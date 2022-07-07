You are here

Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali

Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali. (Supplied)
Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali. (Supplied)
Updated 24 sec ago
SPA

Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali

Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali. (Supplied)
  The meeting was held on the sidelines of a gathering between the foreign ministers representing the G20 countries
Updated 24 sec ago
SPA

BALI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Indian counterpart Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of a gathering between the foreign ministers representing the G20 countries.

The ministers discussed Saudi-Indian bilateral relations across several fields of joint cooperation, sharing opportunities to enhance their links to achieve more stability and prosperity for the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam Al-Thaqafi, and the director general of the office of the minister of foreign affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

Saudi women step up to command crowds during Hajj

The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Updated 18 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi women step up to command crowds during Hajj

The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
  'Working to serve pilgrims is a great honor that we take pride in'
Updated 18 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi women are at the forefront of female crowd management during this year’s Hajj for the first time, as per the directives of the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudaia.

Nouf Qahl, the undersecretary for the Assistance Agency for Women’s Grouping and Crowds, told Arab News that the Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual pilgrimage, where millions of Muslims flock to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Umrah.

“Crowd management is one of the most difficult management sciences that requires the (cooperation) of dozens of other administrative agencies of various services. The difficulty of crowd management lies in how to deal with crowds from different cultures, languages and behaviors,” she said.

Qahl said that her agency was founded at the beginning of this year and has around 130 female employees.

Crowd management is one of the most difficult management sciences that requires the (cooperation) of dozens of other administrative agencies of various services. The difficulty of crowd management lies in how to deal with crowds from different cultures, languages and behaviors.

Nouf Qahl, Undersecretary Assistance Agency for Women’s Grouping and Crowds

She said that its top objective, as part of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, was to “facilitate pilgrims to perform all their rituals with ease and peace, and enrich their experience in the land of the Two Holy Mosques.”

Qahl added: “Our mission at the agency is to assist and smoothly lead women’s crowd to designated areas for women to pray and perform their rituals in a safe environment such as to ensure grouping (and leading) women coming for Umrah and Hajj to the Mataf to perform the circumambulation, to vacate the women’s prayer area after the prayers, and preparing to receive other groups of women around the clock. Working to serve pilgrims is a great honor that we take pride in.”

The agency is prepared to receive female pilgrims daily until 9 p.m. at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Most women will come after the Asr prayer, to break their fast, and pray Maghrib and Isha.

“We will ensure the integration of efforts with the administrations concerned with crowd to complete the grouping phases for Tawaf Al-Ifadah and Tawaf Al-Wada,” she said.

Crowd management expert Akram Jan said that the Kingdom’s practitioners are playing a leading role in discovering and implementing the latest best international practices.

He added that Saudi Arabia has become a pioneer in organizing crowds. It has managed to provide the best services and facilities and ensure a smooth flow of movement in the circumambulation space around the Kaaba, its upper floors, roof, and all of the masa’s floors.

He noted that there are technological ways to analyze the crowds and determine the optimum numbers based on calculating the available space. This method is also used for organizing crowds in large squares in Europe. It calculates with high precision, allowing observers and analysts to predict the numbers.

Saudi minister inspects health facilities for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajil visit Makkah and holy sites. (SPA)
Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajil visit Makkah and holy sites. (SPA)
Updated 27 min 48 sec ago
SPA

Saudi minister inspects health facilities for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajil visit Makkah and holy sites. (SPA)
  23 hospitals and 147 health centers have been prepared for this year's Hajj season
Updated 27 min 48 sec ago
SPA

MINA: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajil has inspected hospitals and other health facilities in Makkah and the holy sites to ensure they are up to standard for the pilgrims.

The minister started with a tour of Mina Al-Wadi Hospital where he was briefed on the progress of work and treatment services that will be provided by the hospital to the pilgrims during Hajj. He also toured the hospital’s various departments and listened to a detailed lecture from its director.

Mina Al-Wadi Hospital has a total capacity of 160 beds. The emergency department includes 24 beds, with six beds for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, four for suspected cases of respiratory diseases, four for dialysis, 25 for intensive care, and 24 for heat stroke.

There are also 15 outpatient clinics in the hospital, with 550 employees from administrative, technical, and medical departments working around the clock.

Al-Jalajil then visited the emergency complex in Al-Me’aisem, touring the complex and the exhibition hall, and inspecting the death refrigerators of the complex of the holy sites.

This complex is considered a vital facility of the Ministry of Health in Makkah and the holy sites, and provides its services throughout the year, especially during the Hajj season.

The minister also visited the Mina Al-Jisr Hospital, where he toured its various departments and clinics, including the heat stroke unit, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation center, and the intensive care department.

Al-Jalajil visited the Makkah Area Crisis and Disaster Management Center and was briefed on its plans.

The center is a strategic arsenal in the region’s governmental services, enhancing the operations related to managing any health disasters across the Kingdom.

The center aims to elevate coordination between relevant departments and was designed with the highest levels of architectural, construction and functional standards.

The minister concluded his inspections with a visit to Mina Emergency Hospital and to the health command and control room in Makkah and the holy sites.

The Ministry of Health prepared 23 hospitals and 147 health centers for this year’s Hajj season, increasing its capacity to 5,000 beds in Makkah, the holy sites and Madinah.

Some 25,000 qualified health practitioners are involved in providing healthcare to the pilgrims.

2,200 scouts serving as Hajj volunteers

The scouts will help with the 1m pilgrims taking part. (SPA)
The scouts will help with the 1m pilgrims taking part. (SPA)
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

2,200 scouts serving as Hajj volunteers

The scouts will help with the 1m pilgrims taking part. (SPA)
  Serving pilgrims is an honor, say Saudi scouts
Updated 16 min 11 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: More than 2,000 volunteers have been deployed around the holy sites in Makkah to help Hajj pilgrims with direction and guidance, according to the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association.

Every year from across the Kingdom, thousands of volunteers serve people during the Hajj season. Men and women, young and old, put their effort into helping pilgrims to achieve all that they want, providing everything they need to enhance their security, and enabling them to perform their rituals easily and conveniently.

HIGHLIGHT

There are 400 scouts involved in organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories, and pharmacies, and guiding them to their destinations after leaving the hospitals and health centers.

Overseas pilgrims were welcomed by volunteers stationed in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah.

The Saudi Arabia Scout Association works with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to help pilgrims each year, assessing their needs, advising scouts on their roles and responsibilities, and working out where best to position scouts.

During his recent visit to camps at the holy sites, association vice chief Abdullah Al-Fahad said scouts and guides had recently conducted a survey in Mina and Arafat to collect field information on Hajj camps and identify major landmarks.

More than 60 scouts and scout leaders from Jeddah Education are also participating this year in receiving and serving pilgrims and facilitating their arrival at the Hajj and Umrah halls complex at King Abdulaziz International Airport as part of the Labbaik volunteer project initiative.

The director of student activities at Jeddah Education and chairman of the executive committee of the Labbaik project, Awad Al-Otaibi, said: “Those young scouts volunteer to provide the services needed by those coming to perform the Hajj rituals at the Hajj and Umrah halls, in cooperation with all government and private agencies operating and supporting them at the airport.”

Ali bin Salem Al-Omari, head of the scout activity department at Jeddah Education, said: "The participation of the Jeddah Education scouts is to receive, guide, and assist pilgrims arriving on international flights coming from different countries and direct them inside the halls to departure. They help the elderly, provide meals, distribute water, and everything the pilgrims need until they leave the airport and head to Makkah.”

Boy scouts at the scout center at the Ministry of Sport have also surveyed Mina to collect field information and identify landmarks so they can later carry out the process of helping lost people.

Muhammad Al-Suwailem, director-general of youth activities at the Ministry of Sport, said the ministry was honored to be one of the government sectors providing services to pilgrims at the holy sites.

Ahmed Al-Athwan, who is in charge of technical affairs at the association, said serving pilgrims was an honor, and scouts were honored to participate.

The commander of the Aziziyah camp, Abdulaziz Al-Rubai, expressed his happiness at the great honor of serving pilgrims and supporting government sectors in facilitating them.

He said such an occasion was an opportunity for them to show their efforts and reflect the image of Saudi youth who were committed to the teachings of their religion and preserving their country’s capabilities.

The main role of the scouts is to assist stranded pilgrims. They have undergone training in counseling and issuing guides and maps.

Scouts also help maintain a safe and healthy environment, monitoring street vendors and unlicensed shops, and other irregularities around the holy sites.

The association has also started supporting the Ministry of Health at hospitals and health centers in Makkah and the holy sites.

There are 400 scouts involved in organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories, and pharmacies, and guiding them to their destinations after leaving the hospitals and health centers.

Scout group leader Abdullah Al-Saharan said trained team members, including scouts, roving scouts, scout leaders, and girl scouts, had been stationed at nine hospitals and 11 health centers.

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack that killed 6 soldiers in southeast Niger

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack that killed 6 soldiers in southeast Niger
Updated 07 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack that killed 6 soldiers in southeast Niger

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack that killed 6 soldiers in southeast Niger
  Kingdom renewed its full support for Niger in its intensified efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism
Updated 07 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a military in southeast Niger that killed and injured a number of security forces, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Suspected militants killed six soldiers and wounded 14 others in an attack on early Tuesday on a military post of the Nigerien National Guard in Blabrine, in the Diffa region, which borders Chad and Nigeria.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed the Kingdom’s full support for Niger in its intensified efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations and dry up its sources of financing,” it said in a statement.
“The Kingdom stands with the government and people of Niger against all terrorist organizations that are trying to undermine Niger’s gains and capabilities,” the ministry added.
It expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Nigerien government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and continued security and stability for the West African country.
(With AFP)

Exhibition showcases Islamic Ministry's work for pilgrims

Exhibition showcases Islamic Ministry’s work for pilgrims
Updated 07 July 2022
SPA

Exhibition showcases Islamic Ministry’s work for pilgrims

Exhibition showcases Islamic Ministry’s work for pilgrims
  Exhibition open daily from 8 a.m. until midnight
Updated 07 July 2022
SPA

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh recently inaugurated the Oasis Exhibition in Makkah, which introduces the ministry’s technical projects to serve pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

The exhibition is open daily from 8 a.m. till midnight.

Al-Asheikh, who is also chairman of the supreme committee for the ministry’s works in Hajj and Umrah, was briefed on the interactive pavilions at the exhibition.

The pavilions showcase the ministry’s applications, including teaching Hajj and Umrah rituals using 3D technology, in addition to an e-library.

The minister also toured the pavilion of the library of Makkah, which displays rare manuscripts. It also has a special section for the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an. It showcases the complex’s achievements and works, and presents each guest with a gift.

Al-Asheikh also visited the pavilion of the scientific and advocacy programs organized by the ministry, represented by its agency for Islamic affairs inside and outside the Kingdom. It comes within the framework of its mission to serve Islam and Muslims around the world.

