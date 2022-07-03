You are here

Shihana Alazzaz appointed as Deputy Secretary-General of Saudi Council of Ministers in royal decree

Shihana Alazzaz appointed as Deputy Secretary-General of Saudi Council of Ministers in royal decree
King Salman. (File/SPA)
Shihana Alazzaz appointed as Deputy Secretary-General of Saudi Council of Ministers in royal decree

Shihana Alazzaz appointed as Deputy Secretary-General of Saudi Council of Ministers in royal decree
  • Princess Haifa bint Mohammed was appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism by royal decree
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appointed Shihana Alazzaz as the Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers on Sunday.

Alazzaz was one of the first women licensed to practise law in Saudi Arabia and has held the post of General Counsel at the Public Investment Fund. 

Princess Haifa bint Mohammed was appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism by royal decree. 

Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed has been relieved of his post as Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers and has been appointed as an advisor to the Royal Court.

Dr. Bandar bin Obaid bin Hamoud Al-Rasheed is appointed as Secretary to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in addition to his other duties.

Mansour bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Salama is appointed as deputy to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s secretary. 

Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari is appointed as Deputy Governor for Investment and Research at the Saudi Central Bank.

Dr. Khalid bin Walid bin Fadl Al-Dhaher is appointed as Deputy Governor for Control and Technology at the Saudi Central Bank. 

Abdulaziz bin Ismail bin Rashad Trabzoni is appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court.

Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih is appointed as Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and is assigned to carry out the work of the President of the Public Transport Authority.

Ihab bin Ghazi bin Fahmy Al-Hashani is appointed as Deputy Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.

Abdulaziz bin Hamad bin Saleh Al-Rumaih is appointed as deputy minister for planning and development at the Ministry of Health. 

Ahmed bin Sufyan bin Abdul Razzaq Al-Hassan is appointed as Assistant Minister of Transport and Logistics Services.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman

Saudi ambassador to China visits Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge

Saudi ambassador to China visits Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge
Saudi ambassador to China visits Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge

Saudi ambassador to China visits Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge
  • Al-Harbi met with the head of center as well as several researchers at the Chinese Studies Unit
RIYADH: The Saudi Ambassador to China, Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, paid a visit to the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The research center is one of the most important in the Arab world for Chinese studies.

Al-Harbi met with the head of the center, Dr. Yahya Mahmoud bin Junaid, as well as several researchers.Bin Junaid explained to Al-Harbi the center's role in preparing studies on China and translating Saudi works into Mandarin, which are published in China.

He also presented the Chinese Studies Unit, which is comprised of an elite group of Saudi researchers.

During the meeting, Al Harbi and Bin Junaid discussed the importance of Saudi-Chinese relations, the advancement of think tanks, and the role of Saudi Arabia's embassy in China in deepening and developing these relations for the benefit of both countries

Topics: Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge #china

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj minister to inaugurate grand symposium

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj minister to inaugurate grand symposium
Saudi Arabia’s Hajj minister to inaugurate grand symposium

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj minister to inaugurate grand symposium
  • The symposium will be attended by scholars and intellectuals from the Kingdom and Muslim countries
  • The two-day event is called “Hajj after the Pandemic... Rituals and Care”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah will inaugurate the 46th edition of the Grand Hajj Symposium on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The symposium, called “Hajj after the Pandemic... Rituals and Care,” will be attended by scholars and intellectuals from the Kingdom and Muslim countries.

The event will last two days and Al-Rabiah will speak at the opening session.

Other speakers include the President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, Algerian Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Youssef Belmahdi, Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, and Jordanian Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al-Khalayleh.

The ministry aims to highlight the role that the Kingdom has played in serving Hajj and pilgrims since the inception of Saudi Arabia, and to highlight the most important achievements, pioneering projects and successive developments in the holy sites that serve Muslims.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

MAKKAH: A specialized team from Makkah’s King Abdullah Medical City has successfully performed an emergency cardiac catheterization procedure to save the life of an Iranian pilgrim on Saturday, the Saudi Ministry of Health said.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency early Sunday, the ministry said that the Hajj pilgrim was taken to the hospital's emergency department when he complained of severe chest pain while he was on his way to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform prayers.

A digital copy of the Iranian pilgrim's Hajj tag, shared on social media by Ekhbariyah TV.

The patient was identified in his Hajj tag as Hussain Qasmi Jalmrazy, from Isfahan in central Iran.

Specialists performed an urgent diagnostic catheterization after examination results "showed the presence of blockage of more than two arteries in the heart," according to the Health Ministry.

The medical team offered to perform an open heart operation, but the patient refused this medical procedure. It was then decided to insert stents instead in the damaged arteries, enabling the patient to recover and continue his pilgrimage, the statement said.

King Abdullah Medical City, with full the support from the Saudi government, offers specialized health care for all Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

A million Muslims from around the world will perform the Hajj this year, up from only 60,000 vaccinated pilgrims in 2021 and a symbolic 1,000 pilgrims in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: Hajj 2022 Iranian pilgrim Grand Mosque in Makkah King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC)

RIYADH: Two Thai pilgrims performing Hajj for the first time have expressed their joy at arriving in Saudi Arabia after not being able to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hajj is the opportunity of a lifetime for me. I could not hold back the tears when I saw the Kaaba for the first time. If I am able to perform Hajj after this time, I intend to perform Umrah every year, God willing. Hajj means everything to me,” Arong Samae told Arab News.

Samae from Narathiwat Province, located in the south of Thailand, is a businessman who is undertaking the pilgrimage with his wife this year.

“I seize this opportunity to express my heartfelt thanks to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for its gigantic efforts by which Muslims can visit the city of the Prophet (Madinah) and Makkah once again, and I pray to God Almighty to grant it more prosperity and progress,” said Samae.

The Narathiwat Province native took a plane from southern Thailand to Madinah Airport directly. He arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 11 and left for Makkah on June 17.

“I have never encountered any difficulties; everything is organized and easy. The Thai Hajj Company supplies everything from start to finish, and the Thai government also provides support and facilities at all stages,” Samae said.

“The trip took approximately eight hours by chartered flight, and I did not expect these facilities, because I heard that the pilgrimage journey is tiring and long, starting with car transfers to the capital, then waiting for the flight for two or three days,” he said.

Samae was surprised to see how quick and seamless the process was: “Thank God, everything (was) easy … Less than 12 hours … and I was in Saudi Arabia, I thank God for that,” he said.

“I prayed to God that one day I would arrive in Saudi Arabia. I also thank everyone who serves the pilgrims, whether they are from Thailand or from Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He said that he wanted to perform Hajj two years ago but was unable to because of COVID-19 restrictions. The pandemic had “changed everything” they wanted to do, he said.

Thai native, 58-year-old Mamu Kayah, is performing Hajj with his wife this year. He is a high school Arabic teacher from Yala, a city in the south of the country.

“I am very pleased to have this opportunity, and I thank God day and night for that. And I am absolutely certain that every Muslim who has come to this pure land shares this feeling with me,” Kayah said.

He told Arab News that this was his third time performing Hajj.

“We are very fortunate to have a direct flight from the far south of Thailand, the state of Narathiwat, which is only a hundred kilometers away from my home,” he said.

“The Thai Hajj company and the Thai Hajj mission did their duty well; everything is organized and tidy, especially with the presence of electronic platforms that contribute greatly to facilitating the procedures from the first day until we boarded the plane to Madinah,” he said.

Kayah took a direct eight-hour flight from Narathiwat to Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport. He thanked the Kingdom and Thailand for providing these routes for pilgrims.

“I heard that organizing the chartered plane was not easy, and it can only be done with the tremendous efforts of the two countries, Thailand and Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Kayah and his wife arrived in Madinah on June 12, traveled to Makkah on June 18, and will return to their home country on July 20.

“It can be said that Hajj this year is very special and completely different from my previous experience,” he said.

“For example, from when I got off the plane at Madinah Airport to my arrival at the hotel, the process took only one hour. Every step is fast and tidy, starting with the procedures in the passports, taking the luggage, riding the bus,” Kayah added.

He added that Saudi and Thai employees were available everywhere to assist. “Above all, the reception from the competent Saudi authority was very wonderful; we felt like one of the VIPs,” he said.

It was an emotional experience for him. “Indescribable pleasure, especially for a person of my age. I always cry when I stand in front of the Prophet’s Mosque and the Holy Kaaba, crying for joy, of course, and it is all thanks to God Almighty,” he said.

“The only issue that worries me and everyone is the high prices of everything; in any case, we understand very well that this thing is not in our hands, so that not only the costs of Hajj increased but in everything and all over the world. Other than that, there are no difficulties,” he said.

Thailand has a post-pandemic quota of 5,885 pilgrims, according to the Thai Embassy in Jeddah, with 3,738 having registered to do so. Before the COVID-19 restrictions, Thailand had a quota of 13,000. In 2018 and 2019, a total of 7,851 and 8,462 pilgrims respectively performed Hajj.

As of June 20, 1,120 pilgrims had arrived in Madinah on Thai Airways charter flights. Four flights arrived in the Kingdom from June 10 to 13. The other 2,618 pilgrims will travel on eight flights from June 29 to Jeddah, five of which are through Thai airways and three are with Saudi Airlines.

As the first groups of pilgrims arrived in Makkah and Madinah on Sunday, Basri Tatif, the deputy head of the Thai Pilgrims Affairs, praised the Kingdom for its organization, and said that his fellow citizens will be able to perform their rituals safely with all the measures in place.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia Thailand Hajj pilgrims

Jeddah Season receives 6 million visitors

The season created numerous opportunities for partnerships with the private sector. (SPA)
The season created numerous opportunities for partnerships with the private sector. (SPA)
Updated 03 July 2022
SPA

Jeddah Season receives 6 million visitors

The season created numerous opportunities for partnerships with the private sector. (SPA)
  • Jeddah Season began in May and ended on Saturday, July 2
Updated 03 July 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: Jeddah Season set a new attendance record over its 60 days of events this year. Organizers said 6 million people had visited the season — the highest number in its short history.

Jeddah Season began in May and ended on Saturday, July 2. The number of visitors it attracted suggests the Kingdom’s drive to boost its tourism and entertainment sectors is a success.

The season created numerous opportunities for partnerships with the private sector, as well as a wide range of employment opportunities for young Saudi men and women in stores, restaurants, cafés, markets, or other organizational or logistical services.

More than 80 percent of all employees involved in Jeddah Season were Saudis.
 

 

Topics: Jeddah Season 2022 Saudi Arabia

Related

Success of Jeddah Season was diversity and inclusivity
Saudi Arabia
Success of Jeddah Season was diversity and inclusivity
City Walk earns reputation as Jeddah Season’s best entertainment zone 
Saudi Arabia
City Walk earns reputation as Jeddah Season’s best entertainment zone 

