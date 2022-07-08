Ronaldo missing United tour amid doubts over future at club

Bianca Belair ‘psyched’ at return to Riyadh for WWE’s Crown Jewel

RIYADH: Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is set for a return to Riyadh on Nov. 5 for the WWE’s Crown Jewel event, a trip which has excited her for competitive and cultural reasons.

“I’m very psyched to be back in and now this will be my third time going back to Saudi Arabia. So it’s a show that we all now look forward to because we know that it’s going to hopefully continue to keep happening.

“It’s one of the bigger premium live events. So I’m excited to come back and I want to just come back and experience more culture too.” She also wants to experience the country’s “amazing” food.

Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia is one of two international dates announced by the WWE. The other event will be held on Sep. 3 in Cardiff, Wales, titled Clash at the Castle.

Belair said she felt honored to be part of the WWE’s global shows, and praised the company for having faith in their women stars. “We have such an extensive roster, so much talent on the roster as far as the women (are concerned),” she said. She said the WWE’s Elimination Chamber held this past February in Jeddah, featured the most women ever on a show. “So that speaks volumes of how extensive and deep our roster goes.

“You know, we have so many amazing women and to be one of the women to represent WWE and represent women in Saudi Arabia is one thing. But to be the woman that stands on top and wins the whole entire Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, that then punched my ticket to WrestleMania (was) amazing, but to do it in Saudi Arabia, like I said, where I feel like the moment is way bigger than me ... I love being a part of moments when it’s not just about me or going after the title or getting a WrestleMania opportunity, but where there’s representation, where history is being made, where moments are being made for people to remember and to affect people and inspire people,” she said.

In terms of the competition, she would like nothing better than to take on and defeat Charlotte Flair, whether in Riyadh or Cardiff. Flair is the only opponent still missing on her record, having already defeated three of the other four Horsewomen — Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.

“Everyone knows that when I first came in, she was one of the main ones that I was always saying that I looked up to.” One of her main goals is now to finally beat Flair, she said.

Belair is the second African American in the WWE after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to win a Royal Rumble match. She has won the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and was ranked third in the top 10 wrestlers in 2021 by Sports Illustrated. She transitioned from CrossFit to become a WWE Superstar after training at the firm’s performance center.