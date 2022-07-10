You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan protesters mark Eid Al-Adha at anti-army sit-in

Sudan protesters mark Eid Al-Adha at anti-army sit-in

Sudanese protesters take part in a sit-in against military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his October coup on Eid Al-Adha holiday in Khartoum. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters take part in a sit-in against military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his October coup on Eid Al-Adha holiday in Khartoum. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/983mq

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Sudan protesters mark Eid Al-Adha at anti-army sit-in

Sudan protesters mark Eid Al-Adha at anti-army sit-in
  • Gen. Al-Burhan’s surprise move has been met with wide skepticism, and pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday the formation of a “revolutionary council” as protests held firm
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese protesters celebrated Eid Al-Adha among barricades on Saturday during a sit-in against military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his October coup.
Protesters have continued to press the army chief to resign, days after he vowed to make way for a civilian government — an offer quickly rejected by the country’s main civilian umbrella group as a “ruse.”
Gen. Al-Burhan’s surprise move has been met with wide skepticism, and pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday the formation of a “revolutionary council” as protests held firm.
The sit-in continued in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman on Saturday, as an imam took over the microphone usually reserved for protest chants to deliver the Eid sermon.

FASTFACT

Protester Ibrahim Al-Haj said that demonstrators hope to show that ‘no matter what happening in the country, our message is ongoing.’

Protester Ibrahim Al-Haj said after the prayer that demonstrators hope to show that “no matter what is happening in the country, our message is ongoing.”
Gen. Al-Burhan led a coup in October that derailed a transition to civilian rule, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding, sending Sudan deeper into economic crisis.
The protests against Gen. Al-Burhan were reinvigorated on June 30, when tens of thousands gathered and nine people were killed by security forces, according to pro-democracy medics.
A total of 114 people have been killed in the crackdown by security forces against protesters since the October coup, the medics say.
Worshippers on Saturday held up flags showing the faces of protesters killed in the crackdown.
“We are committed to the martyrs’ rights,” Haj said.
“We are not going to forget our martyrs even for a day, no matter what.”

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

Related

A Sudanese protester raises a flag during a rally in Khartoum. (AFP)
Middle-East
Sudan activists to unite under ‘revolutionary council’
Top general says military to leave Sudan political talks
Middle-East
Top general says military to leave Sudan political talks

Bashagha says to enter Tripoli ‘in coming days’

Fathi Bashagha. (AFP)
Fathi Bashagha. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Bashagha says to enter Tripoli ‘in coming days’

Fathi Bashagha. (AFP)
  • Some armed forces have changed their position and have nothing against us entering the capital. Fathi Bashagha
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Libya’s Fathi Bashagha, appointed as prime minister in a challenge to a unity government in Tripoli, plans to take office in the capital “in the coming days,” he said.
Libya’s parliament picked the former interior minister in February to lead a government to replace that of interim Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, appointed last year as part of a United Nations-backed peace process to end more than a decade of violence in the North African country.
But Dbeibah has refused to hand over power before elections, setting up a showdown with Bashagha, named by the eastern-based legislature elected in 2014 and backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
In May, Bashagha arrived in the capital Tripoli in the country’s west and attempted to take office there, sparking pre-dawn clashes between armed groups supporting him and those backing Dbeibah.
He backed down, he told AFP, to avoid bloodshed, but says he has since received “positive invitations” to enter the capital.
“All the roads are open into Tripoli and God willing we’ll be there in the coming days,” he said in an interview, speaking via Zoom from his temporary base in the central city of Sirte.
“Some armed forces have changed their position and have nothing against us entering the capital.”
Both Bashagha and Dbeibah come from the western city of Misrata and are backed by different forces in Tripoli.
Their rivalry is the latest configuration of the complex power struggles that have riven the country since the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled and killed Muammar Qaddafi.
Dbeibah came to power following a landmark 2020 ceasefire that ended a year-long battle as Haftar tried, unsuccessfully, to seize the capital by force.
The transitional government had a mandate to lead the country to elections last December, but they never took place due to divisions over the rules and the presence of controversial candidates.
Bashagha argues that today, Dbeibah’s government is “illegitimate.”
“Its mandate is over and it failed to make elections happen,” he said.
For elections to take place, he added, “the only condition is that Libya only has one government. Two governments is not acceptable.”
Bashagha, a 59-year-old former fighter pilot trainer, was interior minister between 2018 and 2021, when he worked to reduce the influence of militias and bring fighters into state-run forces.
He has been seen as one of the few major Libyan actors to have good relations with foreign powers backing rival sides in the country.
But the emergence of two rival administrations — as was the case between 2014 and 2020 — has sparked fears of a return to an armed struggle for power.
Bashagha said he did not believe there would be a return to war.
But, he warned, “there might be chaos because of demonstrations.”
His comments came days after protesters stormed Libya’s parliament building in the eastern city of Tobruk, demonstrating against the political elite — including both Dbeibah and Bashagha — and deteriorating living conditions.
Though it sits on Africa’s largest proven oil reserves, decades of stagnation under Qaddafi and its bloody conflict have left the country’s economy shattered and its population mired in poverty.
The three days of demonstrations, fueled by public anger over chronic power cuts that have shut down air-conditioning units at the height of summer, also hit other cities including Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi.
“I believe these popular demands are legitimate and the protests will continue after Eid,” Bashagha said, referring to the Muslim holiday starting on Saturday.
Dbeibah’s government has blamed the power cuts partly on fuel shortages caused by a blockade of key oil installations in Libya’s east, by groups demanding Dbeibah’s departure and a handover to Bashagha’s government.
But Bashagha insisted there was “no link.”
Once residents of the “Oil Crescent” region are “reassured that the revenues will not go to corruption, or theft or to other places, they will lift the siege on the oil exports,” he said.
The UN has been critical of the way Bashagha’s administration was appointed.
But Bashagha called on the world body “to adopt solutions that work for Libyans rather than just for the states that are interfering in Libya.”
“We’ve succeeded in avoiding any military confrontation but Libya can’t stay like this forever,” he added.
“There has to be a solution.”

Topics: Tunis

Related

Libya traditional jewelry hangs on by silver thread
Middle-East
Libya traditional jewelry hangs on by silver thread
UN rights mission finds ‘probable’ mass graves in Libya
Middle-East
UN rights mission finds ‘probable’ mass graves in Libya

Libya traditional jewelry hangs on by silver thread

Libya traditional jewelry hangs on by silver thread
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Libya traditional jewelry hangs on by silver thread

Libya traditional jewelry hangs on by silver thread
  • The capricious ruler scrapped the constitution and established his “jamahiriya” — a medley of socialism, Arab nationalism and tribal patronage
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: In Tripoli’s Old City, young Libyans weave delicate patterns with threads of silver and gold to create traditional filigree jewelry — reviving an art almost lost through decades of dictatorship and war.
Abdelmajid Zeglam is just 12 years old, but his minutely detailed creations are already selling fast in the streets around a Roman-era archway dedicated to emperor Marcus Aurelius.
“I hesitated at first for fear of failing because I’m young, but my mum encouraged me,” Zeglam said.
He is the youngest of 20 or so students, around half of them female, studying at the Libyan Academy for Traditional Gold and Silver Crafts, in a building that once served as a French consulate to the Ottoman Empire.
Trainees learn about precious metal alloys before studying the art of filigree, in which beads and threads of the precious materials are woven into intricate designs then soldered together to create jewelry.

FASTFACT

Abdelmajid Zeglam is just 12 years old, but his minutely detailed creations are already selling fast in the streets around a Roman-era archway dedicated to emperor Marcus Aurelius.

“I love it,” Zeglam said. “I want to become a petroleum engineer in the mornings and a jeweller in the afternoons.”
Mohammed Al-Miloudi, a 22-year-old civil engineering student in a baseball cap, said he had not missed a class since signing up in September.
“It’s a hobby, but I’d like to make it into my trade,” he said.
The institute’s founder, Abdelnasser Aboughress, said filigree jewelry was an ancient tradition in the North African country.
“Craftsmen in the medina of Tripoli were trained by Jewish masters and later by Arabs, at the prestigious School of Arts and Trades” founded in the late 19th century, he said.
But generations of tradition were abruptly halted after Muammar Qaddafi took power in a 1969 coup.
The capricious ruler scrapped the constitution and established his “jamahiriya” — a medley of socialism, Arab nationalism and tribal patronage.
He also scrapped the private sector, seizing companies and confiscating their assets.
Overnight, self-employed artisans lost everything: Their workshops, their livelihoods and their students.
“The state reduced Libyan crafts to nothing and forced a generation of young apprentices, who should have taken up the baton, to instead leave the traditional crafts and join the army” or become civil servants, said Aboughress.
The 55-year-old was born just a few streets away in the medina, and despite Qaddafi’s ban, he took up the craft at the age of 15.
Along with his father, for decades he worked in secret on jewelry for trusted clients.
Now, he hopes to pass the craft on to younger generations, as well as fighting back against a tide of “lower-quality jewelry imported from Egypt and China (which) has flooded the market.”
Aboughress is working on a project to document and preserve as much of this cultural heritage as possible.
Student Fatima Boussoua hit out at the practice of selling old Libyan silver jewelry at cheap prices to be exported then melted down.
“It’s part of Libya’s artisanal heritage that’s disappearing!”
she said.
A dentist in her 40s who also teaches at the University of Tripoli, Boussoua has been training at the center for the past year, hoping to master the craft.
“We should be training artists to preserve our heritage,” she said. “All it needs is people with passion.”
While becoming a true expert takes years of training, Aboughress’s students are already producing works for sale online or at the center itself.
That said, he admits the project needs financial help to buy the expensive raw materials. — as well as “moral support.”
He hopes that with enough resources, he will one day be able to set up a string of other workshops across Libya.
“It’s time to bring this craft back to life,” he said.

Topics: Libya

Related

Egyptian president, head of Libyan Presidential Council hold talks
Middle-East
Egyptian president, head of Libyan Presidential Council hold talks
UN rights mission finds ‘probable’ mass graves in Libya
Middle-East
UN rights mission finds ‘probable’ mass graves in Libya

Lebanese political officials slammed during Eid sermon for ‘moral crisis and love of power’

Lebanese political officials slammed during Eid sermon for ‘moral crisis and love of power’
Updated 09 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese political officials slammed during Eid sermon for ‘moral crisis and love of power’

Lebanese political officials slammed during Eid sermon for ‘moral crisis and love of power’
  • Clerics rip into ruling elite over country’s deterioration and collapse
  • Tensions arise between PM and president over government formation
Updated 09 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Political officials in Lebanon’s ruling class came under fire on Saturday for suffering from “a moral crisis and the love for power” as the country celebrated Eid Al-Adha.

The officials had apologized for not receiving any well-wishers on the holy occasion “due to the circumstances Lebanon is going through.”

Dar al-Fatwa secretary Sheikh Amin Al-Kurdi condemned them during the Eid sermon.

“The dignified, self-respecting people will not break in front of your corruption, thefts, and complex sick selves. You wasted their wealth and resources,” he said before hundreds of worshippers in the Al-Amin Mosque in the center of Beirut. “There’s no electricity, no water, no medicine, and no bread. Everything is obscenely expensive, and life has become arduous and compelling.

“The people will remain, but the black pages of history will curse you generation after generation,” added Al-Kurdi, who led the Eid prayers instead of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.

The grand mufti is in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.

Al-Kurdi said the Lebanese officials suffered from “a moral crisis and the love for power.”

In his sermon, he asked: “Where is the prosecution of the killers of the martyred Prime Minister Rafik Hariri following the ruling of the international tribunal? Where’s the investigation into the Beirut Port blast? Where are the people’s financial rights lost in banks? Where’s the water, the electricity, the medicine, the food, and the fuel? Where’s the feeling of security and tranquility? When the captain of the ship is troubled, all the passengers will feel insecure.”

Lebanon entered the holiday phase on Saturday ending next Tuesday. Political activities to form a new government were halted, and work on controversial matters was suspended.

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati has not visited President Michel Aoun during the past couple of weeks to continue consultations over the draft Cabinet lineup and Aoun has yet to respond to Mikati’s proposed draft Cabinet.

Tensions have emerged between the two men over the government formation process.

Aoun congratulated the Lebanese on Eid Al-Adha on his official Twitter account, expressing his hope that “some people would sacrifice their interests and selfishness for the interest of the country.”

Mikati issued a statement wishing the Lebanese a happy holiday, while also mentioning that he had prepared a Cabinet lineup and submitted it to Aoun.

“Together we discussed its content and he made some remarks, hoping we will resume discussions on the bases of cooperation and respect that were present between us during the past period.”

The grand mufti sent a message from Makkah to the Lebanese, saying that solutions to problems “solely consist of speeding up the government formation process and committing to the constitution to face dangerous internal and external challenges witnessed by Lebanon.”

“Those who set obstacles, barriers, and contradicting conditions impeding the government’s formation are responsible for the country’s deterioration and collapse,” he added. “Some Lebanese officials are in a coma, perhaps suffer from deficiencies, and do not carry out their national responsibilities to protect the state and its institutions.”

Activity was muted on the first day of Eid, especially in butcheries because of soaring livestock prices.

The price of one sacrificial offering is up to LBP6 million ($204 according to the black market rate). One butcher said this sum was equivalent to “a two-month salary of a first-class employee.”

The bread crisis has yet to be solved, with bakeries witnessing long lines of people waiting to get one bundle that is now subject to rationing, similar to electricity, water, and medicine.

In a press conference on Friday, caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam talked about the “mafias affecting food security.”

He said: “We imported 45,000 tons of wheat, knowing that what we need for the pita bread amounts to 36,000 tons, meaning that there was an excess of 10,000 tons. But these mafias stole that quantity, and I have reports from the security authorities that include the names of smugglers, traders, bakeries, and mills. It appeared, however, that those arrested have signed a pledge vowing not to repeat their actions and they were discharged. What is this logic? The smuggling of bread to Syria reached about 40 percent. The smuggling is costing the Lebanese wheat subsidies billions of dollars.”

He told the press conference about the “professionalism in smuggling and the advanced ways adopted.”

The minister said Lebanon would seek aid from the World Bank to secure an additional safety net.

“We asked the World Bank for a loan, not to keep the subsidies going, but to secure the arrival of wheat to the country and to rationalize subsidies so that segments of society are not affected by higher prices because, as a government, we cannot keep securing subsidies.”

Salam said the World Bank program would rationalize subsidies for six to nine months. 

Topics: Lebanon eid al-adha Sheikh Amin Al-Kurdi Lebanon crisis

Related

Special Relief and gratitude at Saudi decision to lift Lebanon direct travel restrictions
Middle-East
Relief and gratitude at Saudi decision to lift Lebanon direct travel restrictions
Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon's caretaker Minister of the Displaced, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press. (AP)
Middle-East
Lebanon decides to formally negotiate with Syria on refugee repatriation

Morocco arrests 25 suspected of planning exit to Spain

Morocco arrests 25 suspected of planning exit to Spain
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

Morocco arrests 25 suspected of planning exit to Spain

Morocco arrests 25 suspected of planning exit to Spain
  • "36 homemade metal objects" were seized in a Tangiers shop that could be used for climbing
  • Last month, at least 23 migrants died while trying to enter Melilla over border fences
Updated 09 July 2022
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police on Saturday said they arrested more than 20 Africans suspected of planning an illegal crossing into Spain, after a deadly attempt last month.
Police from the northern port city of Tangiers disrupted “an illegal immigration attempt and questioned 25 people originally from sub-Saharan Africa,” the DGNS security service said.
It said in a separate statement that “36 homemade metal objects” were seized in a Tangiers shop that could be used for climbing, but did not specify which of two Spanish enclaves was targeted.
Spain’s Ceuta and Melilla enclaves have the EU’s only land borders with Africa.
Last month, at least 23 migrants died while trying to enter Melilla over border fences. They were among around 2,000 migrants, many from Sudan, who tried to break through the border fence, according to Moroccan authorities.
The DGNS said the suspects, living illegally in Morocco, were arrested at a checkpoint at the entrance to Tangiers immediately after they arrived on a public bus.
On Friday, the European Union and Morocco said they would step up cooperation to combat human trafficking.
At a meeting in Rabat, the two sides
“agreed to renew their partnership in order to work together to tackle human smuggling networks, in particular following the emergence of new, extremely violent, methods adopted by such criminal networks,” a joint statement said.
The mass crossing attempt last month led to by far the worst recorded death toll in years of attempts by migrants to enter Ceuta and Melilla.
The June 24 tragedy provoked international indignation, including an unusually strong response from the United Nations against “use of excessive force by the authorities.”
Spain and Morocco have opened investigations.
Non-governmental groups gave a death toll of at least 37, higher than the official figure.

Topics: Morocco migrants Spain Ceuta Melilla police Africans

Related

Update Morocco: 18 migrants dead in stampede in bid to enter Spain's Melilla
Middle-East
Morocco: 18 migrants dead in stampede in bid to enter Spain's Melilla
Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave
World
Dozens of migrants rush border into Spain’s Melilla enclave

Lebanese man offers kidney for sale on Facebook to pay for wife’s treatment

Lebanese man offers kidney for sale on Facebook to pay for wife’s treatment
Updated 09 July 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese man offers kidney for sale on Facebook to pay for wife’s treatment

Lebanese man offers kidney for sale on Facebook to pay for wife’s treatment
  • New mother hospitalized with Crohn’s disease needs a $400 per month lifetime treatment
  • Husband tells Arab News he’s willing to serve jail time for organ trafficking ‘if that is all it takes’
Updated 09 July 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Lebanese man is willing to serve jail time for organ trafficking to sell his kidney to pay for his ailing wife’s medical treatment.
The 35-year-old unemployed husband, Khalil Adnan Al-Dghayli, is in drastic need of $400 monthly payments for medication for his wife Sarah Al-Hussein, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease shortly after giving birth to a baby girl.
“Being jobless and penniless, I am left with no options but to offer my kidney or any other organ for sale to get fresh dollars and pay for Sarah’s (wife) treatment,” Al-Dghayli told Arab News on Saturday.
A father of two children from a previous marriage, Al-Dghayli married his Syrian wife in 2017.
Shortly after delivering their newborn girl in April, the husband admitted his wife, who was suffering of severe intestinal pains and contractions, to Al Rai Hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.
Following medical checkups, she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a bowel condition that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.
“As we speak right now, she has been in hospital for over five weeks. I was made redundant because I had to stay with her during her sickness. I cannot afford any hospital bills or treatments and I am in a very urgent need for $400 per month until September,” he explained to Arab News.
Despite being aware that organ trafficking is a criminal offense, the 35-year-old took to social media and posted his hardship in a video on Facebook, offering his kidney for sale.
“I know that I could face up to five years in prison. I need the money and I cannot sit down and do nothing for my sick wife. If going to jail is all it takes, so let that be it,” he said.
Elaborating further on the upcoming medical charges, Al-Dghayli says his wife should go for a laparoscopy around October.
“If the laparoscopy result shows that her body is responding with the treatment, then we should be paying that monthly amount for the rest of her life. If she is not responding, then we will have to pay $3,000 per month for two syringes forever,” he said.
Al-Dghayli used to work in the food and beverages sector before the COVID-19 pandemic, and then moved to a medical cleaning company.
Lebanon’s dollar exchange rate crisis has left patients unable to pay for treatment or hospitalization, as black market rates hit over 28,000 pounds to the dollar.
Red Cross and Civil Defense volunteers have reported patients being transported to hospital in poor condition because they are unable to find correct medications due to lack of supply or funds.
When asked if he has any property to sell, Al-Dghayli explained: “Nothing … I am totally broke. My family and I live in a rented place in Haret Saida for 1,200,000 Lebanese pounds ($42 as of Saturday). Now I have to also worry about rent, food and Sarah’s treatment.”
Al-Dghayli revealed that some “compassionate contributors and NGOs committed to pay for five months treatment.”
He added that the UN pays up to 80 percent of his wife’s hospital bill since she is Syrian.
When asked if he had approached any Lebanese official or politician for assistance, he responded: “They are all useless and do not help. Nobody bothered. I am fed up and that is why I didn’t vote for any politician during the May 2022 elections.”
Al-Dghayli added he did not have any expectations as to “how much proceeds he would generate from selling his kidney” as it was unavoidable.
“Actually, it is more of a risk, as I cannot watch my wife aching without taking action. I am willing to sell more than an organ … I want to save her life as the family needs her, especially our newborn,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon Kidney Crohn's disease Organ Trafficking

Related

Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon's caretaker Minister of the Displaced, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press. (AP)
Middle-East
Lebanon decides to formally negotiate with Syria on refugee repatriation

Latest updates

Volunteers, authorities help Hajj pilgrims beat the heat with cold refreshments
A massive water sprinkler system was also installed to help cool pilgrims. (SPA)
EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths
EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths
Sudan protesters mark Eid Al-Adha at anti-army sit-in
Sudan protesters mark Eid Al-Adha at anti-army sit-in
Watchdog reports ‘extreme brutality’ in Ethiopia conflicts
A woman walks past Ethiopian government soldiers by the side of a road north of Mekele, Ethiopia. (AP)
Bashagha says to enter Tripoli ‘in coming days’
Fathi Bashagha. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.