ECB climate stress test flags $71bn risk to euro zone banks

Updated 20 sec ago
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

ECB climate stress test flags $71bn risk to euro zone banks
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT: A sudden jump in carbon prices coupled with floods and droughts this year would lead to losses of at least 70 billion euros ($71.1 billion) for the euro zone’s largest banks, the European Central Bank said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The ECB said the estimate in its first climate stress test significantly understated actual losses for the 41 banks in the sample because it focused only on credit and market risk and did not take account of indirect effects such as an economic downturn.

This could soon become relevant as the euro zone struggles with drought, rising energy prices and possibly even a halt to gas supplies from Russia in the autumn in retaliation for sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Banks and other companies are under increasing pressure from shareholders and environmental groups to act quickly to reduce the carbon footprint of their activities.

The central bank’s test also found that most euro zone banks did not have a framework for modelling climate risk and did not typically take it into account when granting loans.

“Euro area banks must urgently step up efforts to measure and manage climate risk, closing the current data gaps and adopting good practices that are already present in the sector,” said the ECB’s chief supervisor, Andrea Enria.

The findings will not have an impact on the amount of capital banks need to have this year and will only feed into its supervisory work “from a qualitative point of view,” the ECB said.

But reality could catch up with banks quickly, according to activist group Positive Money Europe. The group says it expects euro zone households to face a “triple whammy” of higher living costs, more expensive fuels and heftier mortgage payments as the ECB raises interest rates.

“Far more people across Europe are going to struggle to repay their mortgages in the coming years than the ECB’s results today suggest,” said Stanislas Jourdan, executive director of Positive Money Europe, which campaigns for more sustainable finance.

The ECB is carrying out a separate “thematic review” to gauge banks’ progress toward incorporating climate and environmental risk into their business. It expects them to meet its expectations by the end of 2024 at the latest.

The Bank of France was first among central banks to undertake a climate stress test of banks and insurers last year, followed by the Bank of England.

In its exercise, the Bank of England found that banks and insurers that fail to manage climate risks as a “first-order” issue could face a 10-15 percent hit to annual profit and higher capital requirements. 

Topics: European Central Bank (ECB)

Mastercard appoints new General Manager for MENA

Mastercard appoints new General Manager for MENA
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Mastercard appoints new General Manager for MENA

Updated 12 sec ago
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mastercard has appointed Adam Jones as the new country general manager of its Middle East and North Africa Central cluster, as it works together with Saudi Arabia towards the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

According to a press release, Jones will lead Mastercard’s operations across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Iraq.

Jones will work together with Maria Medvedeva, vice president for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to materialize the Vision 2030 goals aimed at ensuring diversity and inclusion, empowering youth, and strengthening the involvement of women in the Kingdom to emerge as business leaders.

“The Kingdom is setting the pace for digital acceleration, providing a glimpse of what the future holds for the payments solutions sector,” said Jones.

Medvedeva said, “At Mastercard we strive to empower youth and female leaders to fulfill their potential as innovators and change-makers, reshaping the cultural landscape of the Kingdom to enter the new era of inclusive opportunity. I am proud to be able to set an example across the region and the world.”

Topics: Mastercard Vision 2030

Commodities Update — Gold inches up; Wheat at one-week high; Copper retreats

Updated 20 min 58 sec ago
Updated 20 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold inches up; Wheat at one-week high; Copper retreats

Commodities Update — Gold inches up; Wheat at one-week high; Copper retreats
Updated 20 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold was marginally up on Friday, as the dollar clung to its 20-year peak, setting prices on course for their biggest weekly drop in eight by driving down demand for bullion. 

Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent at $1,744.07 per ounce by 0323 GMT. 

US gold futures were flat at $1,739.70.

Silver down

Spot silver dipped 0.3 percent to $19.28 per ounce, and platinum firmed 0.1 percent to $874.50, but both were set for weekly losses. 

Palladium climbed 0.6 percent to $2,002.50, and has gained about 2 percent for the week.

Wheat climbs

Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 2 percent and touched a one-week high on Friday, building on the previous session’s rally as easing concerns over a global recession and worries about lower production in Argentina underpinned the market.

Corn and soybeans rose for a third consecutive session.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 2.2 percent at $8.55 a bushel, as of 0229 GMT, after climbing to its highest since July 1 at $8.55-1/4 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn rose 1.2 percent to $6.03-1/4 a bushel and soybeans gained 1.2 percent at $13.81-3/4 a bushel.

Copper rebounding in Shanghai Futures Exchange

Copper retreated in London on Friday and was on track for its fifth straight weekly loss, as worries about COVID-19 curbs in China outweighed hopes for stimulus for the top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5 percent to $7,780 a ton by 0428 GMT.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded August copper contract ended morning trade 1.2 percent higher at $8,787.83 a ton, off a session high of 60,540 yuan.

Copper rose sharply on Thursday following a Bloomberg News report saying China was considering allowing local governments to sell $220 billion of special bonds in the second half of this year to boost infrastructure funding.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Commodities Update Gold wheat copper

Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fears; Russia to take control of Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project

Updated 53 min 21 sec ago
Updated 53 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fears; Russia to take control of Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project

Oil Updates — Crude slips on recession fears; Russia to take control of Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project
Updated 53 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Friday as recession fears continued to weigh on sentiment, though worries over tight global supplies capped price declines.

Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $104.40 a barrel by 0311 GMT, dropping away after a near 4 percent rebound on Thursday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 41 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $102.32 a barrel, having settled 4.2 percent higher a day earlier.

Both contracts are set for their second straight weekly loss. 

Trade this week was marked by a sharp sell-off on Tuesday, when WTI slid 8 percent and Brent tumbled 9 percent. Brent’s $10.73 drop was the third biggest for the contract since it started trading in 1988.

Moscow to take control of Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project

A senior Russian lawmaker said on Thursday that Moscow would take control of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in which ExxonMobil, Japan’s SODECO and India’s ONGC Videsh are partners, a week after taking over the neighboring Sakhalin-2.

Pavel Zavalny, head of the energy committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament, said the move was an obvious next step.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters no decision had been taken on Sakhalin-1.

Petroecuador lifts force majeure on flagship Oriente crude

Ecuador’s state-run oil firm Petroecuador has lifted the force majeure declaration it enforced over exports of its flagship crude Oriente following the end of anti-government protests last week, it said in a notification to clients seen by Reuters.

In a notification to clients this week signed by International Trade Manager Pablo Noboa, Petroecuador said it would lift the force majeure on Oriente with immediate effect.

The company added that operations linked to its Napo crude production had also been affected by protests, which will require the rescheduling of some cargoes originally planned to be exported in July.

“Once the force majeure has been overcome, we will officially notify parties to coordinate the operational restart and rescheduling,” said the document.

Protests in the country erupted on June 13 and ran for more than a fortnight, leaving eight dead and severely impacting Ecuador’s oil industry, its main source of income. Demonstrators forced fuel price cuts and legal reforms in the oil and mining industries.

The protests, led by indigenous leaders, cut the Andean country’s oil output by half of the 500,000 barrel-per-day pre-conflict level, and motivated a wide force majeure declaration, ultimately enforced over Petroecuador’s Oriente crude exports.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates crude oil Sakhalin-1

Asian stocks rise ahead of US payrolls but Abe shooting jolts sentiment

Updated 08 July 2022
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Asian stocks rise ahead of US payrolls but Abe shooting jolts sentiment

Asian stocks rise ahead of US payrolls but Abe shooting jolts sentiment
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Asian shares advanced on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown cooled somewhat, though news of the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe jolted Japanese shares and drove up the safe-haven yen.

Abe was shot while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said, causing the dollar to fall as much as 0.4 percent on the yen, and the Nikkei share index to pare its gains.

The share benchmark was last up 0.5 percent having hit a 10-day high earlier in the session.

“While the details are still scanty, risk aversion is bound to pick up and global equities may see some selloffs,” said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

“We saw risk aversion building in with yen gaining on the knee-jerk reaction, and this move may intensify as London gets in,” she added.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, MIAPJ0000PUS, was last trading up 0.3 percent also having pared earlier gains, with South Korea’s KOSPI index leading the charge up 0.8 percent and set for its best week in five months.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures traded flat and S&P500 e-mini futures lost 0.4 percent however.

The Asian share rally followed a positive close for the three major US indices overnight on encouraging comments from Federal Reserve officials. Governor Christopher Waller called recession fears “overblown,” while St.

Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard said he saw a “good chance” of a soft landing for the economy.

Waller suggested the Fed would likely attempt to tackle inflation with a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July and a 50-basis-point hike in September. However, he said, “if inflation just doesn’t seem to be coming down, we have to do more,” allowing for possible future 25-basis-point hikes.

The latest indicator of the health of the US economy is due later in the day with the release of US non-farm payrolls data. The consensus expectation is for 268,000 jobs to have been added in May.

“How the market will react to deviations from this expectation is debatable,” said ING’s Robert Carnell and Iris Pang in a client note. “You could argue that a stronger figure will mean the Fed has more work to do, and so raises the prospects of a harder landing. But sometimes the market reaction is more simplistic than you might imagine.”

Sterling held steady at $1.201 after putting on 0.8 percent overnight when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would resign, essentially back where it was at the beginning of the week after experiencing a rocky few days amid British political turmoil.

“In our view, GBP is likely to soon unwind its gains given the weakening prospect of the UK economy,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Carol Kong.

The euro meanshile continued to languish at $1.0149, around its 20 year low.

Oil prices were volatile, as recession fears continued to weigh on sentiment, though worries over tight global supplies capped price declines.

Brent crude was last up 0.55 percent at $105.26 per barrel, while US Crude CLc1 was up 0.17 percent at $102.9.

US Treasury yields were a fraction lower, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes at 2.9798 percent and the two-year yield at 2.9976 percent.

Bitcoin jumped 1.7 percent percent to $22,200 around its highest price in more than three weeks. It is up nearly 15 percent this week, on course for its best week since early May.
 

Topics: Asian markets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe

Middle East governments must innovate to unlock green investment in region, study advises

Updated 08 July 2022
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

Middle East governments must innovate to unlock green investment in region, study advises

Middle East governments must innovate to unlock green investment in region, study advises
  • The report was published by the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government in Dubai and co-authored by Jeffrey Beyer, MD of Zest Associates, a UAE-based sustainability consultancy.
  • ‘The MENA region has an opportunity to capitalize on its resources, create jobs and tackle climate change, but this will require much greater investment from the private sector,’ said Beyer.
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Governments in the Middle East and North Africa need to adopt new tools and policies and collaborate to accelerate the shift to a low-carbon economy, according to a new report.

It was was published by the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government in Dubai and co-authored by Jeffrey Beyer, managing director of Zest Associates, a UAE-based sustainability consultancy.

“The MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region has an opportunity to capitalize on its resources, create jobs and tackle climate change, but this will require much greater investment from the private sector,” said Beyer.

“There are actions governments can take now that are low-cost, relatively easy to implement and would have a big impact in making the Middle East a more attractive environment for green investment.”

The report, titled “Financing a Green Transition in MENA,” was funded by HSBC, the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the region. It focuses on how the region might finance a post-COVID green recovery, and examines green finance activities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman and Qatar.

It offers a series of regional and country-level recommendations for ways in which governments can mobilize the $230 billion annual funding needed for the Arab world to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, a key measure of the transition to net-zero emissions.

“HSBC is playing a leading role in mobilizing the transition to a global net-zero economy, not just by financing it but by helping to shape and influence the global policy agenda,” said Sabrin Rahman, HSBC’s managing director, head of sustainability for Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

“This report sets out measures the Middle East region can implement to ensure competitiveness and connectivity but also to stimulate new sectors, employment and business models to attract international investment flows.”

Governments in the MENA region are well-positioned to shape the ways in which green finance can be raised and channeled, according to the report. Government expenditure as a percentage of gross domestic product is high in many of the countries examined, averaging 20 percent of GDP and reaching 28 percent in Saudi Arabia, compared with a global average of 17 percent.

The MENA region is also home to some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, alongside many powerful state-owned enterprises.

“There are many success stories from across the Middle East that show how government action can create the conditions for green investment to flow. For example, the UAE Sustainable Finance Working Group is establishing common standards that will channel finance toward the UAE’s sustainability goals,” said Beyer.

“In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Electric Company has developed a green sukuk framework that has allowed it to tap into capital markets using a traditional Islamic finance instrument. Initiatives like these can be adapted to mobilize green finance in other countries in the region.”

According to the report, there are two main ways countries in MENA can increase green investments from the private sector. One is taking steps to improve the “enabling environment,” conditions that affect the viability of sustainable investments, including policy and governance frameworks, as well as programs or initiatives that help finance flow. For example, countries could launch Green Investment Banks, establish entities to facilitate energy-efficiency markets, and develop a common green taxonomy.

The other is by adopting specific financial and economic tools to raise and deploy capital, manage risks, and mobilize private-sector investment. For example, countries could issue green bonds or green sukuk, tap into international climate finance, and use sovereign wealth funds and state-owned enterprises to finance and operate new, low-carbon industries.

The national recommendations reflect unique domestic circumstances and focus on areas in which action is currently limited or completely absent, rather than suggesting that existing initiatives be enhanced or scaled up.

The regional recommendations target areas in which collaboration would deliver stronger returns than if the measures were implemented by each country individually.

“There are areas where collaboration among countries in MENA has the potential to be a game changer in the transition to net zero,” said Beyer.

“For example, establishing a MENA carbon market would be a cost-effective way of lowering carbon emissions whilst remaining regionally competitive, and creating a standard definition or ‘taxonomy’ for what counts as ‘green’ would bring clarity to investors, unlock sustainable finance and avoid greenwashing.”

The findings of the report were presented by Beyer during a panel on green finance at the Arab Green Summit in Dubai on June 21-22. Its authors hope it will be a resource for governments in the MENA region as they attempt to attract investment for renewable-energy projects, energy-efficiency improvements, low-carbon transport, and green buildings.

Topics: climate change

