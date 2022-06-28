Saudi-backed LIV Golf signs rising stars Matthew Wolff, Eugenio Chacarra and Carlos Ortiz

You are here

23-year-old Matthew Wolff has quickly established himself among the game’s top competitors. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

  • All three make their debut in Portland, the tour’s second event
DUBAI: The Saudi-backed LIV Golf company has announced that rising star Matthew Wolff, world number two amateur Eugenio Chacarra and international standout Carlos Ortiz are officially joining the tour and will tee off in Portland.

The field is now set for the LIV Golf Invitational Portland, the new organization’s second event of the season taking place from June 30 to July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon. LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

 

One of golf’s longest hitters off the tee, the 23-year-old Wolff has quickly established himself among the game’s top competitors. An All-American at Oklahoma State University and winner of the 2019 NCAA Division I individual championship, Wolff turned professional in 2019 and secured his first win less than one month later. He has continued to make an impact within golf’s elite, reaching a career-best number 12 in the world in October 2020 and earning seven top-10 finishes, including runner-up at the US Open and fourth at the PGA Championship.

World ranked number two amateur Eugenio Chacarra will make his first appearance as a professional with LIV Golf. The 22-year-old is a two-time All-American at Oklahoma State University, where he was a finalist for both the Ben Hogan Award and the Haskins Award as the NCAA’s top collegiate golfer. The number one amateur from Spain, Chacarra made 14 collegiate starts in 2021-22, winning three times with six additional top-six finishes.

Ortiz, winner of four professional tournaments worldwide, has been a standout since turning professional in 2014. He has spent 80 weeks of his career ranked in the top 100 and reached 44th in the world in February 2021. Born in Guadalajara, Mexico and a collegiate golfer at the University of North Texas, Ortiz represented his country at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“Our impressive roster of LIV golfers continues to grow with incredible young talent and international stars. Matthew Wolff and Eugenio Chacarra have both made a name for themselves as two of golf’s most promising talents, exhibiting impressive success at an early age. I’m eager to watch them play alongside Carlos Ortiz, one of Mexico’s most consistent pros who along with many of our other golfers represents LIV Golf’s continued commitment to growing the game on a global scale,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf. “LIV Golf is providing new opportunities for the best players in the world to compete, and our field in Portland reflects that. We can’t wait to kick off our first US event with these incredible golfers.”

The Portland field will showcase nine of the last 21 major winners, four former world number one players and nearly half of its competitors currently ranked in the top 100. The global field represents 12 different countries and a combined 20 major titles, as well as future stars of the game who earned NCAA National Championships, US Amateur Championships and professional tour wins among their accomplishments. Players will compete in golf’s most exciting new format for $25 million and the chance to become the second individual and team champions for LIV Golf.

The LIV Golf Invitational Portland offer opportunities for golfers from around the world including the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Japan Golf Tour, as well as leading players from The International Series, which launched in Thailand in March, and top finishers from the LIV Golf Invitational Series. LIV Golf will continue to reward players that compete and perform well in its events, with a broad spectrum of exemption categories designed to ensure it delivers new opportunities for international golfers, as well as pathways for amateurs and the next generation of leading players, into elite professional golf.

The 48-man field in Portland will play across 12 teams of four players each. Teams for Portland will be announced on Tuesday, June 28.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched June 9 to a worldwide audience showcasing its new, innovative format with more action, shotgun starts and no cut.

DUBAI: Only hours before Tunisian tennis superstar Ons Jabeur launched her Wimbledon 2022 campaign against Sweden’s Mirjam Bjorklund, she was confirmed as world number two, the highest ranking of her career.

It was also the highest ever for an African or Arab tennis player, female or male.

For Emirati tennis pundit Khalid Al-Ali, Jabeur and other female players from North Africa are helping to raise the profile and popularity of tennis like never before.

“You can split the Arab world in two, and the Maghreb countries, like Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria, in addition to Egypt, are very advanced in tennis,” he said. “As well as Ons, there is the Egyptian player Mayar Sherif, who has ranked in the sixties. And that is also proof that women’s tennis is more advanced at this point in time than the men’s, where no one has reached these levels.”

As a tennis lover, Al-Ali enjoys, in particular at this time of the year, the established traditions that Wimbledon holds dear, and the intense rivalry on court for the men’s and women’s titles, which is this year tinged by a possible changing of the guard and politics.

“Wimbledon started in 1877, it has such rich heritage,” he said. “Traditions such as wearing all white, and having no advertising hoarding around the courts, have been maintained until now. There are changes this year, however. Players used to enter the courts from the side but this year there is a new tradition and the players will be making their entrance from the middle of the court.

“Also, it’s the first time that Wimbledon’s center court has been opened for practice before the start of the tournament. Traditionally, no one was allowed to step on (center) court before the first official match, so those are two new additions.”

But perhaps the biggest change this year is one of personnel.

“For the first time in 24 years, Roger Federer will miss the championship,” said Al-Ali. “So that differentiates this edition, as does the banning of Russian players. For that reason, the ATP has withdrawn all points that would have been awarded, as they see that as politics interfering with sports.

In Federer’s absence, eyes will, once again, inevitably turn to reigning champion Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, now ranked third and fourth in the world.

“Djokovic has won the last three tournaments, and logically, on grass he is the first seed,” Al-Ali said. “After that as always, Nadal, even when we don’t consider him a favorite, imposes himself on the tournament like we saw in Roland Garros. Before Roland Garros he had lost in Roma to Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian.

“And there were doubts that it would be his last tournament, as his body can’t take the injuries anymore. But he won it and now his confidence is high, and he hopes to achieve something that Novak almost managed but couldn’t. That is the Golden Grand Slam, winning all four (majors) in the same year. He’s already won in Australia and Roland Garros. He enters Wimbledon with his dream still alive.”

“Last year Djokovic won the Australian Open, then Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and headed to the US Open with high hopes of achieving something that only Rod Laver, the Australian player, had managed. He did it twice, once before professionalism, which did not count in the record books, but he came back to do it again after the Second World War.”

Djokovic lost the US Open final in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev. That setback and the unsavory episode at the Australian Open — when he was detained because he had not been vaccinated for COVID-19 — were big blows to his morale.

“But he has a great chance to hit back at Wimbledon,” Al-Ali said. “Also among the favorites will be (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, (Matteo) Berrettini, who won two grass tournaments this year, and who was the losing Wimbledon finalist last year against Djokovic. You can narrow it down to those players.”

“Andy Murray returns as a wild card as he has low ranking,” Al-Ali added. “Physically he might not be ready, but playing in front of his crowd could see (him) adapt.”

In the women’s competition, Wimbledon welcomes back the great Serena Williams, who, with 23 Grand Slam titles, still has hopes of equaling the women’s record of 24 held by Margaret Court.

“Serena Williams returns as a wild card after a long absence,” said Al-Ali. “She played a doubles (game) with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne, where they reached the semifinal, but Ons had to withdraw through injury. It was a slight injury but she didn’t want to aggravate it ahead of Wimbledon.

“Williams looked heavier and was not the Serena we are used to. But she still has a shot or two that’s suited to grass, so she could possibly advance along with the favorites.

“Of course, (world number one) Iga Swiatek is among the favorites, and so is the Swiss player (Belinda) Bencic. And then there is the return of Petra Kvitova who won at Eastbourne, and has been Wimbledon champion twice.”

“In women’s tennis there are always surprises,” Al-Ali said.

Jabeur, though now the world number two is seeded third at Wimbledon, and the Emirati commentator has high hopes for her despite the heightened level of expectation.

“She reached the quarterfinals last year, which was her best performance in a Grand Slam,” said Al-Ali. “She is under a lot of pressure, but she is playing wonderfully, and her style suits grass. We might just see her in the final.”

Another run into the latter rounds, and her army of fans in the Arab world — not to mention her hero status — will continue to grow. For Al-Ali, it is hoped that her achievements, and those of other African Arabs, will one day spread to the rest of the Middle East.

“Geographical location always plays a role, whether in sports or any other field,” he said. “Proximity, costs, mentality, being close to the heart of this sport. It’s a sport that started in France and was then (organized by the) English. At its heart, there is a certain lifestyle, many sacrifices for the players, especially female players. But we see the Moroccans, Algerians, Tunisians and Egyptians excel in this sport. And of course the size of the population is a factor. They have experienced this education earlier than in this region.”

In the UAE and the GCC, the popularity of tennis continues to grow, thanks to the increasing numbers of events taking place, he said.

“Thankfully, things are improving here. All the world’s best players come here to Dubai, so the popularity of the sport has increased,” said Al-Ali. “What Ons is doing is similar to what happened in China. China is a massive and great country, but tennis only became popular after Li Na won two Grand Slams, at Roland Garros and the Australian Open. After that, the country started to pay attention.”

“So we hope that with Ons Jabeur, and after the rise of the three Moroccans Karim Alami, Hicham Arazi and Younes El Aynaoui, more will come,” he added. “There is Abdullah Shelbayh from Jordan who is playing at junior level at Wimbledon, and has won the doubles there. He trains at Rafael Nadal’s academy, I have high hope for him.”

With the right backing and funding, Al-Ali is certain the future will see more Arab tennis players follow in Jabeur’s footsteps.

“We are always optimistic,” he said. “We have a beautiful academy in Fujairah, established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and I’m on the board of directors there. When Ons Jabeur was a junior she played in the tournament there after it entered the ITF ranks, and Alexander Zverev won at Fujairah as well.

“We are no strangers to organizing the best tournaments in this region, what we have to do now is introduce development programs, we don’t have any clear programs at the moment. Also there is a lack of equality in funding between sports. We have to make sure individual sports like tennis are backed just like football.”

Noon.com to become Newcastle shirt sponsor

Updated 28 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

Noon.com to become Newcastle shirt sponsor

  • Deal of about $9.2m per season is the biggest signed by the Magpies
  • The brand will be displayed on all team kits at home and away games
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have announced a record-breaking deal for Middle East-based noon.com to become the club’s official shirt sleeve sponsor.

The trademark yellow insignia of the Middle East’s leading online shopping company will be emblazoned across the club’s home, away and third shirts for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

And Arab News understands the deal, worth around $9.2 million per season, is the biggest like-for-like agreement signed by the Magpies, bettering last season’s tie-up with Kayak, an American online travel agency. It’s understood Newcastle pocketed around $6.1 million last season.

In a statement confirming the news, United said: “Newcastle United is delighted to confirm that noon.com has become the club’s official sleeve partner for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

“Operating online and via its hugely popular app, noon.com is the region’s leading digital e-commerce platform for fashion, electronics, beauty, groceries, home and baby products.

“The partnership will provide the club with new ways to engage with fans in the Middle East, with supporters in the region able to pre-order all 2022/23 Newcastle United kits on noon.com with the option of personalization.

“The noon.com brand will be displayed on all team kits for the upcoming season, as well as having a presence on matchdays at St. James’ Park and across the club’s digital assets.”

The deal represents a major step forward for United, whose new majority owners the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia have been keen to increase commercial revenues following nearly 15 years of stagnation in that department under previous custodian Mike Ashley, of sportswear retailer Sports Direct.

The partnership puts Newcastle’s shirt sleeve sponsorship fee closer to other leading rivals in the Premier League, although it remains below the estimated $12 million earned by the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.

Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at noon.com, said: “We are extremely proud to become a key strategic partner of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in world football.

“We look forward to working with Newcastle United as a club with a strong sense of community and a vibrant history.

He said noon.com “prioritizes creating a sense of belonging among our communities: Customers, sellers, business partners, and employees. We’re excited to work with the club to promote community spirit in the Middle East and beyond, and we look forward to future successes both on and off the field.”

Dale Aitchison, head of commercial partnerships at Newcastle United, said that noon.com was a “hugely successful and influential brand in the Middle East and we are very pleased to team up to offer supporters in the region with new ways to engage with the club.

“One way we can achieve that is by creating a fast, efficient and effective way for fans in the region to order official Newcastle United merchandise, and we are delighted fans can utilize noon.com to proudly wear their kits for the new season.”

Newcastle United’s shirt for next season can be bought at noon.com in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Female referee at men’s World Cup wants the game to shine

Updated 28 June 2022
AP

Female referee at men’s World Cup wants the game to shine

  • Yamashita is one of three women picked by FIFA to be referees at the men’s World Cup in Qatar, which opens on Nov. 21
TOKYO: Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita agrees with Pelé or whoever it was decades ago that first described soccer as the “beautiful game.”
Yamashita is one of three women picked by FIFA to be referees at the men’s World Cup in Qatar, which opens on Nov. 21. It’s the first time a woman will be in charge on soccer’s largest stage.
She sees her job this way: Let the game shine, as it should.
“One of the big goals as a referee is to bring out the the attractiveness of soccer,” she said Monday in Tokyo in an interview with the Associated Press. “I do my best for that, and I will do what I should at that time toward that end. So if I need to communicate with the players, I will do that. If I need to show a card, I will show a card. Rather than control, I’m thinking about what to do toward the big goal of bringing out the appeal of soccer.”
Stéphanie Frappart of France and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda are the other women who were selected. There are 36 referees in total. FIFA has also named three female assistant referees in a pool of 69: Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico, and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States.
Though it’s likely all three will be in charge of games, it’s not a given. They would also be used as so-called “fourth referees” on the sidelines. However, they cannot be used as assistants.
“Each match official will be carefully monitored in the next months with a final assessment on technical, physical and medical aspects to be made shortly before the World Cup,” Massimo Busacca, FIFA’s director of refereeing, said in a statement.
Yamashita’s selection puts the focus on Japan’s low ranking on most measures of equal pay for women, and in global studies of gender equality.
Only 14.3 percent of the seats in Japan’s national legislature are held by women — 152nd of 190 countries in a study published several months ago by the US Congressional Research Service. Another study on the gender pay gap placed Japan 120th of 156 countries.
“I would be very happy if women could play an active role in sports in this way, and if sports and especially soccer could lead this,” Yamashita said. “In Japan, there is still a long way to go in the world of soccer (regarding participation of women), so it would be great if this could connect to promotion of female participation in different ways, not only in soccer or in sports.”
Women’s soccer has led the way in Japan. Japanese women won the 2011 women’s World Cup, were runners-up in 2015, and have been been consistently among the game’s elite teams.
Yamashita went through a workout on Monday just outside Tokyo, sweltering in temperatures that reached 35 C (95 F). She laughed when she was reminded that games in Qatar — located on a tip of the Arabian Peninsula — will be much cooler, being played in the Northern Hemisphere winter and in air-conditioned stadiums.
Yamashita seemed relaxed during the interview, removed from the obvious pressure. She has been a referee in Japan’s men’s J League, and has also been in charge of the Asian equivalent of the men’s Champions League. She also handled matches during last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
“Of course, I think the pressure is huge,” she said, “and I think I have a lot of responsibility. But I am really happy to take this duty and pressure, so I try to take it positively and I try to be happy.”
She described the excitement of leaving the waiting room just before a match.
“I guess it cheers me up in that moment. I feel like that’s when I switch gears the most,” she said.
She said the difference in the men’s and women’s game was, of course, speed. But not simply that some men might run faster.
“It’s the speed, but not just the players’ speed,” she said. “Not the ball speed. It’s just the game speed. It means for me I have to make quicker decisions — more speed.”
Yamashita conducted most of the interview in Japanese, but said she would use English and “facial gestures, body gestures” when communicating with players in Qatar.
“Usually when I give a card, I say nothing,” she said, shifting to English. “But when I give a warning, I just tell them I’m not happy. They understand.”

Glory for Al-Hilal as win over Al-Faisaly secures third Saudi Pro League title in row

Updated 28 June 2022
John Duerden

Glory for Al-Hilal as win over Al-Faisaly secures third Saudi Pro League title in row

  • The 2-1 win meant Ramon Diaz’s team could not be caught by Al-Ittihad, who ended the season in disappointing fashion with 0-0 draw against Al-Batin
RIYADH: Al-Hilal defeated Al-Faisaly 2-1 in Riyadh on Monday night to be crowned champions of Saudi Arabia for a record-extending 18th time. They finished two points clear of rivals Al-Ittihad, who were held to a goalless draw by Al-Batin. Meanwhile, the defeat doomed Al-Faisaly to relegation.

Two goals from the league’s leading scorer, Odion Ighalo, gave coach Ramon Diaz’s team an 11th win in their last 12 games as they secured the top spot for a third successive season in a campaign that was the longest in league history, after kicking off in August last year.

It is a fantastic achievement for the Asian champions, who trailed Al-Ittihad by 16 points in February when coach Ramon Diaz took over.

Ighalo’s 22nd goal of the season, after just seven minutes, eased any early Al-Hilal nerves at the King Fahd International Stadium. The former Manchester United striker turned and fired home from close range after a smart pull-back from Brazil’s Michael.

The second strike, four minutes after the hour, came from a similar move: This time Michael beat two defenders on the right and squared the ball to Ighalo, who swept home.

The game, and the title race, seemed to be all over but then, with 20 minutes remaining, the visitors silenced the already celebrating home crowd when substitute Clayson arrived late to meet a perfect Khalid Al-Kabi cross from the right and send a powerful header past Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

Suddenly there were signs of tension among the home fans as Al-Faisaly, who needed a result to guarantee top-tier football next season, pushed forward in search of an equalizer and a potentially decisive point.

The closest the men from Dammam came was deep into injury time, when a shot from Julio Tavares was cleared off the line — with the visitors claiming a hand had been used. This has been a season with plenty of last-minute drama and hearts were in mouths as Greek referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos studied the pitchside monitor. He waved away the desperate Al-Faisaly appeals and, after no less than 10 minutes of added time, it was all over.

It was a frantic end to a frantic season and the celebrations reflected the champion’s relief and delight at one of their more unlikely title triumphs.

The victory meant that that there was nothing Al-Ittihad could do in Jeddah, because Al-Hilal had the better head-to-head record. Nevertheless, the former’s goalless draw with Al-Batin was a disappointing end to a campaign that promised so much.

The Tigers dropped 13 points in their final eight games, a run that cost them what would have been their first title since 2009. They huffed and puffed against Al-Batin, who narrowly avoided relegation, but were unable to break the deadlock.

It was a terrible night all round for Jeddah clubs as 2016 champions Al-Ahli were relegated to the second tier for the first time in club history. A goalless draw against fourth-place Al-Shabab condemned the 2012 Asian Champions League finalists to the drop.

It was a tense 90 minutes at the bottom half of the table on Monday, with seven teams facing the possibility of the drop going into the final game. But when the dust had settled, it was Al-Faisaly, Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm who were relegated.

Al-Taawoun ensured their survival with a 1-1 draw at Damac, who finished in fifth position, while Al-Tai guaranteed their safety with a 3-0 win over Al-Hazm, their third victory in four games. Al-Raed defeated Abha 1-0, a result that ensured the top flight survival of both teams, while Ettifaq scrambled to safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Al-Feiha.

Al-Nassr ended their season in third place after a 2-1 win over Al-Fateh but it was elsewhere in Riyadh where the real celebrations, and the strains of “We Are The Champions,” could be heard.

World number two Jabeur into Wimbledon second round

Updated 27 June 2022
AFP

World number two Jabeur into Wimbledon second round

  • She will face either Rebecca Marino of Canada or Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa for a place in the last 32
LONDON: World number two Ons Jabeur eased into the Wimbledon second round on Monday with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.
Jabeur, a quarter-finalist in 2021 and fresh from the grass-court title in Berlin, will face either Rebecca Marino of Canada or Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa for a place in the last 32.

