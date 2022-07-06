You are here

Saudi Telecom secures official approval for capital increase to $13bn

https://arab.news/4e53f

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. has received the Capital Market Authority’s nod to increase its capital from SR20 billion to SR50 billion ($13 billion) by issuing 1.5 bonus shares per existing share.

The capital hike will increase the number of shares from 2 billion to 5 billion, a CMA statement revealed.

This followed the award of a SR298 million project to its unit Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Services Co., known as solutions by stc, the telecom giant said in a bourse filing.

At the closing bell of Wednesday, shares of stc rose by 0.31 percent to SR98. 

 

 

 

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Saudi developer Jabal Omar plans $1.4bn capital hike through debt conversion

Saudi developer Jabal Omar plans $1.4bn capital hike through debt conversion
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Jabal Omar plans $1.4bn capital hike through debt conversion

Saudi developer Jabal Omar plans $1.4bn capital hike through debt conversion
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi developer Jabal Omar Development Co. has received approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by SR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion).

The listed company will finance the capital plan by converting debt, according to a statement by CMA.

The move is subject to approval from the company’s shareholders as well as completing the required regulatory procedures.

The Makkah-based developer’s losses narrowed by 47 percent and revenues surged 408 percent in the first quarter of 2022, due to improved post-pandemic business operations.

Topics: Saudi developers CMA TASI

Microsoft's $69bn Activision deal under investigation by UK regulator

Microsoft's $69bn Activision deal under investigation by UK regulator
Updated 28 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Microsoft's $69bn Activision deal under investigation by UK regulator

Microsoft's $69bn Activision deal under investigation by UK regulator
Updated 28 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Microsoft Corp.’s $68.7-billion planned purchase of American video game company Activision Blizzard Inc is under investigation by the UK's antitrust watchdog, Bloomberg reported.

The Competition and Markets Authority will decide by Sept. 1 whether the agreement between the US tech giant and the maker of the Call of Duty game series limits competition and increases prices.

The regulators will take notice of Microsoft's ownership of Activision to understand if the deal could limit rivals' access to the company's biggest games.

The US Federal Trade Commission is also reviewing the deal, chair Lina Khan told lawmakers in June.

Topics: Microsoft video game UK Regulator

TASI bounces back after hitting its lowest level in 2022: Closing bell

TASI bounces back after hitting its lowest level in 2022: Closing bell
Updated 46 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI bounces back after hitting its lowest level in 2022: Closing bell

TASI bounces back after hitting its lowest level in 2022: Closing bell
Updated 46 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, wiped out early morning losses in the final trading session before Eid break, adding 0.63 percent to 11,416.

This follows Al Rajhi Capital’s forecast that the Saudi stock market is not expected to suffer sharp declines.

Mazen Al-Sudairy, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, told Ashraq the oil price will remain above $90, which is beneficial to the Saudi economy and market.

The parallel market, Nomu, finished Wednesday’s session 0.49 percent higher, reaching 21,238 points.

Tanmiah Food Co. led the market gainers with 6.85 percent gain, following its agreement to sell two subsidiaries to US Tyson for SR262.6 million ($70 million).

In the banking sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi climbed 2 percent, while the Saudi National Bank appreciated 1.66 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, advanced 1.59 percent of its share price.

Chemicals maker Petro Rabigh rose 2.31 percent, while Advanced Petrochemical Co. dropped 3.64 percent, after reporting a 37 percent decline in profit for the first half of 2022, hit by raw material costs.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, slid 0.91 percent, and Methanol Chemicals Co. slipped 1.35 percent.

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, gained 0.78 percent to lead the gainer, following the completion of its SR3.9 billion sukuk offering.

In the energy sector, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $100.52 per barrel and Brent crude was trading at $104.55 per barrel as of 3:33 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU saudi stocks

Saudi Arabia’s new corporate law supports family firms, SME investments: Official

Saudi Arabia’s new corporate law supports family firms, SME investments: Official
Updated 06 July 2022
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia’s new corporate law supports family firms, SME investments: Official

Saudi Arabia’s new corporate law supports family firms, SME investments: Official
Updated 06 July 2022
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The new Saudi Companies Law will play a pivotal role in providing an incubating and stimulating environment for investment, especially in family businesses and small and medium enterprises, according to the chairman of the National Center for Family Enterprises.

The new law facilitates procedures and regulatory requirements to stimulate the business environment and support investment, Saudi Press Agency reported citing Ghassan Al-Sulaiman.

According to the new law, founders, partners or shareholders, during or after the company incorporation period, may make one or more agreements regulating the relationship between them and the company. It outlines how the heirs of these entrepreneurs can join the company.

Additionally, the law allows these entrepreneurs to prepare a family charter that includes the organization of family ownership in the company, its governance, management, work policy and employment of family members.

The family charter also specifies the mechanism for distributing profits, disposing of shares, and settling disputes.

The family agreement or charter is binding and may be part of the company’s articles of incorporation or articles of association. But it is stipulated that it does not violate the company’s law or articles of association.

Contracts, clearances and other documents issued by the company must contain the company’s name, form, head office address and email address, if available, and its registration number with the commercial registry.

They also must include the company’s capital and the paid-up amount, except for the Solidarity Company and the Simple Partnership Company, and the phrase ‘under liquidation’ added to the company’s name during the liquidation period.

Al-Sulaiman referred to the role of the National Center for Family Enterprises in cooperation with the employees of the Ministry of Commerce and their participation in the opinion and contribution to the formulation of the new corporate system to serve family businesses, SPA said.

The Saudi Cabinet approved on June 28 the new corporate law allowing the creation of a new type of company in the Kingdom to boost entrepreneurship.

According to SPA, the new corporate system and its provisions and procedures enhance the sustainability of more than 538,000 family establishments, constituting 63 percent of the total establishments operating in the Kingdom.

A study by the center revealed that these family businesses contribute approximately SR810 billion ($215.8 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

 

Topics: entrepreneurship Saudi companies

UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global

UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global

UAE non-oil sector sees input cost rises to 11-year high in June: S&P Global
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Rising oil prices and inflationary pressures have taken a toll on the UAE’s non-oil economy, with businesses witnessing their input costs increasing at the fastest pace for 11 years at the halfway point of 2022, according to S&P Global. 

"UAE businesses came under increased pressure from rising input costs in June, as a surge in fuel prices drove the fastest rate of cost inflation in exactly 11 years,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He said more than twice as many surveyed firms indicated a rise in their expenses compared to May, leading many to curb spending on inputs. 

As businesses are grappling with rising operating and manpower expenses, this forced them to cut their purchases and stockpile, however, companies continued to see a robust increase in new orders in June. 

Although the UAE Purchasing Managers' Index— which is an indicator of operations in the non-oil private sector— is well beyond the crucial 50.0 mark, it has witnessed a decrease from 55.6 in May to 54.8 in June.

Nevertheless, the non-oil sector has been growing since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions over the past 19 months.

To combat inflationary pressures and consumer speculation, firms have kept their prices at a two-month low in June, while burdening themselves with the rising input prices.

Owen said the latest data suggested that firms were unwilling to pass higher costs on to customers in June, “as output charges were reduced at the fastest rate in over a year-and-a-half.” 

Additionally, firms have integrated discounts to maintain their competitive edge.

And after a six-month high in the rate of sales growth in May, high inflation and interest rates pushed down order volumes in June to their slowest pace since January.

Moreover, increased economic activity in the second quarter required firms to expand their staff capacity at higher wages, as average wages increased at the fastest pace for over four years.

This increase in input prices is a direct effect of higher fuel prices, S&P Global reported.

Despite the decrease in purchasing activity in June, it said firms and consumers convey a positive outlook on the future activity as the world continues to recover from the pandemic’s recession.

"While firms remained positive about future activity, the survey data suggested that they are unlikely to maintain cost margins at the current level," added Owen.

Topics: UAE PMI S&P Global trading non-oil

