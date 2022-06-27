OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report

Aramco exploring options to reduce cost of hydrogen production, says official

RIYADH: Transition to low-carbon alternatives including green and blue hydrogen demands huge investments and a marketplace that needs collaboration between different nations, said Nabil Nuaim, Saudi Aramco’s chief digital officer.

While speaking at a virtual conference during the MEA Energy Week, Nuaim said that Saudi Aramco, being a carrier, needs to optimize the projects and make them cost-efficient.

He also added that energy generation using green hydrogen is still in the adoption phase.

Nuaim further noted that digital transformation is very much necessary to enable a hydrogen economy, where Aramco will supply and become a source of fuel.

“Hydrogen has a huge significance in the energy sector. It is a very good energy source. It has a significant energy value in the transportation sector,” he said.

Nuaim also said that Aramco is looking at options to reduce the cost of hydrogen production and transport, and the company is checking whether existing pipelines and infrastructure are sufficient enough for the future.

He added: “We are involved with blue hydrogen with very specific targets. Transportation of the fuel is very important, and the safety should be checked and assured.”