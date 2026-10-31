DUBAI: Al-Ahli’s coach Marino Pusic has apologized to fans after Friday night’s 6-1 thrashing at Al-Shabab on Matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League, admitting that it was a result hard to accept.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Dutch Croatian coach said: “We didn’t expect to lose, and the scoreline is heavy. We made many individual mistakes against … Al-Shabab and, unfortunately, this happened within the first half hour, which made the task even more difficult.”

The heavy defeat brought to an end a run of five consecutive SPL wins for the reigning AFC Champions League Elite holders.

Al-Shabab took the lead through Ricardo Mathias after only two minutes before Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi was sent off for the visitors on 22 minutes.

Goals by Yannick Carrasco (25) and Roger Martinez (penalty, 37) looked to have ended the match as a contest, before Feras Al-Buraikan gave Al-Ahli some hope five minutes before the break.

However, there would be no heroic comeback from the visitors and Al-Shabab regained their three-goal lead with another Mathias goal three minutes after the restart.

Carrasco completed his hat-trick with penalties in the 66th and 82nd minutes to complete the 6-1 rout.

Pusic said: “We apologize to our fans who supported us, and we promise them hard work before facing Al-Sadd of Qatar in the AFC Champions League.”

In response to being asked whether the match could be his last as head coach of Al-Ahli, Pusic told the journalist responsible: “You should be ashamed of that question.”

The victory raised Al-Shabab’s points tally to 14, moving them up to 10th place, while Al-Ahli stay in sixth place on 21.

Earlier on Friday, Abha and Al-Ittihad drew 1-1, while visitors Neom beat Diriyah 2-1.