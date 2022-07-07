You are here

Makkah's Zamzam water production melds ancient history with modern technology

Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Hajj pilgrims welcomed with water that springs from a well in the Grand Mosque in the holy city
  • In 2010, a $186.6 million project was launched to automatically fill bottles and purify the water
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: As this year’s Hajj pilgrims make their way to Makkah, the providers of Zamzam are welcoming them with the water that springs from a well in the Grand Mosque, 21 meters east of the Kaaba.

Zamzam has an ancient history that goes back thousands of years to the era of Al-Khalil Ibrahim and his son Ismail.

The Zamazima (providers of Zamzam water) and their services have a long and distinguished history.

Hassan Abu Al-Faraj, the managing director and member of the board of directors at the Zamazima Co., told Arab News: “When the divine command was given to the Prophet of God Ibrahim, peace be upon him, to go to Makkah and leave his wife Hajar and his son Ismail, peace be upon him, in an uncultivated valley near the Sacred Mosque, he bid them farewell, left and did not turn back despite the repeated calls of his wife Hajar.

“He answered by saying: ‘I did this by God's command.’ After the water ran out and the child began to cry, his mother could no longer bear to see him crying, so she shunned him so she wouldn’t hear his cries. She headed toward Al-Safa and climbed the mountain, then went toward Al-Marwa and climbed the mountain as well. She walked from Safa to Marwa seven times and, during her seventh quest in Marwa, she heard a voice and said: ‘Help if you have any goodness (in your heart).’

“So the man, who was said to be Gabriel, hit the site of the well with his foot and water emerged from the ground. Hajar surrounded the sand and piled it up to preserve the water and uttered as she piled up the sand, ‘Zam zam, zam zam,’ which means ‘gather’ in the Syriac language. That is the meaning behind the name.

“In 1403 A.H. (1983), the Unified Zamazima Office, known as the Zamazima Co. now, was established to undertake the task of providing water to pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, providing Zamzam water at the guidance centers at the entrances to Makkah and in their residences throughout their stay in Makkah.

“Zamzam water is also distributed to pilgrims during their departure at the Tafweej centers at the exits of Makkah so that Zamzam water is the first and last thing pilgrims drink (from) the moment they enter and leave Makkah.”

In 2010, a project with an estimated cost of SR700 million ($186.6 million) was launched to automatically fill bottles and purify the water.




A picture taken on July 29, 2020 shows a pilgrim receiving water at the Grand Mosque complex in Makkah, at the start of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP/File Photo)

It consists of several buildings, including one for air compressors, a warehouse with unprocessed water containers, a building for production lines, and a warehouse for the processed bottles with a daily storage capacity of 200,000 bottles.

The factory’s total area exceeds 13,000 square meters. The building also has backup generators with a capacity of 10 megawatts and works with a system that controls and monitors all phases of the project, from pumping water from the well to the last stages of filling.

The production capacity of the automatic filling line for the Zamzam water bottling center ranges from 1,500 to 2,000 bottles per hour, with a daily quantity ranging from 33,000 to 44,000 bottles.

“During this year’s Hajj season, the Zamazima Co. prepared its operational plan, including working to provide Zamzam water to pilgrims from the moment of their arrival in Makkah until their departure through several main axes that are consistent with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the full care and great attention given by our wise government for pilgrims, to perform their rituals at ease and safely,” Al-Faraj told Arab News.

“Among the most prominent developments is the cancellation of the distribution of 20 liter Zamzam water bottles that were placed in refrigerators in the pilgrims’ residences and replacing them with bottles of 330 ml capacity to make them more accessible to pilgrims.

“The first program of the plan included working on preparing sites to distribute Zamzam water to pilgrims at guidance centers at Makkah’s entrances from Jeddah and Madinah. Each pilgrim receives two refrigerated bottles straight from cooling rooms and special sites. Supervisors and employees were also recruited to distribute bottles of Zamzam water to pilgrims during their arrival at the guidance center so that Zamzam water is the first thing that pilgrims drink.”

The second program sees the distribution of three 330 ml bottles to pilgrim accommodation daily through a digital channel that facilitates their delivery and confirms their receipt. There is also an internal and field control center to follow up and ensure the arrival of Zamzam water for pilgrims to their residence daily, from the moment of their arrival at their accommodation until they leave.




According to Islamic belief, Zamzam is a miraculously-generated source of water from God, which began thousands of years ago when Abraham's infant son Ishmael was thirsty and crying for water when it discovered a well by kicking the ground. (AFP/File Photo)

The under-secretary-general for services and field affairs and environmental protection investigation, Mohammed bin Musleh Al-Jabri, told Arab News that the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques worked through its service system to help visitors perform their rituals with ease and that one of those blessed services was the provision of Zamzam water.

The presidency ensures the water’s purity and its access to pilgrims and visitors in the easiest way, by drawing it from the well of Zamzam, purifying it, and distributing it automatically through the latest international technology to protect the water from pollution.

Its journey, from the well of Zamzam to the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, passes through several stages.

Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Saudi adventurer climbs highest peaks on all seven continents

Saudi adventurer climbs highest peaks on all seven continents
  • Al-Shaibani posted his journey to his thousands of followers and supporters on Twitter and Instagram
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi athlete, adventurer and entrepreneur Badr Al-Shaibani has climbed the highest mountain peaks of all seven continents, finishing the Seven Summits series after reaching Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world at an altitude of 8,848 meters, in May.

The Seven Summits are comprised of Mount Denali in North America, Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Elbrus in Europe, Vinson Massif in Antarctica, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Everest in Asia and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia.

“It’s bittersweet,” he says of the overall experience, “but to finish the Seven Summits is great because it was a long time in the making. I’m incredibly fortunate to have the ability to go to these places.”

Al-Shaibani posted his journey to his thousands of followers and supporters on Twitter and Instagram.

Describing his feeling to Arab News after his achievement, he said: “(The) last steps before I stepped on the summit of Denali and finished my Seven Summits challenge, I really had mixed emotions and feelings. It was a touching moment. I remembered the long hours of training and traveling to the different continents of the world.

“Volatile weather, cold, wind, tired, danger, effort, time, pressure, tension, and all of this crossed my mind. Seven years since I started taking on this challenge and a tape of memories from different mountains, I see it in front of my eyes. Praise Allah for safety and all thanks and gratitude to those who encouraged and motivated me.”

The 42-year-old adventurer began his journey in 2015 when he raised the Saudi flag on Kilimanjaro.

“My goal was to finish the Seven Summits in 2022,” he said.

“It all began seven years ago when I attended a workshop by a motivational speaker in Dubai, and I remember when he said that most people are sitting in their comfort zone doing the same things every day. As an adventurer himself, he motivated us to leave this comfort zone and start to search for an adventure and reach the top mountains.

“So, I decided to go to Africa and climb Mount Kilimanjaro. I really enjoyed it because I was disconnected from the whole world for two weeks, no phone … no people around you, and that was the turning point of my journey with climbing mountains.”

Going on mountaineering trips at every opportunity, Al-Shaibani began intentionally focusing on life outside of his comfort zone.

During his adventures, he was exposed to numerous challenges, with harsh weather conditions a particular feature. Temperatures during his exploits regularly dropped below -30 C.

Al-Shaibani noted that it took him 60 days to climb Everest and that he went to Denali immediately after that because his body had become accustomed to the high peaks and the cold weather.

The Denali summit, which is 6,190 meters above sea level, proved to be one of the most challenging climbs Al-Shaibani has undertaken in his mountaineering career. His adventure was hampered by terrible weather conditions that exposed him to storms and wind speeds of 80 kilometers per hour. His success in the final stage of the Seven Summits climb would not have been possible without his patience, strong will, and determination.

He stated that his greatest achievement was the ascent to the summit of Everest due to the cold weather and climatic fluctuations, and the lack of oxygen due to the area’s altitude. He also mentioned that he saw the bodies of other adventurers in an area called the “death zone” due to this shortage.

“One of the most surreal memories I had is watching helicopters drop a long line of dead climbers off the mountain,” he said.

“Of course, sometimes when I sit with myself, I think so many times why I am doing this? I should be sitting home with my family … traveling with family. So, all these thoughts crossed my mind, but with my dedication and determination, I kept going,” he said.

The Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal congratulated Al-Shaibani as he reached the top of Everest.

“He called me as I reached the top of Everest, and I will always cherish that call,” he told Arab News.

As he conquered the Seven Summits, Al- Shaibani said his dream was not over yet.

“Nothing is higher than Everest, but to go higher, it means the moon or space. Definitely, it will be my next challenge, and I already signed myself for space astronaut training in Russia.”

Saudi women step up to command crowds during Hajj

The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Updated 07 July 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi women step up to command crowds during Hajj

The Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
  • 'Working to serve pilgrims is a great honor that we take pride in'
Updated 07 July 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi women are at the forefront of female crowd management during this year’s Hajj for the first time, as per the directives of the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudaia.

Nouf Qahl, the undersecretary for the Assistance Agency for Women’s Grouping and Crowds, told Arab News that the Kingdom has become a world leader in crowd management due to its handling of the annual pilgrimage, where millions of Muslims flock to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj and Umrah.

“Crowd management is one of the most difficult management sciences that requires the (cooperation) of dozens of other administrative agencies of various services. The difficulty of crowd management lies in how to deal with crowds from different cultures, languages and behaviors,” she said.

Qahl said that her agency was founded at the beginning of this year and has around 130 female employees.

Crowd management is one of the most difficult management sciences that requires the (cooperation) of dozens of other administrative agencies of various services. The difficulty of crowd management lies in how to deal with crowds from different cultures, languages and behaviors.

Nouf Qahl, Undersecretary Assistance Agency for Women’s Grouping and Crowds

She said that its top objective, as part of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, was to “facilitate pilgrims to perform all their rituals with ease and peace, and enrich their experience in the land of the Two Holy Mosques.”

Qahl added: “Our mission at the agency is to assist and smoothly lead women’s crowd to designated areas for women to pray and perform their rituals in a safe environment such as to ensure grouping (and leading) women coming for Umrah and Hajj to the Mataf to perform the circumambulation, to vacate the women’s prayer area after the prayers, and preparing to receive other groups of women around the clock. Working to serve pilgrims is a great honor that we take pride in.”

The agency is prepared to receive female pilgrims daily until 9 p.m. at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Most women will come after the Asr prayer, to break their fast, and pray Maghrib and Isha.

“We will ensure the integration of efforts with the administrations concerned with crowd to complete the grouping phases for Tawaf Al-Ifadah and Tawaf Al-Wada,” she said.

Crowd management expert Akram Jan said that the Kingdom’s practitioners are playing a leading role in discovering and implementing the latest best international practices.

He added that Saudi Arabia has become a pioneer in organizing crowds. It has managed to provide the best services and facilities and ensure a smooth flow of movement in the circumambulation space around the Kaaba, its upper floors, roof, and all of the masa’s floors.

He noted that there are technological ways to analyze the crowds and determine the optimum numbers based on calculating the available space. This method is also used for organizing crowds in large squares in Europe. It calculates with high precision, allowing observers and analysts to predict the numbers.

Saudi minister inspects health facilities for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajil visit Makkah and holy sites. (SPA)
Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajil visit Makkah and holy sites. (SPA)
Updated 07 July 2022
SPA

Saudi minister inspects health facilities for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajil visit Makkah and holy sites. (SPA)
  • 23 hospitals and 147 health centers have been prepared for this year's Hajj season
Updated 07 July 2022
SPA

MINA: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajil has inspected hospitals and other health facilities in Makkah and the holy sites to ensure they are up to standard for the pilgrims.

The minister started with a tour of Mina Al-Wadi Hospital where he was briefed on the progress of work and treatment services that will be provided by the hospital to the pilgrims during Hajj. He also toured the hospital’s various departments and listened to a detailed lecture from its director.

Mina Al-Wadi Hospital has a total capacity of 160 beds. The emergency department includes 24 beds, with six beds for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, four for suspected cases of respiratory diseases, four for dialysis, 25 for intensive care, and 24 for heat stroke.

There are also 15 outpatient clinics in the hospital, with 550 employees from administrative, technical, and medical departments working around the clock.

Al-Jalajil then visited the emergency complex in Al-Me’aisem, touring the complex and the exhibition hall, and inspecting the death refrigerators of the complex of the holy sites.

This complex is considered a vital facility of the Ministry of Health in Makkah and the holy sites, and provides its services throughout the year, especially during the Hajj season.

The minister also visited the Mina Al-Jisr Hospital, where he toured its various departments and clinics, including the heat stroke unit, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation center, and the intensive care department.

Al-Jalajil visited the Makkah Area Crisis and Disaster Management Center and was briefed on its plans.

The center is a strategic arsenal in the region’s governmental services, enhancing the operations related to managing any health disasters across the Kingdom.

The center aims to elevate coordination between relevant departments and was designed with the highest levels of architectural, construction and functional standards.

The minister concluded his inspections with a visit to Mina Emergency Hospital and to the health command and control room in Makkah and the holy sites.

The Ministry of Health prepared 23 hospitals and 147 health centers for this year’s Hajj season, increasing its capacity to 5,000 beds in Makkah, the holy sites and Madinah.

Some 25,000 qualified health practitioners are involved in providing healthcare to the pilgrims.

Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali

Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali. (Supplied)
Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali. (Supplied)
Updated 07 July 2022
SPA

Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali

Saudi FM meets Indian counterpart in Bali. (Supplied)
  • The meeting was held on the sidelines of a gathering between the foreign ministers representing the G20 countries
Updated 07 July 2022
SPA

BALI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Indian counterpart Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of a gathering between the foreign ministers representing the G20 countries.

The ministers discussed Saudi-Indian bilateral relations across several fields of joint cooperation, sharing opportunities to enhance their links to achieve more stability and prosperity for the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam Al-Thaqafi, and the director general of the office of the minister of foreign affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

2,200 scouts serving as Hajj volunteers

The scouts will help with the 1m pilgrims taking part. (SPA)
The scouts will help with the 1m pilgrims taking part. (SPA)
Updated 07 July 2022
SALEH FAREED

2,200 scouts serving as Hajj volunteers

The scouts will help with the 1m pilgrims taking part. (SPA)
  • Serving pilgrims is an honor, say Saudi scouts
Updated 07 July 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: More than 2,000 volunteers have been deployed around the holy sites in Makkah to help Hajj pilgrims with direction and guidance, according to the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association.

Every year from across the Kingdom, thousands of volunteers serve people during the Hajj season. Men and women, young and old, put their effort into helping pilgrims to achieve all that they want, providing everything they need to enhance their security, and enabling them to perform their rituals easily and conveniently.

HIGHLIGHT

There are 400 scouts involved in organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories, and pharmacies, and guiding them to their destinations after leaving the hospitals and health centers.

Overseas pilgrims were welcomed by volunteers stationed in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah.

The Saudi Arabia Scout Association works with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to help pilgrims each year, assessing their needs, advising scouts on their roles and responsibilities, and working out where best to position scouts.

During his recent visit to camps at the holy sites, association vice chief Abdullah Al-Fahad said scouts and guides had recently conducted a survey in Mina and Arafat to collect field information on Hajj camps and identify major landmarks.

More than 60 scouts and scout leaders from Jeddah Education are also participating this year in receiving and serving pilgrims and facilitating their arrival at the Hajj and Umrah halls complex at King Abdulaziz International Airport as part of the Labbaik volunteer project initiative.

The director of student activities at Jeddah Education and chairman of the executive committee of the Labbaik project, Awad Al-Otaibi, said: “Those young scouts volunteer to provide the services needed by those coming to perform the Hajj rituals at the Hajj and Umrah halls, in cooperation with all government and private agencies operating and supporting them at the airport.”

Ali bin Salem Al-Omari, head of the scout activity department at Jeddah Education, said: "The participation of the Jeddah Education scouts is to receive, guide, and assist pilgrims arriving on international flights coming from different countries and direct them inside the halls to departure. They help the elderly, provide meals, distribute water, and everything the pilgrims need until they leave the airport and head to Makkah.”

Boy scouts at the scout center at the Ministry of Sport have also surveyed Mina to collect field information and identify landmarks so they can later carry out the process of helping lost people.

Muhammad Al-Suwailem, director-general of youth activities at the Ministry of Sport, said the ministry was honored to be one of the government sectors providing services to pilgrims at the holy sites.

Ahmed Al-Athwan, who is in charge of technical affairs at the association, said serving pilgrims was an honor, and scouts were honored to participate.

The commander of the Aziziyah camp, Abdulaziz Al-Rubai, expressed his happiness at the great honor of serving pilgrims and supporting government sectors in facilitating them.

He said such an occasion was an opportunity for them to show their efforts and reflect the image of Saudi youth who were committed to the teachings of their religion and preserving their country’s capabilities.

The main role of the scouts is to assist stranded pilgrims. They have undergone training in counseling and issuing guides and maps.

Scouts also help maintain a safe and healthy environment, monitoring street vendors and unlicensed shops, and other irregularities around the holy sites.

The association has also started supporting the Ministry of Health at hospitals and health centers in Makkah and the holy sites.

There are 400 scouts involved in organizing the entry of pilgrims and visitors, directing them to clinics, medical laboratories, and pharmacies, and guiding them to their destinations after leaving the hospitals and health centers.

Scout group leader Abdullah Al-Saharan said trained team members, including scouts, roving scouts, scout leaders, and girl scouts, had been stationed at nine hospitals and 11 health centers.

