Al-Nassr sign Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract

Al-Nassr sign Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract
Al-Nassr is David Ospina’s fifth professional club, having started out at Colombia’s Atletico Nacional in 2006, before going to represent Nice and Arsenal. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
  The 33-year-old former Arsenal stopper was a free agent after his contract with Napoli expired
Al-Nassr Club announced the signing of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina on a two-year contract with the option of a third.

The 33-year-old stopper had become a free agent after his contract with Napoli expired at the end of last season, and he becomes Al-Nassr’s second signing of the summer after Ivorian left-back Ghislain Konan.

Al-Nassr is Ospina’s fifth professional club, having started out at Colombia’s Atletico Nacional in 2006, before going to represent Nice and Arsenal.

Last season, Ospina played 33 times for Napoli, including 31 games in Serie A, one in the Italian Cup, and one in the Europa League; he conceded 28 goals and kept 13 clean sheets.

Ospina won the Colombian title twice with Atletico (2006-2007, 2007-2008), the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2015 and 2017, and the Charity Shield with the Gunners in 2018. In 2020 he claimed an Italian Cup winners medal with Napoli.

Ospina made his international debut for Colombia in 2007, and went on to represent his country 124 times, breaking the previous record held by Carlos Valderrama. He was part of Colombia’s squads at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France

UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France
  Vegard Stake Laengen of the UAE team pulled out on Saturday
  George Bennett was withdrawn ahead of stage 10 on Tuesday
MEGÈVE, France: Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar lost a second UAE Emirates teammate ahead of stage 10 on Tuesday as New Zealander George Bennett was withdrawn.
Vegard Stake Laengen of the UAE team pulled out on Saturday and Bennett’s loss means Pogacar has only five teammates left with 12 stages remaining.
With three days in the Alps coming up and sizzling temperatures expected, Pogacar’s rivals will take the news as a boost to their chances.
“George displayed some symptoms on Monday night and tested positive,” team doctor Adrien Rottuno said.
Rotunno revealed last Saturday the extreme measures the team have gone to in order to avoid infection.
“All the riders have their own room, when normally they would share. They also all have their own masseur,” he said.
Just ahead of the Tour, Matteo Trentin, a key member of Pogacar’s team, also pulled out of the race with COVID-19.
Pogacar leads the race by 39sec from Jonas Vingegaard with Ineos rider Geraint Thomas third, 1min 17sec behind, but big changes are expected over the next three stages.
Bennett is the fifth rider so far to pull out due to COVID-19 following Australian rider Luke Durbridge of the Bike Exchange who also withdrew on Tuesday.
French riders Geoffrey Bouchard and Guillaume Martin have also been forced out of the race by the virus.
Half a dozen riders had to be replaced prior to the start of the Tour after testing positive for COVID-19.
There have also been casualties in the backroom staff of the teams with Quick-Step on their third sporting director since it began in Copenhagen on July 1.

Rui Vitoria confirmed as new Egypt national team coach

Rui Vitoria confirmed as new Egypt national team coach
  Portuguese coach, 52, has signed a four-year contract to lead the Pharaohs
  His first task will be to steer Egypt to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
The Egyptian Football Association has officially announced that the Rui Vitoria has signed a four-year contract as the new coach of the national team and will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Egyptian media outlets on Tuesday, the Portuguese coach will receive a monthly salary of about $200,000, will work with his four chosen assistants, and will remain in charge until 2026 if the team achieves positive results during coming period.

Vitoria — whose last job was at Russian giants Spartak Moscow in 2021 — had received an offer to train the Egyptian club Al-Ahly, but after negotiations broke down between the two parties, the 52-year-old reached an agreement with Hazem Emam, a member of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Football Association, to take over as coach of the Pharaohs.

Vitoria previously managed Benfica (2015-2019) and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia from January 2019 until December 2020. During his brief stint in the Kingdom, he won the Saudi Pro League and the Saudi Super Cup.

Al-Ahli’s relegation leaves one of Saudi’s biggest clubs in unfamiliar territory

Al-Ahli’s relegation leaves one of Saudi’s biggest clubs in unfamiliar territory
  The Jeddah team's demotion is indicative of the SPL's quality, but the top tier will still miss one of its traditional giants
Which European club is Al-Ahli similar to in size and stature? It’s an interesting question. The team from Jeddah have a prestigious history but are not a dominant club in Saudi Arabia.

Their three championships, the last of which came in 2016, is an impressive haul but does not measure up to the record of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and, of course, the 18-time winners Al-Hilal. Al-Ahli then are no Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. Perhaps their relegation can be compared to the prospect of Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund slipping into their respective second tiers in England and Germany but that is up for debate.

It is a testament to the strength of the Saudi Arabian league and how deep the competition goes that a team can have plenty of stars, can reach the latter stages of the Asian Champions League as they have in four of the past five seasons, and still go down. It is good for the league for all to know that no team is too big to be relegated, that if you make a few mistakes then the ultimate punishment is possible. There is another benefit too; the presence of Al-Ahli will give the second tier much more attention next season.

Al-Ahli won’t be thinking too much about that. There have been big clubs in the past that have gone down, embarked on a much-needed reset, and have come back to the top tier revitalized and energized. There are precedents from elsewhere. A troubled Newcastle United went down in 2009 but then won the Championship in style, came back up and were in the top five in the English Premier League within two years.

That is the challenge for Al-Ahli, to come straight back up, leaner and healthier. The signs so far are mixed however. It is inevitable that players are going to leave and fans have been sad to see the back of Hussein Al-Maqhawi. The midfielder has been in Jeddah for seven years, played 232 games and scored 25 goals but has signed for Al-Fateh back in the top tier. As a parting shot, he said goodbye to the fans on social media but also told the club’s management that they did not know anything about football, and said that the players had expressed their opinions but had been ignored.

This is the problem that needs to be resolved. From sources at the club and various journalists, have come reports of expressions of displeasure made by players who feel that there is a lack of clarity and direction coming from those in charge. Instead of a resolve to use relegation as a chance to start again and build a new culture, the bosses seem to still be in shock.

There has been a lot of pressure on club president Majid Al-Nafie. There had been rumors that he was on his way out but there is set to be an extraordinary meeting on July 25 that could be an interesting and important affair. If there is to be new leadership at the club, it is better to get the situation sorted as soon as possible.

There are still issues to be resolved. Coach Robert Siboldi took over in March but his attempts to tighten up the backline and make the team harder to beat were not enough to stop the slide into the second tier. If one of the late chances against Al-Shabab in the final game had ended up in the back of the net then Al-Ahli would have stayed up. The Uruguayan is keen to stay in Jeddah but has reportedly asked for a salary increase, so it remains to be seen how it all works out.

Apart from the atmosphere at the club, the future of Omar Al-Somah is a big topic of conversation. The Syrian striker has been with Al-Ahli for eight years and has reached double figures in every campaign. Such a solid record of goalscoring means that even at the age of 33, there is plenty of interest. Kuwaiti giants Al-Qadsia have been making most of the running but there have been enquiries from Qatar, the UAE as well as other teams in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ahli do not want to lose him to a domestic rival, however, and there is still a hope that Al-Somah will be terrorizing second division defenses next season. Al-Ahli are keen to keep as many Saudi players as possible but it remains to be seen what happens with the foreign imports.

They have to get a move on. It is now over two weeks since they fell. With last season finishing late due to various postponements, there is not much time before the next campaign starts and if they want to bounce back at the first time of asking, they need to be ready.

Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal

Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
  The Argentine coach took over in winter and led the club to an 18th Saudi Pro League title
Al-Hilal’s Argentine coach Ramon Diaz is keen to retain the full complement of foreign players that helped the club win a record extending 18th Saudi Pro League title, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Diaz took control of the Riyadh giants in winter, and also led them through to the qualifying stages of the AFC Champions League.

According to sources close to the club, Al-Hilal’s management has not yet decided on the future of Argentine Luciano Vietto, who has been loaned from Al-Shabab. The matter is now expected to be resolved with the start of Al-Hilal’s preparations for the new season.

The Saudi and Asian champions will begin their pre-season preparations on July 23 by conducting medical examinations of the players, before leaving for a training camp in the English city of Birmingham five days later.

Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire

Gareth Bale says he’s at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire
  The golf-loving Welsh forward intends to keep playing for club and country for several more seasons
LOS ANGELES: Gareth Bale wants the world to know Los Angeles FC is not the 18th hole of his soccer career.
The golf-loving Welsh forward intends to keep playing for club and country for several more seasons, and he hopes to fill those years winning trophies with his new stateside team.
“I’m up for everything here,” Bale said Monday. “I still have many years to come. I haven’t come here to just be here for six months, 12 months. I’ve come here to try and be here for as long as possible. I want to do as well as I can. I want to try to make my mark on this league, on this team. I look forward to the future.”
Bale’s declaration of his long-term intentions undoubtedly will please his new LAFC fans, who were hoping the longtime Real Madrid forward wasn’t simply using the team atop the Major League Soccer standings as a place to get fit for Wales’ landmark return to the World Cup in Qatar this fall after a 64-year absence.
The 32-year-old Bale also gave a thrill to his home nation when he confirmed his intention to play in the 2024 European Championships, keeping his place among the greatest group of Welsh football talent in decades.
“It’s not just a short-term thing,” Bale said. “(LAFC) also gives me the best opportunity to go to the next Euros, maybe further. So my plan is to really work hard. ... We’ve got a great plan going forward to get me up to speed, and hopefully it lasts as long as possible.”
LAFC formally introduced Bale to an extensive media gathering inside Banc of California Stadium, but the club’s fans already met Bale outside on the field three days earlier. He got a standing ovation hours after getting off the plane from Europe last Friday, and he watched LAFC’s 3-2 victory over the archrival LA Galaxy from a suite before joining the on-field postgame celebrations with his new teammates.
Bale went through his first training session with LAFC on Monday morning. While the club isn’t projecting when he will suit up in their pursuit of the MLS title, the goal-scoring dynamo should be fresh: He played in only five matches for Madrid last season while battling injuries.
After winning five Champions League titles while spending eight of the past nine seasons in Madrid, Bale explored playing options closer to home before choosing Los Angeles, where he can be a midseason addition to a trophy-contending team. Southern California’s ideal weather also puts him in the perfect spot to ramp up physically for Qatar.
If LAFC makes it to the league title game, the MLS Cup Final is scheduled for Nov. 5, just 16 days before the start of the World Cup. While bigger clubs undoubtedly will come calling afterward, Bale insists he doesn’t intend to leave after the MLS season.
“I haven’t come here for the short term,” Bale said. “I want to make my mark on this league, and I think being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros, and you never know, maybe one more (World Cup). That’s my goal.”
The expiration of his massive contract finally ended the love-hate relationship between the superstar and the Madrid fans and media. While Bale repeatedly showed off his big-game scoring ability, he was criticized for everything from his frequent injury absences to his passion for golf amid suggestions he wasn’t fully committed to Madrid’s success.
Bale began his US tenure by repeatedly reaffirming his desire to play regularly, even with the demanding travel schedule of the vast North American league.
Bale is joining longtime Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini in making a midseason move to LAFC, and general manager John Thorrington hailed their decisions as evidence LAFC has become “a destination of choice for star players.”
Bale said he spent a few weeks every summer in Los Angeles before the coronavirus pandemic, and his family is already comfortable in the city where soccer greats from David Beckham and Robbie Keane to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela have embraced the combination of sporting challenge and good living in the second halves of their careers.
But as those superstars did before him, Bale rejects the concept of joining MLS and slowing down. LAFC has been the league’s top team throughout its fifth season of existence, and a motivated Bale’s addition to an already potent attack could be a nightmare for the competition between now and November.
“The standard here is really increasing,” Bale said. “I think it’s a lot better than people in Europe really think.”

