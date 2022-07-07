You are here

Tunisian street vendor serves success despite bureaucracy

A woman prepares to eat a sandwich prepared by street food vendor Habib Hlila in Tunis. (AFP)
A woman prepares to eat a sandwich prepared by street food vendor Habib Hlila in Tunis. (AFP)
AFP

A woman prepares to eat a sandwich prepared by street food vendor Habib Hlila in Tunis. (AFP)
  Hlila rejects the comparison, despite his own experience coming at a time that Tunisia faces crippling economic conditions and a political crisis that some have warned could return the country to dictatorship
TUNIS: Tunisian street vendors often complain of official harassment, but one sandwich maker-turned-social-media-star hopes his struggles against bureaucracy will motivate young entrepreneurs.
Habib Hlila, 27, first set up a food van in the working-class Bab El Khadra district of Tunis in early April, selling sandwiches at the end of each day’s fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
He quickly became a star of Tunisian street food, gaining a social media following as he used banter and theatrics to prepare his signature “El-Bey” sandwiches and grills, accompanied by his own special sauce.
As videos on social media helped his name spread, Hlila started drawing ever bigger crowds.
But in late April, police detained Hlila and seized his truck on the basis that he had no license to operate.
The operation was caught on camera and widely shared online, sparking anger among Tunisians who often complain of the obstacles authorities place in front of small businesses and everyday life.
Hlila rode a wave of public sympathy and started appearing on television to talk about his experience.
The story drew comparisons to Mohammed Bouazizi, the Tunisian street vendor who set himself on fire following police harassment in 2010, triggering a nationwide revolt.
Hlila rejects the comparison, despite his own experience coming at a time that Tunisia faces crippling economic conditions and a political crisis that some have warned could return the country to dictatorship.
“I’m not Bouazizi and I would never resort to acts of desperation in response to crises,” he said.
“I’ve decided to succeed and to be a source of motivation for the young.”
He says he wants to turn his experience into a positive story to inspire young Tunisians who often find it impossible to create a successful business in the face of suffocating bureaucracy.
After a long struggle, he finally managed to procure a license to organize cooking shows across Tunisia — then retrieved his van and started up his sandwich business again.
Last Saturday, at an entrance to the Old City of Tunis, he held a show in a brand-new food truck worth more than $20,000, which he is paying off in instalments.
Wearing a black outfit dotted with small Tunisian flags, he held court for more than five hours in his first meeting with customers since his arrest.

 

Sudan activists to unite under ‘revolutionary council’

A Sudanese protester raises a flag during a rally in Khartoum. (AFP)
A Sudanese protester raises a flag during a rally in Khartoum. (AFP)
Sudan activists to unite under 'revolutionary council'

A Sudanese protester raises a flag during a rally in Khartoum. (AFP)
  A total of 114 people have been killed in a crackdown against protesters since the October coup, according to pro-democracy medics
KHARTOUM: Pro-democracy groups in Sudan announced a “revolutionary council” on Thursday to close ranks against coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, rejecting his offer of a civilian government, as protesters keep pressing for his resignation.
Gen. Al-Burhan led a coup in October last year that derailed a transition to civilian rule, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding.
The transitional government he uprooted was forged between the military and civilian factions in 2019, following mass protests and a sit-in outside army headquarters that prompted the military to oust former President Omar Bashir.
But in a surprise move on Monday, Gen. Al-Burhan vowed to make way for a civilian government — an offer quickly rejected by the country’s main civilian umbrella group as a “ruse.”

FASTFACT

The ‘revolutionary council will make it possible to regroup revolutionary forces under the orders of a unified leadership,’ said Manal Siam, a pro-democracy co-ordinator.

On Thursday, pro-democracy groups, including local resistance committees, announced their plans to establish a revolutionary council in opposition to Gen. Al-Burhan.
This “revolutionary council will make it possible to regroup revolutionary forces under the orders of a unified leadership,” said Manal Siam, a pro-democracy coordinator.
The council will consist of “100 members, half of whom will be activists from resistance committees,” according to another coordinator, Mohammed Al-Jili.
The rest of the new organization will come from political parties, unions, rebel movements opposed to the military and relatives of those killed in the repression of protests, Jili added.
A total of 114 people have been killed in a crackdown against protesters since the October coup, according to pro-democracy medics.
Activists are deeply skeptical of Gen. Al-Burhan’s promise to make way for a civilian government, not least because he pledged at the same time to establish a new “Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.”
Opponents and experts foresee this new body being used to sideline any new government and maintain the military’s wide-reaching economic interests, under the pretext of “defense and security” imperatives.
Gen. Al-Burhan has also said he will disband the country’s ruling Sovereign Council — established as the leading institution of the post-Bashir transition — and on Wednesday he fired civilian personnel serving on that body.
The protests against Gen. Al-Burhan received a new lease of life last Thursday, when tens of thousands gathered, and they have evolved into new sit-ins in some areas.
Young protesters on Thursday sat on stone barricades and on felled pylons in Khartoum, while also maintaining sit-ins in the suburbs and in Jazeera, an agricultural province to the south of the capital.

Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022

Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022
Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022

Volume of Egypt-UK trade increases by 46% during Q1 2022
CAIRO: Tamer Mostafa, head of the Commercial Office in London and minister plenipotentiary of trade at the Egyptian Embassy in London, said that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the UK increased during the first quarter of 2022 by about 46 percent to reach £756 million pounds ($906 million), compared to £518 million during the same quarter last year.

This came during a symposium organized by the Export Council for Food Industries, in cooperation with the Egyptian Commercial Representation. Mostafa added that Egypt’s exports to the UK increased by 67.5 percent during the first three months of 2022 to reach £367 million, compared to £219 million, as Egypt’s non-oil exports to the Kingdom increased by 22 percent to £267 million, compared to £219 million during the previous year. 

Egyptian imports from the UK for January-March 2022 increased by 30 percent to £389 million, compared to £299 million. This points to a decrease in the trade balance deficit between the two countries of 22 percent during the first three months of this year, compared to a deficit of 80 percent during the same period in 2021.

Mostafa said that the most important Egyptian imports from the UK during the past three years were iron and steel products, pharmaceuticals, machinery, appliances, electrical equipment, mineral fuel and petroleum, optical machines, photocopiers, plastics and plastic products, vegetables, potato seeds, oils and aromatic plants.

Regarding the impact of Britain’s exit from the EU, Mostafa said that it is still too early to judge, but the direct statistics of Egyptian non-oil exports to the UK witnessed an increase during the past year by 41.3 percent to reach £906.8 million, compared to £641.6 million, and imports rose 34.6 percent over the past year.

As a result of the high cost of living, according to the latest studies issued in Britain, consumers tend to buy discounted products, Mostafa explained. Therefore, providing quality products and good packaging at low prices, whether for Muslim communities or for British consumers, will increase the demand for them.

The minister also noted that there are opportunities for agricultural products manufactured in the British market, as well as for olives and dates, which are consumed by Muslim communities throughout the year, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Lebanon decides to formally negotiate with Syria on refugee repatriation

Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon's caretaker Minister of the Displaced, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press. (AP)
Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon's caretaker Minister of the Displaced, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press. (AP)
Lebanon decides to formally negotiate with Syria on refugee repatriation

Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon's caretaker Minister of the Displaced, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press. (AP)
  Country says refugees burden services, infrastructure
  Damascus talks planned after Eid holiday
BEIRUT: Lebanon has decided to formally negotiate refugee repatriation with Syria, a minister in the caretaker government said on Thursday.

The Minister of Displaced Affairs Issam Sharaf El-Din said he would visit Damascus after the Eid Al-Adha holiday, making him the first Lebanese minister to visit the Syrian capital in an official capacity since 2011.

Sharaf El-Din will discuss the plan to repatriate Syrian refugees in stages and “secure the executive mechanisms” for their return.

He confirmed he had an official mandate from President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati for the Syrian refugee issue.

BACKGROUND

International organizations were trying to obstruct this issue by threatening to not help refugees if they returned to their country, said Minister of Displaced Affairs Issam Sharaf El-Din.

According to Sharaf El-Din, the plan stipulated “the repatriation of 15,000 refugees per month” because Lebanon believed the war in Syria had ended and the country was safe. “Lebanon will not accept the non-return of Syrian refugees to their country.”

Lebanon, which is already in crisis, says Syrian refugees are a heavy burden on basic services and infrastructure.

According to Lebanese protesters, the refugees shared “our bread, which has turned into a rare commodity, and people are scrambling to get it in the past days.”

Lebanese ministers have previously visited Damascus and met Syrian officials, despite the suspension of Syria's Arab League membership, but they have been keen to stress the visits were personal.

The Syrian minister of energy visited Lebanon more than once in the context of signing a contract for the passage of Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity to Lebanon through Syria.

On Thursday, Sharaf El-Din confirmed that Lebanon dealt with the Syrian state in particular because it was the second party directly concerned with the refugee issue regardless of the UNHCR’s opinion.

He also said the Syrian state was very cooperative in the matter.

Those who wanted to return but had judicial rulings against them or any specific legal circumstances would have their cases dealt with or deported to third countries, he added.

International organizations were trying to obstruct this issue by threatening to not help refugees if they returned to their country, said Sharaf El-Din.

The UNHCR estimates there are fewer than 1 million refugees in Lebanon, while Lebanon estimates their number to be 1.5 million.

The door to repatriation was opened two years ago by submitting the names of refugees who wished to return to their villages and cities to Syrian authorities.

Those wishing to return had to obtain the approval of Syrian authorities. But the process later stopped as many refugees did not get approval because authorities wanted to secure an adequate infrastructure for living.

A source in the Lebanese government told Arab News: “The process is continuing on two fronts. Minister Sharaf El-Din takes charge of the side related to the Syrian authorities and holds an official cover from the Lebanese side, and Prime Minister Mikati takes over the side related to international institutions.

“So far, Lebanon has not received any answer from the UNHCR. There are thorny issues, including those related to Syrian dissidents, and these issues must be dealt with calmly to reach the implementation stage.”

MP Razi Al-Hajj, from the Lebanese Forces party, criticized the “populism and contradictory agendas” in addressing the issue of Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

He told a press conference on Thursday: “Why, until now, are there no unified figures in the executive authority institutions about the number of refugees? What about the classification of these refugees between displaced people and workers? And why has this legal classification been ignored until now?

“The current Lebanese government and the governments that preceded it ignored signing a cooperation protocol with the UNHCR. If they fear that this protocol will turn Lebanon into a country of asylum, a basic cooperation protocol can define rights, duties, and repatriation policy for refugees.

“A proposal to establish temporary border shelters inside Syria, under the auspices of the United Nations, was rejected in the past. Was the rejection intended to maintain easy smuggling and open borders for Hezbollah as well?"

He asked why the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had not requested the International Support Group for Lebanon to put the issue of repatriation of Syrian refugees on the agenda of UN Security Council sessions, and why it had not requested that Lebanon be an observer member of the Geneva process, given its “inability to tolerate” these burdens.

He said Lebanon had submitted a belated request to be an observer member of the Astana process, which ended in “catastrophic failure.”

Yemeni troops open three roads in Taiz, Dhale as goodwill gesture

Yemeni troops open three roads in Taiz, Dhale as goodwill gesture
Yemeni troops open three roads in Taiz, Dhale as goodwill gesture

Yemeni troops open three roads in Taiz, Dhale as goodwill gesture
  The first road links Dhale with Houthi-held Sanaa through Damet
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government troops on Thursday opened three main roads in the provinces of Dhale and Taiz as a goodwill gesture on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha and implementing a UN-brokered truce.

The Joint Forces, an umbrella term for three major military units on the country’s western coast, announced unilaterally opening the main road linking Mocha with the city of Taiz through the Al-Bareh area from one side.

They urged the Iran-backed Houthis to open the road that goes through areas under their control in Al-Bareh.

The same military forces in April opened the Al-Jarahi-Heys road in the western province of Hodeidah. The two roads have been closed for the last three years when government troops advanced into Houthi-controlled areas in Hodeidah and Taiz.

In southern Dhale province, Gov. Ali Mohqbel Saleh on Thursday officially opened two main roads linking it with Sanaa and Ibb.

The first road links Dhale with Houthi-held Sanaa through Damet. The second connects Dhale with the central city of Ibb through the Qa’tabah and Al-Fakher areas.

Saleh urged the Houthis to reciprocate this move by opening roads under their control during the Eid festival to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis.

“The ball is now in the court of the putschist Houthi militia, which must take the initiative and open the roads. The local authority appreciates all the efforts made by the UN envoy, the legitimate government, and all international organizations to open roads for commercial movement, traffic, and movement of citizens,” he was quoted as saying by official media.  

Under the UN-brokered truce that came into effect on April 2, warring factions agreed to stop hostilities, allow the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa, ease restrictions on Hodeidah port, and open roads in Taiz and other provinces.

Discussions about opening roads in Taiz collapsed in Amman last month, as the Houthis refused two suggestions for opening main roads in and out of Taiz. They alternatively insisted on opening a small, old road.

The Houthi resistance to suggestions on Taiz has caused local and international outrage, with people calling on the international community to criticize the militia for spoiling peace efforts to end Yemenis’ suffering.

Jean-Marie Safa, the French ambassador to Yemen, on Thursday urged the Houthis to show the world they were serious about making peace in Yemen by opening roads in Taiz and other provinces. He thanked the Yemeni government for offering concessions during talks on opening roads.

“Opening at least one main road in Taiz is the only way to put an end to the suffering of the population in this city, to improve the humanitarian situation and an opportunity to confirm the Houthis’ choice of peace,” the ambassador tweeted.

Despite the growing pressure, the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council said Wednesday the movement would not open any main roads in Taiz until government troops defending the besieged city had left.

It renewed its pledge to open one small road in Taiz.

Egyptian man who stabbed female student to death to be hanged

Egyptian man who stabbed female student to death to be hanged
Egyptian man who stabbed female student to death to be hanged

Egyptian man who stabbed female student to death to be hanged
  Accused entered guilty plea over premeditated killing of Nayera Ashraf, who rejected his advances
  Fast-tracked trial, judgment deters public from committing gruesome murders, lawyer tells Arab News
BEIRUT: An Egyptian man will be executed by hanging after a court convicted him of the premeditated killing of his female colleague by slitting her neck outside their college after she rejected his advances.
Egypt’s Al-Mansoura Criminal Court on Wednesday found defendant Mohamed Adel guilty of using a knife to kill Nayera Ashraf outside the campus of Al-Mansoura University last month.
The June 20 murder triggered widespread outrage among Egyptians and in the Arab world. It took place in Mansoura, 130 kilometers north of Cairo.
Reading out the judgment sheet during a public hearing, the presiding judge said: “The court heard the opinion of the republic’s grand mufti, who concluded that a death sentence is obligatory in the crimes of killing with a knife, as per the Shariah.
“The court has unanimously agreed to sentence Mohamed Adel to death, confiscate the murder weapon and refer the civil lawsuit to the pertinent court.”
Adel entered a guilty plea in court.
Speaking to Arab News, Egyptian lawyer Hani Hammouda Hagag said that the “rapid trial and swift judgment in such a gruesome murder that awed the public opinion acts as a stern deterrent.”
The legal procedures were fast-tracked due to the gravity of the crime, the modus operandi and the location of the murder outside a college campus, said the lawyer.
“The speed of arresting, investigating, trying and sentencing the accused would definitely deter anyone from the public to think of or commit a similarly gruesome murder,” said Hagag, who added that “such crimes worry and terrify the community.”
As per the Egyptian penal code, the primary verdict is subject to automatic appeal, said the lawyer.
During the last week of June, a video went viral appearing to show the victim being stabbed by the accused outside the university. The murder was followed a few days later by a similar incident in which Jordanian medicine student Iman Irshaid was shot dead on a university campus in Amman.
Social media users immediately drew comparisons between the two murders, decrying cases of femicide in the Arab world.
As published earlier by Arab News, Ashraf had previously reported the perpetrator to the police, fearing that he would attack her.
“He stabbed her several times,” said the prosecution, which found “messages threatening to cut her throat” on Ashraf’s phone.
 

