You are here

  • Home
  • Tanmiah & Tyson Foods sign strategic partnership, with investment to expand poultry production capacity

Tanmiah & Tyson Foods sign strategic partnership, with investment to expand poultry production capacity

Photo/Supplied
1 / 3
Photo/Supplied
Tanmiah & Tyson Foods sign strategic partnership, with investment to expand poultry production capacity
2 / 3
Tanmiah & Tyson Foods sign strategic partnership, with investment to expand poultry production capacity
3 / 3
Short Url

https://arab.news/vb4eh

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Tanmiah & Tyson Foods sign strategic partnership, with investment to expand poultry production capacity

Photo/Supplied
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

As part of sustained efforts to meet growing global demand for protein, the US-based Tyson Foods and the Saudi-based Tanmiah Food Company have entered into a strategic partnership agreement. The parties to the agreement are Tyson Foods and Agricultural Development Company and Supreme Foods Processing Company, Tanmiah’s wholly owned subsidiaries.
Tyson Foods is one of the world’s leading food companies and a recognized leader in protein, while Tanmiah, which established its first company 60 years ago, is one of the biggest providers of fresh value-added poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products and a fast-food brand franchise operator, with plans to produce more than 1 million birds per day by the end of 2025. ADC operates in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE. Through ADC, the company produces and distributes fresh products for sale to food service providers and retailers. SFPC produces a variety of value-added pre-prepared chicken and beef products, with a distribution network spread across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman, and Jordan among others.
“We are delighted to be joining hands with a global leader in food production to support and accelerate our strategic growth plans,” said Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah. “This partnership marks a significant milestone in Tanmiah’s journey, through demonstrating our commitment to our pioneering role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s food security and self-sufficiency goals. During this new phase, we will continue to work together with Tyson Foods, whose commitment to animal welfare, food safety, sustainability, and quality, are very much in line with our own business model and sustainability framework. This transaction will not only reinforce our positioning in the regional market but will also enable us to expand our global footprint through leveraging Tyson Foods’ long-standing relationships with customers worldwide.”
“This investment will enable us to access poultry supplies in Saudi Arabia to meet the growing demand for protein in the Middle East and other markets,” said Chris Langholz, president of international for Tyson Foods. “Expansion into international markets is a key part of our strategic growth plan and we’re pleased to better serve customers in this region.”
“The strategic partnership is expected to accelerate Tyson Foods’ and Tanmiah’s growth and generate significant value in the short and long term,” said Tan Sun, president of Tyson Foods APAC. “This will be primarily achieved through further expansion across the value chain, and enhanced product, customer, and geographical diversification, as well as improvement of production and other operational processes. The agreement will also see Tyson Foods and Tanmiah unlock long-term opportunities in the fast-growing halal food market.”
As part of the agreement, Tyson Foods and Tanmiah have committed to investing substantially to expand the processing capacities of SFPC. This investment is aligned with Tanmiah’s strategic expansion agenda and will result in doubling the company’s production capacity in value-added products. Both companies, through a 50/50 joint venture, will also explore opportunities in the fast-growing global halal market, and as per the agreement, Tyson Foods will own a 15 percent equity stake in Agricultural Development Corporation and a 60 percent equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company. The transaction will be subject to approval by the General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia and other government entities.
Through this partnership, Tanmiah will continue to support the growth of Saudi halal products by bringing world-class sector expertise to the Kingdom. Through its expansion, Tanmiah will also create a number of job opportunities in the local market.
“In line with our ambitious growth plans and ongoing endeavors to deliver significant long-term value to shareholders and customers alike, we proudly announce Tanmiah’s partnership with Tyson Foods,” said Ahmed bin Sharaf Osilan, executive board member and managing director of Tanmiah. “There is no doubt that this partnership will enable us to achieve further expansion and success across all stages of the supply chain, from sourcing of materials to production and final distribution, in addition to enhancing supply chain efficiencies and improving margins. Alongside the significant opportunities that will emerge for the company in the future, we are also looking forward to further advancing our technical expertise by collaborating with Tyson Foods to provide innovative and diversified product offerings to a broader base of customers in the Kingdom and abroad.”
Global protein consumption across chicken and other meats is forecasted to rise to 95 billion pounds over the next 10 years, with much of that demand happening outside the US. Meanwhile, the global halal food market is expected to achieve unprecedented growth over the long term, with industry reports pointing to a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10 percent by 2032.

Topics: Tanmiah & Tyson Foods

Related

Hilton’s flagship brand debuts in the Maldives
Corporate News
Hilton’s flagship brand debuts in the Maldives
UAE to host first WikiArabia conference in region
Corporate News
UAE to host first WikiArabia conference in region

Hilton’s flagship brand debuts in the Maldives

Hilton’s flagship brand debuts in the Maldives
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

Hilton’s flagship brand debuts in the Maldives

Hilton’s flagship brand debuts in the Maldives
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

Global hospitality company Hilton has announced the opening of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa, marking the expansion of its flagship brand into the Maldives. The all-villa resort features an array of thoughtful amenities, which are new to the archipelago. Hilton Maldives Amingiri is the fourth resort under the company’s portfolio of brands in the country, complementing Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton. The hotel is owned by Amingiri Holdings Pvt Ltd. and managed by Hilton.

“The Maldives is one of the most desired vacation destinations for travelers around the world — seeing a continued pace of bookings even throughout the last two years when it was the first country to open its borders to international travelers during the pandemic. The expansion of our flagship brand here underscores our commitment to bringing our world-class brands to key locations, and we are confident Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa will build on our legacy of delivering an exceptional stay to delight and inspire our guests,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

“At Amingiri Holdings, we are committed to continuously contribute to the Maldivian economy and further strengthen its tourism industry, and Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa will enable us to continue with this mission,” said Daniel Welk of Amingiri Holdings Pvt Ltd.

To celebrate the opening of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa and the much-awaited Eid Al-Adha holiday, guests can enjoy a special opening offer when they book and stay between July 1 and Sept. 30, for a minimum of four nights. The offer includes complimentary daily breakfast and return premium speedboat transfers. Hilton Honors members enjoy full points for their stay as well as 5,000 opening bonus points with this offer.

Nestled on Amingiri Island in the North Malé Atoll, the resort is directly accessible from Velana International Airport via a scenic 20-minute premium speedboat ride. The resort features 109 expansive beach and overwater villas, each offering a private pool and enticing views of the surrounding turquoise lagoon. Embodying a harmony of Maldivian accents and contemporary touches, the villas invite an abundance of natural light through its floor-to-ceiling windows, enhancing a refreshing color palette that mirrors the warm hues of the sea and sky. Designed to immerse guests in nature’s wonders, the overwater pool villas are outfitted with stairs to lead directly to the island’s lagoon, and a hammock by the pool to enjoy the melody of waves, while beach villas feature direct access to sparkling white sand, a deck swing and a gazebo on the shore.

A key highlight of Hilton Maldives Amingiri is the six-bedroom Amingiri Residence, the ideal escape for larger groups of travelers looking for privacy in its truest sense.

“Hilton Maldives Amingiri represents what we continually strive for in our brand portfolio — innovative offerings and exceptional stays complemented by our signature hospitality. Introducing several new concepts to the Maldives, such as a rooftop lounge exclusive to teenage guests, a cocktail lab and the six-bedroom residence, Hilton Maldives Amingiri is set to capture guests of all ages looking to reconnect during their stay with their selves, nature or close ones,” said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

Home to six distinctive dining concepts, Hilton Maldives Amingiri will take guests on a culinary sojourn. From Origin, a dining experience that celebrates sustainable seafood sourcing, aging techniques and a food-upcycling approach, to all-day dining restaurant Habitat, to rustic beach restaurant Beach Shack with its feet-in-the-sand dining experience, the resort’s dining offerings are thoughtfully curated to satisfy every palate.

UAE to host first WikiArabia conference in region

UAE to host first WikiArabia conference in region
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

UAE to host first WikiArabia conference in region

UAE to host first WikiArabia conference in region
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

The Wikimedians of the UAE User Group has issued an open invitation to the public to attend the sixth edition of the WikiArabia conference, a calendar highlight for the Arabic Wikimedian community. To be held from Oct. 28-30, the 2022 WikiArabia conference will be the first-ever edition in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Organizers said that the conference will be an essential catalyst for bridging the gaps and increasing quality content on Arabic Wikipedia. The event will serve as a platform for the Arabic Wikimedia community to communicate and share ideas, opinions, and experiences through a packed program. It is expected that these conversations will eventually contribute to the growth of a sustainable society that uses Wikimedia projects as a vital asset in its strategies.

“The UAE is one of the leading nations in the field of data development, and hosting the WikiArabia conference, one of the annual highlights for the Arabic Wikimedia community, is an important step toward emphasizing the need to make quality online data free and accessible,” said Ahlam Bolooki, director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and leading manager of the Wikimedians of the UAE User Group.

She added: “Since 2021, the Wikimedians of the UAE User Group has had the ambitious goal of increasing the number of Wikipedia pages about literature, and so far, we have successfully achieved a 500 percent increase in that section. This, along with our noteworthy education and outreach programs that have been recognized by the global Wikimedia community, makes our user group eligible for hosting the annual event with grants from the Wikimedia Foundation. After establishing our user group less than two years ago, we are extremely proud to be hosting the WikiArabia conference in the UAE. We are eager to collaborate with other Arabic user groups and promote our work internationally.”

All Arabic user groups are welcome to apply for participation. The scholarship and program committees will evaluate each application before deciding on the conference schedule. Applications must be submitted by July 11.

With the Emirates Literature Foundation as its founding partner, the Wikimedians of the UAE User Group recently became a member of the Wikimedia community, making it the first user group in the Gulf.

Jetour lights up Burj Khalifa to celebrate global success

Jetour lights up Burj Khalifa to celebrate global success
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

Jetour lights up Burj Khalifa to celebrate global success

Jetour lights up Burj Khalifa to celebrate global success
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

At 8:50 p.m. on June 30, Chinese automotive brand Jetour lit up the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to celebrate its global success. The models X70 Plus and Dasheng were chosen to be exhibited on the world’s tallest building, along with a theme light show. The event also marked the launch of the X70 Plus in the Middle East and served as a warmup to the global launch of the Dasheng.

As the LED screen brightened, the audience counted down until a shining blue beam rose into the sky and the outside of Burj Khalifa was covered in fireworks to give way to the appearance of the X70 Plus and Dasheng on the tower. The vehicles’ selling points were unveiled one by one, instantly attracting many pedestrians to stop and watch.

Established in 2018, Jetour cars have sold in more than 30 countries and regions. The brand is supported by more than 500,000 users around the world, and has also become the fastest growing Chinese car brand.

“The year 2022 is a year for Jetour to accelerate its pace in overseas markets. The X70 Plus and Dasheng, as blockbuster models, have been updated greatly in terms of power, space, interior and configuration. Besides bringing higher car-using quality to global users, this will also be helpful to lift the ‘Jetour Speed,’” a statement said.

The X70 Plus has been launched in Saudi Arabia and will soon be available in other countries later this year.

The Dasheng, meanwhile, as the new A-class SUV of Jetour, will also complete the global listing in the second half of this year. With the launch of the two models, it is believed that Jetour will continue to increase in popularity worldwide.

“Starting from China and aiming to reach the world, it took Jetour only four years to achieve the amazing ‘Jetour Speed.’ At this time, with its own process status, Jetour lit up the top of the world and shined on the world stage successfully. This not only shows the growth of China’s overseas brands, but declares their ambition to go global,” the automaker said.

In the future, Jetour will stick to the “Travel+” strategy to continuously empower its brand value. By actively cultivating the “Travel+” market segment based on user needs, it continues to improve product research and development capabilities and offer high-quality products and services.

Mentorship Forum ME names Sheikha Hessa as patron

Mentorship Forum ME names Sheikha Hessa as patron
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

Mentorship Forum ME names Sheikha Hessa as patron

Mentorship Forum ME names Sheikha Hessa as patron
Updated 06 July 2022
Arab News

Mentorship Forum Middle East has announced Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al-Khalifa, member of the Supreme Council for Women and chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, as the patron for the forum’s third edition. The event will once again focus on supporting the career progression of up-and-coming professionals and help organizations more effectively meet their talent development goals leveraging the power of mentorship. The forum will take place in Bahrain as a hybrid event, with physical and online attendance, on Dec. 6 at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel.

Sheikh Hessa will open the forum, which is expected to welcome more than 300 leading regional and international HR and mentorship experts and senior business leaders. She will share her vast experience in human capital development as well as her own valuable personal experience with mentorship, with attendees from a diverse range of public and private sector institutions across sectors.

Supporting the forum is lead partner National Bank of Bahrain. Think Tank, an advisory group, has been tasked with setting this year’s themes and agenda based on prevalent trends in the industry and prevailing market conditions including HR challenges and business opportunities.

Ritz-Carlton employees discover Kingdom’s history in Diriyah

Ritz-Carlton employees discover Kingdom’s history in Diriyah
Updated 05 July 2022
Arab News

Ritz-Carlton employees discover Kingdom’s history in Diriyah

Ritz-Carlton employees discover Kingdom’s history in Diriyah
Updated 05 July 2022
Arab News

During a visit to the historical Diriyah and its At-Turaif district, a delegation of Ritz-Carlton employees learned about the region’s most important historical and heritage features, as well as the depth of civilization they hold that tells the Kingdom’s ancient history.

The two-day visit featured an overview of Diriyah’s history and an introductory explanation of the collections of the Salwa Palace, the Museum of Social Life, and the Diriyah Museum. The visit also included a review of the Visitor Center, the Military Museum, the Arabian Horse Museum, Prince Thunayan bin Saud Palace, and several other palaces and houses in the district. The delegation, accompanied by officials from the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, watched many artistic and folkloric shows displaying the Kingdom’s heritage, such as the Saudi Ardeh dance.

The Ritz-Carlton employees encountered the most prominent historical monuments in the At-Turaif district, which is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The At-Turaif neighborhood is home to one of the most important national heritage sites that witnessed the birth of the first Saudi state and architecture reflecting traditional ways of life. The delegation also listened to a detailed explanation from the authority’s guides and employees about the infrastructure of the upcoming construction projects in Diriyah that will open to the public soon. Their visit concluded with a visual presentation explaining the stages of the history of the Saudi state.

Noura Al-Otaibi, assistant director of public relations and marketing at the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh and Jeddah, explained the importance of the visit for the hotel’s employees. She said the trip aimed to educate them about the history of the country so that they take pride in its roots, the stages of the Saudi state’s establishment, and the history of the most prominent civilizational landmarks. “This will allow them to convey this luminous history of our dear homeland, in addition to what we have achieved today in terms of success, progress, and prosperity, to the guests and visitors of the Kingdom, both tourists and foreigners, who stay in the hotel,” she said.

Al-Otaibi said that the hotel is eager to enhance its staff’s participation in all national events, activities, and occasions, as well as develop their experience and skills in dealing professionally with tourists to the Kingdom. The hotel is also keen to support and develop national cadres in the hotel and tourism industries by educating them about the history and heritage of the Kingdom and its civilizational dimension. She said that the Diriyah visit is an affirmation of the place’s importance as a global cultural tourism destination, especially with its giant projects related to the country’s civilizational and cultural heritage. Al-Otaibi expressed gratitude to all members of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, who assisted in planning the visit.

Latest updates

Hijazi venue marks an old Saudi Hajj celebration
(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Tanmiah & Tyson Foods sign strategic partnership, with investment to expand poultry production capacity
Photo/Supplied
After war, Syrians in Jordan find joy and jobs in dance
After war, Syrians in Jordan find joy and jobs in dance
Glasgow to host second Sufi Festival of Islamic Arts and Mysticism
The Sufi Festival aims to showcase the art, culture and mysticism of Sufism and is a major event for the Muslim community in Sco
Ministers, business leaders agree deals, discuss opportunities at Saudi-Caribbean investment forum
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.