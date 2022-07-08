You are here

Eid exodus sparks superspreader fears in Bangladesh as COVID cases spike
About 10 million Bangladeshis expected to travel home for Eid from Dhaka alone, where crowds have been flocking to railway and bus stations over the weekend. (Supplied)
  • Millions of Bangladeshis will travel home over the weekend to spend Eid Al-Adha with families
  • New outbreak in Bangladesh is fueled by a new sub-variant of the omicron strain
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Eid holidays could prove to be a coronavirus superspreader event in Bangladesh, experts said on Friday, as the number of new cases has risen to its highest level since February.

Millions of Bangladeshis, who no longer wear masks or follow other pandemic precautions, have started to travel home, where they will gather at mosques, markets and family celebrations during the holiday that will start on Saturday evening and run through July 13.

The exodus to rural areas from urban centers — where most of the new COVID-19 cases have been recorded — comes as the average daily caseload has risen to nearly 2,000 from just about 50 one month ago, according to data from the health ministry. The last time the daily average hit this high was in late February.

“Observing the infection rate, we were fearing a new wave in this time. Probably, we are at the peak of transmission,” Dr. Mohammad Mushtuq Husain, a public health expert and adviser to the government-run Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told Arab News.

“Many people are traveling to the countryside areas during this Eid Al-Adha. It may trigger further spread of the virus. We may witness another round of increase in infection rate after two weeks of the festival.”

He said the new outbreak was fueled by a new sub-variant of omicron — the highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 which wreaked havoc around the world last year.

Dr. A.S.M. Alamgir, former chief scientific officer at IEDCR, said the current pandemic situation was a “cause of concern” as he blamed the spike in infections on public defiance of health rules.

“We are experiencing an infection rate of around 17 percent now,” he told Arab News. “It’s a new wave in the country.”

About 10 million Bangladeshis are expected to travel home for Eid from the capital Dhaka alone, where crowds of people have been flocking to railway and bus stations over the weekend.

“I am fearing to get infected,” said Forhad Hossain, a 43-year-old traveling from Dhaka to Gaibandha in the country’s north. “There is no way to maintain social distancing while traveling during Eid. Buses are overloaded.”

But for people such as Lovely Begum, a 35-year-old who was traveling to Jamalpur, some 135 km from the capital, there was no other time she could travel as the days before Eid were the only ones when she could take time off.

“We have holidays on Eid only for couple of days,” she said, after taking a cramped train from Dhaka. “I had no other options since my parents are living in a village.”

Bangladesh COVID-19 Eid Al-Adha 2022

Firefighters, aircraft fight blaze near France's Mediterranean coast

Reuters

  • Nearly 700 firefighters were tackling the blaze in the Gard department
  • Eighteen firefighters have been hurt tackling the fire
PARIS: Airborne French firefighters and hundreds of emergency crew battled on Friday to bring under control a wildlife near the Mediterranean coast, local authorities said.
Nearly 700 firefighters were tackling the blaze in the Gard department, which had burned more than 600 hectares (1,480 acres) and forced the evacuation of some residents.
“The fire went on all night and is still not under control but the situation is now more favorable,” the Gard department prefect said in a statement.
Eighteen firefighters have been hurt tackling the fire. It would take several more days to extinguish the blaze, a fire brigade spokesman said.
Public access to forests in the Gard was prohibited until Monday.
The location of the fire is little more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Mediterranean coast, where a mix of high temperatures, tinder-box conditions and strong winds is forecast in coming days.

France wildfires Mediterranean coast

Suspected rebels kill 13 in DR Congo attack

AFP

  • The ADF has been accused of massacring Congolese civilians and carrying out terrorist attacks in neighboring Uganda
BENI, DR Congo: Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels have killed 13 people and torched a clinic in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said Friday.
Kasereka Ise Mighambo, the mayor of Lume in North Kivu province, said ADF fighters entered the town Thursday night and burned down a health clinic, killing four patients inside.
He added that the militants killed nine more civilians before retreating into Virunga National Park, a world-renowned wildlife haven in Congo’s conflict-torn east.
Local nurse Kule Bwengue also said health authorities had registered 13 deaths in the attack.
A Congolese army spokesman, Captain Antony Mualushayi, reported the loss of nine lives, including those of three children.
He added that an armed group “that supports ADF terrorists” conducted the raid.
AFP was unable to independently confirm the details of the attack.
Claimed by the Daesh group as its Central African offshoot, the ADF has been accused of massacring Congolese civilians and carrying out terrorist attacks in neighboring Uganda.
The DRC and Uganda launched a joint offensive against the ADF in November 2021 to crush the rebels, but violence against civilians continues.
More than 120 armed groups roam eastern DRC.

DR Congo

European Court of Human Rights slams Greece over mass refugee drowning

Arab News

  • 11 died in 2014 incident in Aegean Sea; survivors included Afghans, Syrians, Palestinian
  • Court noted ‘significant delay’ in rescue operation, ‘degrading treatment’ of survivors
LONDON: The European Court of Human Rights has condemned Greek authorities for acting unlawfully in failing to protect refugees in a 2014 mass drowning in the Aegean Sea that left 11 dead.

The landmark ruling also found that Greek officials subjected 12 of the survivors to degrading treatment when they reached land by strip-searching them, and failed to conduct an effective investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boat’s sinking that led to the drowning.

In its judgement, the court said Greek authorities violated the refugees’ human rights on three counts “by failing to protect them, by failing to conduct an adequate investigation and by subjecting them to degrading treatment.”

Sixteen survivors of the incident — 13 Afghans, two Syrians and a Palestinian — said the Greek coastguard were responsible for the sinking when they towed the boat at high speed toward Turkey in what is known as a pushback operation, The Independent reported.

Greek authorities refuted the allegation of a pushback operation, saying the boat capsized because of panic and sudden movements of those onboard as it was being towed to the Greek island of Farmakonisi.

However, the court raised concern about a “significant delay” in the mobilization and arrival of additional rescue resources that could have saved more lives, with a 13-minute delay between the boat’s sinking and a rescue helicopter being called.

A press release from the ECHR said: “The court noted that the government had not provided any explanation as to the specific omissions and delays in the present case and that serious questions arose as to the manner in which the operation had been conducted and organised.”

On arrival in Farmakonisi, survivors remained under the control of the authorities and were taken to an open-air basketball court and ordered to undress, before being subjected to a body search in front of the other survivors and a group of soldiers.

The court said given that they had just survived a sinking and some had lost relatives, the survivors were “undoubtedly in a situation of extreme stress and had already been experiencing feelings of intense pain and grief.”

It ordered Greece to pay €330,000 ($335,966) to the survivors, with one receiving €100,000, three receiving a shared €80,000, another being awarded €40,000 and the remaining 11 receiving €10,000 each.

Speaking to The Independent, the charity Refugee Support Aegean described the ruling as “historic” and a “victory for human rights and the rule of law, thanks to tireless efforts from civil society and the legal community.”

Greece

The late PM Abe: A true friend of the Arab World

Diana Farah
Arab News Japan

The late PM Abe: A true friend of the Arab World

  • Throughout his time in office, Abe was known for his foreign policy, particularly with the Arab world
  • In 2020, Abe toured the Arab world, visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman
DUBAI: Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo passed away on July 8 at 67-years-old, after being shot during an election speech in Nara Prefecture.

Abe was the longest serving Prime Minister in Japan’s political history. He held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020. Abe was Japan’s youngest prime minister since World War II when he first took office. 

Throughout his time in office, Abe was known for his foreign policy, particularly with the Arab world. He played a big role in strengthening the cooperation and friendly relations between the Middle East and Japan.

In 2020, Abe toured the Arab world, visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

In January that year, Abe arrived in Saudi Arabia and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Abe got the full support from the Crown Prince for the MSDF mission, which is aimed at gathering information to ensure safe navigation by ships related to Japan in the region.

Two P-3C patrol planes of the MSDF set out on their mission in January and the MSDF’s Takanami destroyer left for the Middle East on Feb. 2, 2020.

The two leaders agreed then to maintain efforts that would ensure stability and peace in the region.

During his trip, the former Japanese Prime Minister’s tour of AlUla cast a spotlight on the ancient Nabataean site. It was his last stop before continuing to the UAE and Oman.

Abe also met with Saudi’s King Salman in Riyadh and confirmed their cooperation toward the successes of the Group of 20 meetings to be hosted by Saudi Arabia this. In their 40-minute talk, the king expressed expectations that his country and Japan will deepen their strategic partnership in various fields, not only in the area of energy.

In the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Abe and the two counterparts discussed efforts to boost diplomatic ties in order to ease tensions in the region.

The two also witnessed the signing of the UAE-Japan Strategic Energy Cooperation Agreement between the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council.

The agreement was represented presented by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of Japan, for the storage of over 8 million barrels of crude oil at storage facilities in Japan, reported WAM.

The last leg of Abe’s Arab tour was in Oman, where the former PM met with Haitham bin Tareq, who took office following the death of long-serving Sultan Qaboos.

Abe offered his condolences for the death of the Sultan. They also agreed to cooperate for regional stability and to develop their bilateral relations, said a Japanese foreign ministry statement.

In 2015, Abe visited Egypt, Jordan, Israel and Palestine to reaffirm the friendly relationship with major countries in Middle East.

Abe engaged in encouraging the realization of peace between Israel and Palestine, which is indispensable for the stability of the region.

In Jordan, Abe vowed to support the country that was on the frontline of efforts to counter Daesh.

Japan and Jordan enjoy an extremely amicable relationship based on the close ties between the Imperial Family and the Royal Family, and active exchanges between the countries’ leaders continue.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Abe reaffirmed that the strategic relationship between the two countries would be developed further, and they would continue to cooperate on promoting peace and stability.

At the time, Abe expressed concern about the chain of violence and mistrust in Israel and Palestine, and requested that actions that are likely to escalate the conflict be avoided.

He strongly requested a review of the suspension of the return of tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority that was being implemented by Israel, and also requested a halt to settlement activities, which violate international law.

In his meeting with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abba in 2015, Abe directly conveyed his intention to strengthen Japan’s commitment and support for Palestine’s nation-building effort, including assistance of 100 million US dollars in order to achieve a two-state solution.

Prime Minister Abe requested Palestine, which was undertaking diplomatic measures at the UN and international organizations, to refrain from any actions, which undermine efforts for resumption of negotiations and Middle East peace.

The term Abenomics was coined in 2012 after Abe implemented economic policies to revive Japan’s economy out of deflation. When Prime Minister Abe assumed office in 2012, the country was still recovering from the 2008/09 recession.

The late minister also played a big role in the winning of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Abe filed his unexpected resignation in late August of 2020, citing a chronic illness. The ex-PM was known for his personal relations with foreign leaders around the world and his strong ties with the likes of Saudi’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other Arab leaders.

Abe Shinzo Japan

Russian forces unlikely to leave southern Ukraine, ambassador says

Reuters

  • Ukraine forces would be pushed back from all of Donbas
LONDON: Russia will defeat Ukrainian forces in the whole of the eastern Donbas region and is unlikely to withdraw from a vast swathe of land across Ukraine’s southern coast, Russia’s ambassador to London said.
Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russian forces have taken control of a big chunk of territory across Ukraine’s southern flank above Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and is slowly pushing Ukrainian forces out of two Russian-backed rebel regions of east Ukraine which it has recognized as independent states.
When asked how the conflict might end, Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin said Ukraine forces would be pushed back from all of Donbas and that it was difficult to see Russian and Russian-backed forces withdrawing from the south of Ukraine.
“We are going to liberate all of the Donbas,” Kelin said in an interview in his London residence where Winston Churchill used to discuss World War Two strategy with Josef Stalin’s ambassador.
“Of course it is difficult to predict the withdrawal of our forces from the southern part of Ukraine because we have already experience that after withdrawal, provocations start and all the people are being shot and all that.”
Sooner or later, Kelin said, Ukraine would have to decide: strike a peace deal with Russia or “continue slipping down this hill” to ruin.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

