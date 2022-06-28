US drone strike kills militant leader in Syria

You are here

Militant fighters transport the remains of a motorcycle ridden by Abu Hamzah Al-Yemeni, who was targeted in a drone attack on the eastern edge of Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province early on June 28, 2022. (AFP)
  • The strike took out a man described as a leader of the Hurras Al-Deen group
  • Hurras Al-Deen is a relatively small but powerful armed group led by Al-Qaeda loyalists
IDLIB, Syria: A US drone strike in northwestern Syria killed a Yemeni leader of a local militant group affiliated to Al-Qaeda, the US military and a Syrian war monitor said.
The strike, carried out on Monday just before midnight (2100 GMT) on the eastern edge of the city of Idlib, took out a man described as a leader of the Hurras Al-Deen group.
“Abu Hamzah Al-Yemeni was traveling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike,” US Central Command said in a statement, adding that an “initial review indicates no civilian casualties.”
The US is “highly confident” that the strike, carried out from a drone, killed Abu Hamzah Al-Yemeni, a US official with knowledge of the operation told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria, confirmed on Tuesday that Yemeni was killed in the attack, saying it was the second such attempt to neutralize him after a similar strike last year.
An AFP correspondent in Idlib said that members of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a rival militant group that dominates the area, gathered at the scene of the strike shortly after it happened and took away Yemeni’s charred remains.
HTS, whose leadership includes many ex-members of Al-Qaeda’s former Syria franchise, has tried to cast itself as a credible political force in the Idlib region.
Since a 2020 cease-fire agreement reached by Moscow and Turkey, the main foreign broker in northern Syria, HTS has come under pressure to crack down on the myriad of other militant factions still present in the Idlib region.
Monday’s strike was the second US operation in June to target a senior militant in Syria.
US forces captured Hani Ahmed Al-Kurdi, a leader of the Daesh group, on June 16 during a raid in Aleppo province.
They also killed Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi during an operation in Atme, a region of Idlib province, on February 3.
Hurras Al-Deen is a relatively small but powerful armed group led by Al-Qaeda loyalists.
It is estimated to have 2,000 to 2,500 fighters in rebel-held Syria, according to the UN.

Topics: Syria

DUBAI: The Dubai Airports’ Hajj Committee said the first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims is scheduled to depart Dubai for Madinah on Thursday, an official statement said. 

The Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports announced that it finalized preparations that would ensure a “smooth and seamless airport experience” for pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia. 

The Committee said the operator has earmarked dedicated counters at check-in, immigration, and security, while special departure gates have been arranged to accommodate passengers traveling on Hajj flights.

Mohammad Al Marzouqi, Head of the Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports, urged pilgrims to arrive at the airport four hours before their scheduled departure to ensure they have adequate time to complete travel procedures. 

The travelers must make sure they have their passport, Emirates ID, vaccinations cards and Hajj Permit ready before they arrive at the airport, Al Marzouqi added.

The Saudia airline will operate the first official Hajj flight from Dubai, departing from DXB with a Dubai government delegation for Madinah on June 30.

Topics: #Hajj2022 UAE Dubai

  • The opposition’s readiness to dissolve parliament suggested that Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to form a new government had stalled
JERUSALEM: The Israeli parliament unanimously approved early Tuesday a draft bill to dissolve parliament, a key legislative step that pushes the country closer toward its fifth election in less than four years.
Members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s outgoing coalition and the opposition led by ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu have been sparring in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, since last week over a dissolution bill.
The coalition said it wanted quick approval of the law after Bennett announced last week that his year-old, ideologically divided eight-party alliance was no longer tenable.
But Netanyahu and his allies have been holding talks seeking to form a new Netanyahu-led government within the current parliament, which would avert new elections.
The sides have traded legislative jabs but finally agreed late Monday to advance a bill that would be finalized as law by the end of Wednesday.
The opposition’s readiness to dissolve parliament suggested that Netanyahu’s efforts to form a new government had stalled.
Early Tuesday, the Knesset House committee approved the bill. It was then brought to the plenum for its first reading, which it passed 53-0.
According to the bill, parliament would dissolve, with new elections to be held on October 25 or November 1, with the date to be set after further negotiations.
The bill must then be approved in two further full Knesset votes.
At midnight after the bill’s secures final approval, Bennett will hand power to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in accordance with the power-sharing deal they agreed following inconclusive elections last year.
The Bennett coalition, a motley alliance of religious nationalists, secular hawks, centrists, doves and Arab Islamists, was imperilled by its ideological divides from its outset.
The final straw, according to the premier, was a failure to renew a measure that ensures Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank live under Israeli law.
Bennett, the former head of a settler lobby group, said the measure’s expiration on June 30 would have brought security risks and “constitutional chaos.”
Dissolving parliament before the expiration date means the so-called West Bank law will remain in force until a new government takes office.

Topics: Israel Knesset

  • Initial review indicates no civilian casualties
  • The US “highly confident” the strike killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, says US official
WASHINGTON: The US military said it carried out a “kinetic strike” targeting a leader of the Hurras Al-Din jihadist group, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, in the Syrian province of Idlib on Monday.
“Abu Hamzah al Yemeni was traveling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike,” US Central Command said in a statement, adding that an “initial review indicates no civilian casualties.”
“The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al-Qaeda’s ability to carry out attacks against US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world,” Centcom said.
The US is “highly confident” that the strike, carried out from a drone, killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a US official with knowledge of the operation told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The strike was the second US operation in June to target a senior jihadist in Syria.
US forces captured Hani Ahmed Al-Kurdi, a leader of Daesh group, on June 16 during a raid in Aleppo province.
They also killed Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi during an operation in Atme, a region of Idlib province, on February 3.

Topics: United States #syria Al Qaeda

At Dubai International Airport, Dubai Customs officers thwarted an attempt to smuggle 97 capsules of heroin. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Dubai Customs have made 936 drug seizures at its customs ports in the first four months of 2022, state news agency WAM reported. 
 Dubai Customs successfully thwarted hundreds of attempts to smuggle narcotic substances, including tramadol tablets, captagon, opium, heroin, hemp seeds, crystal meth, marijuana, and other narcotics, according to WAM. 
The major seizures in the first four months of 2022 included an attempt to smuggle amphetamines into the country in 2,968 boxes of coffee creamer, which was discovered at Jebel Ali port.  
At Dubai International Airport, Dubai Customs officers thwarted an attempt to smuggle 97 capsules of heroin weighing at 955 grams that a passenger had swallowed. 
The Inland Customs Centers Management made 10 seizures of crystal meth during the first four months of this year.
An African passenger at Dubai International Airport was caught trying to smuggle 42 kilograms of marijuana hidden inside bags of dried hot peppers. 
With the use of early warning technology represented by the Smart Risk Engine, authorities were able to identify all suspicious shipments in advance, WAM reported. 

 


The customs centers are provided with the latest inspection devices, including an advanced container inspection system – the latest integrated global system for scanning and inspecting containers and moving trucks. 
Between January and April 2022, the Passenger Operations Department made 222 seizures, while the Inland Customs Centers Management made 501 seizures. During those four months, the Air Cargo Centers Management made 207 seizures, and the Sea Customs Centers Management made six seizures. 
The latest seizures are part of Dubai Customs’ aim to counter all forms of smuggling attempts, especially narcotics, and protect society and the national economy from their negative effects, the WAM report said. 
“Protecting the community is a major strategic goal in Dubai Customs and its five-year plan, and we are giving this role a great priority in light of the increasing risks, and as part of our commitment to our national duty,” said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

 

Topics: Dubai UAE drugs

The ETA is part of the British government’s plan to fully digitalize its border by the end of 2025. (File/AFP)
  • Under the new scheme, nationals from Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the UAE will benefit from visa-free travel
Kuwait’s embassy in Britain welcomed on Monday a new travel scheme that will exempt citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from visa requirements starting 2023, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. 

Under the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, nationals from Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the UAE will benefit from visa-free travel. 
According to a statement from the Kuwaiti embassy, the move represents “long-standing and enduring” bilateral relations between Britain and Kuwait. 
The ETA is part of the British government’s plan to fully digitalize its border by the end of 2025 and will act similarly to a multi-travel visa covering extended stays. 
Until the scheme comes into effect next year, GCC citizens can continue to apply for the electronic visa waiver online before they travel to Britain.

Topics: Kuwait UK Travel

