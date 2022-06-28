You are here

  • Home
  • SAMA’s net foreign assets remain virtually unchanged at $435.5bn

SAMA’s net foreign assets remain virtually unchanged at $435.5bn

SAMA’s net foreign assets remain virtually unchanged at $435.5bn
The institution’s total assets grew in May by SR19.2 billion to reach SR1.86 trillion (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mhhqq

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA’s net foreign assets remain virtually unchanged at $435.5bn

SAMA’s net foreign assets remain virtually unchanged at $435.5bn
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Net foreign assets of Saudi Arabia's central bank remained virtually unchanged at the end of May, standing at SR1.63 trillion ($435.5 billion), according to a monthly statistical bulletin from the Kingdom's regulator.

The figure represents an increase of just SR289 million from April for the bank, also known as SAMA.

The institution’s total assets grew in May by SR19.2 billion to reach SR1.86 trillion. 

In April, those assets grew by 1 percent, according to data published on the bank’s website on June 28.

SAMA's deposits with banks abroad and miscellaneous assets increased by SR17.4 billion and SR12.5 billion, respectively, while the central bank's investment in foreign securities fell by SR13.4 billion to SR1.101 trillion over the same period.

Topics: SAMA Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

SAMA’s $13bn cash injection brings immediate relief to Saudi lenders: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
SAMA’s $13bn cash injection brings immediate relief to Saudi lenders: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia fuels 34% of OPEC exports increase in 2021

Saudi Arabia fuels 34% of OPEC exports increase in 2021
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia fuels 34% of OPEC exports increase in 2021

Saudi Arabia fuels 34% of OPEC exports increase in 2021
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia was responsible for a third of the 77 percent increase in exports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in 2021, according to the latest figures. 

OPEC’s annual statistical bulletin showed the Kingdom contributed to 34 percent of the total rise in petroleum exports, followed by Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE — with 15, 9 and 10 percent of the total share respectively in 2021.

Production

While the overall 2021 world crude oil production rose by 0.52 million barrels per day, OPEC countries alone produced 0.7 million more barrels per day compared to the previous year.

That is a 0.8 percent rise in total world production of crude oil and a 2.7 percent rise in OPEC production, meaning non-OPEC countries saw a fall in crude oil by 0.4 percent.

Demand

World demand for oil saw an upward turn,  growing by 6.3 percent, with the primary contributors being the Americas, Europe and China.

Of that world demand, distillates and gasoline accounted for around 55.2 percent whereas Residual fuel oil requirements totaled around 6.6 percent in 2021.

OPEC and its allies struggled to meet the level of demand therefore driving oil prices higher. 

Exports

The aggregate level of crude oil exported by OPEC countries saw a decline of 0.54 bpd.

Some 9 out of the 13 OPEC members saw a drop in the level of crude oil exports in 2021. 

Of the remaining four  — Algeria, Iran, Iraq, and Libya — the latter saw the largest spike in crude oil exports compared to 2020.

Rigs and Wells

The oil exporting members saw a decline in the number of completed wells by 280, the lowest recorded number since 2017.

While OPEC countries produce around 40 percent of the world’s crude oil, the 47 active rigs added in 2021 only amount to 10 percent of the total increase in rigs compared to 2020.

The US alone built 239 of the 460 new active rigs manufactured in 2021.

World proven oil reserves reported 1.55 billion barrels indicating almost no change over the 2020-21 time period.

As for gas reserves, total world gas fell by 0.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas whereas OPEC members recorded an increase of 0.8 bcm compared to last year.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+

Related

OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report
Business & Economy
OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1m bpd -report

Saudi Aramco to supply fuel at lower prices to Kenyan oil firm NOCK

Saudi Aramco to supply fuel at lower prices to Kenyan oil firm NOCK
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco to supply fuel at lower prices to Kenyan oil firm NOCK

Saudi Aramco to supply fuel at lower prices to Kenyan oil firm NOCK
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: State-owned National Oil Corp. of Kenya has signed a deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco to import fuel at lower prices than the global costs of crude, local media reported.

This comes as part of the government’s efforts to lower pump prices in the African state, Business Daily reported. 

As per the government-to-government deal, NOCK will import 30 percent of Kenya’s monthly petroleum requirements from August.

“We already signed the memorandum of understanding and the next phase is negotiating the contract terms, we are waiting on them as from last Sunday,” NOCK CEO Leparan ole Morintat told Business Daily. 

“The plan is to start trials in August, for two months and see the impact of the exclusive prices that Saudi Aramco will be giving us. Then we will fully start in October,” he added. 

The duration of the contract is not disclosed. 

Saudi Aramco will finance the shipments or provide the product with an extended credit period and the Kenyan company will pay within 60 and 90 days.

Topics: keneya Aramco Oil export

Related

Aramco exploring options to reduce cost of hydrogen production, says official
Business & Economy
Aramco exploring options to reduce cost of hydrogen production, says official
Saudi Aramco launches research hub to help hit net-zero emissions by 2050
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco launches research hub to help hit net-zero emissions by 2050

First Abu Dhabi Bank committed to facilitate $75bn for sustainable financing, says top official 

First Abu Dhabi Bank committed to facilitate $75bn for sustainable financing, says top official 
Updated 21 min 43 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

First Abu Dhabi Bank committed to facilitate $75bn for sustainable financing, says top official 

First Abu Dhabi Bank committed to facilitate $75bn for sustainable financing, says top official 
Updated 21 min 43 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: First Abu Dhabi Bank has reiterated its commitment to lend, invest, and facilitate business over $75 billion by 2030 to activities focused on sustainable solutions as the world moves towards energy transition using green sources.   

While speaking at the MEA Energy Week, Sarah Usmani, managing director, and head of the sustainable asset and project finance at FAB, said that the bank is very keen to support the energy transition which is currently happening in the Middle East.

She said there should be a partnership between the public and private sectors to make this energy transition happen in the most efficient manner.

“Energy projects are driven by governments. However, the private sector will also play an important role in the future,” Usmani added.

She noted that the region was dependent on hydrocarbons for 100 years, “so the transition here is not easy.” 

“There is a lot to do, and lots of investments to come,” added the FAB executive.

According to Usmani, green hydrogen is going to be a huge area of growth in the region. 

She expects the hydrogen market to expand in the next two to three years.

Usmani also insisted that the willingness to support and adopt new technologies is also necessary for a sustainable future.

 

Topics: FAB sustainable financing UAE Net Zero

Related

First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt
Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt
UAE’S First Abu Dhabi Bank books profits of $3.4bn
Business & Economy
UAE’S First Abu Dhabi Bank books profits of $3.4bn

Egypt In-Focus — New $3bn investments from Qatar negotiated; Egypt mulls Panda bonds

Egypt In-Focus — New $3bn investments from Qatar negotiated; Egypt mulls Panda bonds
Updated 31 min ago
Arab News

Egypt In-Focus — New $3bn investments from Qatar negotiated; Egypt mulls Panda bonds

Egypt In-Focus — New $3bn investments from Qatar negotiated; Egypt mulls Panda bonds
Updated 31 min ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt's Finance Minister Mohammed Maait has confirmed negotiations about Qatar’s new investment of up to $3 billion in the Egyptian economy, Ashraq reported. 

The confirmation comes after Qatar announced a package of investments worth $5 billion in the Egyptian market at the beginning of the year.

Egypt mulls plan to issue Panda bonds

Maait also announced that Egypt is studying the issuance of Panda bonds for the Chinese market during the first half of the next fiscal year 2022/23, without specifying the value of this issuance.

A Panda bond is a Chinese renminbi-denominated bond from a non-Chinese issuer, sold in China.

The finance minister also expects Egypt’s remittances from abroad to reach about $31-$32 billion by the end of the current fiscal year.

These remittances represent one of the most important sources of foreign exchange for Egypt, along with tourism, the Suez Canal, and exports.

Drawbacks of "Hot Money"

The finance minister also spoke out against foreign purchases of Treasury Bills, which he referred to as "Hot Money", while pushing for increased foreign direct investments. 

T-bills have shown their instability during worldwide shocks, where $15 billion were lost in 2018, and another $20 billion during the pandemic outbreak, he noted.  

Egypt met with another setback due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, losing another $20 billion in T-bills, Al Arabiya reported.

Egyptian Prime Minister discusses car shortage crisis 

Prime Minister Mohammed Madbouly has opened discussions on the car shortage crisis in Egypt. 

The involved entities — car companies, and banks — have come together to figure out a solution for the disruption in the supply chain. 

In addition to this, they discussed how the Egyptian government could relieve import restrictions on foreign cars, following the Russian-Ukrainian war. 

As the car sales declined for a second month in a row since April, the Egyptian government has promised to restore these lost sales and meet the country’s requirement of food and cars from abroad. 

 

Topics: Egypt Investment Finance Qatar

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Fintech startups raise $167m; deal signed to import 180K tons of wheat from India
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Fintech startups raise $167m; deal signed to import 180K tons of wheat from India
Egypt In-Focus — World Bank revises GDP growth forecast up by 0.6%; Qatari firms eye investments in Egypt
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — World Bank revises GDP growth forecast up by 0.6%; Qatari firms eye investments in Egypt

India In-Focus — Shares recover; White House discusses Russia gas cap; Exports of raw sugar on cards

India In-Focus — Shares recover; White House discusses Russia gas cap; Exports of raw sugar on cards
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares recover; White House discusses Russia gas cap; Exports of raw sugar on cards

India In-Focus — Shares recover; White House discusses Russia gas cap; Exports of raw sugar on cards
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares recouped early losses to close higher on Tuesday as oil explorer ONGC and aluminum producer Hindalco rose on a rebound in commodity prices after China relaxed some COVID-19 curbs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.11 percent higher at 15,850.2, and the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.03 percent at 53,177.45 in last-hour buying, managing to gain for a fourth straight day after falling up to 0.7 percent each earlier in the session.

State-owned ONGC was the top Nifty percentage gainer, rising 5.6 percent to log its best session since mid-May. Hindalco Industries climbed 4.1 percent, gaining for a fourth straight session.

White House begins discussions with India on Russian gas

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday discussions have begun with countries, including India, on the implementation of a Russian gas cap.

“We have begun talks with India about how a price cap would work and what the implications would be,” he said.

In April, President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi it was not in India’s interest to increase its imports of energy from Russia.

India to allow exports of raw sugar

India is considering allowing mills to ship out stocks of raw sugar that have piled up in ports and warehouses, trade and government sources said on Tuesday, weeks after it imposed curbs on overseas sale of the sweetener.

Additional shipments from India, the world’s biggest exporter of sugar after Brazil, could weigh on raw sugar futures, which are trading near their lowest in four months.

“We are looking into it,” said a senior government official, who sought anonymity in line with official rules. “The proposal regarding raw sugar is under consideration.”

He was referring to a request from sugar mills for the government to let them ship out unrefined stocks as they grapple with mounting stockpiles of the sweetener following the ceiling on exports.

Last month, India capped this season’s exports at 10 million tons, a figure they had almost reached, in a bid to prevent a surge in domestic prices as the world’s second-most populous nation battles high food inflation.

Topics: India In-Focus

Related

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Minister says Indian economy to touch $30tln in next 30 years
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares rise; Minister says Indian economy to touch $30tln in next 30 years

Latest updates

SAMA’s net foreign assets remain virtually unchanged at $435.5bn
SAMA’s net foreign assets remain virtually unchanged at $435.5bn
Japan to host 2023 G-7 Summit in Hiroshima May 19-21
Japan to host 2023 G-7 Summit in Hiroshima May 19-21
Saudi Arabia fuels 34% of OPEC exports increase in 2021
Saudi Arabia fuels 34% of OPEC exports increase in 2021
Saudi Aramco to supply fuel at lower prices to Kenyan oil firm NOCK
Saudi Aramco to supply fuel at lower prices to Kenyan oil firm NOCK
First Sri Lankan pilgrims depart for Hajj despite skyrocketing travel costs
First Sri Lankan pilgrims depart for Hajj despite skyrocketing travel costs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.