PIF-backed LIV Golf announces $1m commitment to support Portland charities

LIV Golf has announced it will donate $1 million to support local environmental and community-based organizations in Portland, Oregon, and surrounding regions for this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Portland, the second tournament of the season.
The grant builds on the organization’s launch of the “LIV to Give” corporate social responsibility initiative, which supports education, environmental sustainability and golf development programs, as well as the well-being of communities now and in the future.
“LIV Golf has a bold, long-term vision to grow the game of golf while driving social change in communities across the world,” Atul Khosla, chief operating officer of LIV Golf Investments, said. “Making a positive impact through collaboration with non-profit organizations and community leaders is an integral part of LIV Golf’s mission, and we are proud to support The Wave Foundation and SEALKIDS Inc., charitable groups committed to protecting our future through environmental support and youth development.”
The Wave Foundation and SEALKIDS will both benefit from LIV Golf’s charitable support.
The Wave Foundation will use the funds towards its continued efforts to accelerate environmental programs that address climate change, environmental justice, and youth engagement. Through this grant, LIV Golf will also contribute to the foundation’s ongoing collaborations to develop a more equitable and resilient food system, as well as partnerships with indigenous regional communities that advance environmental sustainability and equity.
As part of this donation, the foundation will continue supporting and expanding its programs for meeting the needs of indigenous communities through food and nutrition relief, connecting local food producers to the marketplace, and collaborating on additional self-sustaining economic developments.
“The Wave Foundation is very close to my heart for its unwavering commitment to our Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” said Delson Suppah Sr., tribal elder for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. “I appreciate the support of our tribal way of life and recommendations. I am grateful and humbled by this generous contribution and the continued efforts to help us achieve our mission.”
SEALKIDS is the only national non-profit organization devoted to providing specialized educational support for children in the US Navy SEAL Community. Through this grant, LIV Golf will help children, including those based in the Oregon region, who live in extraordinary circumstances. SEALKIDS’ approach of academic testing, tutoring, therapy, advocacy, and enrichment has a positive transformational impact on the lives of these children, and prepares them for a lifetime of confidence and success.
“Children in the Navy SEAL community have different challenges than other students. This generous donation from LIV Golf will create a lasting impact for our organization and the children we serve,” said Greg Bonifield, SEALKIDS chairman of the board. “This grant will help expand our reach as we work to fulfil our mission."
Each beneficiary receiving funds will work alongside LIV Golf to ensure the programs deliver value in the local communities.
LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.