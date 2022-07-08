Saudi Arabia condemns assassination of Japan’s Abe

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday condemned and denounced the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while paying tribute to him as a great leader.
Abe, 67, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election and was pronounced dead around five and a half hours after the shooting in the city of Nara.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent separate cables of condolences and sympathy to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
“We received the news of the death of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, and we express to you, the family of the deceased, and your friendly people, our deepest condolences and most sincere sympathy,” the king said.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a “cowardly act that contradicts moral and humanitarian values,” and stressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Japanese government and people.
The ministry expressed its appreciation for the important roles played by the former premier as an influential leader on the international scene during his long career, and his pivotal role as an ally of the Kingdom in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Abe’s family, and to the Japanese government and people.
(With Reuters)
