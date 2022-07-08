You are here

Al-Issa urges Muslims to glorify Allah in Arafat Day sermon

Muslim World League head Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa gives Arafat sermon at Nimrah Mosque in Makkah during Hajj. (SPA)
Hajj pilgrims were urged to take advantage of their time at the holy sites to supplicate and seek forgiveness from Allah. (SPA)
Pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat on Friday and prayed at Nimrah Mosque. (SPA)
Pilgrims at Mount Arafat listened to the sermon by Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa. (SPA)
Updated 08 July 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Love and compassion are key tenets of the faith, says MWL leader
  • Believers must avoid actions causing hatred and division
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: Muslims should praise the Almighty and become ambassadors for Islam by always following its precepts on good behavior, said Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, during the Arafat Day sermon delivered at Namirah Mosque on Friday.

Addressing the pilgrims and Muslims around the world, he said good deeds would guarantee happiness in this life and ensure Allah’s rewards in the hereafter.

Al-Issa reminded Muslims that the main injunction of Islam was to only worship Allah.

“Allah has sent down the divine books and sent prophets and messengers as teachers to their nations, calling (them) to monotheism and singling out Allah in worship. All the prophets told their people to worship Allah, and no one else,” he said in his sermon.

Al-Issa, who delivered the Arafat sermon for the first time, emphasized the importance of Islam’s five pillars of faith.

Addressing the pilgrims, he said Allah has honored them with the opportunity to perform Hajj this year, and urged them to follow the guidance of Prophet Mohammed when completing their rituals.

He also urged Muslims to continue to carry out good deeds and treat others well, including those of other beliefs.

“All people, whether Muslims or not, respect those with good manners, for sound conduct is a high human value,” he said.

He urged the faithful to distance themselves from actions that can cause disharmony, hatred and division.

“Love and compassion should prevail in our dealings, and it is part of our faith that we all together unite,” he said, adding that cooperation can preserve the Muslim community’s cohesion.

“This proves the fact that Islam is an all-encompassing spirit that includes goodness to all humanity. Our Prophet has said: ‘The best people are those who are the most beneficial to people.’”

He concluded by urging the pilgrims to take advantage of their time at the holy sites to supplicate and seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins.

Hajj 2022

Hijazi venue marks an old Hajj celebration

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Nada Hameed

Hijazi venue marks an old Hajj celebration

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • People from Morocco, Spain, Egypt, Palestine find elements of their culture in Hijazi traditions
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: In the past, every year at Eid Al-Adha, on the 13th of Dul Hijja, during the traditional “JoJo” Hijazi celebration the people of Makkah received Saudi pilgrims with songs and folkloric chants to honor their completion of the Hajj rituals.

Throughout the years, ways of receiving pilgrims after the Hajj changed and the JoJo celebration almost disappeared.

Atareek in Jeddah, located in Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge, Al-Faisaliyah District, aims to preserve Saudi and Hijazi traditions celebrating the JoJo.

FASTFACTS

• The name of JoJo is inspired by an Arabic word in a Hijazi accent, which translates as ‘They have arrived.’ It is part of a well-known folkloric chant that friends and family of pilgrims sing during the celebration.

• JoJo used to celebrate children who went for Hajj with their parents for the first time, to motivate them and to introduce other youngsters to the rituals of Hajj. Later on, the celebration was held for both pilgrims and their children.

Shareefa Al-Sudairi, the founder of Atareek, which has been operating for more than ten years, told Arab News: “Through Atareek, we are trying to revive everything related to the Hijazi heritage and also to represent many cultures of the Kingdom from different regions to help the new generations discover and know about the beautiful traditions of their ancestors.”

The name of JoJo is inspired by an Arabic word in a Hijazi accent, which translates as “They have arrived.” It is part of a well-known folkloric chant that friends and family of pilgrims sing during the celebration.

JoJo used to celebrate children who went for Hajj with their parents for the first time, to motivate them and to introduce other youngsters to the rituals of Hajj. Later on, the celebration was held for both pilgrims and their children.

Al-Sudairi said that one of the highlights of the celebration is when the place is filled with children’s laughter, JoJo chants, and candies.

“Pilgrims sit on the floor, and children gather around them, holding the tips of a sheet over pilgrims’ heads filled with the “noql” type of old Hijazi candies.

“Then they start spinning around while chanting and holding the sheet, and then they finally strew candies all over the place and compete for who will collect more nogl than the other.” Al-Sudairi said.

Nogl candy consists of chickpeas, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, gums, coins and banknotes.

“What we have found during the ten years is that the Hijaz heritage is indeed international; it brings together different cultures linked to many countries,” she said.

“Whenever guests come to Atareek from Morocco, Spain, Egypt, Palestine and other countries, they were able to spot many related cultural heritage elements that remind them of their countries,” Al-Sudairi said.

Atareek is a museum, an art gallery, and a place for celebrations-themed Hijazi folk culture. It receives visits from schools and tourists from all over the world, including several embassies and consulates, as it is considered a landmark accompanying the Abdul Raouf Khalil Museum.

It is characterized by authentic Hijazi heritage, including several paintings on Hijaz themes such as crafts, trades, Saudi coffee and Hajj caravans.

These paintings change throughout the year, gifted by Saudi artists from Abdul Raouf Khalil’s art studio. Many other antique pieces dating back more than 50 years have been donated by well-known Hijazi families to help Atareek preserve and revive Hijazi heritage.

The venue also features large wooden benches called karweet and mirkaz, a type of furniture that is no longer used due to the availability of many other comfortable options.

These benches are usually decorated with “Arabesque,” a type of ancient Islamic art connected to Islamic architecture featuring intricate geometric forms and which require skillful craftsmenship.

Atareek also aims to shed light on the most popular Saudi dishes inspired by all regions of the Kingdom — such as balila, mugalgal, mandi lamb, and Saudi white coffee — served during the JoJo celebration and on the first days of Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha.

Al-Sudairi said: “Our utensils are all inspired by what our ancestors used to use, including copper utensils to provide the most authentic experience possible.”

Ninety years ago, the buildings of the first Saudi state were lit by ancient copper lanterns called Atareek, which inspired the name of the venue.

“The word Atareek means lanterns in a Hijazi accent. I gave it this name as the old lanterns are literally used for lightening here, where in the past the presence of these lanterns by the door of any home was used to indicate that there is a happy occasion taking place in that home,” Al-Sudairi said.

Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Makkah Madinah Eid Al Adha

Pilgrims leave Arafat for final Hajj phases

Hajj pilgrims moving back to Mina through Muzdalifah before sunset. (SPA)
Hajj pilgrims moving back to Mina through Muzdalifah before sunset. (SPA)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Pilgrims leave Arafat for final Hajj phases

Hajj pilgrims moving back to Mina through Muzdalifah before sunset. (SPA)
  • The following three days — Sunday, Monday and Tuesday — are the days of Tashreeq, on which the pilgrims will throw seven stones on each of the small, medium and big Jamarat
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

ARAFAT: About a million worshippers have begun moving back to Mina through Muzdalifah in preparation for the final stages of their Hajj after earlier converging to witness the Arafat sermon, the most important ritual.

 

A few minutes after sunset, the pilgrims began moving to the open but rocky plains of Muzdalifah, where they will pray the Maghrib and Isha and collect pebbles for the stoning of the devil ritual at Jamrat Al-Aqabah on Saturday, which is the first day of Eid Al-Adha and the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah.

The following three days — Sunday, Monday and Tuesday — are the days of Tashreeq, on which the pilgrims will throw seven stones on each of the small, medium and big Jamarat.

Ambulances are accompanying the bus caravans on their way to Muzdalifah, while security patrols are enforcing intervals between the vehicles to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Some pilgrims are traveling on foot via the 25-km walkway that connects Arafat with Mina through Muzdalifah, and is the longest of its kind in the world.

Hajj 2022 arafah Makkah Madinah

Saudi leaders exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with Muslim leaders

Saudi leaders exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with Muslim leaders
Arab News

Saudi leaders exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with Muslim leaders

Saudi leaders exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with Muslim leaders
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent congratulatory cables to leaders of Muslim countries to extend greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Adha, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The king and crown prince sent the cables “in the interest of communicating with their fellow leaders of Islamic countries every year on the blessed occasion,” SPA said.
They also wished for more happy returns, while calling for further progress and prosperity, and lasting security and stability for the Islamic nation.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also received cables from Muslim leaders to offer greetings on Eid Al-Adha, and the two leaders sent reply telegrams thanking them for their well-wishes.
Eid Al-Adha, the second and biggest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, begins on Saturday and will continue until Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia King Salman Mohammed bin Salman Eid Al-Adha 2022

Hajj proceeding smoothly amid advanced health and security services

Hajj pilgrims at Arafat. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Hajj pilgrims at Arafat. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Hajj proceeding smoothly amid advanced health and security services

Hajj pilgrims at Arafat. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
  • The procedures included 108 cardiac catheterizations, 313 dialysis sessions, and 107 surgeries. There were 107 other surgeries and 10 endoscopic procedures
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: Hajj officials said the pilgrimage process was going smoothly amid advanced security and health services.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly told a press conference in Mina that there had been no outbreaks of epidemics and no diseases that threatened public health recorded among pilgrims and worshippers.

(AN photo by Basheer Saleh)

He said it was very important that people avoid the heat so they could avoid sunstroke, adding that more than 65, 000 pilgrims had benefitted from the medical services on offer. These services varied from minor health care assistance to sophisticated medical procedures.

The procedures included 108 cardiac catheterizations, 313 dialysis sessions, and 107 surgeries. There were 107 other surgeries and 10 endoscopic procedures.

Interior Ministry spokesman Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said all pilgrims had arrived in Arafat by 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

(AN photo by Basheer Saleh)

“Some five hours after they had all arrived, the pilgrims performed Dhuhr and Asr prayers combined and shortened at Namirah Mosque.”

Al-Shalhoub added that specialist seasonal administrative committees had issued decisions against 23 violators for transporting unauthorized people into the holy sites.  

On Thursday, 54-year-old Syrian pilgrim Maddah Ahmed was taken to King Abdullah Medical City after suffering a heart attack. He continued with his Hajj rituals after receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel said services were being provided at full capacity during this Hajj season, adding that adherence to health requirements and raising awareness about using umbrellas had proved helpful. He said three cases of heatstroke had been recorded among pilgrims.

Al-Jalajel said the ministry's early preparations, infrastructure readiness, applying requirements, early examination, monitoring, and investigation processes had been effective factors in maintaining the health and safety of pilgrims.

 

Hajj 2022 arafat Muzdalifah Mina Makkah Saudi Arabia

Foreign pilgrims express their joy for this year’s Hajj

A pilgrim holding umbrella shows victory sign. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
A pilgrim holding umbrella shows victory sign. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Rahaf Jambi

Foreign pilgrims express their joy for this year’s Hajj

A pilgrim holding umbrella shows victory sign. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • Arab News spotted some pilgrims enjoying the weather and eating snacks on a Mina sidewalk, a husband and wife from South Africa
Rahaf Jambi

MAKKAH: With tears yet an overwhelming sense of joy, Chinese national Ahmed Al-Seeny donned his white Ihram robes with pride and headed to Makkah to perform his first Hajj.

“This year marks the first year having Hajj applications after the pandemic and, as a young Muslim, I wanted to complete the fifth pillar as Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him said, ‘Whoever wants to perform Hajj should hurry,’” he told Arab News.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Al-Seeny is a Chinese expat who lives and studies in Madinah, majoring in Islamic studies at the Islamic University of Madinah.

“When I heard that my name was picked to be one of the luckiest people to perform Hajj, I broke down in tears. I was really happy to be here, and I heard that the organizing of the place and the campaigns are better than the years before.”

Arab News met Al-Seeny in Mina on July 7, the first day of pilgrims starting their Hajj journey. They stay the night in Mina to pray and follow in the prophet’s steps.

(AN photo by Basheer Saleh)

People smell different aromas upon entering Mina, such as delicious spices when passing by the South Asia section. Each Hajj campaign is eager to serve pilgrims the dishes they are used to eating in their home country.

Arab News spotted some pilgrims enjoying the weather and eating snacks on a Mina sidewalk, a husband and wife from South Africa.

“My husband and I applied for Hajj in 2016, and we got accepted for this year, so there is a long waiting list in South Africa, so thank God for the blessing,” Khadija told Arab News.

(AN photo by Basheer Saleh)

“Everything is very well organized and even booking for the package was very easy, as we paid for everything in advance online and we only had to come here to do the ritual. It’s more comfortable and easier than how our parents did it, so we are grateful,” the couple added.

Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said this year's Hajj season would accommodate 1 million pilgrims while ensuring their safety and the quality of services, despite the ongoing presence of COVID-19.

Hajj 2022 Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia arafat Mina Muzdalifah

