Contractors to submit reverse bids for Seven’s entertainment complexes

RIYADH: Contractors are preparing to submit reverse bids before July 20 for the construction of planned entertainment complexes for Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also known as Seven, MEED reported.

These entertainment complexes will be built in the cities of Tabuk and Yanbu.

The report noted that these submissions will be based on the addendum issued after bids were submitted in May.

The entertainment complex sites in Tabuk and Yanbu will be spread over about 40,000 square meters and 36,000 square meters respectively.

These complexes will include cinema halls, edutainment facilities, and indoor sports facilities, along with areas for food and beverage outlets, and car parking.

The report added that some of the firms invited to bid for the projects are Saudi Arabia’s Al-Bawani, China Railway Construction Corporation, and India’s Shapoorji Pallonji.