Tanmiah & Tyson Foods sign strategic partnership, with investment to expand poultry production capacity

Hilton’s flagship brand debuts in the Maldives

Global hospitality company Hilton has announced the opening of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa, marking the expansion of its flagship brand into the Maldives. The all-villa resort features an array of thoughtful amenities, which are new to the archipelago. Hilton Maldives Amingiri is the fourth resort under the company’s portfolio of brands in the country, complementing Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton. The hotel is owned by Amingiri Holdings Pvt Ltd. and managed by Hilton.

“The Maldives is one of the most desired vacation destinations for travelers around the world — seeing a continued pace of bookings even throughout the last two years when it was the first country to open its borders to international travelers during the pandemic. The expansion of our flagship brand here underscores our commitment to bringing our world-class brands to key locations, and we are confident Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa will build on our legacy of delivering an exceptional stay to delight and inspire our guests,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

“At Amingiri Holdings, we are committed to continuously contribute to the Maldivian economy and further strengthen its tourism industry, and Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa will enable us to continue with this mission,” said Daniel Welk of Amingiri Holdings Pvt Ltd.

To celebrate the opening of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa and the much-awaited Eid Al-Adha holiday, guests can enjoy a special opening offer when they book and stay between July 1 and Sept. 30, for a minimum of four nights. The offer includes complimentary daily breakfast and return premium speedboat transfers. Hilton Honors members enjoy full points for their stay as well as 5,000 opening bonus points with this offer.

Nestled on Amingiri Island in the North Malé Atoll, the resort is directly accessible from Velana International Airport via a scenic 20-minute premium speedboat ride. The resort features 109 expansive beach and overwater villas, each offering a private pool and enticing views of the surrounding turquoise lagoon. Embodying a harmony of Maldivian accents and contemporary touches, the villas invite an abundance of natural light through its floor-to-ceiling windows, enhancing a refreshing color palette that mirrors the warm hues of the sea and sky. Designed to immerse guests in nature’s wonders, the overwater pool villas are outfitted with stairs to lead directly to the island’s lagoon, and a hammock by the pool to enjoy the melody of waves, while beach villas feature direct access to sparkling white sand, a deck swing and a gazebo on the shore.

A key highlight of Hilton Maldives Amingiri is the six-bedroom Amingiri Residence, the ideal escape for larger groups of travelers looking for privacy in its truest sense.

“Hilton Maldives Amingiri represents what we continually strive for in our brand portfolio — innovative offerings and exceptional stays complemented by our signature hospitality. Introducing several new concepts to the Maldives, such as a rooftop lounge exclusive to teenage guests, a cocktail lab and the six-bedroom residence, Hilton Maldives Amingiri is set to capture guests of all ages looking to reconnect during their stay with their selves, nature or close ones,” said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

Home to six distinctive dining concepts, Hilton Maldives Amingiri will take guests on a culinary sojourn. From Origin, a dining experience that celebrates sustainable seafood sourcing, aging techniques and a food-upcycling approach, to all-day dining restaurant Habitat, to rustic beach restaurant Beach Shack with its feet-in-the-sand dining experience, the resort’s dining offerings are thoughtfully curated to satisfy every palate.