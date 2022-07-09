You are here

Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country

Flooding in Pakistan kills dozens as heavy monsoon rains lash the country
Vehicles navigate a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • In the southern province of Balochistan, 57 people, including women and children, were killed after being swept away in flood waters
  • Hundreds more were left homeless after their homes collapsed in the rain and flooding
QUETTA, Pakistan: Intense floods killed dozens of people and left hundreds homeless in Pakistan, officials said on Saturday, as heavy monsoon rains battered the country.
In the southern province of Balochistan, 57 people, including women and children, were killed after being swept away in flood waters, according to Ziaullah Langove, the disaster and home affairs adviser to the province’s chief minister, adding that eight dams had burst due to the heavy rains.
Hundreds more were left homeless after their homes collapsed in the rain and flooding, he said, adding monsoon rains were continuing.
In north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province two people, including a six year-old, died and four were injured when their house collapsed due to rain, according to a district official statement.
Heavy rains have lashed the country in recent days, leaving large swathes of Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, inundated with water.
In neighboring Afghanistan, 24 people have been killed by floods in the east and south of the country, a disaster management agency spokesman said on Friday.
Pakistan’s Navy said it was joining efforts to evacuate citizens and deliver rations and fresh water in Balochistan.
In 2010, the worst floods in memory affected 20 million people in Pakistan, with damage to infrastructure running into billions of dollars and huge swathes of crops destroyed as one fifth of the country was inundated.

TUNIS: Britain’s embassy in Tunisia said it will investigate after Ons Jabeur told the BBC website that family members did not have visas to watch her play in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.
Jabeur, the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era, was quoted by the BBC as saying her brother Hatem would “hopefully be there” Saturday to watch her.
“But unfortunately the other members of my family don’t have visas,” the report, dated Friday, quoted her as saying.
“It will be tough for them but they will be cheering for me back home.”
Whether the family had applied for visas was not immediately clear.
On its official Twitter feed, the British embassy in Tunis said it was cheering Jabeur on.
“We’re sorry to hear that your parents and sister aren’t able to be there to support you, and we will look into what happened,” it said.
Jabeur lost the match to Russian-born Elena Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan. She said her parents weren’t in the stadium either. It was not clear why.
Players representing Russia and Belarus were banned from Wimbledon in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

LONDON: A man who murdered a woman in an unprovoked attack in London in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison.

James Sinclair, 31, who attacked another woman in a similar incident a day later, refused to attend his trial or give an explanation for the attack.

He was convicted of murder and attempted murder, and will spend at least 41 years behind bars.

Sinclair stabbed 40-year-old Shadika Patel, a mother of two, while she waited for a bus to take a food parcel to her two sons before the UK went into its first COVID-19 lockdown on March 19, 2020.

Her screams alerted a member of the public, but she was pronounced dead later that day at Newham General Hospital.

Sinclair then attacked his second victim, an unnamed 48-year-old woman, in Islington in North London. She was stabbed in the face and body but survived. Sinclair was arrested a week later.

Detective Inspector John Marriott said: “It is incomprehensible why he chose to attack two lone women at night. Incidents such as this are rare and my team of detectives worked at pace to identify Sinclair before he could attack anyone else.

“Women should not have to change their behaviour and should be able to go about their business, feeling safe, any time of day or night.”

NEW DELHI: India observed a day of national mourning on Saturday over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while giving a campaign speech a day earlier.
Abe, 67, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was pronounced dead on Friday evening after a gunman shot him in the western Japanese city of Nara.
His death prompted a flood of tributes from current and former world leaders, and anger that a politician could be gunned down in broad daylight in one of the world’s safest societies, where guns are strictly controlled.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to mourn Abe, whom he called one of his “dearest friends.” He tweeted: “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise.”
Abe was recognized in India for his role in strengthening bilateral ties and support for New Delhi’s role in the Indo-Pacific region.
He was also pivotal to the formation of the Quad, a strategic grouping comprising Australia, India, Japan and the US.

“Whole India mourns with Japan,” Modi tweeted. “We stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment.”

Modi, who declared July 9 a day of mourning following confirmation of Abe’s death, said the Japanese leader made an “immense contribution” in elevating bilateral relations.

Abe’s efforts in that regard were also recognized by other prominent figures in India, including Dr. Manmohan Singh, former prime minister and leader of the main opposition Congress Party.

“He was a good friend of mine. During my tenure as prime minister, we worked to raise both our countries’ ties to the level of a global and strategic partnership,” Singh said.

Abe, who had visited India four times while he was prime minister of Japan, was honored as chief guest during the Republic Day parade in 2014 and was given the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2021.

He played a key role in the India-Japan civilian nuclear pact. Reached in 2016, it marked the first time that Japan, the only country to have suffered a nuclear attack, concluded such an accord with a nation that is not a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“Shinzo Abe was a futuristic person who believed in harnessing the immense potential in the bilateral relationship between India and Japan. The civil nuclear agreement was the by-product of that belief,” Dr. Swasti Rao of the Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis, a New Delhi-based think tank, told Arab News.

He said Abe had considered India as Japan’s “natural partner,” not only in terms of countering China’s growing influence and assertion in Asia, but also through proximities in culture, civilization and their democratic systems.

“It’s like the passing of an era,” Rao said. “He was someone who loved India. It was not superficial, he was a true friend.”

BALI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that rare talks with his Chinese counterpart in Indonesia were “constructive” but he voiced alarm over issues including Taiwan.
“Despite the complexities of our relationship, I can say with some confidence that our delegations found today’s discussions useful, candid and constructive,” Blinken said after an unusually long five hours of talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
But Blinken said he also voiced concerns over issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights and Ukraine.
“I conveyed deep concerns of the United States regarding Beijing’s increasingly provocate rhetoric and activity toward Taiwan and the vital importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Blinken said.
He also called for China to distance itself from Russia, a day after Group of 20 talks in Bali where Western nations directly criticized Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the Ukraine invasion.
Blinken said he told Wang that “this really is a moment where we all have to stand up, as we heard country after country in the G20 do, to condemn the aggression, to demand among other things that Russia allow access to food that is stuck in Ukraine” .
He added there were “no signs” Moscow was willing to engage after it faced a barrage of criticism at the G20 talks a day earlier.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday he is willing to step down and allow an all-party government to take over after thousands of protesters descended on the capital Colombo in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.

The bankrupt country of 22 million people is facing its worst economic crisis in memory and has been unable to pay for essential imports for months due to a severe dollar crunch caused by economic mismanagement and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic on its tourism-dependent economy.

Struggling under extreme shortages of petrol, food and medicines, which forced schools to shut and led to record inflation that reached 54.6 percent in June, Sri Lankans from across the country marched to Colombo on Saturday, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The mass protests, which saw hundreds storm into the president’s house and nearby office in Colombo, prompted Wickremesinghe to call for an emergency meeting of political party leaders, as they urged him and Rajapaksa to resign immediately.

Wickremesinghe, who took over in May, said he is willing to give up his premiership.

“To ensure the continuation of the government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the party leaders today, to make way for an all-party government,” Wickremesinghe said on Twitter.

“To facilitate this I will resign as prime minister.”

Wickremesinghe’s resignation will only take place after an all-party government is formed and parliament secures a majority, a statement issued by his office said, and he is expected to stay in office until then.  

Though Sri Lankans have been holding protests outside of the president’s office since March, Saturday’s protests are one of the biggest demonstrations yet, as tens of thousands took to the streets to express their anger over Rajapaksa, the leader they hold responsible for the island nation’s economic meltdown.

Protesters had come from other parts of the country and abroad, marching into the government district in the capital and breaking police barricades, while shouting slogans against the president, such as “Gota go home.” Hundreds of people eventually breached parts of the presidential complex, with footage on social media showing people inside as they waved flags and milled about on the grounds.

“We came here to participate in the protest,” Mohammed Hussain Mohammed Manasique, a Sri Lankan who was working in Kuwait and flew into Colombo on Friday, told Arab News.

“Our families are suffering here without proper food, transport and education.”

