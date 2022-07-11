You are here

Stranger Things 4 ranks first for viewership in 10 Arab countries: Forbes ME

The cast of Stranger Things at the Season 4 premiere event. (File/Shutterstock)
The cast of Stranger Things at the Season 4 premiere event. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Stranger Things 4 ranks first for viewership in 10 Arab countries: Forbes ME

Stranger Things 4 ranks first for viewership in 10 Arab countries: Forbes ME
  • The sci fi series surpassed the previous viewership record-holder, the second season of "Bridgerton"
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The fourth season of “Stranger Things” has gone on to break viewership records since it premiered on Netflix on May 27, a Forbes Middle East report has revealed.

The series, which is a blend of 80s nostalgia, coming-of-age comedy, and supernatural mystery, had the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language show on Netflix.

The episodes, the first of two volumes, became the most-watched season of English-language TV in a single week, with 335 million hours viewed, the report said.

The three-time Emmy nominee for Best Drama also surpassed the previous record-holder, the second season of period drama "Bridgerton," with 286.8 million hours of global viewing time.

According to Netflix's internal measurement between May 23 and May 29, 2022, Stranger Things ranked first in 83 countries, including Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The sci-fi series also topped Netflix's top 10 lists in 91 countries, a first for an English TV series, and became the first TV series to jump into the top three on the most popular list with 621.8 million hours of viewing time in less than two weeks after its May premiere.

It then received an additional 159.2 million hours of viewing in its third week, becoming the streaming service's most watched English-language series with a staggering 781 million hours viewed — the first English-language series during this period.

Four weeks after its March premiere, the Netflix original series remained at the top of the English TV List with 102.3 million hours viewed, and it also ranked in the top ten in 93 countries, with 883 million hours viewed on the Most Popular list.

The final two episodes of "Stranger Things 4" premiered last Friday, and garnered 301.3 million hours of viewing time. During the week of June 27 - July 3, 2022, it ranked in the top ten in 93 countries, including the MENA region.

Seasons one, two, and three also maintained their positions on the English TV List, with 34.5 million, 30.26 million, and 30.28 million hours viewed, respectively. In celebration of the show's return, 'Stranger Things' promos appeared on 15 landmarks in over 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia's AlUla National Monument.

Minority Report: Arab News highlights Druze faith in latest Deep Dive

Minority Report: Arab News highlights Druze faith in latest Deep Dive
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

Minority Report: Arab News highlights Druze faith in latest Deep Dive

Minority Report: Arab News highlights Druze faith in latest Deep Dive
  • This marks the fourth Minority Report done by the Research & Studies unit, with previous ones including: the Coptic Christians, Ahwazi Arabs and Jews of Lebanon
Updated 11 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: In the latest in its series of in-depth multimedia Minority Reports, Arab News tells the fascinating story of the Druze, one of the most mysterious and misunderstood faiths of the Middle East.

Rooted in Islam but drawing inspiration from numerous sources, including the Qur’an, the faith took root in Cairo in the early 11th century, during the reign of the sixth Ismaili Shiite Fatimid caliph, Al-Hakim bin Amr.  

Its followers called themselves the Muwahhidun, or Ahl Al-Tawhid, meaning monotheists or unitarians.

Over time, however, they became known as the Druze, a name derived from that of one of the early members of the movement, who fell out with his fellow missionaries.

At first, the faith was open to newcomers, its followers preaching freely and openly seeking converts.

But with the mysterious disappearance of Al-Hakim in 1021, the Fatimid caliphate turned against the Druze, who were forced underground and scattered across the region.

In 1043, facing widespread persecution, the Druze closed their ranks to outsiders forever, abandoning proselytization and instead embracing secrecy for the sake of survival.

This secrecy is maintained to this day, even among the faithful, the majority of whom are denied access to the innermost scriptures and practices of the faith.

Today, the Druze can be found in their traditional mountain strongholds in Lebanon, Syria and Palestine — the very places where their ancestors sought sanctuary a thousand years ago.

Twitter has legal edge in dispute with Musk: Experts

Twitter has legal edge in dispute with Musk: Experts
Updated 10 July 2022
Reuters

Twitter has legal edge in dispute with Musk: Experts

Twitter has legal edge in dispute with Musk: Experts
  • Delaware courts, where the dispute between the two sides is set to be litigated, have set a high bar for acquirers being allowed to abandon their deals
Updated 10 July 2022
Reuters

WILMINGTON: Twitter Inc. has a strong legal case against Elon Musk walking away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the US social media company but could opt for a renegotiation or settlement instead of a long court fight, according to legal experts.

Delaware courts, where the dispute between the two sides is set to be litigated, have set a high bar for acquirers being allowed to abandon their deals. But target companies often choose the certainty of a renegotiated deal at a lower price or financial compensation rather than a messy court battle that can last for many months, experts said.

“The argument for settling at something lower is that litigation is expensive,” said Adam Badawi, a law professor at UC Berkeley. “And this thing is so messy that it might not be worth it.”

Musk’s main claim against Twitter is that the San Francisco-based company breached their deal because it will not share with him enough information to back up its claim that spam or fake accounts constitute less than 5 percent of its active users. Twitter has stood by this estimate but also said it’s possible the number of these accounts is higher.

Musk also said in a letter to Twitter that the company’s misrepresentation of the number of spam accounts might be a “material adverse effect” that would allow him to walk away under the terms of the deal contract.

But legal experts said Delaware courts view MAEs as dramatic, unexpected events that cause long-term harm to a company’s performance. Deal contracts such as the one between Musk and Twitter are so prescriptive that a judge has ruled that an MAE has validly been triggered only once in the history of such litigation — in the case of German healthcare group Fresenius Kabi AG ending its deal for US generic drugmaker’s Akorn Inc. in 2018.

In that case, a court ruled that Akorn’s assurances to Fresenius that it was in compliance with its regulatory obligations were inaccurate. It also found that Akorn had withheld facts about its deteriorating performance that emerged in whistleblower allegations.

Can Saudi Arabia’s AlUla rival Hollywood for film production?

Can Saudi Arabia’s AlUla rival Hollywood for film production?
The site’s remarkable range of services has been drawing inevitable comparisons with facilities offered in Hollywood. (Supplied)
Updated 09 July 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Can Saudi Arabia's AlUla rival Hollywood for film production?

Can Saudi Arabia’s AlUla rival Hollywood for film production?
  • Filmmakers on Saudi’s upcoming feature ‘Norah’ laud benefits of location
  • Dedicated movie resort has apartments for 300 crew, with new studio being built
Updated 09 July 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: AlUla has been garnering a growing reputation among regional and international filmmakers as a premier location because of its enchanting natural landscapes, incentives and expanding infrastructure.

The site’s remarkable range of services has been drawing inevitable comparisons with facilities offered in Hollywood and other production hotspots around the globe.

In 2020, the Royal Commission for AlUla established Film AlUla to attract and assist international movie and television production houses. The body is led by film commissioner Stephen Strachan, a veteran of the UK industry and a respected producer in the Middle East and North Africa.

Tawfik Al-Zaidi, director of the upcoming film “Norah,” has recognized the potential of the location. He wrote the story for the movie in 2015, drawing from his personal experiences as a struggling artist in the early 2000s before cinemas opened in the Kingdom.

Tawfik Al-Zaidi, director of the upcoming film “Norah.” (Supplied)

“Since that time (2015), I have always wanted to film the movie in AlUla,” said Al-Zaidi, who is from the Madinah region and has been visiting AlUla since he was nine years old.

The film tells the story of a young girl searching for her voice and an artist looking for his passion, Al-Zaidi told Arab News.

Home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, AlUla has provided the perfect backdrop for several films in the past year. The horror film, “Cello,” written by Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, and “Cherry,” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, were both shot in the historic city.

These were followed by “Kandahar,” starring Gerard Butler, which was the first big-budget Hollywood movie to film extensively in AlUla.

Al-Zaidi wanted to take viewers to this magical destination with which he shares a personal connection. “I’m from Madinah, and my family live here so I know this area very well. I know what the mountains look like,” he said.

Al-Zaidi further explained to Arab News what was attractive about the setting: “When you walk around in AlUla, you feel like you’re walking in a complete museum.”

Yaqoob Al-Farhan, one of the film’s actors. (Supplied)

Yaqoob Al-Farhan, one of the film’s actors, said of the character he portrays: “I think anyone who has artistic interests would really see himself in Nader.”

It’s befitting then that Nader’s story is told in a city that Al-Zaidi calls an “artwork on its own.”

“You see the inscriptions on the mountains, how the rocks are formed and their colors. You see that it already has art and when filming in the village, the background is full of mountains. (So) AlUla resembles the story too,” Al-Zaidi said.

Maria Bahrawi, the 16-year-old actor who plays the lead character, Norah, said: “AlUla is a spectacular area, especially for filmmaking. I believe it will develop even more for movie making especially because of its natural scenery, farms, palm trees.”

Maria Bahrawi, the 16-year-old actor who plays the lead character. (Supplied)

For the film’s producer Paul Miller, AlUla’s varied and unique landscape is what makes it stand out.

“It has about five different types of deserts within a half an hour drive. Normally, when we’re making a movie which requires a certain landscape, you’re driving hours if not days for different landscapes,” Miller told Arab News.

Besides the stunning landscapes, Film AlUla’s support is an important factor in attracting filmmakers to the city.

Miller said: “There’s a lot of logistical support, with permission and access, and they’ve built a dedicated film resort with 300 apartments for crew, and every day more and more of the infrastructure you need around filmmaking is here,” he said.

“They’re planning to build a studio that will hopefully be ready early to middle of next year. There’s a lot of opportunity here to promote it as a film destination because it’s so extraordinary,” he added.

During his time filming in AlUla, he has seen people come visit the city to learn about its beautiful scenery and how Film AlUla can support them. Once “Kandahar” and “Norah” are released, Miller said, “people, both abroad and here, will really see the potential of AlUla as a premier film destination.”

Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight

Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Updated 09 July 2022
AP

Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight

Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
  • Musk has been unable to pin down the percentage of Twitter accounts that are not genuine, which could jeopardize the deal
Updated 09 July 2022
AP

Elon Musk announced he will walk away from his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, leaving the deal on the verge of collapse. The Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter’s board Friday saying he is terminating the acquisition.
But Twitter isn’t accepting Musk’s declaration. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted in response that the board is “committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”
Twitter could have pushed for a $1 billion breakup fee that Musk agreed to pay under these circumstances. Instead, it looks ready to fight to complete the deal, which the company’s board has approved and CEO Parag Agrawal has insisted he wants to consummate.
The possible unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter, with Musk — who has more than 100 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
On Friday, shares of Twitter fell 5 percent to $36.81, well below the $54.20 that Musk had offered to pay. Shares of Tesla, meanwhile, climbed 2.5 percent to $752.29.
Musk lawyer Mike Ringler wrote in the letter to Twitter dated Friday that for nearly two months, Musk has sought data to judge the prevalence of “fake or spam” accounts on the social media platform.
“Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information,” the letter said. It also said the information is fundamental to Twitter’s business and financial performance, and it’s needed to finish the merger agreement.
“This is a disaster scenario for Twitter and its board,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Friday in a note to investors. He predicted a long court fight by Twitter to either restore the deal or get a $1 billion breakup fee that was specified in the contract. “From the beginning this was always a head scratcher to go after Twitter at a $44 billion price tag for Musk and never made much sense to the Street, now it ends (for now) in a Twilight Zone ending with Twitter’s Board back against the wall and many on the Street scratching their head around what is next.”
On Thursday, Twitter sought to shed more light on how it counts spam accounts in a briefing with journalists and company executives. Twitter said it removes 1 million spam accounts each day. the spam accounts represent well below 5 percent of its active user base each quarter. To calculate how many accounts are malicious spam, Twitter said it reviews “thousands of accounts” sampled at random, using both public and private data such as IP addresses, phone numbers, geolocation and how the account behaves when it is active, to determine whether an account is real.
Last month, Twitter offered Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets, according to multiple reports at the time, though neither the company nor Musk confirmed this. Private data, which isn’t available publicly and thus not in the data “firehose” that was given to Musk, includes IP addresses, phone numbers and location. Twitter said such private data helps avoid misidentifying real accounts as spam.
Ringler also alleged that Twitter broke the agreement when it fired its revenue product leader and general manager of consumers, as well announcing the layoff of one-third of its talent acquisition team. The sale agreement, he wrote, required Twitter to “seek and obtain consent” if it deviated from conducting normal business. Twitter was required to “preserve substantially intact the material components of its current business organization,” the letter said.
Musk’s flirtation with buying Twitter appeared to begin in late March. That’s when Twitter has said he contacted members of its board — including co-founder Jack Dorsey — and told them he was buying up shares of the company and interested in either joining the board, taking Twitter private or starting a competitor. Then, on April 4, he revealed in a regulatory filing that he had became the company’s largest shareholder after acquiring a 9 percent stake worth about $3 billion.
At first, Twitter offered Musk a seat on its board. But six days later, Agrawal tweeted that Musk will not be joining the board after all. His bid to buy the company came together quickly after that.
Musk had agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, inserting a “420” marijuana reference into his offer price. He sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase, then strengthened his commitments of more than $7 billion from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.
Inside Twitter, Musk’s offer was met with confusion and falling morale, especially after Musk publicly criticized one of Twitter’s top lawyers involved in content-moderation decisions.
As Twitter executives prepared for the deal to move forward, the company instituted a hiring freeze, halted discretionary spending and fired two top managers. The San Francisco company has also been laying off staff, most recently part of its talent acquisition team.

Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system

Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system

Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system
  • Meta will roll out its new “Meta accounts” starting in August which can control device-level access and manage app purchases
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc. is modifying how users log onto its virtual reality headsets, backtracking on an earlier change to require accounts from the company’s flagship Facebook app on the devices while preserving links to social connections there.
The company will roll out its new “Meta accounts” starting in August, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The social media giant announced plans to remove the Facebook login requirement last year, after a backlash from users who had previously accessed the headsets using separate accounts from Oculus, the virtual reality company that Meta, then known as Facebook, acquired in 2014.
With the new login structure, Meta accounts will control device-level access and manage app purchases, while Meta Horizon profiles will represent the users’ social presence in virtual reality, with associated user names and avatars, the company said in a blog post.
People will also have the option to connect their profiles in a unified Meta Accounts Center, which will integrate existing social connections from Facebook, Instagram or Messenger into their virtual reality experiences, it said.
For accounts not added to the Accounts Center, the company will only combine user data across apps for counting users and enforcing safety rules, a spokesperson told Reuters.
In a memo last week, product chief Chris Cox alluded to the change, which he referred to as Project Simile and said would “power continuity across the metaverse,” according to a copy of the post viewed by Reuters.
Meta has been pushing to integrate accounts and other products across its “family of apps,” which gives users cross-app functionality while enabling the company to consolidate data about their behavior in different environments.
The company announced plans to unify its messaging structure across apps in 2019 and later that year rolled out a payment service, now called Meta Pay, through which users can process transactions across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

