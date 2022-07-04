11 Robots sanitize Grand Mosque in Makkah

MAKKAH: Eleven robots have been sent inside the Grand Mosque of Makkah to sanitize the holy site as part of the pandemic control measures of the Services, Field Affairs and Environmental Protection Agency at the General President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
The robots will automatically sanitize all areas of the mosque and analyze sanitization requirements to protect pilgrims and worshippers from bacterial threats.
With programming of the layout of the mosque loaded into their systems, the robots will clean the mosque according to attendance.
The robots use simultaneous localization and mapping technology, which features a high-performance atomization unit and a battery charging feature.
Each robot works from five to eight hours without any human intervention. The device can carry up to 23.8 liters of sanitizer, consuming 2 liters per hour, to eliminate bacteria in an area of 600 sq m on each round. The robots can move for 3 km without any support from humans.
The robots feature a front detection system to avoid running into obstacles for up to 10 meters. The device carries a camera that contains a high-quality radar for mapping.
The smart robot device has obtained international certificates, including the European CE Quality Accreditation Certificate.