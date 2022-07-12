You are here

Manila asserts sovereignty on South China Sea arbitration anniversary

Manila asserts sovereignty on South China Sea arbitration anniversary
Protesters stage a demonstration to commemorate the 6th anniversary of the Hague Ruling that rejected China’s historical claims to the disputed waterway, in front of the Chinese Cultural Consulate in Manila on July 12, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Manila asserts sovereignty on South China Sea arbitration anniversary

Manila asserts sovereignty on South China Sea arbitration anniversary
  • US warns it will defend the Philippines if China breaks international court ruling
  • Last week, Chinese FM Wang Yi visited Manila to ‘open up new golden era’ in bilateral ties
Updated 16 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ newly appointed foreign minister pledged on Tuesday to uphold a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal that invalidated most of Beijing’s claims in the contested South China Sea, a week after China sought to strengthen ties with the new Philippine government.

Manila and Beijing have a long-running dispute over the South China Sea, which is claimed by China almost in its entirety.

In 2013, following a standoff, the Philippines lodged a case with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague seeking clarification of its sovereign entitlements under international law.

In 2016, the court ruled in favor of the Philippines, but Beijing rejected the ruling and continued to send fishing vessels, and raise structures in the strategic and resource-rich waterway, part of which is a Philippine exclusive economic zone.

The Philippines has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against Chinese activity since the 2016 decision.

Marking the sixth anniversary of the award and the 40th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, on which the court decision was based, Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said that the ruling was “final” and called for the international community to support it.

“These findings are no longer within the reach of denial and rebuttal, and are conclusive as they are indisputable,” he said.

“We firmly reject attempts to undermine it; nay, even erase it from law, history, and our collective memories. At the same time, we welcome the support of a growing list of countries for the award.”

The Philippine foreign minister’s statement comes a week after he hosted his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, who said at the time he was visiting Manila to “open up a new golden era for the bilateral relationship.”

Manalo was appointed earlier this month by new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who during his presidential campaign committed to continuing a Beijing-friendly direction embraced by his predecessor, former president Rodrigo Duterte, but not at the expense of sovereignty.

He also promised the Southeast Asian country would seek to strengthen ties with the US, which said on Tuesday it would protect the Philippines, its oldest ally in the region, with whom it has a decades-old defense treaty that is seen as a bulwark against China’s growing influence in the region.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the Hague ruling, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the arbitration was final, and called on China to “abide by its obligations under international law and cease its provocative behavior.”

“We will continue to work with allies and partners, as well as regional institutions such as ASEAN, to protect and preserve the rules-based order,” he said. “We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments.”

Topics: South China Sea dispute Manila Beijing

Malaysia eyes Middle East’s millennial, Gen Z travelers for tourism revival

Malaysia eyes Middle East’s millennial, Gen Z travelers for tourism revival
Updated 11 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysia eyes Middle East's millennial, Gen Z travelers for tourism revival

Malaysia eyes Middle East’s millennial, Gen Z travelers for tourism revival
  • Minister says ‘two most influential groups of Muslim travelers’ hold key to hospitality sector’s future
  • Malaysia has set a 2022 target of 4.5 million foreign visitors, compared with 26.1 million before the pandemic
Updated 11 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is focusing its promotional efforts on millennial and Generation Z travelers from the Middle East, the tourism minister told Arab News, as the country sets out to revive its pandemic-wrecked hospitality sector.

The Muslim-majority nation, which markets itself abroad as an ideal holiday destination, with a multi-ethnic culture, lush rainforests and pristine beaches, suffered a heavy blow when it shut its borders to foreign visitors in 2020 and remained isolated until April this year.

Malaysia is popular among visitors from the Middle East and has been ranked as a top destination in the Global Muslim Travel Index since 2015.

To boost post-pandemic arrivals, its marketing efforts are now focused on visitors from the demographic cohorts known as Gen Z — those born between the late 1990s and 2000s — and millennials — born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s.

Tourism Minister Nancy Shukri told Arab News in a recent interview that millennial and Gen Z tourists are “two of the most influential groups of Muslim travelers that will shape the future trends of the market.”

As she outlined the country’s promotional strategy, the minister said these groups of travelers from the Middle East are “often categorized to be adventurous and more open minded in their choices of holiday activities, while still observing their religious obligations.”

Shukri explained that the term “adventurous” extends beyond sports-related activities, such as hiking, climbing and diving,” and also refers to “cultural exchanges and interaction with the environment” — from tree planting and birdwatching to participation in local festivals and learning local languages.

To cater to millennial and Gen Z visitors from the Middle East, the country is trying to promote niche tourism products such as ecotourism and adventure travel, but also volunteering, and other activities that are in line with sustainable tourism practices — travel experiences that include concern for social and environmental issues, as well as the welfare of host communities.

“It is observed that Muslim travelers, including (from the) Middle East traveler market, now have a more sophisticated need for spiritually fulfilling and transformative travel experiences that could enrich their lives,” Shukri said.

“Activities like volunteering and socializing with the destination’s community at local festivals, for example, can create a valuable memory that elevates their travel experience. This is one example of how tourism can be linked to sustainability.”

Hopes for attracting Middle Eastern visitors are high after the Arabian Travel Market, an annual tourism event organized in Dubai, which was held on May 9-12.

Malaysia’s tourism ministry took part in the event with its Tourism Malaysia and Islamic Tourism Center, as well as local tourism boards, travel agencies, and representatives of resorts and hotels.

“Feedback from ATM 2022 was tremendous and overwhelming,” Shukri said, adding that sales of 34.5 million Malaysian ringgit ($7.8 million) were generated during the four-day event.

“Middle East industry players were intrigued with Malaysia’s Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Recognition, developed by ITC, which helps tourists to easily identify hotels with Muslim-friendly facilities.”

Before the global pandemic, Malaysia received about 400,000 visitors from the Middle East in 2019. Travelers from Saudi Arabia topped the arrivals, accounting for a quarter of the visits.

The number of international visits to the Southeast Asian nation, where tourism had contributed 13 percent of the national economy, dropped significantly during the pandemic, with fewer than 135,000 visitors in 2021, compared with 26.1 million in 2019.

As it seeks to revive its tourism sector, Malaysia has set a 2022 target of 4.5 million visitors and a revenue of $2.5 billion.

So far, according to the tourism ministry’s data, 2.38 million foreigners have visited the country this year, arriving mainly from India, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Malaysia millennial Gen Z Nancy Shukri

Drone strike foiled Daesh chemical plot against Europe: Report

Drone strike foiled Daesh chemical plot against Europe: Report
Updated 53 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Drone strike foiled Daesh chemical plot against Europe: Report

Drone strike foiled Daesh chemical plot against Europe: Report
  • Iraqi Salih Al-Sabawi was assassinated in 2015 by US special forces
Updated 53 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A drone strike in 2015 foiled a plot by Daesh to attack Europe with chemical weapons, US intelligence sources say.

The Washington Post reported that an unnamed source said Daesh planned to use the expertise of Salih Al-Sabawi, an Iraqi engineer who worked in Saddam Hussein’s chemical weapons program, to develop an arsenal to attack regional rivals and major urban centers in the West.

“They (Daesh) were specifically looking at Western Europe,” the source told the newspaper. “We know they were also interested in US military bases, on the continent, or really anywhere. They were ultimately going to go with the easiest target.”

The source said US and Kurdish intelligence officers discovered the plot in 2014, and Al-Sabawi had been given the tools and resources to weaponize anthrax by then-Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. 

Al-Sabawi was killed in an operation in January 2015, launched by US special forces. He was assassinated in his car as he drove home from the laboratory at Mosul University that he had been using. One of his sons was also killed in the operation.

The source said Daesh intended to deliver Al-Sabawi’s weapons to European cells, including the one responsible for the attacks in Paris at the Stade de France and Bataclan theater in November that year, which killed 130 people.

Despite killing Al-Sabawi, known to fellow Daesh members as Abu Malik, the group did succeed in producing both mustard gas and chlorine bombs.

Topics: Daesh terrorism

Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure

Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure

Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure
  • The reconstruction is part of a project financed by the World Bank
  • igray remains in desperate straits, deprived of essential services such as electricity, telecommunications and banking
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The Ethiopian government said on Tuesday it was tasking a UN agency with helping to rebuild infrastructure in Tigray that was destroyed in the conflict between rebels and federal forces.
The reconstruction is part of a project financed by the World Bank, which in April gave Ethiopia a $300 million grant to help conflict-hit communities.
The “national recovery program” aims to rebuild infrastructure, improve access to essential services and help victims of gender-based violence, the finance ministry said in a statement.
It said the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) would “reconstruct basic service-providing infrastructure” in Tigray, Ethiopia’s war-ravaged northernmost region which is largely under the control of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
“UNOPS will implement the project in Tigray until situations in Tigray improve to enable the government to implement the project with its own structure,” the ministry said.
It said the other part of the program involving help for survivors of gender-based violence would be implemented by another party, with negotiations currently taking place.
Several of Ethiopia’s international partners suspended aid soon after the Tigray conflict erupted in November 2020 between the government and the TPLF.
The conflict has been marked by numerous atrocities and a humanitarian crisis that has left millions in need of emergency aid.
In April, the World Bank was the first major financial institution to unblock funds to Ethiopia — a move that followed the announcement of a “humanitarian truce” in late March.
Since then, fighting has largely halted in Tigray and the government in April authorized the resumption of aid convoys by road to the region, after being suspended for three months.
But Tigray remains in desperate straits, deprived of essential services such as electricity, telecommunications and banking, and the UN has said hundreds of thousands of people are on the brink of famine.
Last month, the World Bank agreed to provide $715 million in grants and loans to help herding communities in Ethiopia hit by the conflict and a devastating drought.
Just days before, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had said for the first time that his government was open to negotiations with the TPLF, the party that had dominated national politics for three decades until he took office in 2018.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray UN

EU approves one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine

EU approves one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

EU approves one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine

EU approves one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine
  • ‘This will give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure’
Updated 12 July 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU finance ministers Monday approved one billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine, billing it as a first instalment of a promised nine-billion-euro rescue package agreed by European leaders in May.

“This will give Ukraine the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure,” said Zbynek Stanjura, the finance minister of the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

EU diplomats said the rest of the nine billion euros ($9 billion) was still held up as some member states argued over whether a country at war was in a position to sign on to long-term loans.

“I wish the amount were greater,” said one EU diplomat, though adding that talks among member states to release more funds for Kyiv were “on the right track.”

The one billion euros announced on Tuesday is in addition to 1.2 billion euros disbursed earlier this year by the European Union, bringing the bloc’s total financial aid to Ukraine since the invasion on February 24 to 2.2 billion euros.

Ukraine has said that its budget shortfall is as much as five billion euros per month and that the everyday running of government and public services depends on urgent foreign aid.

Allies have rushed to help Ukraine, with the G7 and others announcing commitments of $29.6 billion in further money for Kyiv, according to the US Treasury Department.

The United States last month transferred $1.3 billion to Ukraine as part of the initial $7.5 billion promised to Kyiv by the Biden administration in May.

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week
  • Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the visit
Updated 12 July 2022
AP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.
Peskov told reporters Tuesday that during the visit, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Topics: Russia Iran Turkey Vladimir Putin

