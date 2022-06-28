US drone strike kills militant leader in Syria

First flight of Hajj pilgrims from Dubai departs on Thursday

DUBAI: The Dubai Airports’ Hajj Committee said the first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims is scheduled to depart Dubai for Madinah on Thursday, an official statement said.

The Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports announced that it finalized preparations that would ensure a “smooth and seamless airport experience” for pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia.

The Committee said the operator has earmarked dedicated counters at check-in, immigration, and security, while special departure gates have been arranged to accommodate passengers traveling on Hajj flights.

Mohammad Al Marzouqi, Head of the Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports, urged pilgrims to arrive at the airport four hours before their scheduled departure to ensure they have adequate time to complete travel procedures.

The travelers must make sure they have their passport, Emirates ID, vaccinations cards and Hajj Permit ready before they arrive at the airport, Al Marzouqi added.

The Saudia airline will operate the first official Hajj flight from Dubai, departing from DXB with a Dubai government delegation for Madinah on June 30.