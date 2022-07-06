You are here

Saudi Arabia's new corporate law supports family firms, SME investments: Official

Saudi Arabia’s new corporate law supports family firms, SME investments: Official
The new corporate system gives greater flexibility to companies operating in the Kingdom (Shutterstock)
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia’s new corporate law supports family firms, SME investments: Official

Saudi Arabia’s new corporate law supports family firms, SME investments: Official
RIYADH: The new Saudi Companies Law will play a pivotal role in providing an incubating and stimulating environment for investment, especially in family businesses and small and medium enterprises, according to the chairman of the National Center for Family Enterprises.

The new law facilitates procedures and regulatory requirements to stimulate the business environment and support investment, Saudi Press Agency reported citing Ghassan Al-Sulaiman.

According to the new law, founders, partners or shareholders, during or after the company incorporation period, may make one or more agreements regulating the relationship between them and the company. It outlines how the heirs of these entrepreneurs can join the company.

Additionally, the law allows these entrepreneurs to prepare a family charter that includes the organization of family ownership in the company, its governance, management, work policy and employment of family members.

The family charter also specifies the mechanism for distributing profits, disposing of shares, and settling disputes.

The family agreement or charter is binding and may be part of the company’s articles of incorporation or articles of association. But it is stipulated that it does not violate the company’s law or articles of association.

Contracts, clearances and other documents issued by the company must contain the company’s name, form, head office address and email address, if available, and its registration number with the commercial registry.

They also must include the company’s capital and the paid-up amount, except for the Solidarity Company and the Simple Partnership Company, and the phrase ‘under liquidation’ added to the company’s name during the liquidation period.

Al-Sulaiman referred to the role of the National Center for Family Enterprises in cooperation with the employees of the Ministry of Commerce and their participation in the opinion and contribution to the formulation of the new corporate system to serve family businesses, SPA said.

The Saudi Cabinet approved on June 28 the new corporate law allowing the creation of a new type of company in the Kingdom to boost entrepreneurship.

According to SPA, the new corporate system and its provisions and procedures enhance the sustainability of more than 538,000 family establishments, constituting 63 percent of the total establishments operating in the Kingdom.

A study by the center revealed that these family businesses contribute approximately SR810 billion ($215.8 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

 

UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global

UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global
Arab News
Arab News

UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global

UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rising oil prices and inflationary pressures have taken a toll on the UAE’s non-oil economy, with businesses witnessing their input costs increasing at the fastest pace for 11 years at the halfway point of 2022, according to S&P Global. 

"UAE businesses came under increased pressure from rising input costs in June, as a surge in fuel prices drove the fastest rate of cost inflation in exactly 11 years,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He said more than twice as many surveyed firms indicated a rise in their expenses compared to May, leading many to curb spending on inputs. 

As businesses are grappling with rising operating and manpower expenses, this forced them to cut their purchases and stockpile, however, companies continued to see a robust increase in new orders in June. 

Although the UAE Purchasing Managers' Index— which is an indicator of operations in the non-oil private sector— is well beyond the crucial 50.0 mark, it has witnessed a decrease from 55.6 in May to 54.8 in June.

Nevertheless, the non-oil sector has been growing since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions over the past 19 months.

To combat inflationary pressures and consumer speculation, firms have kept their prices at a two-month low in June, while burdening themselves with the rising input prices.

Owen said the latest data suggested that firms were unwilling to pass higher costs on to customers in June, “as output charges were reduced at the fastest rate in over a year-and-a-half.” 

Additionally, firms have integrated discounts to maintain their competitive edge.

And after a six-month high in the rate of sales growth in May, high inflation and interest rates pushed down order volumes in June to their slowest pace since January.

Moreover, increased economic activity in the second quarter required firms to expand their staff capacity at higher wages, as average wages increased at the fastest pace for over four years.

This increase in input prices is a direct effect of higher fuel prices, S&P Global reported.

Despite the decrease in purchasing activity in June, it said firms and consumers convey a positive outlook on the future activity as the world continues to recover from the pandemic’s recession.

"While firms remained positive about future activity, the survey data suggested that they are unlikely to maintain cost margins at the current level," added Owen.

US futures edge down, euro hovers at 20-year low to dollar

US futures edge down, euro hovers at 20-year low to dollar
AP
AP

US futures edge down, euro hovers at 20-year low to dollar

US futures edge down, euro hovers at 20-year low to dollar
Updated 4 min 50 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: US futures slipped Wednesday and European benchmarks rose in early trading despite lingering anxieties about an economic slowdown that has pushed the euro to a 20-year low against the US dollar, according to AP.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 percent and futures for the S&P 500 retreated 0.4 percent. Asian markets finished mostly lower, while oil prices recouped some lost ground.

Analysts said markets were focusing on a variety of risks, including inflation, oil prices, moves by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks on interest rates, political developments in Britain and worries over COVID-19.

In Paris, the CAC 40 added 1.4 percent, while Germany’s DAX rose 1.1 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.

The euro was trading for $1.0188, dipping below its previous 20-year low on worries over how disruptions to energy supplies might weigh on European economies. It was trading at $1.0429 late Tuesday.

The dollar has surged as the Federal Reserve has embraced a more aggressive approach to taming inflation, widening the gap between interest rates in the US and lagging rates in Europe and Japan, where the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are adopting a more cautious stance.

“The euro has depreciated sharply due to a toxic cocktail of negative drivers,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. “An oddly hesitant ECB contrasts with a more aggressive Fed, worries about natural gas supply disruption and economic recession are deepening,” he said.

But the risks are evident. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation EU needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on some energy supplies, and is gearing away from Kremlin-controlled deliveries, but von der Leyen said the bloc needed to be ready for shock disruptions coming from Moscow “and even a complete cut-off of Russian gas supply.”

US benchmark crude oil gained 73 cents at $100.23 per barrel. It sank $8.93 on Tuesday, eventually settling below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May in New York trading. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.49 cents to $104.26 per barrel.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.2 percent to finish at 26,107.65. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5 percent to 6,594.50. South Korea’s Kospi shed 2.1 percent to 2,292.01. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.2 percent to 21,586.66 while the Shanghai Composite slid 1.4 percent to 3,355.35.

Markets have grown more volatile as investors fret that economies are slowing under the weight of surging inflation and sharply higher interest rates, pressures that could tip them into recession.

Inflation has been squeezing businesses and consumers, tightening its grip after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The invasion sent oil prices higher globally and sent gasoline prices in the US to record highs.

Consumers struggling with higher prices on everything from food to clothing are cutting back on spending.

Lockdowns in China from rising COVID-19 cases have also made supply chain problems worse.

“Mostly, though, it is China and COVID zero that are weighing on the sentiment in Asia, which was going to be fragile anyway,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA. “The prospect of more COVID zero restrictions in China is an unwelcome dose of reality for Asia and is certainly carrying more weight, although Asian currency weakness is also in play,” he said.

Residents of parts of Shanghai and Beijing have been ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases in the two cities, while tight restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong, Macao and other Chinese cities.

Wall Street will get a closer look at the employment market on Friday when the the government releases employment data for June. Investors are also looking ahead to the next round of corporate earnings.

In other trading, the US dollar edged down to 135.29 Japanese yen from 135.84 yen.
 

NEOM Tech selects Oracle Cloud to create platform for IT workloads

NEOM Tech selects Oracle Cloud to create platform for IT workloads
Arab News
Arab News

NEOM Tech selects Oracle Cloud to create platform for IT workloads

NEOM Tech selects Oracle Cloud to create platform for IT workloads
Updated 17 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM Tech & Digital Co. has selected Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] to create a scalable platform for all mission-critical IT workloads, according to a statement. 

The Saudi-based technology firm will be able to access Oracle’s portfolio of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure public cloud services and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to address local data residency.

In addition to addressing latency requirements and reducing operating costs for its 36MW ZeroPoint DC data center located in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM. 

As Oracle makes new cloud services available in its public cloud regions, NEOM will be able to increase agility across all business processes and accelerate innovation. 

It will also be able to reduce database administration costs by up to 80 percent and use its resources to focus on innovations with Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected]

“Dedicated Region [email protected] is a natural progression of our ZeroPoint DC partnership with Oracle, and will allow us to fully tap into the potential of cognitive solutions that we are developing,” CEO at ZeroPoint DC and chief growth officer at NEOM Tech & Digital Co. Fabio Fontana said. 

“Our continued partnership means that the infrastructure and best-in-class services provided by Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] will play an instrumental role in powering the cognitive ecosystem at NEOM and support a growing digital economy for residents in Saudi Arabia and the broader region,” he added.

NEOM Tech & Digital Co. was founded in 2021 as the first subsidiary to be established out of NEOM, a region in Saudi Arabia charting the course for a new future fueled by technology. 

It was created to power the world’s first ecosystem of cognitive technologies and, in partnership with global industry leaders, it aims to co-invent the future of living.

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India
Updated 06 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India

India In-Focus — Palm oil imports surging to 10-month high; Sri Lanka to organize roadshows in India
Updated 06 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India’s palm oil imports in July are set to jump to a 10-month high due to a hefty correction in prices and as Indonesia allows more exports of the product, four dealers told Reuters.

Higher purchases by India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, may add support for Malaysian palm oil prices, which are trading near a one-year low.

India’s palm oil imports in July may rise to between 700,000 to 800,000 tons, the highest since September 2021, the dealers said.

Indian buyers contracted to purchase nearly 250,000 tons of palm oil for prompt shipment last week, but this week’s drop in prices has confused many buyers and they are waiting for prices to stabilize, said another one of the dealers, who is based in New Delhi with a global trading firm.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while soybean oil is mainly sourced from Argentina, Brazil and the United States. India imports sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.

Sri Lanka looks to Indians visitors

Sri Lanka will hold road shows in five key Indian cities to attract more visitors from its populous northern neighbor in a bid to bring more foreign currency into the crisis-hit island, its tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst financial crisis in seven decades, partly triggered by economic mismanagement and the coronavirus disease pandemic, which wiped out its lucrative tourism industry.

The country of 22 million people is now without enough foreign currency to import essentials, leading to shortages of medicine, food, and fuel.

Despite the turmoil, Sri Lanka has seen a steady trickle of 61,951 Indian tourists — the most from any foreign country — in the first five months of this year, and the government is keen to bring in more Indians.

“Sri Lanka must have tourism revenue if it is to emerge from this crisis. That is essential,” Tourism Minister Harin Fernando told reporters.

Sri Lanka’s Tourism Ministry will hold road shows in five major Indian cities, seeking to draw business and leisure travelers, besides destination weddings, Fernando said.

“India is a very important market for us,” he said.

SpiceJet warned over safety lapses

India’s aviation regulator has issued a warning notice to SpiceJet Ltd. after a review of recent incidents by the watchdog showed “poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, also known as DGCA, said that a review of several incidents involving SpiceJet’s planes since April 1 showed that “the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins.”

“The review transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure) has resulted in degradation of the safety margins,” the DGCA said in its letter.

The airline has been given three weeks to respond to the regulator’s warning notice before any action is taken.

The letter dated July 5 was made public by India’s civil aviation ministry on Twitter on Wednesday.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

China In-Focus — Shares drop; Russian oil imports soar; Sequoia China raises $9bn

China In-Focus — Shares drop; Russian oil imports soar; Sequoia China raises $9bn
Updated 06 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Shares drop; Russian oil imports soar; Sequoia China raises $9bn

China In-Focus — Shares drop; Russian oil imports soar; Sequoia China raises $9bn
Updated 06 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Shanghai shares dropped the most for six weeks on Wednesday, as China continued to grapple with COVID-19 flare-ups, while energy stocks tracked a sell-off in the global oil market.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4 percent, the biggest one-day percentage fall since May 24. The blue-chip Index lost 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 1.2 percent.

Russian crude oil imports soar

China’s crude oil imports from Russia soared 55 percent from a year earlier to a record level in May, displacing Saudi Arabia as the top supplier as refiners cashed in on discounted supplies amid sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports, totalled nearly 8.42 million tons, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

That’s equivalent to roughly 1.98 million barrels per day and up a quarter from 1.59 million bpd in April.

Saudi Arabia trailed as the second-largest supplier, with May volumes up 9 percent on-year at 7.82 million tons, or 1.84 million bpd. This was down from April’s 2.17 million bpd.

Customs data released on Monday also showed China imported 260,000 tons of Iranian crude oil last month, its third shipment of Iran oil since last December, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Sequoia China raises $9 billion amid hopes crackdown is easing

Sequoia Capital China has raised a total of nearly $9 billion for four new funds amid investor hopes that the authorities are easing a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The latest fundraising by Sequoia China, which according to the person originally targeted at least $8 billion and was 50 percent oversubscribed, underscores how global investors are counting on leading investment managers to cut deals in China’s new economy industries following the unprecedented crackdown.

Sequoia China, widely viewed as a bellwether for Chinese tech investment, launched the fundraising early this year and has attracted commitments from investors in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and university endowments.

Sequoia China declined to comment. The person with direct knowledge of the matter declined to be identified as the information is not public. News of the fundraising was first reported by news website The Information.

The four funds will primarily invest in Chinese start-ups at different stages of their life cycle, with a focus on the technology, health care and consumer sectors, said the person.

(With input from Reuters) 

