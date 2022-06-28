You are here

Egypt In-Focus — New $3bn investments from Qatar negotiated; Egypt mulls Panda bonds

Egypt In-Focus — New $3bn investments from Qatar negotiated; Egypt mulls Panda bonds
Egypt mulls plan to issue Panda bonds. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt's Finance Minister Mohammed Maait has confirmed negotiations about Qatar’s new investment of up to $3 billion in the Egyptian economy, Ashraq reported. 

The confirmation comes after Qatar announced a package of investments worth $5 billion in the Egyptian market at the beginning of the year.

Egypt mulls plan to issue Panda bonds

Maait also announced that Egypt is studying the issuance of Panda bonds for the Chinese market during the first half of the next fiscal year 2022/23, without specifying the value of this issuance.

A Panda bond is a Chinese renminbi-denominated bond from a non-Chinese issuer, sold in China.

The finance minister also expects Egypt’s remittances from abroad to reach about $31-$32 billion by the end of the current fiscal year.

These remittances represent one of the most important sources of foreign exchange for Egypt, along with tourism, the Suez Canal, and exports.

Drawbacks of "Hot Money"

The finance minister also spoke out against foreign purchases of Treasury Bills, which he referred to as "Hot Money", while pushing for increased foreign direct investments. 

T-bills have shown their instability during worldwide shocks, where $15 billion were lost in 2018, and another $20 billion during the pandemic outbreak, he noted.  

Egypt met with another setback due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, losing another $20 billion in T-bills, Al Arabiya reported.

Egyptian Prime Minister discusses car shortage crisis 

Prime Minister Mohammed Madbouly has opened discussions on the car shortage crisis in Egypt. 

The involved entities — car companies, and banks — have come together to figure out a solution for the disruption in the supply chain. 

In addition to this, they discussed how the Egyptian government could relieve import restrictions on foreign cars, following the Russian-Ukrainian war. 

As the car sales declined for a second month in a row since April, the Egyptian government has promised to restore these lost sales and meet the country’s requirement of food and cars from abroad. 

 

Topics: Egypt Investment Finance Qatar

India In-Focus — Shares recover; White House discusses Russia gas cap; Exports of raw sugar on cards

India In-Focus — Shares recover; White House discusses Russia gas cap; Exports of raw sugar on cards
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares recouped early losses to close higher on Tuesday as oil explorer ONGC and aluminum producer Hindalco rose on a rebound in commodity prices after China relaxed some COVID-19 curbs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.11 percent higher at 15,850.2, and the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.03 percent at 53,177.45 in last-hour buying, managing to gain for a fourth straight day after falling up to 0.7 percent each earlier in the session.

State-owned ONGC was the top Nifty percentage gainer, rising 5.6 percent to log its best session since mid-May. Hindalco Industries climbed 4.1 percent, gaining for a fourth straight session.

White House begins discussions with India on Russian gas

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday discussions have begun with countries, including India, on the implementation of a Russian gas cap.

“We have begun talks with India about how a price cap would work and what the implications would be,” he said.

In April, President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi it was not in India’s interest to increase its imports of energy from Russia.

India to allow exports of raw sugar

India is considering allowing mills to ship out stocks of raw sugar that have piled up in ports and warehouses, trade and government sources said on Tuesday, weeks after it imposed curbs on overseas sale of the sweetener.

Additional shipments from India, the world’s biggest exporter of sugar after Brazil, could weigh on raw sugar futures, which are trading near their lowest in four months.

“We are looking into it,” said a senior government official, who sought anonymity in line with official rules. “The proposal regarding raw sugar is under consideration.”

He was referring to a request from sugar mills for the government to let them ship out unrefined stocks as they grapple with mounting stockpiles of the sweetener following the ceiling on exports.

Last month, India capped this season’s exports at 10 million tons, a figure they had almost reached, in a bid to prevent a surge in domestic prices as the world’s second-most populous nation battles high food inflation.

Topics: India In-Focus

Saudi banking sector’s net profit increases 23% to $4bn in Q1: KPMG

Saudi banking sector’s net profit increases 23% to $4bn in Q1: KPMG
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking sector witnessed a sturdy growth in net profit of 22.83 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to KPMG. 

The global accounting firm analyzed the performance of Saudi’s 10 listed banks and noted the sector recorded a net income of SR14.76 billion ($3.93 billion) in the first quarter of the year.

This was up from SR12.02 billion during the same period last year.   

The total assets of these 10 listed banks increased by 3.75 percent to SR3146 billion in the first three months of 2022. 

The report further added that the banking sector, at the close of 2021, showed a resurgence after the pandemic with an increase in profit of 40.15 percent. 

The KPMG report noted that the expected credit loss charge declined by 11.47 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2022. 

Saudi banks’ total equity stands at SR474 billion as of end of 2021, yielding an average return on equity of 10.3 percent against 7.46 percent in 2020. 

According to the report, the substantial growth in net income is largely driven by a decline in the impairment charge of 29 percent in the financial year 2021 compared to a year earlier. 

“Banks are responding to the requirements of the government to achieve greater economic development while considering the threats and opportunities permeating an evolving technological and risk environment,” Abdullah Hamad Al Fozan, chairman and CEO of KPMG Professional Services, wrote in his forward in the report.  

He added: “SAMA has taken new players in the financial sector under its wing and has embraced a positive attitude toward new technology to usher banking into the future.” 

Topics: Saudi banking KPMG

Saudi minister meets US investors ahead of Biden visit

Saudi minister meets US investors ahead of Biden visit
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment has met with leading US CEOs as ties between the two countries warm up ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the Kingdom next month.

Khalid Al-Falih participated in a CEO roundtable with US companies and a high level Saudi delegation on June 28, the ministry announced on its Twitter account

Hosted by the US Commerce Department, the meeting aimed to strengthen relations and discuss new exciting investment opportunities.

It came less than a month before President Biden’s visit to the Middle East from July 13 to 16, in what will be his first trip to the region since being elected to the White House.

Biden will meet the Saudi King and Crown Prince for talks on addressing joint issues, Saudi embassy spokesman Fahad Nazer told “The Ray Hanania Show,” which is produced by Arab News and broadcast weekly on the US Arab Radio network.

Nazer said that the two leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and joint efforts to address regional and global challenges including cyber security, climate change, and environmental initiatives.

Topics: Khalid Al-Falih President Joe Biden

Telecom giant stc plans $121m share buyback for employee incentive program

Telecom giant stc plans $121m share buyback for employee incentive program
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co., better known as stc, has received its board’s approval to repurchase up to 15 million shares at SR453 million ($121 million) for an employee incentive plan.

After shareholders approve the proposal, the shares shall be purchased within one year from the extraordinary general assembly date, stc said in a bourse filing.

The shares will be allocated towards the employees’ stock incentive program, whereby they will not be entitled to dividends during the period the company holds the shares.

Topics: STC

TASI rises on fall in commodity prices, easing inflation fears: Closing bell

TASI rises on fall in commodity prices, easing inflation fears: Closing bell
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks regained some of its momentum on Tuesday, as commodity prices fell, which eased concerns about inflation.

The main index, TASI, gained 2.13 percent to 11,671, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.55 percent to 20,358.

This was led by a 3.32 percent increase in the Saudi oil giant Aramco and a 3.43 percent leap in one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, Saudi National Bank.

Both pharma giants Nahdi Medical Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co. saw their share prices rise by 2.02 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively.

In the telecom sector, stc shares climbed 2.06 percent, while Zain KSA shares climbed 1.19 percent.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. was also among the gainers, posting 5.85 percent gain.

Bawan Co. gained 5.32 percent, after reporting it intends to buy back up to 3 million shares to keep them as treasury shares.

Retal Urban Development Co. edged up 0.33 percent, following the announcement of a 62 percent rise in profit for the first quarter of 2022.

IT firms Elm Co. and Al Moammar both declined by 0.24 percent and 1.95 percent, respectively.

Brent crude settled at $116.73 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $110.84 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia stocks

