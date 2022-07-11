You are here

Deadly rains disrupt Eid celebrations in Pakistan's largest city

Deadly rains disrupt Eid celebrations in Pakistan's largest city
Motorists make their way through a flooded street after a heavy rain shower in Karachi on July 11, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2022

Deadly rains disrupt Eid celebrations in Pakistan's largest city

Deadly rains disrupt Eid celebrations in Pakistan’s largest city
  • Death toll from rain-related incidents has risen to over 150 since last month
  • More heavy rain expected in coming days, a weather official said
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered “every possible support” on Monday to the southeastern province of Sindh, as relentless rainfall submerged parts of its capital Karachi and killed at least 11 people on the second day of Eid Al-Adha.

Heavy rains that battered Karachi have left large parts of the city underwater and without power, as citizens trended #KarachiRain on Twitter and said that water was entering their homes. Traffic jams were also reported across Pakistan’s largest city, where many of its main roads have been closed.

Eleven deaths related to rain-related incidents have been reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours, Dr. Sumaiyya Syed, police surgeon of the city, told Arab News. The latest numbers add to a rising death toll recorded since monsoon downpours began in mid-June, which killed over 150 people and left hundreds of people homeless across the South Asian country.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi. I am confident that Sindh govt will rise to the occasion & bring life back to normal,” Sharif tweeted.

“Have offered to extend every possible support.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said authorities are expecting more flooding on Monday.

“Heavy downpours have created urban flooding, and the situation may worsen with light to heavy rains expected in different parts of the city in the evening,” department director Sardar Sarfraz told Arab News.

The city will also see more downpours later this week, which are expected to trigger another flood.

“A heavy rain system is expected to enter Karachi July 14 and remain for four to five days, which again will create urban flooding,” Sarfraz said.

Social media footage showed rainwater flooding houses in different parts of Karachi, as rainfall also disrupted other parts of Pakistan on Monday.

In August 2020, record-breaking heavy rain in Karachi killed over 100 people and disrupted the lives of many of the city’s 15 million residents, as water flooded its main roads and housing areas.

Karachi Commissioner Mohammed Iqbal Memon took to Twitter to urge Karachi residents to take precautions as intense rainfall continued.

“Stay away from utility line poles, wires, and nallas,” he tweeted, referring to watercourses in the city.

“Please don’t go outside of home unnecessarily.”

Topics: Pakistan Eid celebrations Eid Al Adha

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine

Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
  • The Russian president set the stage for such moves even before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, writing an essay last summer claiming that Russians and Ukrainians are one people
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

KHARKIV, Ukraine: As Russian missiles struck a key Ukrainian city, Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded a fast-track procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians on Monday, another effort to strengthen Moscow’s influence over war-torn Ukraine.
Until recently, only residents of Ukraine’s separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are now under Russian control, were eligible to apply for the simplified passport procedure.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Klueba said Putin’s signing of a passport decree, which also applies to stateless residents in Ukraine, was an example of his “predatory appetites.”
“Russia is using the simplified procedure for issuing passports to tighten the noose around the necks of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our state, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupying administrations and the Russian army of aggression,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry added in a statement.
Between 2019, when the procedure was introduced for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk, and this year, more than 720,000 people living in the rebel-held areas in the two regions — about 18 percent of the population — have received Russian passports.
In late May, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the fast-track procedure was also offered to residents of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
The Russian passport move appears to be part of Putin’s political influence strategy, which has also involved introduction of the Russian ruble in occupied territory in Ukraine and could eventually result in the annexation of more Ukrainian territory into the Russian Federation. Russia already annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
The Russian president set the stage for such moves even before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, writing an essay last summer claiming that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and attempting to diminish the legitimacy of Ukraine as an independent nation. Reports have surfaced of Russian authorities confiscating Ukrainian passports from some citizens.
The passport announcement came hours after Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city Monday killed at least six people and injured 31, prosecutors and local officials said. Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in an attack one official described as “absolute terrorism.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the attacks struck at the points of deployment for Ukraine’s “nationalist battalions.” Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that the shelling came from multiple rocket launchers, and those wounded and hospitalized included children aged 4 and 16.
“Only civilian structures — a shopping center and houses of peaceful Kharkiv residents — came under the fire of the Russians. Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed. Several fires broke out,” Syniehubov wrote.
Earlier, he said one missile destroyed a school, another hit a residential building, while the third landed near warehouse facilities.
“All (three were launched) exclusively on civilian objects. This is absolute terrorism!” Syniehubov said.
Kharkiv resident Alexander Peresolin said the attacks came without warning, with a blast so fierce he lost consciousness. Neighbors carried him to the basement, where he regained consciousness.
“I was sitting and talking to my wife,” he said. “I didn’t understand what happened.”
The strikes came two days after a Russian rocket attack struck apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine. The death toll in that attack on the town of Chasiv Yar rose to 31 on Monday. Nine people have been rescued from the rubble but more are still believed trapped, emergency officials said.
The attack late Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter used mostly by people who work in factories. Russia’s Defense Ministry insisted Monday that the Chasiv Yar target “was a Ukrainian territorial defense brigade, and that “more than 300 nationalists” were killed. The town is also the hometown of Ukraine’s president.
Russian attacks continued in eastern Ukraine, with Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai saying Monday that Russian forces carried out five missile strikes and four rounds of shelling, hitting settlements on the border with the Donetsk region.
The Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014. Earlier this month, Russia captured the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, the city of Lysychansk.
Ukrainian forces continued attacks on what they said are Russian ammunition depots, in a prelude to a possible counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.
Ukrainian officials said on social media late Monday that an ammunition depot in Novy Kakhovka, in the mostly Russia-occupied Kherson region, was destroyed.
Russia’s Tass news agency offered a different account, saying that the target was a mineral fertilizer storage facility that exploded and that a market, hospital and houses were damaged. Some of the ingredients in fertilizer can be used as ammunition.
Tass said there casualties, without providing an estimate, and claimed the weapon used in the strike was fired from a U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. Ukrainian officials didn’t comment on the type of weapon used.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin citizenship

Cubans decry pre-emptive clampdown on protest anniversary

Cubans decry pre-emptive clampdown on protest anniversary
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

Cubans decry pre-emptive clampdown on protest anniversary

Cubans decry pre-emptive clampdown on protest anniversary
  • In a report published on the one-year anniversary of the protests, Human Rights Watch detailed “systematic human rights violations” committed by the government to quash further dissent
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

HAVANA: Havana’s streets were calm Monday on the one-year anniversary of unprecedented anti-government demonstrations, with Cubans denouncing a pre-emptive security clampdown to avoid a repeat.
Amid fresh accusations of human rights abuses and calls from the United States for the Cuban government to “respect” dissident voices, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said he was convinced the country would emerge from what he described as a “complex situation.”
There had been calls for new protests on the anniversary, but more than a dozen dissidents, artists and independent journalists said on Twitter they had received warnings from the police not to leave their homes, from where some reported patrols outside.
They also included the parents of protesters in jail.
“I am under siege,” tweeted Yurka Rodriguez, the mother of 25-year-old Yunaikis Linares, one of hundreds placed behind bars by the communist regime.
Rodriguez used the hashtag #SOSCuba.
“No one will go out on the street,” student Carlos Rafael Dominguez, 18, told AFP.
“There is no bringing it (the government) down,” he said resignedly.
Added 64-year-old Maria de los Angeles Marquez: “People are resisting going out” because of the heavy sentences — up to 25 years in some cases — meted out for participation in last year’s spontaneous outburst of anti-government ire.
Mass protests broke out across Cuba on July 11 and 12 last year, with demonstrators clamoring for food and freedoms amid the island’s worst economic crisis in 30 years, and shortages of fuel, medicines and food.
A crackdown by the security forces left one dead, dozens injured and 1,300 people detained, according to rights observers.
Hundreds, including minors, have since been given jail sentences for such crimes as “public disorder,” “contempt” or “sedition.”
In a report published on the one-year anniversary of the protests, Human Rights Watch detailed “systematic human rights violations” committed by the government to quash further dissent.
The report listed claims of “arbitrary detention, abuse-ridden prosecutions, beatings and other cases of ill-treatment that in some cases constitute torture.”
“A year ago today, thousands of Cubans protested, demanding rights and freedoms, but the government gave many of them only two options: prison or exile,” said Juan Pappier, senior Americas researcher at HRW.
Diaz-Canel, who has described the protests as “a vandalistic coup,” tweeted Monday that “if anything is to be commemorated this 11th of July, it is the victory of the Cuban people, the Cuban revolution.”
Cuba has for the past six decades been the target of US sanctions that the government blames for the island nation’s economic woes.
Citing a backdrop of “constant economic, political and ideological siege,” the president said he was “convinced that we will also emerge from this complex situation.”
Cuba accuses the United States of fomenting last year’s protests.
In a statement Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington recognized the “determination and courage” of the Cuban people “as they continue to fight for respect for human rights.”
The HRW report documented 155 cases of abuse as part of the “repression against July 2021 protesters.”
This included detention of people protesting peacefully or on their way to join marches, and detainees held incommunicado sometimes for months on end without access to relatives or a lawyer.
It also reported unsanitary prison cells, and little or no access to food, medicines, clean water or Covid-19 masks.
“Many (detainees) said they were subject to abusive and repeat interrogations... Some were beaten, forced to squat naked, or subjected to ill-treatment, including sleep deprivation and other abuses that in some cases amount to torture,” said the report.
Orestes Sandoval, an 80-year-old queuing to buy cigarettes in the Cuban capital, told AFP a new round of protests was unlikely.
“With everything that has happened, I don’t believe anyone would dare to do such a thing.”

Topics: Cubans Havana cuba

World population to hit 8 billion this year: UN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
Updated 11 July 2022
Reuters

World population to hit 8 billion this year: UN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
  • Global fertility is projected to decline further to 2.1 births per woman by 2050
Updated 11 July 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India is set to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, with each counting more than 1.4 billion residents this year, a UN report said on Monday, warning that high fertility would challenge economic growth.
The world’s population, estimated to reach 8 billion by Nov. 15 this year, could grow to 8.5 billion in 2030, and 10.4 billion in 2100, as the pace of mortality slows, said the report released on World Population Day.
India’s population was 1.21 billion in 2011, according to the domestic census, which is conducted once a decade. The government had deferred the 2021 census due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s population was growing at its slowest pace since 1950, having fallen below 1 percent in 2020, UN estimates showed.
In 2021, the average fertility of the world’s population stood at 2.3 births per woman over a lifetime, having fallen from about five births in 1950.
Global fertility is projected to decline further to 2.1 births per woman by 2050.

FASTFACT

The world’s population could grow to 8.5 billion in 2030, and 10.4 billion in 2100, as the pace of mortality slows, said a UN report released on World Population Day.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.
Still, a growing population was a reminder of a shared responsibility of care for the planet and to “reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” he said.
Referring to an earlier World Health Organization report estimating about 14.9 million deaths relating to the COVID-19 pandemic between January 2020 and December 2021, the UN report said global life expectancy at birth fell to 71 years in 2021 from 72.8 years in 2019, mostly due to the pandemic.
The UN said more than half of the projected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries — Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.
Countries of sub-Saharan Africa are expected to contribute more than half of the increase anticipated through 2050.
However, the population of 61 countries is projected to decrease by 1 percent or more between 2022 and 2050, driven by a fall in fertility.

Topics: United Nations World population

