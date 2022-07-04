You are here

Prince Majed Park receives over 300,000 visitors during Jeddah Season 2022

Prince Majed Park receives over 300,000 visitors during Jeddah Season 2022
Thousands of visitors flock Prince Majed Park to attend comic, cultural and musical performances at the nightly Pakistani shows. (AN Photo)
Prince Majed Park receives over 300,000 visitors during Jeddah Season 2022

Prince Majed Park receives over 300,000 visitors during Jeddah Season 2022
  • During Jeddah Season, Prince Majed Park hosted events that celebrated a different culture each week
JEDDAH: Prince Majed Park has received more than 300,000 visitors during the Jeddah Season 2022.

With an area of 130,000 square meters, it is Jeddah's largest public park.

The park hosted a variety of events and served as a distinct outlet for a safe recreational environment.

During Jeddah Season, the park celebrated a different culture each week with cultural arts, cultural shows, and traditional clothing displays.

On Friday alone, over 12,000 people attended "Bangladesh Night."

The park's amphitheater, measuring 5.624 m2, can seat more than 1,000 people. It also has many amenities such as children's play areas, walking paths, and dancing fountains.

Prince Majed Park is one of the most important projects in Jeddah as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objective to humanize cities and improve quality of life

Security forces adopt plans to preserve Hajj security

Security forces adopt plans to preserve Hajj security

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami. (SPA)
  • Al-Bassami added that 2,062 violators of residency regulations had been arrested as they were trying to perform the pilgrimage irregularly, 99,792 residents had been prevented from entering Makkah
MAKKAH: Security forces are adopting plans to preserve Hajj security and prevent any negative practice from disturbing it.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, the commander of the Hajj and Umrah Security Forces, told a press conference on Monday that there was a security cordon around the holy sites to prevent entry by unauthorized pilgrims.

He said 288 citizens and residents had already been arrested for violating Hajj regulations, and there was a SR10,000 ($2,600) fine for anyone trying to enter Makkah “control centers” or the holy sites without a permit.

Al-Bassami added that 2,062 violators of residency regulations had been arrested as they were trying to perform the pilgrimage irregularly, 99,792 residents had been prevented from entering Makkah as they did not have the necessary permits, and 69,663 cars were forbidden entry because they were transporting unauthorized people.

He also said 63 fake Hajj campaigns had been detected and penalties had been applied. He stressed that the two plans would confront any act affecting security, order, and safety.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Omari, commander of the Special Emergency Forces at the Presidency of State Security, said work was underway on various considerations, the most important of which was the security of pilgrims.

He said the presence of security forces at the southern side of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and transport stations aimed to ease congestion. Security forces were helping to manage crowds in the Grand Mosque and the holy sites and provide protection for state guests, he added.

The deputy director-general of Passports, Maj. Gen. Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, announced the completion of the arrival stage for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom through all ports.

Maj. Gen. Dr. Hamoud Sulaiman Al-Faraj, commander of the Civil Defense Forces during Hajj, confirmed the deployment of Civil Defense teams to ensure the safety of the holy sites and the roads taken by pilgrims, and to check on pilgrims and their accommodation in Makkah.

 

Royal Saudi Land Forces personnel to support security forces manage Hajj crowds

Royal Saudi Land Forces personnel to support security forces manage Hajj crowds
Royal Saudi Land Forces personnel to support security forces manage Hajj crowds

Royal Saudi Land Forces personnel to support security forces manage Hajj crowds
  • Special military police brigades from the forces will help manage crowds and organize the movement of pilgrims
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Land Forces will be providing a rapid intervention force and a support force for field clearance operations and the removal of dangerous materials at land ports and holy sites to support public security forces during Hajj.

Special military police brigades from the forces will help manage crowds and organize the movement of pilgrims in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Press Agency reported.

They will also supervise the gates of the mosque and man positions at the holy sites.

The Commander of the Duty Force and Administrative Support, Brigadier General Abdullah bin Hijab Al-Habardi, confirmed that there is continuous coordination with the Command and Control Center for Hajj Security regarding operations to receive pilgrims coming from Mina.He added that armed forces will support participating security sectors to maintain the safety and security of Hajj pilgrims.

Saudi nutrition clinics treat 8,426 patients in Yemen

Saudi nutrition clinics treat 8,426 patients in Yemen. (SPA)
Saudi nutrition clinics treat 8,426 patients in Yemen. (SPA)
Saudi nutrition clinics treat 8,426 patients in Yemen

Saudi nutrition clinics treat 8,426 patients in Yemen. (SPA)
  • KSrelief was established in 2015, and it helps people and communities in 84 countries
RIYADH: Mobile nutrition clinics from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Yemen’s Hodeidah treated 8,426 people within a week.

The clinics received patients with various health conditions, and staff provided 3,194 people with medication and the necessary medical care.

KSrelief also provided medical services in the northwestern city of Hajjah, with 780 people treated in clinics and 390 given medication.

The work is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts toward providing necessities for the disadvantaged. It distributed 3,000 boxes of dates earlier this week to 21,000 residents in Abyan.

KSrelief was established in 2015, and it helps people and communities in 84 countries.

Its actions are based upon humanitarian principles. Medical aid is transported through trusted UN agencies and non-profit organizations.

Humanitarian and relief sectors include shelter, protection, education, sanitation, health, telecommunications, and water and nutrition.

Who’s Who: Shihana Alazzaz, deputy secretary-general of the Council of Ministers

Shihana Alazzaz. (SPA)
Shihana Alazzaz. (SPA)
Who's Who: Shihana Alazzaz, deputy secretary-general of the Council of Ministers

Shihana Alazzaz. (SPA)
Shihana Alazzaz was appointed deputy secretary-general of the Council of Ministers on Sunday after a royal decree. Alazzaz is the first Saudi woman to hold the position.

Before being appointed to the post, Alazzaz was one of the first women licensed to practice law in Saudi Arabia, and has held the post of general counsel at the Public Investment Fund since August 2018.

She began her studies at Durham University in the UK in 2005 and received a bachelor’s degree in law with honors in 2008.

While in law school, she served as a Saudi representative in the US Middle East Partnership Initiative.

She received further training in Dubai and Kuwait and later accepted a job at a New York City legal firm, where she provided legal advice on topics including defense, aviation, telecommunications, healthcare and securities.

After graduating, Alazzaz worked as an associate at law firm Baker McKenzie for more than three years.

Her next workplace was Vinson & Elkins LLP, where she served as senior associate for almost five years until 2016 when she was promoted to counsel.

After leaving the firm, Alazzaz joined the Public Investment Fund as head of transactions in 2017. The following year she became general counsel, a position she still holds.

She is a member of the organization’s management committee and chairs other executive committees. She also serves on the boards and board committees of several PIF portfolio companies.

Her appointment was part of PIF’s strategy to attract top-caliber local and international candidates, with a particular emphasis on providing high-quality career opportunities for the next generation of Saudis.

In addition, the number of women working at PIF has grown to almost 250, representing 26 percent of the total workforce.

Alazzaz is the first woman to work at an elite Saudi law firm and one of the first female lawyers in the Kingdom.

She won the International Financial Law Review’s 2019 Women in Business Law award.

As a female pioneer in Saudi law, Alazzaz works to nurture young talent in the industry. In 2020 was selected among the top 100 most powerful businesswomen in the Middle East by Forbes.

King Khalid International Airport launches advanced control center

King Khalid International Airport launches advanced control center
King Khalid International Airport launches advanced control center

King Khalid International Airport launches advanced control center
  • The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation
RIYADH: Riyadh Airports Company inaugurated an advanced airport operations control center at King Khalid International Airport to boost efficiency and sustainability in operations, as well as improve passenger experience.

The control center is the main hub in an airport where internal and external partners work together to manage airport operations.

The center lets parties make decisions based on real-time information and establishes systems to enable a common focus by all airport stakeholders on punctuality, process quality and improvements.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation; Ghazi bin Abdul Rahim Al-Rawi, chairman of the board of directors of Riyadh Airports; and Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Maghlouth, Riyadh Airports Company CEO.

Commenting on the launch of the center, Al-Maghlouth said: “We are pleased to inaugurate the Operations Control Center at KKIA, which will enable Riyadh Airports Company to fully control all its operations in its various facilities. It allows for data-driven proactive measures, which contribute to better planning processes.”

The control center will manage almost 700 daily flights including passenger and freight aircraft.

It aims to improve the level of services provided to more than 30 million passengers annually.

It will help in the immediate sharing of information and more effective decision-making to enhance the flow of operational movement.

The center includes more than 25 operational, security and service agencies and contains the latest operational systems related to the management of resources, operational monitoring, and performance indicators for airport management around the clock.

In April this year, Al-Duailej launched the advanced digital platform OFOQ as part of Riyadh Airports Company’s digital transformation efforts.

It came as part of the broader objectives of the Kingdom to become a global leader in the digital economy.

OFOQ acts as a central database and management tool for all operational processes in KKIA. By providing insights into operational procedures from a single platform, OFOQ enables proactive and data-driven decision-making measures, helping to improve planning processes, minimize disruptions and improve the passenger experience.

The resource management system feature enables teams to automatically control and schedule airport procedures, such as aircraft parking, opening and closing check-in counters as well as passenger boarding gates, and managing baggage conveyors.

The OFOQ platform also features a Flight Information Display System that provides accurate and efficient flight-related data in a real-time environment.

