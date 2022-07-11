Star-studded ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ hits cinemas across Pakistan on Eid

You are here

Pakistani artists Fahad Mustafa (L) and Mahira Khan speak about their movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad in exclusive interview with Arab News in Karachi. (AN Photo)
Updated 11 July 2022

  • Cop flick described by star Mahira Khan as ‘masala film with an important message’
  • Action-packed film released on Sunday in 14 countries, including UAE, UK and US
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: Nabeel Qureshi’s highly anticipated film “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad,” starring Pakistani megastars Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, hit cinema screens across the country on the Eid holiday, with the cast saying that the release was a feature with many firsts: A cop film and a musical masala movie with an important message.

The movie, which encountered delays due the COVID-19 pandemic, brings Khan and Mustafa together on the silver screen for the first time and has generated a lot of anticipation among film fans and cinemagoers.

The action-packed movie simultaneously released on Sunday in 14 countries, including the UAE, UK and US.

“I genuinely think this is an entertaining film. It’s a relevant film. I have not seen a cop film in Pakistan before. I have not seen such action before,” Khan told Arab News in an interview ahead of the launch. “It’s a full on, what we say in Urdu, masala film, and it also has a very important message.”

The movie has “a lot of firsts” and features characters that people will remember for a long time, Mustafa, a film and television actor and producer best known for hosting popular game show “Jeeto Pakistan,” said.

“It’s the first cop film. Nobody (in Pakistan) has done that before or maybe lately nobody has done it,” the lead actor told Arab News. “We are only trying to create characters people can relate to for a very long time.”

Speaking about her character, Khan said that she stood for a “message,” whether it related to the harassment of women or human and animal rights.

“She is a girl who doesn’t think about social norms, societal norms. She does what she wants to do and she has a very strong moral compass,” Khan said. “She believes this is right and this is wrong.”

Khan added: “And she also believes in giving second chances,” chuckling as she glanced at Mustafa.

The actor was confident that his fans would love the film.

“This is the film that can actually bring people out of their house and make them watch that cinematic experience,” Mustafa said. “So, I think this is the last hope. I really hope that they come out and we’d be able to do more films then.”

The two actors had some interesting anecdotes to share, with Mustafa recalling a tough shoot with a lion on the set.

“I had no clue I was scared of lions,” he said. “The lion was real and it was right there, and in the end, it is a lion, so what do you do?

“It was a little scary and fun but I don’t really want to remember that day, you know, it was not a fun shoot.”

Khan recalled a scene where she was carrying a puppy on a bike. As the camera came close, the dog turned its face and began kissing the lens.

“We had these little moments,” a smiling Khan added.

“Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” is not the only Pakistani movie releasing on Eid, and will face tough competition from the much-awaited Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat-starring “London Nahi Jaunga.”

Mustafa said that he believed both films needed each other.

“It is not time to compete but collectively … as a unified group, we should be working together,” the actor said.

So much is riding on both the films doing well, Khan added. “The box office will dictate how investors, distributors and filmmakers will all feel about cinema, because at the end of the day, it is a business.

“Go watch ‘London Nahi Jaunga,’” both actors then said in unison.

At the end of the day, the two stars said that they were relieved to be returning to the big screen.

“This is the real thing; this is what actors live for,” Mustafa said.

Khan added: “Nothing like a film, nothing like cinema … Oh, we wanna do this forever … cinema has that magic.”

Updated 46 sec ago
AP

  • Latest BA.2.75 variant spotted in several distant states in India, and appears to be spreading faster than other mutants there
The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States.

Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5.

“It’s still really early on for us to draw too many conclusions,” said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “But it does look like, especially in India, the rates of transmission are showing kind of that exponential increase.” Whether it will outcompete BA.5, he said, is yet to be determined.

Still, the fact that it has already been detected in many parts of the world even with lower levels of viral surveillance “is an early indication it is spreading,” said Shishi Luo, head of infectious diseases for Helix, a company that supplies viral sequencing information to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest mutant has been spotted in several distant states in India, and appears to be spreading faster than other variants there, said Lipi Thukral, a scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi. It’s also been detected in about 10 other countries, including Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada. Two cases were recently identified on the West Coast of the US, and Helix identified a third US case last week.

Fueling experts’ concerns are a large number of mutations separating this new variant from omicron predecessors. Some of those mutations are in areas that relate to the spike protein and could allow the virus to bind onto cells more efficiently, Binnicker said.

Another concern is that the genetic tweaks may make it easier for the virus to skirt past antibodies — protective proteins made by the body in response to a vaccine or infection from an earlier variant.

But experts say vaccines and boosters are still the best defense against severe COVID-19. In the fall it’s likely the US will see updated formulations of the vaccine being developed that target more recent omicron strains.

“Some may say, ‘Well, vaccination and boosting hasn’t prevented people from getting infected.’ And, yes, that is true,” he said. “But what we have seen is that the rates of people ending up in the hospital and dying have significantly decreased. As more people have been vaccinated, boosted or naturally infected, we are starting to see the background levels of immunity worldwide creep up.”

It may take several weeks to get a sense of whether the latest omicron mutant may affect the trajectory of the pandemic. Meanwhile Dr. Gagandeep Kang, who studies viruses at India’s Christian Medical College in Vellore, said the growing concern over the variant underlines the need for more sustained efforts to track and trace viruses that combine genetic efforts with real world information about who is getting sick and how badly. “It is important that surveillance isn’t a start-stop strategy,” she said.

Luo said BA.2.75 is another reminder that the coronavirus is continually evolving – and spreading.

“We would like to return to pre-pandemic life, but we still need to be careful,” she said. ” We need to accept that we’re now living with a higher level of risk than we used to.”

Updated 17 min 53 sec ago
Pakistan’s prized mango harvest hit by water scarcity
MIRPUR KHAS, Pakistan: Mango farmers in Pakistan say production of the prized fruit has fallen by up to 40 percent in some areas because of high temperatures and water shortages in a country identified as one of the most vulnerable to climate change.

The arrival of mango season in Pakistan is eagerly anticipated, with around two dozen varieties arriving through the hot, humid summers.

This year, however, temperatures rose sharply in March — months earlier than usual — followed by heatwaves that damaged crops and depleted water levels in canals farmers depend on for irrigation.

“Usually I pick 24 truckloads of mangoes... this year I have only got 12,” said Fazle Elahi, counting the bags lined up by his farm.

“We are doomed.”

The country is among the world’s top exporters of mangoes, harvesting nearly two million tons annually across southern parts of Punjab and Sindh.

The total harvest is yet to be measured, but production is already short by at least 20 to 40 percent in most areas, according to Gohram Baloch, a senior official at the Sindh provincial government’s agriculture department.

Umar Bhugio, who owns swaths of orchards outside Mirpur Khas — locally known as the city of mangoes — said his crops received less than half the usual amount of water this year.

“Mango growers confronted two problems this year: one was the early rise in temperatures, and secondly the water shortage,” he said.

Pakistan is one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, a problem made worse by poor infrastructure and mismanagement of resources.

It also ranks as the country eighth most-vulnerable to extreme weather due to climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by environmental NGO Germanwatch.

Floods, droughts and cyclones in recent years have killed and displaced thousands, destroyed livelihoods and damaged infrastructure.

“The early rise of temperatures increased the water intake by crops. It became a contest among different crops for water consumption,” said food security expert Abid Suleri, head of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

A rise in temperature is generally expected in the mango belt in early May, which helps the fruit ripen before picking starts in June and July.

But the arrival of summer as early as March damaged the mango flowers, a key part of the reproductive cycle.

“The mango should weigh over 750 grams but this year we picked very undersized fruit,” Elahi said.

Known in South Asia as the “king of fruits,” the mango originated in the Indian subcontinent.

The country’s most treasured variety is the golden-yellow Sindhri, known for its rich flavour and juicy pulp.

Updated 29 min 42 sec ago
China warns ASEAN nations to avoid being used as ‘chess pieces’ by big powers
JAKARTA: China’s foreign minister Wang Yi warned on Monday that countries in Southeast Asia must avoid being used as “chess pieces” by major powers during a policy speech in the Indonesian capital.
Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in Jakarta, Wang said that many countries in the region were under pressure to take sides in a region at risk of being “reshaped by political factors.”
“We should insulate this region from geopolitical calculations… from being used as chess pieces from major power rivalry and from coercion,” he said, adding: “The future of our region should be in our own hands.”

Updated 11 July 2022
  • Communities struggle to recover as finances stretched
  • Governments face need to speed up climate adaptation
LIMBOURG, Belgium: Barely lapping the lowest edges of its banks, the river Vesdre gives away nothing of what happened a year ago.
But the signs of the deluge are there in the picturesque Belgium town of Limbourg — including waterside social housing that sits empty, with doors padlocked shut and mailboxes overflowing.
One year after flooding devastated parts of southern and eastern Belgium — killing 39 people — Limbourg is struggling to recover as authorities consider how to rebuild as climate change brings ever-growing flood risks.
Renovations of the abandoned social housing block were 80 percent complete when regional authorities halted work in May, after reconsidering their plans amid fears of continuing flood threats to the property.
An estimated 1.4 million euros ($1.44 million) had already been spent on the homes, including drying out water-logged walls and fitting new double-glazed windows.
A year ago flooding traumatized the town of 6,000, many residents of Limbourg have left and others are still living in temporary accommodation.
Some of those that remain say they hope to leave behind a traumatic chapter in Limbourg’s history.
“We don’t really want to think about it. We don’t really want to talk about the floods either,” said Christelle Bolzan, a pharmacist in the town.
“We want to move on. We want to rebuild and we don’t want to keep the memory of being a flood-hit area, so that people aren’t afraid.”
The July 2021 floods, which also killed scores of people in Germany and displaced thousands in the Netherlands, caused shock across Belgium, a wealthy country that climate experts say failed to heed warnings about extreme weather rapidly becoming a reality almost everywhere.
With scientists warning that a hotter planet will hike the frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall, experts in water management and urban planning said traditional solutions to flood threats would not suffice if Limbourg is to stop disasters going forward.
For instance, instead of simply rebuilding the Vesdre’s banks and bolstering defenses such as levees, the town should seek to widen river channels, expand floodplains that can absorb excess water and adapt its buildings — all while putting the community at the heart of such plans, experts said.
The regional Walloon government has said it is taking a phased approach to reconstruction, focusing on “urgent repairs” of damaged riverbanks before the winter.
Yet Limbourg’s mayor Valérie Desjardin said the work was not progressing quickly and that the town was finding it tough to make long-term plans amid concerns over public finances as the government battles multiple crises, including COVID-19.
“One year on (the floods are) soon forgotten. There are other emergencies to deal with,” Desjardin said, alluding to pandemic recovery, rising energy prices, and the war in Ukraine.

Industrial adaptations
The industrial history of Wallonia’s river system has left Limbourg particularly exposed, said urban planner Benoit Moritz, who is helping the government with a long-term flood adaptation plan.
The river has long been used to power water mills and hydroelectric plants, and adapted in various ways to facilitate that — such as building dams to store water in times of drought and narrowing the channels to increase the water’s force.
Reversing 200 years of human impact on the river is a huge undertaking and requires difficult decisions on issues from housing and infrastructure to property acquisition, Moritz said.
Certain buildings in Limbourg could be adapted to withstand floods — by replacing ground floors with parking spaces, for example — but he warned that some houses would have to be destroyed in order to allow more space for the river.
The urban planner urged authorities to buy abandoned industrial buildings along the river to expand the floodplain, and to replace picturesque arched stone bridges that can become clogged with debris and ultimately exacerbate flooding.
Yet such measures take a long time to implement, he said, adding that the situation was not helped by some decisionmakers who still had “old reflexes” in terms of tackling floods.
“There are still people who say we need to build higher walls, even if we know (it) won’t solve the problem,” said Moritz, an urbanism professor at the Universite Libre of Brussels.
But adaptation to prepare for worsening long-term threats “is really serious, and it’s very important” he added. “If we don’t take care ... there are people who can die from our mistakes in the way we develop the land.”
Marjolijn Haasnoot, a Dutch professor specializing in water management, agreed and urged that rivers be afforded more natural space, quickly, to reduce the impacts of flooding.
“Climate change can still surprise us,” said Haasnoot, who assessed flood management strategies in Europe for the latest set of United Nations climate reports.
“Making room for the river” and restoring its natural floodplain in places like Limbourg would not only help prevent damage to buildings but create rich habitats that would allow aquatic, grassland and forest species to thrive, she said.
She said disasters like the 2021 floods should act as a “wake up call” for leaders to support people with effective long-term adaptation to global warming.
Widening rivers and their floodplains could also lead to more river-front recreation opportunities — a win for both the environment and residents, Moritz added.

Slow recovery
Faced with criticism over the slow place of riverbank restructuring following the floods, Walloon’s minister-president Elio di Rupo pointed to the scale of the challenge, highlighting that the Vesdre’s banks stretch for 880 km (547 miles).
Over the last year, the floods have cost the region 2.8 billion euros ($2.87 billion) at a time when the public purse has been stretched thin by pandemic recovery efforts, the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs.
Di Rupo said the next phase of rebuilding must wait for the results of hydraulic modelling designed to simulate runoff and its flood impacts, and test ways to reduce it.
“We are in the process of evaluating how to reconstruct the banks in a resilient way, not just more resistant but in a new state of mind,” he told a press conference at the regional government’s seat in Namur earlier this month.
Meanwhile, people have been using insurance money to rebuild their homes, despite the fact they remain in flood-risk areas.
Mayor Desjardin fears this will lead to a ‘double penalty’ as citizens invest in homes that will be deemed uninsurable or need to be demolished to make way for river engineering works.
She calculated that one in four families had left the town since the floods, leaving a hole in a community she described as once full of life.
Conscious of the lingering trauma residents still face, the Walloon government has provided mobile teams of psychologists to visit flood-hit areas until the end of 2022.
“When it rains I can’t sleep,” Desjardin admitted, adding that she still found it difficult to talk about the floods.
But one thing is clear, she said: “We are less safe than we were one year ago.”

Updated 10 July 2022
  • The University of Pennsylvania mRNA NFT “ Vaccines for a New Era” will run exclusively online from 15-25 July
LONDON: A new NFT digital asset from the University of Pennsylvania showcases pivotal mRNA research that could lead to life-changing vaccines for COVID-19 and beyond.

Dr. Drew Weissman, a physician and immunologist known for his groundbreaking contributions to RNA biology, and the RNA biochemist Dr. Katalin Kariko developed the modified RNA technology that became a foundational component of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines for COVID-19.

Now, 18 months later, “Vaccines for a New Era,” the University of Pennsylvania mRNA NFT — non-fungible token — will be released on July 15, a Christie’s press release said.

The digital asset includes a 3D model of the critical technologies that have enabled mRNA vaccines as well as research focused on the discovery and development of mRNA therapeutics for some of the world’s most deadly diseases.

The NFT also features a dynamic video that shows how mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines work, including how the mRNA vaccine enters the body’s cells and stimulates an immune response.

The animated digital art demonstrates mRNA encoding of the SAR-CoV-2 spike protein encapsulated inside lipid nanoparticles and administered as a vaccine, providing protection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

The NFT also includes an explainer, image copies of Penn-owned mRNA patent documents, and an original letter from Dr. Weissman.

The proceeds from the sale of the NFT will be used to further important research at Penn.

While much of the attention focused on how quickly COVID-19 vaccines were developed in response to the pandemic, Dr. Weissman said that it resulted from a career’s worth of research and dedication by him and many other scientists worldwide.

“I laugh because it’s a 25-year overnight success,” Dr. Weissman said.

Initially, he and Dr. Kariko struggled to secure funding for their critical research.

“‘It took over 10 years to get people to recognize the potential of modified mRNA technology for therapeutic and vaccine development,” he said. “But Kati and I weren’t just sitting in a room hoping; we never gave up. The data looked very promising. The feeling that it would someday work and be a useful technology in creating new therapies kept us going.”

Dr. Kariko and Dr. Weissman together discovered how to modify mRNA to significantly reduce its inherent inflammatory activity.

Dr. Weissman’s lab later developed a delivery technique to package the mRNA in fat droplets known as lipid nanoparticles. These advances contributed to mRNA becoming safer, more effective and more practical for use in vaccines.

When the DNA sequence for the coronavirus was released on Jan. 10, 2020, vaccine developers immediately began to use Dr. Weissman and Dr. Kariko’s modified mRNA technology.

“When we saw that it was a coronavirus, we knew it was the spike protein that would be targeted in a vaccine,” Dr. Weissman said.

The first modified mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, which was initially found to prevent severe disease and death with exceptional efficacy, was an important milestone.

“As a physician, my career aim has always been to contribute to development of technologies and products that help people,” Dr. Weissman said. “So seeing these extremely positive results of the Phase 3 human trials for modified mRNA vaccines against SAR-CoV-2 was an incredible feeling,” he said.

“Art is really important in communicating scientific ideas to the public. It’s a way to introduce people to science, how it works, why it’s so exciting, and its future potential. The COVID-19 vaccine is just one of many potential future products that may benefit from the modified mRNA technology developed at Penn.”

Dr. Weissman and his colleagues are developing a variety of potential future vaccines and therapies, such as a pan-coronavirus vaccine to prevent future pandemics, a universal flu vaccine, as well as vaccines to prevent herpes and malaria, among others.

Dr. Weissman also highlighted the possibility of using mRNA in vaccines to prevent fatal allergies and for gene therapies to treat sickle cell anemia.

The sale of the University of Pennsylvania mRNA NFT: Vaccines for a New Era will run exclusively online from July 15-25.

