her 10th world gold.

McIntosh, a Canadian 15-year-old, held off 16-year-old American Katie Grimes to win the women’s 400m medley title.

McIntosh, who won the 200m butterfly gold on Wednesday, claimed her fourth medal in Budapest in four minutes and 32.04 seconds.

Grimes was 0.63sec back, while another American, Emma Weyant, was a distant third ahead of Hungarian 33-year-old Katinka Hosszu, the defending champion.

“I tried to push my body as much as possible,” said McIntosh. “The crowd gave me so much adrenaline.

“I really felt my body in the backstroke.

“Katie is a top competitor, I like racing against her since we are in the same age group.”

Sjostrom finished her sprint in 23.98 seconds, 0.20sec ahead of Pole Katarzyna Wasick, with Australian Meg Harris and American Erika Brown tied for bronze.

The Swede took her first European title at 14 and her first world title a year later in 2009. This was her 20th world championship medal.

“Maybe my mind-set and also a lot of hard work, but also I love what I do,” she said of her longevity.

Sjostrom narrowly missed another medal when she anchored Sweden to fourth in the women’s 100m medley relay that closed the championships.

“It’s been a busy four days for me,” she said.

“I feel like it’s business for me too, I just go in and do my job I guess.”

The US won, anchor ed by 17-year-old Claire Curzan. Australia were second and Canada, with Penny Olesiak holding off Sjostrom, third.

The men’s 50m backstroke gold medal was presented twice, with the US anthem played twice.

In the first race of the evening, Justin Ress was disqualified after video review for finishing entirely under water as he touched the wall first.

His training buddy Hunter Armstrong was awarded gold, winning in 24.14 seconds.

Ksawery Masiuk, a 17-year-old Pole, initially took silver, 0.35sec back, with Italian Thomas Ceccon, who set a 100m backstroke world record on Monday, taking the bronze on loan.

Armstrong wiped a tear away as he stepped off the podium after accepting the gold in the evening’s first medal ceremony.

“I’m very disappointed my team-mate was disqualified and hopefully Team USA’s protest will be successful,” he said.

He got his wish, when a jury upheld the appeal. Ress came out alone to stand on the top step of the podium and receive his medal in the last medal ceremony of the championships.

Ceccon had taken pre-emptive revenge by swimming the breaststroke leg as Italy edged the Americans, the reigning champions and world record holders, in the 100m medley relay final. Britain were third.

That was a fifth gold for Italy after Gregorio Paltrinieri earlier swum the second fastest time in men’s 1500m freestyle history to win his third world title in the distance.

The 27-year-old Italian surged away from the start, setting a breakneck pace.

He was on world record pace for much of the race before fading at the end to finish in 14min 32.80sec and miss Sun Yang’s mark by 1.78sec.

American Bobby Finke was second, 3.90sec back, with Florian Wellbrock third at 4.14.

Paltrinieri said he had been motivated by finishing fourth out in the 800m

“I came out with the mindset that I wanted to destroy the pool,” he said after becoming the oldest ever 1500m world champion.

“I’m 28 in a couple of months,” he said. “But I’m still learning.”

Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte won her first world gold since 2013 when she edged Italian 17-year-old Benedetta Pilato by 0.10sec in the women’s 50m breaststroke final. South African Lara van Niekerk was third.

Meilutyte had not won a major championship medal of any color since 2015.

“It’s nice to be a world champion,” she said.

Topics: swimming

Related

FINA World Swimming Championships 15th edition ends with 46 champions crowned in Abu Dhabi
Sport
FINA World Swimming Championships 15th edition ends with 46 champions crowned in Abu Dhabi
Three world records broken on third day of FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Three world records broken on third day of FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi

Chun balloons to 75 as her lead shrinks to 3 at Women’s PGA Championship

Chun balloons to 75 as her lead shrinks to 3 at Women’s PGA Championship
Updated 26 June 2022
AP

Chun balloons to 75 as her lead shrinks to 3 at Women’s PGA Championship

Chun balloons to 75 as her lead shrinks to 3 at Women’s PGA Championship
  • On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole
Updated 26 June 2022
AP

BETHESDA, Maryland, USA: This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot.

A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women’s PGA Championship in half.

Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole.

“Looking forward to an exciting final round already,” she said. “If it’s going to be too easy, then I feel it is boring.”

It looked like the final round might be boring — or at least anticlimactic — as Chun maintained a comfortable lead through much of Saturday. She bogeyed Nos. 1 and 11 but birdied 2 and 12. Her lead was at five when she had to play her third shot from some tall grass on the 564-yard 16th.

That shot put her in even more trouble, in an area with tall grass and some trees. She took an unplayable lie and went back to the previous spot to re-hit.

An 8-iron from there went over the green, but Chun did manage to get up and down for a 7. The two-time major champion from South Korea led by five shots after the first round and six at the halfway point. After the third round, she had an 8-under 208 total.

Lydia Ko (76) and Jennifer Kupcho (74) — Chun’s playing partners — had their own problems, but Lexi Thompson and Hye-Jin Choi both shot 70 and were tied for second with Sei Young Kim (71) at 5 under.

Thompson will play in the final group as she tries for her first major victory since 2014.

“You always want to be in the final group in any tournament,” she said. “I love that the hard work has been able to pay off for me. I’ve been putting in the time, so to see it pay off and pay dividends means the world to me.”

Ko wasn’t able to take advantage of Chun’s struggles. She bogeyed four of five holes during one stretch on the front nine, then birdied four of the next seven. She wrapped up the round with four straight bogeys.

Kupcho had three birdies and three bogeys in the first seven holes and couldn’t gain much ground on the leader.

Kim, who won this event two years ago, had a comparatively drama-free round with two birdies and a bogey. Choi shot 34 on the back nine while playing in a group with Thompson. They’ll be together again Sunday.

“It was the first time playing with her, and I actually watched her as a fan when I was an amateur,” Choi said. “It was a good experience to play with her. Of course, I tried to focus on my game.”

Thompson made three birdies on the back nine, including a putt from about 30 feet on No. 15. She has 11 LPGA Tour victories but none since 2019. She’s played her way into contention after a first-round 74.

Thompson finished second at Crown Colony in February and at Upper Montclair last month.

“I know I’m in a good state with my game and just my mental state, so going out tomorrow enjoying the walk with my caddie and hopefully a lot of fans out there supporting us,” she said. “Whatever score I shoot, I shoot.”

Hannah Green (72) was fifth at 4 under, a stroke ahead of Atthaya Thitikul (68), who was so far behind at the start of the day she was in one of the groups sent off on No. 10. Brooke Henderson (73), Kupcho and Jennifer Chang (73) were tied for sixth with Thitikul.

NOTES: US Women’s Open champ Minjee Lee (73) was 2 under. ... Defending champion Nelly Korda (72) was tied for 29th.

Topics: golf LPGA

Related

In Gee Chun vaults to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women’s PGA Championship
Sport
In Gee Chun vaults to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women’s PGA Championship
Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship
Sport
Nelly Korda set to defend title at Women’s PGA Championship

Schauffele leaves it late to retain Travelers lead

Schauffele leaves it late to retain Travelers lead
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

Schauffele leaves it late to retain Travelers lead

Schauffele leaves it late to retain Travelers lead
  • Schauffele is looking forward to a final round duel against close friend and Ryder Cup playing partner Cantlay
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Xander Schauffele produced a late birdie spree to hold onto a slender lead at the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship Saturday with a 3-under par 67.

Schauffele, who led by five shots after Friday’s second round, will take a one-shot advantage into Sunday’s final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

But the 28-year-old from California left it late to ensure he would remain on top of the leaderboard on Saturday with a pair of birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to drop to 17 under for the tournament.

He rolled in a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th and then drilled an iron from the fairway to a few feet for a further birdie on the 17th.

That ultimately allowed Schauffele to finish the day just in front of red-hot Patrick Cantlay, who had a bogey-free 7-under 63 to move to 16 under.

Schauffele is looking forward to a final round duel against close friend and Ryder Cup playing partner Cantlay.

“It will be fun. I’ve been looking forward to playing with Pat in a final round,” he said.

“We don’t get paired together very often in regular tournaments, only in those team ones.

“So there’s a certain level of comfort we have playing with each other and hopefully that pays off and hopefully we can make a lot of birdies.”

Cantlay was similarly enthused by the prospect of a final day shootout with his friend.

“We actually haven’t played that much together in tournament play, maybe only three times in the last three, four years. So it will be good to go out there again with him,” Cantlay said.

“It’s always nice to be out with him, if he’s on my team or if he’s not. I’m going to go out there tomorrow and try as hard as I can and let the chips fall where they may.”

Sahith Theegala is three off the lead on 14 under after his six-under-par 64.

The highlight of Theegala’s round came with a brilliant eagle three on the par-5 13th, when he reached the green in two before rolling in an 11-foot putt.

The only blemish on an otherwise flawless round came at the 18th, where he made bogey.

Kevin Kisner is one behind Theegala on 13 under after his four-under-par 66.

Scotland’s Martin Laird is tied for fifth with Lee Kyoung-hoon on 12 under. Laird and Lee both carded four-under-par 66s.

Four players including first round co-leader J.T. Poston are tied for seventh on 11 under, while Scottie Scheffler heads a quartet on 10 under after a five-under-par 65.

But there was more disappointment for Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.

The four-time major-winner who shot an 8-under 62 in the first round had fallen away on Friday after a second round that included a quadruple bogey eight on the 12th hole.

McIlroy navigated his return to the 12th safely on Saturday with a par, but was already struggling after making a double-bogey and bogey on the front nine.

Two more bogeys on the 14th and 16th holes left him tied for 31st place on six under, 11 shots off the lead.

Topics: golf PGA

Related

Chun tightens grip at Women’s PGA Championship
Sport
Chun tightens grip at Women’s PGA Championship
In Gee Chun vaults to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women’s PGA Championship
Sport
In Gee Chun vaults to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women’s PGA Championship

McLaughlin books athletics worlds berth with 400m hurdles world record

McLaughlin books athletics worlds berth with 400m hurdles world record
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

McLaughlin books athletics worlds berth with 400m hurdles world record

McLaughlin books athletics worlds berth with 400m hurdles world record
  • McLaughlin's performance capped a day of 11 finals and a farewell to the US championships for Olympic great Allyson Felix — 21 years after she ran in her first
  • Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs was not at his best but took victory in 10.12 seconds, four hundredths of a second quicker than second-place Chituru Ali, after posting 10.17sec in the heats
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

EUGENE, OREGON: Sydney McLaughlin punched her ticket to the athletics World Championships with a world record 51.41sec victory in the 400m hurdles at the US trials on Saturday.

McLaughlin shaved five-hundredths of a second off the world record of 51.46 she set in winning Tokyo Olympics gold last Aug. 4, delivering a dominant performance at Eugene’s Hayward Field that saw runner-up Britton Wilson cross the line more than a second back in 53.08sec.

Shamier Little was third in 53.92. The trio will represent the US on the same Hayward Field track in July — when reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad also aims to defend her title.

With a bye as champion Muhammad — who beat McLaughlin in Doha in 2019 but took silver behind her in Tokyo — received a waiver to skip the trials to recover from a hamstring injury.

McLaughlin showed she didn’t need her great rival to push her to new heights in this championship season.

Her performance capped a day of 11 finals and a farewell to the US championships for Olympic great Allyson Felix — 21 years after she ran in her first.

Felix finished sixth in the 400m, making her almost certain to earn consideration for a relay at the World Championships.

Felix is calling time on a career that includes 29 world and Olympic medals — including seven Olympic golds.

After a gritty semifinal performance to earn a place in the final, Felix — greeted by a massive ovation — clocked 51.27sec.

Talitha Diggs, daughter of four-time Olympian Joetta Clark-Diggs and the NCAA collegiate champion, used a powerful finishing kick to win the women’s 400m in 50.22, overhauling early pace-setter Lynna Irby and Kendall Ellis in the final 20 meters.

Ellis took second in 50.35 and Irby was third in 50.67.

Michael Norman, seeking World Championships gold to help expunge the memory of a disappointing fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Games, delivered an emphatic victory in the men’s 400m with a world-leading 43.56sec.

NCAA collegiate title holder Champion Allison broke 44 seconds for the first time, taking second in 43.70, with Randolph Ross third in 44.17.

World record-holder Keni Harrison won the 100m hurdles in another world-leading time of 12.34sec. Alaysha Johnson was second in 12.35 and Alia Armstrong was third in 12.47.

World champion Nia Ali opted out of the final but will complete the formidable US contingent in the event next month.

In other events, world 200m champion Noah Lyles clocked 19.95sec to top the first-round times, and revealed he was rebounding from a bout with Covid.

Lyles said he learned after his win in New York on June 12 that he had coronavirus, not realizing until after the event that his muscle soreness and chills were symptoms of illness.

“To be honest I’m so in shape I’m not too worried about it,” Lyles said.

Erriyon Knighton, who owns the fastest time in the world this year of a 19.49, was second-fastest in the heats in 20.08.

Reigning 100m world champion Christian Coleman advanced to the semis with a time of 20.13 but said he still wasn’t sure if he’d pursue a 100-200 double at worlds.

Fred Kerley, who dazzled with a 9.76sec semi on the way to winning the 100m on Friday, booked his 200m semifinal spot with a time of 20.29.

Abby Steiner, coming off a world-leading 21.80sec to win the NCAA collegiate title this month, topped the women’s 200m heat times in 22.14sec.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Gabby Thomas, who owns the third-fastest time in history, made it safely into the semis with the seventh-quickest time of the day 22.59.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who shockingly failed to advance from the 100m heats on Thursday, also advanced with a time of 22.69 — finishing second to Thomas in their heat.

Reigning world champion and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Grant Holloway and Devon Allen stayed on course for a 110m hurdles showdown with the top two times in the heats.

Holloway, whose American record of 12.81 is one one-hundredth off the world record, won his heat in 13.11sec, second-fastest of the round ahead of recently crowned NCAA champion Trey Cunningham’s 13.13.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Allen, who stunned Holloway with the third-fastest time in history of 12.84sec in New York two weeks ago, won his heat to qualify third-fastest in 13.27.

Olympic champion Jacobs wins Italian 100m title

In Rieti, Lazio, reigning Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs continued his preparations for next month’s World Championships by winning the Italian men’s 100 meters title on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was not at his best but took victory in 10.12 seconds, four hundredths of a second quicker than second-place Chituru Ali, after posting 10.17sec in the heats.

Jacobs, who also won the world 60m indoor title earlier this year, only ran his first two 100m races of the season last month in Savona.

“It was useful to resume competition,” he told RAI Sport on Saturday.

“I’m not yet able to manage a complete 100m, especially with two races in an hour. In training I had to do everything at a moderate pace.

“So it was more difficult to manage at a high intensity. In the closing stages, I had a little more trouble and decided to hold back a little to avoid any fitness problems.”

Jacobs is scheduled to run in Stockholm next Thursday before flying to the worlds which get underway in American city Eugene on July 15.

There, he will lock horns again with reigning world champion Christian Coleman, who he beat to the indoor title in Belgrade in March.

Topics: World Championships Athletics Championships Lamont Marcell Jacobs Sydney McLaughlin

Related

Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials
Sport
Jackson upsets Thompson-Herah to win Jamaica trials
Athletics gold for Tunisia, bronze for UAE at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Athletics gold for Tunisia, bronze for UAE at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, Fritz win Eastbourne titles

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, Fritz win Eastbourne titles
Updated 26 June 2022
AP

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, Fritz win Eastbourne titles

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, Fritz win Eastbourne titles
  • Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years — and 29th trophy of her singles career — after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets of the final and feasting on the Latvian’s second serve
Updated 26 June 2022
AP

EASTBOURNE, England: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday.

Also, Taylor Fritz outlasted Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) in an all-American men’s final for his second Eastbourne title.

Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years — and 29th trophy of her singles career — after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets of the final and feasting on the Latvian’s second serve.

Kvitova saved five break points in the fourth game of the second set to stay in control of the match at 3-1.

“Playing on the grass is very special for me every time,” the Czech player said on court. “It’s the best preparation for Wimbledon, as well.”

Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, begins another campaign on Tuesday against Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

She is 5-1 in grass-court finals. Her most recent was in 2018 in Birmingham.

The eighth-seeded Ostapenko, a Wimbledon semifinalist four years ago, won the 2017 French Open.

After the final, Ostapenko withdrew from the women’s doubles final alongside Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok because of a toe problem on her right foot. The walkover handed the title to Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia and Magda Linette of Poland.

Ostapenko is the 12th seed at Wimbledon and has a first-round match scheduled on Monday against Oceane Dodin of France.

Fritz could rely on his serve in his first meeting with Cressy. Fritz didn’t face a break point in the final, he won 92 percent of his first serves, and launched 17 aces. Even so, it took him more than two hours to get on top of Cressy, who was playing his first ATP final. Fritz didn’t drop his serve all week.

“My grass season wasn’t going great before I arrived here,” Fritz said. “But it is great to beat these players and it gives me confidence. I played really well all week and going into Wimbledon, I feel good.”

Fritz, ranked 14th, won his third ATP title, second in Eastbourne beside 2019, and second this year after Indian Wells in March.

Fritz has drawn Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the first round of Wimbledon next week.

Cressy, ranked 60th, has sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

Topics: Grand Slam tennis Jelena Ostapenko Eastbourne International tennis

Related

Kvitova advances at Eastbourne, sets up final against Ostapenko 
Sport
Kvitova advances at Eastbourne, sets up final against Ostapenko 
Haddad Maia into Eastbourne semis, gunning for 3rd title in a row
Sport
Haddad Maia into Eastbourne semis, gunning for 3rd title in a row

Latest updates

First group of pilgrims from England’s Manchester Airport arrive in Kingdom
First group of pilgrims from England’s Manchester Airport arrive in Kingdom
Saudi-Italian forum to explore opportunities to boost bilateral trade
Saudi-Italian forum to explore opportunities to boost bilateral trade
Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan lauds progress of sport in Saudi Arabia
Indian cricket legend Irfan Pathan lauds progress of sport in Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid discusses military, defense cooperation with Pakistan military chief
Prince Khalid discusses military, defense cooperation with Pakistan military chief
Egypt’s chemical industry exports rise by 33% to $3.5bn 
Egypt’s chemical industry exports rise by 33% to $3.5bn 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.