What We Are Playing Today: Lakhma - Arabic card game

Updated 14 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Cards that have shapes on them are answered according to the name of the shape (moon, sun, and star)
Lakhma is an Arabic card game for two to 10 players that aims to cause maximum confusion.

It consists of 120 cards, each displaying different rules, and players choose to be dealt between four and eight cards that are distributed evenly and placed facedown.

The game (Lakhma means confusing in Saudi slang) begins with the first player throwing a card into the middle of the playing area and answering the question on it within three seconds. If the player is late answering or makes a mistake, they must take all the cards in the middle.

If a card names a color, the answer to the question will be related to the color of the text. If the text is in black, the answer will be linked to the background color. The same rule applies when the word Lakhma appears.

Cards that have shapes on them are answered according to the name of the shape (moon, sun, and star).

When the hand icon appears, players quickly place their hands on top of the cards in the middle. The last player to place their hand is the loser and takes all the cards.

Cards containing the word Elqot (catch) require the player to throw it and quickly point to another player while saying the word. Again, the chosen player must collect all the cards in the middle. The first player to get rid of all their cards wins.

Lakhma is available throughout Saudi Arabia at Virgin Megastrore, Jarir Bookstore, and online platforms.

